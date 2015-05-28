July 6, 2017

Interior design concept of Grand Cayman’s airport expansion revealed

May 28, 2015 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

Concept 1Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (28 May, 2015) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) has unveiled the interior conceptual drawings for the multi-million dollar expansion project at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA).

 

Commenting on the design created by Florida based firm RS&H Group, CIAA’s CEO Albert Anderson said, “The interior design is very impressive and I am confident that once completed the Concept 2new expanded airport will be a first-class terminal facility.”

 

The 55 million CI dollar expansion project should take around three years to complete and will nearly triple the current space at the airport. Construction on the first phase of the project is expected to begin this summer.

 

Concept 3PHOTOS:

Photo 1: Interior concept design of the expanded Check-in Hall at ORIA

Photo 2: Interior concept design of the expanded Departure Hall at ORIA

Photo 3: Interior concept design of the expanded Check in Hall at ORIA

 

Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, iArt, iBusiness, iCommunity, iFinance, iLocal News, iTravel, iWorld News, Manager's Choice, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*