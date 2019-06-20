International all-star football legends coming to Cayman for charity match on Constitution Weekend

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – Following 12 months of initiatives, activities, events, and campaigns celebrating the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands Coat of Arms, Celebrate Cayman moves its focus to the 60th anniversary of the first written Cayman Islands Constitution. The yearlong celebrations begin with five events between 29 June – 4 July and come on the heels of the annual United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) Pre-Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) Meeting followed by an inaugural UK/OT International Trade Summit.

On Saturday, 29 June, a cultural breakfast will be held at the Kimpton Seafire Resort & Spa to celebrate the Cayman Islands’ special relationship with Jamaica and the United Kingdom. Invited guests include heads of Governments from the British Overseas Territories, representatives from Jamaica and the Jamaican Diaspora in the Cayman Islands, members of the clergy, and the Constitutional Commission. The 1959 Legislative Assembly of Justices and Vestry, which enacted the first Constitution, will be represented by family members. The proceedings will be carried live on Radio Cayman 89.9FM.

Later that evening, football legends from the United Kingdom and the Caribbean, including the Cayman Islands, will play a charity exhibition football match at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex starting at 6pm. Yesteryear’s football stars such as Premier League legends – Gianfranco Zola (Italy), Shaka Hislop (Trinidad & Tobago), Ricardo Gardener (Jamaica), Darren Moore (Jamaica), Sean Davis (England), and Pascal Chimbonda (France) along with Jamaica Reggae Boyz legends Walter Boyd, Onandi Lowe and Cayman Islands National Team greats Lee Ramoon, Gillie Seymour, Antonio Smith, Richard Hew, among many others will be part of this charity football match. This event is another on the Cayman Islands 2019 calendar that further reinforces our reputation as a sports tourism venue in which to host top class sporting events.

Alfonso Wright, Executive Chairman of Celebrate Cayman said, “This game is a meeting of the legends and takes place at a very historic time in our country when we honour and celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Cayman Islands Constitution. The strong and vibrant economy we enjoy today is a result of the partnerships and principles on which our forefathers built this country. The Cayman Islands continues to make great strides in stepping onto the global stage through sport and we are proud to use this milestone in our history to bring our country together for this exciting event. We are fielding two teams of thirty – sixty players for sixty years. After all, football has been and remains a fantastic unifier.”

At half-time, there will entertainment and a donation collection to give football fans the opportunity to support the Hope For Today Foundation – a local non-profit, non-governmental, non-denominational coalition of volunteers dedicated to helping and supporting individuals finding their way back from substance abuse through transition from prison or treatment to community life.

This star-studded evening of football is free for all to attend. Gates open at 3pm and all patrons must be seated inside the venue by 5:30pm when gates will close. Large bags and glass bottles will not be permitted.

On Sunday, 30 June, a church service at Elmslie Memorial starting at 10:30am will offer attendees a time to reflect on and give thanks for the journey the Cayman Islands has made over the past 60 years. Attendees are asked to arrive by 10am. The service will be carried live on Radio Cayman 89.9FM.

The festivities move to the George Town Town Hall on Monday, 1 July, from 9am – 11am where there will be a special event on the public holiday morning to celebrate the significance of this historic building in the nation’s capital. A traditional Caymanian breakfast will follow.

For an in-depth look at the first Constitution’s provisions and subsequent evolution to our present day guiding document, tune in to Radio Cayman 89.9FM on Thursday, 4 July, during For the Record and Talk Today for the Constitution Radio Roundtable. Special guests include attorney Steve McField, former Speaker of the House Honourable Mary Lawrence, Chairman of the Constitutional Commission Vaughan Carter, and policy analyst Jason Webster. Both shows will be hosted by Orrett Connor.

Marzeta Bodden, Deputy Chairman of Celebrate Cayman said, “The line-up of events happening in the Cayman Islands in late June and early July present the opportunity to further strengthen our relationships with the United Kingdom and Jamaica with more business, educational, and cultural links being highlighted, established, and embedded. Celebrate Cayman is focused on engaging, educating, and inspiring youth; celebrating our diversity and encouraging connection; establishing a spirit of cultural community; discovering the Cayman Islands’ colourful history; and engendering national pride. It is our hope that the Constitution celebrations kick-off will achieve all this and more.”

