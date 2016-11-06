[Jeff] Webb seeks second sentencing delay

From Barbados Today

The sentencing of disgraced former CONCACAF strongman, Jeff Webb, could be delayed yet again, if the court in New York grants another request for an adjournment.

The 52-year-old was due to be sentenced on November 18 but his lawyer Edward O’Callaghan filed an application with the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York to have the date delayed for “approximately six months”, the Cayman Compass newspaper has reported.

It was not immediately clear why the adjournment was requested but if granted, it will be the second time Webb’s sentencing would have been delayed.

Last June, Webb also sought and was granted a delay in sentencing until November, with no reason offered then either.

The Cayman Islands national, a high profile former FIFA vice-president, pleaded guilty last November to racketeering conspiracy, three counts of wire fraud conspiracy and three counts of money laundering conspiracy.

As part of a plea deal, he agreed to forfeit more than US$6.7 million.

Webb has been under house arrest in Loganville, Georgia while the case has been ongoing. Earlier this year, the court agreed to relax the terms of his house arrest, allowing him to travel beyond the 20-mile restriction initially imposed.

He was one of several FIFA officials and football associates arrested in May last year when law enforcement conducted a shock dawn raid on a luxury Zurich hotel, where FIFA dignitaries had gathered for their annual meeting.

Subsequently, Webb was named by the US Department of Justice as part of a 47-count indictment alleging racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies and extradited to face charges.

He was earlier this year slapped with a life ban by FIFA from all football related activities.

Trinidadian Jack Warner, who stepped down as CONCACAF president and FIFA vice-president amidst a Caribbean corruption scandal five years ago, was also named in the indictment and is currently fighting extradition to the US.

CONCACAF is the continental governing body for football in North, Central America and the Caribbean.

