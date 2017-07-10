Injury related 23-player roster changes announced for 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

In accordance with the Competition Regulations, injury-related changes are allowed to the final 23-Player rosters for the Group Stage until 24 hours before each team’s first match. Any injury replacements must come from the preliminary 40-player rosters and must be approved by the Gold Cup Medical Committee.
The following substitutions have been approved by the Gold Cup Medical Committee:
COSTA RICA
IN: Juan Pablo Vargas (CS Herediano, CRC)
OUT: Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC, USA)
EL SALVADOR
IN: Edwin Sanchez (CD Aguila, SLV)
OUT: Irvin Herrera (New York Cosmos, USA)
JAMAICA
IN: Shaun Francis (San Jose Earthquakes, USA)
OUT: Dever Orgill (Wolfsberger AC, AUT)
MEXICO
IN: Erick Torres (Houston Dynamo, USA)
OUT: Alan Pulido (Chivas Guadalajara, MEX)
UNITED STATES
IN: Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union, USA)
OUT: Kenny Saief (KAA Gent, BEL)
As in past years, teams that qualify for the quarterfinals of this year’s Gold Cup will be permitted to amend their 23-player roster following the group stage, by replacing up to six players with new players from theoriginal 40-player provisional rosters announced on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
The 14th edition of the continental championship begins today at Red Bull Arena in the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area. Twelve nations will play in 13 U.S. cities in a span of 20 days, culminating in the final game on July 26 at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area, where ticket sales have already surpassed 50,000.
- The full tournament match schedule, including kick off times, can be found here.
- Tickets are available at www.GoldCup.org
- Follow the tournament news at the event’s official Twitter account and Facebook page
Today’s opening double header features a Group A match-up of perennial Central American rivals, Honduras and Costa Rica as well as the 2000 champion Canada facing newcomer French Guiana.
Group B will kick off on Saturday, July 8, at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, with a rematch of the 2015 Gold Cup third-place match between USA and Panama, followed by Martinique and Nicaragua.
Defending champion Mexico will begin its title defense on Sunday, July 9 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, versus El Salvador as the second match of a doubleheader. Curacao and Jamaica will begin play in Group C in the first match of that day.
