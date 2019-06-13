Jamaica wins big at Caribbean Tourism Industry awards in New York

From South Florida Caribbean News

NEW YORK – The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) proudly served as the co-sponsor for the Caribbean Tourism Organization’s (CTO) Caribbean Tourism Industry Awards Dinner held on June 6th at the Wyndham New Yorker Hotel.

Part of CTO’s annual Caribbean Week in New York City, the awards program recognizes excellence in the promotion of Caribbean Tourism and honors individuals across the industry whose dedicated work has contributed to the development of tourism to the region.

(L-R): Jamaica Tourist Board Deputy Director of Tourism-Sales, Donnie Dawson; Deputy Director of Tourism-Marketing, Camile Glenister; Cheryl Andrews, recipient of the Marcella Martinez Award; Jennifer Griffith, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism; Ed Wetschler recipient of the Marcia Vickery-Wallace Award, and Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White.

Caribbean Media Awards

The destination was the recipient of four Caribbean Media Awards, presented to individuals, organizations and destinations for stellar journalistic work published in the U.S.:

Up the Social Ladder Award for Best Social Media Marketing Campaign by a CTO Member Country: Presented to the Jamaica Tourist Board for its Join Me in Jamaica digital campaign

Presented to the Jamaica Tourist Board for its Golden Mic Award for Best Feature Broadcast: Presented to Donna Perkins for the Negril, Jamaica episode of Andiamo! Uptown

Presented to Donna Perkins for the Negril, Jamaica episode of Andiamo! Uptown I Have Influence Award for Best Executed Travel Influencer Campaign : Presented to Francesca Murray for coverage of the Jamaica Food & Drink Festival

: Presented to Francesca Murray for coverage of the Jamaica Food & Drink Festival Me Too! I Rediscovered Home! Award for Best Feature by a Diasporan Journalist in US or Caribbean Media: Presented to Kevin Williams of Caribbean Life for his article “Rum making with Appleton Estate’s master blender”

(L-R): Jamaica Tourist Board Deputy Director of Tourism-Sales, Donnie Dawson; Jennifer Griffith, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism; Deputy Director of Tourism-Marketing, Camile Glenister; Kevin Williams recipient of award for Best Feature by a Diasporan Journalist, and Regional Director of Tourism for the Northeast US region, Philip Rose.

Excellence in Travel Journalism Award

Jamaica’s Director of Tourism Donovan White presented the JTB-sponsored Memorial Awards named for Marcia Vickery-Wallaceand Marcella Martinez, recognizing industry stalwarts for their commitment to covering and marketing the Caribbean as a premier travel destination.

The Marcia Vickery-Wallace award for excellence in travel journalism was presented to veteran journalist Ed Wetschler, while the Marcella Martinez award was presented to Cheryl Andrews for her contribution as an outstanding public relations practitioner.

