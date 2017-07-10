Injury related 23-player roster changes announced for 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF

CONCACAF

Miami – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football () announced today the injury related 23-player roster changes made by the Participating Member Associations for the 2017Gold Cup, as of Friday, July 7.

In accordance with the Competition Regulations, injury-related changes are allowed to the final 23-Player rosters for the Group Stage until 24 hours before each team’s first match. Any injury replacements must come from the preliminary 40-player rosters and must be approved by the Gold Cup Medical Committee.

The following substitutions have been approved by the Gold Cup Medical Committee:

COSTA RICA

IN: Juan Pablo Vargas (CS Herediano, CRC)

OUT: Ronald Matarrita (New York City FC, USA)

EL SALVADOR

IN: Edwin Sanchez (CD Aguila, SLV)

OUT: Irvin Herrera (New York Cosmos, USA)

JAMAICA

IN: Shaun Francis (San Jose Earthquakes, USA)

OUT: Dever Orgill (Wolfsberger AC, AUT)

MEXICO

IN: Erick Torres (Houston Dynamo, USA)

OUT: Alan Pulido (Chivas Guadalajara, MEX)

UNITED STATES

IN: Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union, USA)

OUT: Kenny Saief (KAA Gent, BEL)

As in past years, teams that qualify for the quarterfinals of this year’s Gold Cup will be permitted to amend their 23-player roster following the group stage, by replacing up to six players with new players from theoriginal 40-player provisional rosters announced on Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

The 14th edition of the continental championship begins today at Red Bull Arena in the New York-New Jersey metropolitan area. Twelve nations will play in 13 U.S. cities in a span of 20 days, culminating in the final game on July 26 at Levi’s Stadium in the Bay Area, where ticket sales have already surpassed 50,000.