From Jamaica Observer

Jamaica’s efforts to boost cybersecurity have been given international recognition, according to the Ministry of Science, Energy and Technology, after the country was ranked number one in the Caribbean on the Global Cybersecurity Index.

According to a report produced by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), Jamaica was among 134 member states which responded to questions based on the core areas of the ITU Global Cybersecurity Agenda (GCA).

The survey, conducted in 2016 through an online platform, measured the commitment of all 193 ITU member states to improving cybersecurity through legislation, projects and programmes, capacity building, and cooperation.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Dr Andrew Wheatley says that while he was optimistic about the latest rankings and applauds, the efforts of the Cyber Incident Response Team (CIRT), MOCA and Communications Forensics and Cybercrimes Unit (CFCU), there is still a lot more work to be done.

Adding that the Government, through the Cyber Incident Response Team, continues to strengthen its cybersecurity responsiveness and boost its public education programme, Minister Wheatley says that he is confident that Jamaica’s ranking will continue to improve.

The overall picture for Jamaica suggests that Jamaica’s cybercrime efforts have improved significantly even as the country continues to strengthen all four elements of its national cybersecurity strategy.

“There is room for capacity building and cooperation between the public and private sector at all levels but we remain committed to meeting all international standards and best practices,” Minister Wheatley said.

IMAGE: WHEATLEY… there is still a lot more work to be done

For more on this story go to: http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/news/jamaica-ranks-number-one-for-cybersecurity-in-caribbean_105305?profile=1373