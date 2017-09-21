Jamaican in Cayman Islands seeks to prevent deportation

From RJR news

A Jamaican wanted man who fled to Cayman is seeking to prevent his deportation, claiming that his right to life may be in danger.

According to records filed this month, 29-year-old O’Brian Ellis, who was imprisoned in Cayman following his arrest for illegal landing, is seeking a court declaration that an order to return to Jamaica would violate his right to life.

The documents also cited prohibitions against torture and inhumane treatment in Cayman’s Constitution Order.

Mr. Ellis’s attorneys argue that if he is convicted of aggravated murder in Jamaica, he could face the death penalty.

Mr. Ellis is charged in connection with the December 6, 2016 killing of Steadman Sterling in Jamaica.

However, his Caymanian attorneys pointed out that certain characteristics of the crime could lead to it being classified as aggravated murder at sentencing if Mr. Ellis is convicted.

The Grand Court initially heard the matter on September 12 but made no finding on the request for judicial review, adjourning the application and permitting the applicant to file it at a later date if he wished.

Justice Marlene Carter noted that the Immigration Department, the Attorney General’s chambers and the governor’s office would undertake to provide advance notice if a deportation order was issued.