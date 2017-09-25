September 25, 2017

Jamaica: St. James most wanted gunman shot and killed in a shootout with police

September 25, 2017 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From McKoy’s News

St. James, Jamaica( McN) – Police has shot and killed one of ’s alleged most notorious gang member. This follows a shootout with police and members of this same gang which left six (6) alleged members dead earlier this month.

Alleged St. James Gunman, Ricardo Samuels, otherwise called ” ” was fatally shot by police in Old Harbor on Monday.

Samuels who was an alleged member of the dismantled “” gang which operated from the Barrett Town area of St. James was wanted in connection with a string of murders, robberies, and shootings in the Western Jamaica.

MOST WANTED LIST

The alleged accused was one of the men posted on the St. James most wanted list, in the first week of January 2017.

Samuels was repeatedly shot when he challenged the St. Catherine police in a shoot out in the Old Habour policing area on Monday afternoon.

For more on this story go to: http://mckoysnews.com/st-james-wanted-gunman-shot-killed-shootout-police/

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Editors Choice, iCrime, iJamaica, iLocal News, iWorld News, News Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*