LONDON – Talks continued at Lancaster House in London as part of the special Joint Ministerial Council for Exiting the European Union. Also participating were Minister Roy McTaggart and Minister Tara Rivers. Governor Helen Kilpatrick attended as an observer, as did incoming Governor Mr. Anwar Choudhury.

On Wednesday afternoon Lord Ahmed, Overseas Territories Minister, and Minister Robin Walker MP, Parliamentary Undersecretary for Exiting the EU, hosted a meeting with Overseas Territories leaders and representatives from the Overseas Territories, including Bermuda, BVI, Montserrat, Anguilla, Falkland Islands, St. Helena, TCI, Tristan da Cunha and Pitcairn concerning Brexit, or the divorce from Britain from the European Union.

Gibraltar attended the meeting as an observer.

Various other UK government officials participated during the meeting, including Lord Price CVO, Minister of State for International Trade.

The meeting continued the discussions started earlier this year about concerns of individual OTs post Brexit. These included access to EU markets for agriculture and fishery products from the OTs, EU development funding, free movement of OT Citizens, and financial services. Lord Ahmad started the meeting by noting that the UK is proud of its historic ties with the OTs, proud that the OTs are part of Britain and are indeed British. Other UK officials took the time to respond to questions and provide assurance to OT leaders that the interests of the OTs would be represented during Brexit discussions. Discussions were cordial and OT Leaders thanked Lord Ahmad and Mr. Walker for the cooperation of the UK as the Brexit process is unfolding. Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin noted that it was pleasing to again see so many senior UK officials, including three Ministers, attend the discussion with the OT leaders; an indication of the seriousness that the UK is taking in the talks.

Also attending the meeting were Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose; Roy Tatum, Senior Political Advisor to the Premier; and Jason Webster, Policy Analyst for the Cabinet Office.

The meeting ended with agreement that a further update would be provided to OT leaders in November when they attend the Joint Ministerial Council meeting in London.

IMAGES:

From left, incoming Governor to the Cayman Islands Mr. Anwar Choudhury, Lord Ahmad, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Minister Robin Walker at Lancaster House in London during a special JMC for Exiting the European Union meeting.

Robin Walker, Mr. Anwar Choudhury and Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.

From left, Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart, Mr. Anwar Choudhury, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Minister Hon. Tara Rivers at Lancaster House in London for a special Joint Ministerial Council Meeting.

