Island Routes named Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator for fifth consecutive year

Jamaican born Tour Company named best in the Caribbean

Montego Bay, Jamaica – Island Routes Caribbean Adventures, the region’s fastest growing tour operator and destination management company, has been named the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator for the fifth consecutive year by the World Travel Awards.

Established in Jamaica just eight years ago, the company has experienced explosive growth across the Caribbean, and in addition to being the region’s leading adventure tour company, Island Routes is also a full-service destination management company with an expert SITE accredited team. Island Routes provides ground handling services in Jamaica for a number of international Tour Operators including Air Canada Vacations, JetBlue Vacations and Bookit.com, as well as exclusive tour desk management services across the Caribbean for Sandals, Beaches and Grand Pineapple Resorts, amongst other hotel companies.

“It is an honor to be recognized for the fifth consecutive year by the World travel Awards,” said Adam Stewart, Chief Executive Officer of Island Routes. “We’re committed to delivering first-class service and expert knowledge across the region with the help of our partners and team members. From the local partners we work with, to the first-class catamarans, fishing boats, MINI Coopers and BMW 5 & 7 series we operate, this award is proof of the hard work and dedication of the Island Routes team to deliver nothing but the best.”

Island Routes currently offers over 500 authentic tours and experiences across twelve Caribbean destinations, with expansion plans well underway. Existing locations include Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Cayman Islands, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Jamaica, Mexico, Saint Lucia, St. Maarten and Turks & Caicos. With the Caribbean’s newest and most luxurious fleet of catamarans and sport fishing boats, private transfers, The River Bumpkin Farm and MINI-Routes, Jamaica’s first guided self-drive tour experience, Island Routes prides itself on providing flexible, customized, solution orientated results.

The World Travel Awards was launched in 1993 to recognize excellence in the world’s travel and tourism industry. Votes are cast by industry professionals as well as the traveling public in more than 160 countries.

About Island Routes Caribbean Adventures

Island Routes Caribbean Adventures offers guests the ultimate in Caribbean destination experiences, bringing together and certifying the premier excursions that spotlight what is unique and beautiful in each of its island locations. Island Routes defines the true island experience as a way of life.

They are much more than tours and excursions, they inspire visitors to LIVE FUNNER, get off the grid and dive into the heart of the islands where setting sail, grabbing the reins, exploring lush peaks and tasting rich flavors are the experiences that become lasting memories. Island Routes currently offers experiences in Antigua; the Bahamas; Barbados; the Cayman Islands; Jamaica; Saint Lucia; Grenada; Turks & Caicos Islands; Dominican Republic; St. Maarten; Aruba and Mexico.

Island Routes has received the World Travel Award for “World’s Leading Caribbean Attraction Company” five times, and has set the tour industry standard by becoming the only tour company to receive a Six Star Diamond from the American Academy of Hospitality Sciences (AAHS), and has done so five years in a row. In addition, Island Routes has also been awarded four TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Awards in 2016. For additional details, please visit www.islandroutes.com.

