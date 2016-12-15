Investigation into Cayman islands’ DVDL examiner crash concludes

A motor vehicle accident occurred on the 11th July 2016 involving Mr. Arek Ebanks, a DVDL Vehicle Examiner. As a result of this accident the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) conducted its own comprehensive internal investigation into the matter.

This involved the taking of statements from Mr. Ebanks and other vehicle examiners. In an effort to seek an independent and unbiased opinion, DVDL employed the services of Mr. Colin Redden, an independent expert in crash analysis.

There were several factors that played a role in the accident. The expert opinion is that, at the time of collision, the vehicle was traveling between 30 and 40 miles per hour.

The report concluded that the accident was a result of the driver not being familiar with the performance capabilities of the vehicle in question, and it was clearly human error that caused the accident.

On the basis of the report, DVDL Director David Dixon concluded that there was no evidence to suggest that the driver’s actions or omissions were in bad faith. Neither were his actions considered to be a breach of the Public Service Code of Conduct.

During the investigation, Mr. Ebanks was assigned to desk duties as a driving examiner. He has since been transferred back to his duties as a vehicle examiner. Mr. Ebanks has been notified of the result of the internal investigation.