Interns learn forecasting at Cayman Islands National Weather Service

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (13 August 2018) In addition to letting the Country know

what can be expected from the weather on a daily basis, the Cayman Islands National Weather Service (CINWS) is also happy to share their expertise with young people, whether as visitors to the office or as interns.

For 2018, the CINWS has hosted class visits from a number of public and private schools across the Island and also welcomed Madison Szeryk, Benjamin Harding and Kieran Williams as interns for periods of up to 2 months.

“Our intern placements are a great way for older students to gain hands-on work experience and valuable insights into the things we do in world of weather forecasting,” said CINWS Director General, John Tibbetts.

Although each internship may vary in scope, students will typically have opportunities to learn how weather observations are taken and are taught basic analysis techniques to help provide them with a better understanding of how a meteorologist produces a weather forecast.

“After spending a little time with us our interns are amazed at how much they have learned, especially since forecasting weather is a mix of science, technology and charts,” explained Mr. Tibbetts. “We hope that their experience with the team at the National Weather Service will inspire some of our students to consider meteorology as a future career path,” he said.