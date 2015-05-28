Interior design concept of Grand Cayman’s airport expansion revealed

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (28 May, 2015) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has unveiled the interior conceptual drawings for the multi-million dollar expansion project at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA).

Commenting on the design created by Florida based firm RS&H Group, CIAA’s CEO Albert Anderson said, “The interior design is very impressive and I am confident that once completed the new expanded airport will be a first-class terminal facility.”

The 55 million CI dollar expansion project should take around three years to complete and will nearly triple the current space at the airport. Construction on the first phase of the project is expected to begin this summer.

PHOTOS:

Photo 1: Interior concept design of the expanded Check-in Hall at ORIA

Photo 2: Interior concept design of the expanded Departure Hall at ORIA

Photo 3: Interior concept design of the expanded Check in Hall at ORIA