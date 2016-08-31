iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands: Jeremy Ebanks has been appointed General Manager of Tortuga Rum Company Ltd

The company’s founders Robert and Carlene Hamaty made the announcement.

Mr. Hamaty stated, “We are proud to introduce Jeremy as our General Manager; he is already familiar with our business and brings many years of experience and knowledge. He will assist us in continuing to grow and lead our retail and distribution business.”

He further acknowledged, “We know that Cayman has a wealth of hardworking and committed individuals and it is important to Carlene and I to hire locally for such an important position within our company.”

Mr. Ebanks served as General Manager with Tortuga Rum Company Ltd. previously from 2007 to 2010; he left to follow his own dream of owning his own business. He now owns and operates Fluff N Fold Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services.

Prior to working in Cayman, Mr. Ebanks worked for the globally recognized Enterprise Rent A Car, and served as Manager in the Commercial Truck Division in New Orleans, LA.

“Coming back to Tortuga is like reuniting with family,” says Mr. Ebanks. “I have a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Mr. and Mrs. Hamaty. I am grateful for the opportunity to return to do something that I have a great passion for. It is paramount to love where you work and love what you do, and I believe our incredible team share in my sentiment.”

Tortuga Rum Company Ltd. was founded in 1984 and has grown to become one of the Cayman Islands’ largest and most prestigious family run business. With a total of 14 retail locations in Grand Cayman and 1 location in Cayman Brac, customers are sure to find the ever-growing line of Tortuga products and all major fine wines and spirits brands.

Alaskan village succumbs to climate change

From The Carbon Wars

The tiny village of Shishmaref, Alaska, will be moving to the mainland.

The village, located on Sarichef Island, off the Western coast of Alaska, is home to a small Inupiat Eskimo community. Locals voted Tuesday over whether to relocate or stay put as rising sea levels have significantly eroded the land. Their decision: time to leave.

“The island, wow, it’s smaller,” Jane Stevenson, who was born and raised in the village, told ABC News. “We used to have a beach and now we don’t have a beach, because we lost a lot of land. Growing up we used to play at the beach. I moved out of Shishmaref in 1998 and I lived out of here for 10 years, then moved back in 2010, and was amazed at how much beach and land we lost in that time.”

The State of Alaska Immediate Action Workgroup included Shishmaref in the six top-priority communities that were imminently threatened by the impacts of climate change.

The state agency added that the community has moved houses and other structures further from the shoreline, but increasingly has “less and less space to do so.”

The current population of the village is 574, Sally Russell Cox, who works for Alaska’s Division of Community and Regional Affairs, told ABC News.

Cox said the village largely maintains a traditional subsistence lifestyle and that employment in the village is mostly government-based, with residents working for the city, the tribe or the Bering Straight School District.

Woman claims she slipped and fell on Royal Caribbean ship, was injured

By Wadi Reformado From Florida Record

MIAMI – A Maryland woman alleges she was injured after slipping on a liquid while traveling on a cruise ship.

Fran Gage filed a complaint on July 26 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD alleging negligence.

According to the complaint, the plaintiff alleges that on Aug. 2, she experienced pain and suffered physical injuries when she slipped and fell while aboard the Celebrity Summit, causing injuries. The plaintiff holds Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD responsible because the defendant allegedly allowed its employees to apply or permit a liquid or any foreign substance on the floor of its vessel, making the floor slippery.

The plaintiff requests a trial by jury and seeks judgment against the defendant for damages in the sum of $100,000 plus any other relief as the court deems just. She is represented by Ronald S. Canter of The Law Offices of Ronald S. Canter LLC in Rockville, Maryland.

U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida Case number 1:16-cv-23220-RNS

US: North Miami resident pleads guilty to possessing 2,875 stolen identities

From US Department of Justice

A North Miami resident pled guilty to possessing 2,875 stolen identities.

Wifredo A. Ferrer, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge, Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Rafiq Ahmad, Special Agent in Charge, United States Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General (DOL-OIG), and William Hernandez, Chief, North Miami Beach Police Department (NMBPD), made the announcement.

Camelin Junior Desrosiers, 28, pled guilty to one count of possession of fifteen or more unauthorized access devices, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1029(a)(3), and one count of aggravated identity theft, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1028A(a)(1). Sentencing is scheduled for October 25, 2016 before U.S. District Court Judge Darrin P. Gayles. At sentencing, Desrosiers faces a statutory maximum of ten years’ imprisonment for the access device charge, and a mandatory term of two years’ imprisonment, consecutive to any other prison term, for the aggravated identity theft charge.

According to court documents, on February 25, 2015, law enforcement initiated a traffic stop on a rental car leased by Desrosiers. The defendant, the driver, and a passenger were ordered to exit the vehicle. Because the vehicle contained after-market tinted windows, and because the tinted windows violated the rental car contract, law enforcement initiated a tow of the vehicle to return it to the rental car company.

An inventory search of the car was conducted prior to it being towed. In the trunk of the car, law enforcement found a laptop computer owned by Desrosiers. A forensic analysis of the computer revealed 2,875 pieces of personal identifying information (PII), including names, dates of birth and social security numbers.

Law enforcement spoke with one individual whose name, date of birth, and social security number were in the computer, and confirmed that he/she did not authorize Desrosiers to be in possession of the PII. Desrosiers knew that the names, dates of birth, and social security numbers belonged to real persons.

Mr. Ferrer commended the investigative efforts of IRS-CI, DOL-OIG, and the NMBPD. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Rothstein.

Venezuela detains television crew at airport, plans deportation

From Caribbean News Now

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan authorities detained a television crew from the Qatar-based news agency Al Jazeera at Maiquetia international airport outside Caracas and plan to expel them, a local journalists union said on Tuesday.

The Al Jazeera workers, who had arrived on a flight from Colombia, are reportedly to be deported to back to Bogota.

“Members of the Al Jazeera crew were detained in Maiquetia. The authorities want to deport them from the country on a first flight to Bogota,” the National Union of Press Workers (SNTP) posted on its official Twitter page.

“Teresa Bo, correspondent, Lagmi Chavez, producer, and a cameraman (from) @AlJazeera were detained in Maiquetia,” the SNTP tweeted, adding that their equipment was confiscated.

Venezuela’s opposition is expected to hold a rally in Caracas on Thursday demanding a referendum be called for the resignation of President Nicolas Maduro and the Al Jazeera crew planned to cover Thursday’s march.

Earlier in August, the UN and Inter-American special rapporteurs on freedom of expression voiced concern over the deterioration of media freedom in Venezuela. Media outlets in Venezuela have been under growing government pressure.

As glaciers melt, cities may drown

From The Carbon Wars

Nestling in the Andes, the Peruvian city of Huaraz is a prime target for a terrifying prospect that has become increasingly real under global warming – a ‘glacial lake outburst flood’ that threatens to wreak havoc on the 120,000-population tourist destination.

The melting of glaciers such as Peru’s Pastoruri has put cities like Huaraz, located just 35 miles downslope, at significant risk of a “glof”, which occurs when the walls of a mountain valley collapse under the weight of meltwater from the disappearing ice.

The town of Huaraz, to which visitors flock from around the world for climbing, mountain biking, hiking and snowboarding, is particularly vulnerable as melting glaciers feed into the glacial Palcacocha lake, just 12 miles upslope.

Nepal is also highly exposed due to its proximity to the highest and largest meltwater sources in the world in the Himalayas, experts warn.

These inherently unstable structures can collapse quickly, especially in a country like Peru which is prone to earthquakes.

Massive glofs are already starting to occur, in countries such as Iceland and in Chile’s Bernardo O’Higgins National Park – but so far they have occurred in very sparsely populated areas.

Cayman Islands: St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave

The 4th Annual St Baldrick’s Hannah’s Heroes Shave takes place on Friday 23rd September at The Wicket in Cricket Square as we unite to conquer childhood cancer during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

In just three years our community has raised over US $1,000,000 to fund the most promising childhood cancer research. Your efforts have resulted in the funding of two scholar’s grants to support vital research, both named in Hannah’s honour. However, the fight goes on.

There are a number of ways you can show your support and get involved;

Register to shave NOW and start growing your hair! Registering and collecting donations couldn’t be easier but we’re standing by to help you register if you need our help.

If shaving is not for you please consider simply making a donation to support a friend braving the shave. Donate NOW – every dollar pledged makes a difference.

Join us on 23rd September for a fantastic silent auction, prize balloon raffle and delicious food and drinks specials from the Brasserie.

Kids with cancer need your help. The money that YOU help raise will change the lives of all children fighting cancer. Thank you for joining us and St Baldrick’s in the fight to conquer childhood cancers.

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

And you do not want to miss our continuing celebration of Shakespeare’s 400th!!!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

Cayman Islands: LCCL applicants must advise TBL board of Caymanian participation

In order to ensure that the law is upheld, procedural changes for the Local Companies (Control) Licence Law (LCCL) will come into effect on 1 September 2016.

The LCCL requires foreign investors to publish ads that solicit Caymanian participation in their potential business endeavours. In these ads, Caymanians are asked to inform the foreign investor of their interest, in writing; however, as of 1 September, Caymanians also must supply a copy of that letter directly to the Trade and Business Licensing Board.

Also, when submitting their applications to the board, foreign investors must include copies of the two local newspaper ads, published in accordance with section 11 (4) (e) of the law, that solicited Caymanian participation.

‘These procedural changes will help the board to know if the applicant has complied fully with the LCCL’, said Minister of Commerce Wayne Panton.

LCCL applications must be submitted in person at the Business Licensing Counter, on the first floor of the Government Administration Building. The counter is open Mondays to Fridays, between 9:00am and 4:00pm. In addition to the two newspaper ads, applications must be accompanied by due diligence such as a police clearance, copies of passports, references, and the relevant fees.

Letters from Caymanians are to be addressed to the Trade and Business Licensing Board, c/o the Department of Commerce and Investment, Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue Suite 126, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

For more information, visit www.dci.gov.ky or email info@dci.gov.ky

Cayman Islands Golf: Weekend of Winners

We are looking forward to this years Red Cross event labels Weekend of Winners. The event will take place at the North Sound Golf Club on September 2nd.

NCC Invites Comments on Species Conservation Plan for Fish

The National Conservation Council invites public comment on a Species Conservation Plan for Fish. A copy of the plan is available at www.DoE.ky or may be viewed at the Grand Cayman Department of Environment office, District Libraries and the Little Cayman DoE Building. Written submissions should be sent to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky or to the Conservation Council, c/o Department of Environment, PO Box 10202, KY1-1002, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, or by hand to the Department of Environment office, 580 North Sound Road, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Submissions must be received by 2 September 2016.

URISA’s 2016 Caribbean GIS Conference in Barbados

URISA’s 2016 Caribbean GIS Conference on September 4-8, 2016 in Barbados. Check out the latest information!

Keynotes from Chris Shedrick at What3Words and Tyler Radford from Humanitarian OpenStreetMap

High Level Meetings and participation from UN-GGIM International Forum on Geospatial Information and Services for Disasters.

A full-day track on Caribbean Disaster Management developed in conjunction with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency

Missing Maps MeetUp

Tons of education – More than 20 comprehensive sessions with presentations from nearly 60 of your peers.

A high-powered panel session on “Confronting Land Administration Challenges: The Key to Unlocking Economic Prosperity”

Take advantage of free preconference workshops and training

Networking and a Busy Exhibition – Gold Sponsors Esri and Spatial Innovision; Silver Sponsors GeoOrbis and Hexagon Geospatial; Bronze Sponsor – GeoTechVision!

Reserve your hotel room by August 15 to take advantage of discounted group rates!

Check out all of the conference details and register right away at: http://www.urisa.org/education-events/urisa-s-caribbean-gis-conference/

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade North Side Meeting

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the North Side Company at William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall on Monday (5 Sept) from 630-730pm

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade West Bay Meeting

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the West Bay Company at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (5 Sept) from 530 — 645pm.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for Bodden Town takes place on Monday (5 Sept) at the United Church Hall.

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade George Town, Bodden Town and Savannah

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the George Town Company at Elmslie Memorial Church Hall on Wednesday (7 Sept) from 515 — 7pm, for Bodden Town Company at Webster Memorial Church Hall from 6 to 7 and for Savannah Company at Savannah United Hall from 6 — 7pm.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for West Bay takes place on Thursday (8 Sept) at the John Gray Memorial Church Hall.

CXC Education Program Registration

The CXC Education Program is inviting volunteer teachers. Registration takes place on Sunday (11 Sept) at 2 pm, at the John Gray High School Auditorium; classes begin on September 18th. For further information visit www.education.adventisteducation.org.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for East End takes place on Monday (12 Sept) at the United Church Hall.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for North Side takes place on Thursday (15 Sept) at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall

British Schools Fair Cayman Islands

Street: Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

District: Seven Mile Beach

Island: Grand Cayman

Country: Cayman Islands

Description

Ritz-Carlton

Sat 17 Sep & Sun 18 Sep

2.00-6.00 p.m.

A chance for Cayman families to meet leading UK boarding schools. If you are considering the possibility of your children having the opportunities afforded by an overseas education, this is your chance to speak to some of the top schools.

Free entry

For more information contact niall@bvs-education.com

Cadet Corps Recruitment

Are you or someone you know looking for a wholesome program for your child between the ages 11 — 19 year old? The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps is now open for cadet recruitment through September 17th. For more information call 946-9810 (Grand Cayman), 948-8824 (Cayman Brac) or email cadetcorps@gov.ky

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for George Town takes place on Wednesday (21 Sept) at the Town Hall.

Save the date for our 6th Annual “Paws for Wine” Fundraiser!

Sat 24th September 2016

From CARE Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

Please save the date for our 6th annual “Paws for Wine” event. We are currently seeking corporate sponsorship for this event so we can raise more funds to continue on with our worthy cause. If you would like to help with volunteering or donate auction items we would love to hear from you. info@caymancare.ky or 938 2273.

So please pop this date in your diary and join us for an evening filled with fun, laughter, dancing, fabulous food and great wine.

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

September Events at Camana Bay

“Did you hear that, Mr Fox!” Bibliophiles are in for a real treat as Camana Bay celebrates Literacy Month in conjunction with Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday. Join us for an exciting month of family-friendly events, activities, special offers and community initiatives. Visit CamanaBay.com for more details on our literacy festivities.

Other events to look forward to include a new type of 5K, which encourages seven different ways to participate in honour of Cayman Rugby 7s. Visitors can also enjoy a free, gentle exercise class with Tai Chi and watch a new ballet performance on the big screen.

Here is a quick look at our special events:

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-4)

Tuesdays until 27 September

11am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 0-3)

Thursdays until 29 September

3pm

Books & Books

Roald Dahl Movies

Saturdays until 1 October

10am

Regal Cinemas

Roald Dahl Story Times (Ages 2-7)

Saturdays until 1 October

10:30am

Books & Books

Cayman Rugby 7s 5K

Sunday 4 September

7am

Town Centre

Tai Chi

Sunday 4 September

8:30am

The Crescent

Budding Chef Tween Afterschool Programme

Tuesdays; 13 September through 18 October

3:45-4:45pm

Bon Vivant

The Bookends Club

Wednesday 14 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Chocolate Factory

Saturday 17 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Culture at the Cinema: A View from the Bridge

Saturday 17 September

7pm

Regal Cinemas

Floetry

Wednesday 21 September

6:30-7:30pm

Books & Books

Budding Chef Cooking Class: Giant Peach Pie

Saturday 24 September

12-1pm

Bon Vivant

Marvellous Mixology Class

Thursday 29 September

6-8pm

Bon Vivant