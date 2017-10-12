JHTA Endorses the UNWTO International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development Conference

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) has endorsed the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Government of Jamaica, World Bank Group and Inter-American Development Bank Global Conference on Jobs and Inclusive Growth: Partnerships for Sustainable Tourism, to be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, November 27 to 29.

Camille Needham, JHTA Executive Director, speaking at the organisation’s headquarters in Kingston, said that Jamaica will be seen by the tourism industry and other interests worldwide as a country that recognises the value of Sustainable Tourism.

“We will be seen as a world leader in tourism, given that Jamaica is the venue for this conference; and it is the first time that an international conference about tourism is being held in the Caribbean. That’s a feather in our cap!” Mrs. Needham stated.

Commenting on the value of the event, she said, “The JHTA, as the private sector organisation, which represents a major segment of the industry, welcomes the conference. It will provide a boost to the local tourism sector, our economy and have a spillover effect. Therefore, we are poised to showcase the infinite variety of our tourism product and benefit from increased arrivals during the month of November, to kick off the 2017 winter season.”

Pointing to The Declaration of Montego Bay to be signed at the end of the conference, Mrs. Needham said, “The JHTA will be proud to be a party to this historic document, to inform the next millennial goals of the United Nations.”

The JHTA represents Jamaican hoteliers and operators of visitor attractions as well as most suppliers of goods and services in the Jamaican tourism industry. The main aim of the association is to promote the development of the hospitality industry in Jamaica and represent the interests of its members in all fora locally, regionally and internationally.

The Montego Bay global conference, being spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism, is supported by international platinum sponsor, Airbnb, media partner, CNN and airline partner, American Airlines.

Collaborators include the World Trade and Travel Council (WTTC), a forum for the travel and tourism industry, which works with governments to raise awareness about sector. Additionally, the Caribbean Tourism Organisation and the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association have been instrumental in promoting the conference to regional tourism entities and private sector leaders.

Chemonics International, a private international development company and the George Washington University are also playing a significant role in the development of the conference programme.

IMAGES: (supplied) Camille Needham