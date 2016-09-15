International Scuba Diving Hall Of Fame announces 2016 local honourees

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (XX September, 2016) – For the first time, members of the public have chosen who will be bestowed the local honouree award as part of this year’s International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame (ISDHF).

Four trailblazers in the diving industry of the Cayman Islands will receive recognition for their contributions to the sport in the Cayman Islands during the gala ceremony on 30 September 2016. They are Wallace Rivers, Steve Broadbelt, Gerald Wilcox and Anthony Scott.

The Hon. Minister of Tourism, Mr. Moses Kirkconnell shared: “This year’s group of local honourees have provided a significant contribution to the local dive and watersports industry in the Cayman Islands. The significance of being selected in 2016 means so much more because these leaders were chosen by members of the public. I believe this shows the true significance of their impact on the dive community as a whole”.

2016 Local Inductees:

Wallace Rivers

Mr. Wallace was one for the first Caymanians to work in the dive industry as he became a dive master in 1975. Mr. Wallace began his diving career working with Mr. Jim Daley at Surfside and following that he worked with many other well-known dive masters including Captain Butch at SeaSports, Clinton Ebanks at Scuba Cayman, and Arthie Evans at Quibbin Divers. Prior to starting his own company he worked with Peter Milburn throughout the 1980’s. He then started his own company, Rivers Sport Diver until an issue with his ear forced Mr. Wallace to concentrate on other endeavours.

Stephen Broadbelt

Mr. Broadbelt has served to promote the dive industry as a past President of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA) as well as a long serving board member of the CITA Watersports Sector. He is the founder of the concept of the Dive 365 program, instrumental in many years promoting Grand Cayman diving through the Social media with both Private and Public Sectors. He is also a major contributor to the development and promotion of diving on the East End of Grand Cayman. Mr. Broadbelt has lived in the Cayman Islands since 1992 and logged over 3000 dives, just on Grand Cayman’s East End! Stephen has spearheaded the Mooring Buoy Installation program for the East End of Grand Cayman and The Shark Awareness Project.

Gerald Wilcox

Gerry, as he was known, was an early pioneer in the diving field having arrived in the Cayman Islands around 1965 at which time he established a dive business opposite the old Seaview Hotel on South Church Street. In July 1969 with thirteen enthusiastic residents formed Cayman Islands Divers which was admitted as a branch of the British Sub Aqua Club. As the only BSA qualified diver on the island he automatically took over the role as Club Officer thereby being the only person to train other members until they too were properly qualified. He was instrumental in assisting with the construction a decompression chamber. Fund raising activities begun which culminated in $3000 being donated by a local bank on condition that the club surveyed the George Town harbour to increase safely for those yachts and ships using the facility. At a total cost of $8000 the chamber was imported and housed in a building at Doc Polson’s clinic on Crewe Road, such construction being supervised by Gerry, an engineer by qualification. He also with the late Bob Soto was a member of the Cayman Islands Conservative Group Committee representing the diving industry.

Anthony Scott

Anthony Scott grew up in Cayman Brac next to the water and has always loved all types of water sports – swimming, free diving, belly board surfing and of course fishing. In 1964 at the age of 17, he finished school and worked for a few months in Little Cayman at Southern Cross Club taking care of and repairing fishing reels, spear guns and taking guests on snorkelling trips. After this he went to work at Buccaneers Inn in Cayman Brac, also operating snorkelling trips for the guests. In 1968 he assisted with setting up a dive shop at Buccaneers Inn, the first and only dive shop in Cayman Brac at that time, and continued to manage the shop, as well as, service and repair all of the equipment. Anthony is extremely proud to have been the key person in setting up and operating the first dive shop operation Club Atlantis at the Buccaneers Inn Cayman Brac, which was the beginning of an era of the Scuba Diving and Water sports industry in Cayman Brac & Little Cayman.

Director of Tourism, Mrs. Rosa Harris, said, “It is an honour to recognize the hard work of these individuals who contributed greatly towards the progression of the Cayman Islands diving experience. The Ministry and Department of Tourism remain committed to promoting dive travel and we are tremendously appreciative for the efforts of these honourees.”

Founded in 2000 by the Cayman Islands Ministry of Tourism, the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame recognises international and local Cayman pioneers who have made outstanding contributions to the recreational scuba diving industry, in a yearly ceremony held in the Grand Cayman.

For more information on the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, visit www.scubahalloffame.com. To learn more about the unparalleled diving in the Cayman Islands, visit www.caymanislands.ky/divecayman.