Intertrust supports Cayman Islands’ Bone Marrow Registry with charity sprint

George Town, Grand Cayman,

Staff of Intertrust Cayman recently held an impromptu 100 meter dash for charity and to settle a debate about Intertrust Cayman’s fastest employee. Seven sprinters participated, each selecting a charity to support. Over the course of the day, leading up to the event, participants solicited family, friends and colleagues for donations in the name of their chosen charities. The individual who raised the most funds would win the entire sum collected.

An impressive $1,650 was raised in seven hours with Keisha James surpassing all by raising $750 for the Eve Flowers Bone Marrow Fund. Intertrust Director and event organiser, Ryan Schroeder along with Director, Christopher Smith agreed to personally match the highest amount of funds raised by a participant. Adding their contributions to the funds raised by the other six participants, Keisha proudly presented $3000.92 to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, earmarked for the fund.

Keisha commented, “the fund was set up in memory of the late Eve Flowers who, after being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, was unable to find a bone marrow match because persons of Caribbean descent are underrepresented in Bone Marrow registries across the world and the likelihood of finding a match is slim to none.”

Receiving the funds on behalf of the Cayman Islands Cancer Society, Betty Ann Duty said, “the money will be used to register potential matches with the Caribbean Bone Marrow registry and will help save lives.”

Photo Caption: CI Cancer Society Director Betty Ann Duty receives check from Intertrust’s Ryan Schroeder and Keisha James.