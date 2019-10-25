IQ-EQ appoints new client director to support growth in the Cayman Islands

IQ-EQ, a leading investor services group, has appointed Tedrick Green as Client Director to support its growing offering in Cayman.

Cayman is widely recognised as a leading funds domicile, which now houses nearly half of the alternative fund industry’s estimated assets under management. As the regulatory environment in the Cayman Islands develops and compliance requirements evolve, access to on-the-ground expertise in this jurisdiction has become increasingly important.

Working alongside IQ-EQ Cayman’s Country Delivery Director, Selma Lee Arch, Tedrick’s appointment will not only meet the growing demand for regional expertise but strengthen the senior management team as the office continues to grow significantly.

IQ-EQ’s Cayman Islands business is fully licenced and regulated, enabling the firm to offer a full corporate and fund administration solution in the jurisdiction.

Speaking about his appointment, Tedrick Green commented: “It’s an exciting time to be joining IQ-EQ. Demand for services in Cayman needs to be met with a fully-fledged team to make complex regulatory requirements easier to navigate. What clients need, as they extend into new geographies, is regional expertise and a level of attention to help them tackle any challenges that do arise as a result.”

Tedrick joins IQ-EQ with over a decade of industry experience in the Cayman Islands investor services space. He has spent much of his professional career supporting the launch of investment entities in this region, giving him expert knowledge on key Cayman structures and legislation.

Selma Lee Arch, Country Delivery Director, Cayman Islands at IQ-EQ added: “Tedrick’s experience makes him perfectly placed to support the growth of both the local management team as well as our overall business in Cayman. Strengthening our offering in the jurisdiction has been driven forward in response to our clients becoming more global in their outlook. Our aim is always to deliver a consistent, efficient and personal client service on a global scale, and having Ted on board in Cayman will help us maximise local opportunities and continue to deliver excellent service to our clients.”

