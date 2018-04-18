JetBlue expands service to the Caribbean [Cayman Islands]

From Travel Pulse

JetBlue announced Tuesday it would launch a new service between Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Grand Cayman on October 25.

The once-daily flights from Florida to the Caribbean were originally announced in January, and the airline is celebrating the service by offering introductory fares starting at just $59 one-way.

To best serve its passengers, JetBlue officials intend to fly the route with its 100-seat Embraer 190 aircraft, which will give customers award-winning service, extended legroom in coach, free snacks, and complimentary first-run Hollywood movies.

JetBlue’s new service will complement the existing routes the airline operates to theCayman Islands, including flights from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and seasonal service from Boston Logan International Airport.

“As the No. 1 carrier in Fort Lauderdale and building on the momentum of our success in both South Florida and Grand Cayman, we are excited to offer more choice and more destinations to customers with the addition of this new service,” JetBlue vice president network planning John Checketts said in a statement. “And with even more connecting choices from across our network, Grand Cayman has never been so close.”

The airline plans to operate 140 daily flights from Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in the coming years, and the new service to Grand Cayman opens new connecting opportunities with cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta and multiple west coast markets.

The Cayman Islands are known for their white sand beaches, scuba diving, cuisine and culture, and the Caribbean island chain marked a record-breaking year in 2017 as it attracted more than two million visitors.

IMAGE: JetBlue Airbus A320. (photo courtesy of JetBlue)

For more on this story go to: https://www.travelpulse.com/news/airlines/jetblue-expands-service-to-the-caribbean.html