Ironshore Pharmaceuticals recognizes ADHD Awareness Month through partnership with CHADD

In recognition of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness Month, Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Ironshore) has partnered with Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (CHADD) to sponsor an educational webinar to help elevate awareness of ADHD and highlight the challenges that families experience during the early morning routine. In addition to the webinar, Ironshore is sponsoring awards given to the winners of the ADHD Awareness Month Video Contest. Winners of the contest will be announced on October 28 and the winning videos will be posted on ADHDAwarenessMonth.org on October 29.

The educational webinar entitled “ Mornings Matter with ADHD ” will take place on November 1, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EDT and will be moderated by Michele Novotni, PhD, an internationally recognized expert and thought leader in the field of ADHD who spearheaded the creation of national ADHD Awareness Day. Dr. Novotni will discuss the challenges associated with the early morning routine for people and families living with ADHD and provide useful tips and techniques to help manage this crucial time of day. She will also explain the fundamentals and importance of the physician/patient dialogue and how it can lead to better ADHD management. To register for the webinar, please visithttps://chadd.org/webinars/mornings-matter-with-adhd/. The webinar will be available for viewing after the live presentation at www.chadd.org.

“Ironshore is pleased to collaborate with CHADD during ADHD Awareness Month to help provide access to educational tools and resources for those families who struggle everyday with ADHD,” said David Lickrish, Chief Executive Officer of Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc. “The early morning routine, in particular, can pose a great challenge for patients with ADHD. We are committed to arming patients and their families with information so that they can talk with their doctor and discuss which behavioral strategies and treatment options will work best for them.”

“Each October, in partnership with the members of the ADHD Awareness Month Coalition, CHADD celebrates ADHD Awareness Month to help improve the lives of the 17 million children and adults in the United States who are living with ADHD,” said April Gower, Chief Operating Officer of CHADD. “We thank Ironshore for their support in helping us shed light on the challenges associated with ADHD, how it impacts the entire family unit and the importance of seeking an assessment and getting appropriate treatment.”

ADHD Awareness Month is supported by a coalition of national groups concerned about ADHD and mental health. The members of the ADHD Awareness Month Coalition include CHADD, ADHD Coaches Organization (ACO), and Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA).

About ADHD & Morning Symptoms

ADHD is among the most common childhood psychiatric conditions with behavioral symptoms fluctuating throughout the day. It is usually first diagnosed in childhood and often lasts into adulthood. Children with ADHD may have trouble paying attention, controlling impulsive behaviors, or be overly active. Many home-based difficulties for children and adolescents with ADHD occur during the early morning routine (i.e. before the school day begins). Simple tasks like getting dressed, brushing teeth and eating breakfast can be a struggle. These disruptions can lead to being late for work or school and set a negative tone for the rest of the day.

About Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc. commercializes innovative, patient-centric treatment options to improve the lives of patients and caregivers. Based in North Carolina, Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc. is responsible for the sales, marketing and distribution of pharmaceutical products within the US. Ironshore Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Highland Therapeutics Inc. based in Toronto, Canada.

About Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc.

Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc., based in Grand Cayman, develops novel therapeutics by leveraging the proprietary drug-delivery technology, DELEXIS®. Ironshore Pharmaceuticals & Development, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Highland Therapeutics Inc. based in Toronto, Canada.

About CHADD

CHADD is the leading resource on Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), providing support, training, education and advocacy for the 17 million children and adults in the United States living with ADHD, their families, educators and healthcare professionals. As home to the National Resource Center on ADHD, funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CHADD is the most trusted source of reliable, science-based information regarding current medical research and ADHD management. To learn more, visit CHADD.org or call 301.306.7070.

Dr. Michele Novotni is an internationally recognized expert and thought leader in the field of ADHD. She is the former president and CEO of the national Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA), an inspiring speaker, best-selling author, psychologist, coach and parent of a young adult with ADHD. She is the author of Adult AD/HD, What Does Everybody Else Know That I Don’t? and The Novotni Social Skills Checklist.



