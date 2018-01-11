JetBlue launching new flights to Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic

From Caribbean Journal

JetBlue is adding a pair of major new nonstop routes to the Caribbean this year.

The fast-expanding carrier has announced the planned launch of new service from Fort Lauderdale to Santiago, Dominican Republic and Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands.

The new Santiago flights, which will operate daily, will begin operations on June 14, according to the carrier.

“These new routes continue to solidify JetBlue’s leadership position in South Florida and in the Caribbean where we’ve built a robust and successful network over the years,” said John Checketts, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “With expanded Caribbean service in Fort Lauderdale we are laying the groundwork for even more growth in already popular destinations.”

JetBlue operates more daily flights to the Dominican Republic than any other carrier.

JetBlue will begin its Fort Lauderdale-Grand Cayman service beginning October 2018, also operating daily.

JetBlue already operates service between New York and Grand Cayman (along with seasonal flights from Boston)

The new Cayman flights come after Southwest launched Fort Lauderdale-Grand Cayman service last year.

IMAGES:

The Westin Grand Cayman

Seven Mile Beach Grand Cayman

For more on this story go to: https://www.caribjournal.com/2018/01/10/jetblue-launching-new-flights-cayman-islands-dominican-republic/#