Jamaica: General Manager of Alliance Financial Services shot dead

From RJR News

The General Manager of Alliance Financial Services Limited was shot outside his St. Andrew home on Thursday night.

He succumbed to his injuries in hospital Friday morning.

He has been identified as 50 year-old Arnie Francis.

His wife was also shot and injured during the attack.

Reports are that Mr. Francis arrived home about 9:40, when he was pounced on by men who opened fire, hitting him in the abdomen and armpit.

His wife, who was in the process of opening the gate for him, was shot in the knee.

No motive has been established for the attack.