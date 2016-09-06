Island Routes to host regionâ€™s first Caribbean Attractions Conference

From The Voice

Over 50 of the Caribbean’s top attractions providers will come together in Jamaica to discuss industry challenges and opportunities for growth and development when Island Routes Caribbean Adventures hosts its inauguralIsland Routes Certified Partner Conference later this month.

Slated for Sandals Ochi Beach Resort from September 13- 16, 2016, the conference will feature presentations from Minister of Tourism, The Honourable Edmund Bartlett, Director of the Centre for Tourism and Policy and Carlton Al’exander Chair in Management Studies, Professor lan Boxill and Tara Lana, Director of Product Planning and Promotions, Leisure, Flight Centre, USA, one of the world’s largest travelcompanies and retail travel outlets.

The revolutionary event is spearheaded by Island Routes’ Chief Executive Officer Adam Stewart who said the conference would allow stakeholders to collectively assess the state of the industry and discuss possible solutions for existing challenges.

He said,”This is an exciting, billion-dollar industry,not just for Jamaica but for the entire region. Numerous opportunities exist but there are also many challenges.This conference will provide a platform for this growing community to come together, share ideas, discuss the difficulties and determine how,as a region,we can overcome these and better position ourselves to take advantage of all the available opportunities.”

As a five-time recipient of the World TravelAward for the World’s Leading Caribbean Attraction Company, Island Routes is a respected authority within the sector and this conference represents its newest initiative to support attractions providers across the region.

The company will also use the opportunity to launch its Island Routes Certified Partner Programme to demonstrate its continued commitment to delivering first-class service to its customers and to show recognition for the strict operational standards maintained by its partners..

Stewart explained:Â·we know that by helping our partners to grow,we will ensure that Island Routes and the entire tours and attractions industry continues to provide the latest and greatest experiences for visitors.We want to create an industry benchmark that attractions providerÂ and consumers can recognize and trust. We hold our partners to rigorous checks and standards and believe that they should be recognized for their commitment to meeting these.”

Stewart added: “We always strive to deliver experiences that exceed guests’ expectations and motivates customers to book incredible adventures.These experiences often lead to community engagements and ultimately linkages for extensive economic benefits. We recognise that this would not be achievable without our valued partners. It is after all their products that keep customers coming back time and time again!”

Presentations from the conference’s primary speakers will be streamed live and links to additionalvideo content will be shared following “the event. Streaming information will be publicized in the days leading up to the conference.

