Jamaican entertainer Anthony Cruz’s daughter killed by stepfather in US

By Jamaica Observer From St Lucia Online

JAMAICA OBSERVER – WHEN 32-year-old Jamaican Kevin Nelson told his sister, Janice Smith, that he had shot his spouse and her 15-year-old daughter to death last Friday, she was relieved when he said he was joking.

However, on Monday, Nelson made an about-turn when he phoned the Sunrise Police Department in Florida and allegedly confessed to killing Karen Lyle and Shanice Smith. Shanice is the daughter of

Jamaican entertainer Anthony Cruz, whose real name is Rowan Smith.

Yesterday, a post on the entertainer’s Facebook page said that he is now “mourning the loss” of his daughter and her mom, and that previously scheduled performances had been cancelled.

“I can’t believe they kill my one and only daughter, feeling heartbroken…” Cruz posted along with a photo of the teen.

A police report obtained by the Jamaica Observer stated that Nelson, a naturalised United States citizen, called 911 at approximately 11:16 am two days ago informing them of his address and that “shots were just fired”.

He also allegedly told the police that he was “the person with the gun and there are two people dead”.

IMAGE: anthonycruz

For more on this story go to: https://www.stlucianewsonline.com/caribbean-jamaican-entertainer-anthony-cruzs-daughter-killed-by-stepfather-in-us/