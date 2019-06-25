Investors in Cayman Islands & Delaware funds swindled out of $2.6M, claims SEC

From OffsioreAlert

New Jersey-based investment manager Don LaGuardia has been accused of misappropriating $2.6 million from investors in his group’s Frontier Funds, which were domiciled in the Cayman Islands and Delaware.



Complaint alleging fraud involving funds in Delaware and the Cayman Islands, where the group’s registered agent was Ogier Fiduciary Services (Cayman) Ltd., in U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission v. Donald LaGuardia, Jr., of New Jersey, at the U. S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

New Jersey Man Used Investor Funds on Home Renovations, SEC Says

A New Jersey man used an unregistered investment adviser he ran to take more than $2.62 million from funds his firm managed, the SEC said June 24.

Donald S. LaGuardia Jr. used most of the money to pay rent and salaries for his firm, L-R Managers LLC, and also misappropriated $300,000 to pay for home renovations, according to the complaint the Securities and Exchange Commission filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

For More: https://news.bloomberglaw.com/white-collar-and-criminal-law/new-jersey-man-used-investor-funds-on-home-renovations-sec-says?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=WCNW&utm_campaign=0000016b-8a69-df33-a1ff-9b6b00080001