iNews Briefs & Community Events

Fans mourning death of acclaimed Mexican singer Juan Gabriel

By Susanne Ramírez De Arellano From NBC

Juan Gabriel, known as el Divo de Juarez and one of Mexico’s most successful vocalist and composers, died today at his home in Santa Monica California. A six-time Grammy nominee, he was 66 years old.

An icon adored throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, Juan Gabriel died of a heart attack at 11:30 am this morning, according to members of his family.

Juan Gabriel was one of Mexico’s most prolific songwriters, with more than 1,800 songs to his name. Among some of the fans’ favorites are classics like, “Por que me haces llorar?” “Hasta Que Te Conoci,” and “Querida.”

Juan Gabriel had just performed Saturday at the Ingelwood Forum in California as part of the “MeXXico es todo” tour, to a sell-out crowd.

Fans and fellow stars like Colombian musical icon Juanes have been posting on social media their heartfelt condolences.

Even Mexico’s president, Enrique Peña Nieto sent out a tweet, saying, “a voice and a talent that represented Mexico. His music was a legacy to the world. He has gone too soon. May he rest in peace.”

Born in Paracuaro, Michoacan, Juan Gabriel transcended Mexico with his music and his personality, capturing the hearts of Hispanics and non-Hispanics alike. “Juan Gabriel was the Elvis of Mexico,” said journalist Amy Selwyn, a fan of the singer. “Now he has left the edifico; RIP El Cantante,” she said to NBC Latino.

One fan wrote in Facebook, soon after the news came out of Juan Gabriel’s sad demise:

“I hope the neighbors don’t mind Juan Gabriel playing on repeat… “Tú eres la tristeza de mis ojos, que lloran en silencio por tu adiós” (“you are the sadness in my eyes, that cry because of your goodbye.”

For more and video: http://www.nbcnews.com/news/latino/fans-mourning-death-acclaimed-mexican-singer-juan-gabriel-n639096

Energy storage is key for the future

From The Carbon Wars

As far back as the 1880s, Thomas Edison wrestled with a way to effectively take surplus energy, save it and then use it at a later date.

In a fast-developing industry teeming with technologies that promise to be the next big thing, energy storage appears to be the biggest.

What is it?

Energy storage technology takes on a lot of different forms.

The most prominent is pumped hydro, in which water is pumped uphill behind dams and then released, with the ensuing rush of water generating power.

Pumped hydro is the biggest source of energy storage in the U.S., accounting for 96 percent of the industry’s total storage capacity.

But chemical storage — as in batteries — may be the source people are most familiar with, especially given the media attention that inevitably accompanies any announcement by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Last year, Musk unveiled the Powerwall, a rechargeable lithium-ion battery for homes and the PowerPack, a 100 kilowatt-hour utility-scale battery.

And the $2 billion Tesla “giga-factory” outside Reno, Nev., promises to produce enough lithium-ion batteries for 500,000 cars a year.

Then there is thermal storage, such as concentrated solar power plants, like the sprawling 392-watt Ivanpah facility in the Mojave Desert.

Why it’s hot

For all of the attention energy storage has recently received, it represents a tiny portion of the mammoth electricity and power industry — 21,000 megawatts (21 gigawatts) of capacity, a little under 2 percent of the nation’s peak demand, according to the Energy Storage Association.

But energy storage is taking on a greater role as the power grid — especially in California — integrates more renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy.

While solar and wind can produce plenty of energy, they have a big problem with intermittency. When the sun isn’t shining, solar production slumps and when the wind isn’t blowing, wind power wanes.

The trick is trying to find a way to fill in the gaps.

Stored-up energy can help do the job when wind and solar production sputters and can “smooth out” the grid when excess amounts of power are being generated.

The prospect of homeowners, many of them generating excess power from their photovoltaic systems, discovering a reliable way to store surplus energy and use it at a later time, would have profound implications for the energy grid.

For more on this story go to: http://www.thecarbonwars.com/as-far-back-as-the-1880s-thomas-edison-wrestled-with-a-way-to-effectively-take-surplus-energy-save-it-and-then-use-it-at-a-later-date/

Russia’s search giant is making a self-driving shuttle bus

By Jon Fingas From engadget

Is there an unwritten rule that internet search companies have to make autonomous vehicles?

Internet search giants making self-driving cars appears to be a trend, and Russia’s Yandex wants in. It’s partnering with Daimler, truck maker Kamaz and government-backed researchers at NAMI on an autonomous shuttle bus that could carry up to 12 people and travel about 124 miles on a charge. Yandex is contributing its experiences with artificial intelligence, computer vision and voice recognition, and it’ll even be central to the interface — you’ll use a Yandex-linked mobile app to pinpoint your destination.

NAMI will start testing the self-driving bus on closed circuits in 2017, and it’s bound to be a while after that before you can see one (or something like it) cruising the streets. There’s no guarantee that you’ll ever get to ride this bus beyond Russian borders, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Yandex’s technology finds its way into more vehicles. If nothing else, this is further evidence that driverless transportation is quickly becoming a worldwide phenomenon.

For more: https://www.engadget.com/2016/08/28/yandex-teams-on-self-driving-shuttle-bus/

Hydrogen may prove a life-saver

From The Carbon Wars

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe. It is the fuel that powers our sun and eventually our long term hope for the future, fusion.

In the meantime, hydrogen can help lower carbon emissions and renewable energy storage, replacing batteries.

Hydrogen is extracted from water through a process known as electrolysis. The conventional extraction methods rely upon fossil fuel generated electricity, but progress converting to solar powered extraction plants is underway.

When produced using renewable energy, hydrogen could cost nearly the equivalent of 50-cent-per-gallon gasoline, according to a study by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

The NREL plan assumes large-scale production of hydrogen through electrolysis, but with renewable energy used to provide the majority of electricity in place of fuels that produce high levels of carbon emissions.

The NREL argues that excess electricity generated by these renewable sources could be used to produce cheap hydrogen—a much greener solution than batteries.

During periods of peak energy demand, producing one kilogram of hydrogen costs around $4.20, while producing hydrogen during off-peak periods costs $2.24 per kg.

With anticipated technological improvements to the electrolysis process, the NREL expects average costs to drop to $1.14 in the near future.

Because fuel cells are more energy efficient, the actual cost would really be closer to $0.57 per kg, Charlie Freese—General Motors’ executive director for global fuel-cell activities—told WardsAuto.

For more on this story go to: http://www.thecarbonwars.com/hydrogen-may-prove-life-saver/

Ave Maria – Cayman National Choir concert

By: Cayman Arts Festival

WHEN

Thursday, November 24, 2016 from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM (EST) – Add to Calendar

WHERE

Marriott Hotel – 389 West Bay Road, George Town, Grand Cayman

Cayman Islands: Advance your professional goals this Fall 2016 at UCCI!

New this semester!

You speak, we listen. Working with various industry stakeholders, the University College of the Cayman Islands is proud to introduce our new programmes for the Fall 2016 semester:

Legal Support and Administration Certificate

Begins Monday, August 29

Only $330/course*

Newly designed to meet the needs of Cayman-based firms, UCCI’s Legal Support and Administration certificate programme is particularly suitable for persons working in an administrative or secretarial capacity in the legal or a related sector, those wishing to secure employment within this field, and those wishing to increase their knowledge of legal and administrative procedures.

*Cost does not include books and admin fees

Essentials of Facility Management Workshop (CED 112)

Every Thursday @ 6pm

Only $165 for a 14-week workshop

Offered in coordination with the International Facility Management Association (IMFA), this workshop is a great opportunity to advance the skills of service providers and both new and experienced facility managers.

IMFA qualifications are recognised as the benchmark for facility management in the United States and the Caribbean.

Call 526-0544 for further information.

BACK THIS SEMESTER!

Don’t get stuck in long lines. Check the registration schedule.

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

And you do not want to miss our continuing celebration of Shakespeare’s 400th!!!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

TUE AUG 30

Moonlight and Movies: Curious George

The Moonlight and Movies series continues on Tuesday (30 Aug) featuring Curious George at 7pm in Gardenia Court in Camana Bay.

C.I. Further Education Center Year 12 Exam Collection

The C.I. Further Education Center is welcoming Year 12 students to collect their exam results and initial consulting on Tuesday (30 Aug) from 8 — 3pm.

WED AUG 31

Pirates Week Volunteers

The Pirates Week Office is seeking volunteers to assist in the planning in its upcoming events. For more information email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or call 949-5859.

THU SEP 1

Cayman Islands: LCCL applicants must advise TBL board of Caymanian participation

In order to ensure that the law is upheld, procedural changes for the Local Companies (Control) Licence Law (LCCL) will come into effect on 1 September 2016.

The LCCL requires foreign investors to publish ads that solicit Caymanian participation in their potential business endeavours. In these ads, Caymanians are asked to inform the foreign investor of their interest, in writing; however, as of 1 September, Caymanians also must supply a copy of that letter directly to the Trade and Business Licensing Board.

Also, when submitting their applications to the board, foreign investors must include copies of the two local newspaper ads, published in accordance with section 11 (4) (e) of the law, that solicited Caymanian participation.

‘These procedural changes will help the board to know if the applicant has complied fully with the LCCL’, said Minister of Commerce Wayne Panton.

LCCL applications must be submitted in person at the Business Licensing Counter, on the first floor of the Government Administration Building. The counter is open Mondays to Fridays, between 9:00am and 4:00pm. In addition to the two newspaper ads, applications must be accompanied by due diligence such as a police clearance, copies of passports, references, and the relevant fees.

Letters from Caymanians are to be addressed to the Trade and Business Licensing Board, c/o the Department of Commerce and Investment, Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue Suite 126, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

For more information, visit www.dci.gov.ky or email info@dci.gov.ky

FRI SEP 2

Cayman Islands Golf: Weekend of Winners

We are looking forward to this years Red Cross event labels Weekend of Winners. The event will take place at the North Sound Golf Club on September 2nd.

NCC Invites Comments on Species Conservation Plan for Fish

The National Conservation Council invites public comment on a Species Conservation Plan for Fish. A copy of the plan is available at www.DoE.ky or may be viewed at the Grand Cayman Department of Environment office, District Libraries and the Little Cayman DoE Building. Written submissions should be sent to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky or to the Conservation Council, c/o Department of Environment, PO Box 10202, KY1-1002, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, or by hand to the Department of Environment office, 580 North Sound Road, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Submissions must be received by 2 September 2016.

SUN – THU SEP 4-8

URISA’s 2016 Caribbean GIS Conference in Barbados

URISA’s 2016 Caribbean GIS Conference on September 4-8, 2016 in Barbados. Check out the latest information!

• Keynotes from Chris Shedrick at What3Words and Tyler Radford from Humanitarian OpenStreetMap

• High Level Meetings and participation from UN-GGIM International Forum on Geospatial Information and Services for Disasters.

• A full-day track on Caribbean Disaster Management developed in conjunction with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency

• Missing Maps MeetUp

• Tons of education – More than 20 comprehensive sessions with presentations from nearly 60 of your peers.

• A high-powered panel session on “Confronting Land Administration Challenges: The Key to Unlocking Economic Prosperity”

• Take advantage of free preconference workshops and training

• Networking and a Busy Exhibition – Gold Sponsors Esri and Spatial Innovision; Silver Sponsors GeoOrbis and Hexagon Geospatial; Bronze Sponsor – GeoTechVision!

Reserve your hotel room by August 15 to take advantage of discounted group rates!

Check out all of the conference details and register right away at: http://www.urisa.org/education-events/urisa-s-caribbean-gis-conference/

MON SEP 5

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade North Side Meeting

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the North Side Company at William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall on Monday (5 Sept) from 630-730pm

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade West Bay Meeting

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the West Bay Company at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (5 Sept) from 530 — 645pm.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for Bodden Town takes place on Monday (5 Sept) at the United Church Hall.

WED SEP 7

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade George Town, Bodden Town and Savannah

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the George Town Company at Elmslie Memorial Church Hall on Wednesday (7 Sept) from 515 — 7pm, for Bodden Town Company at Webster Memorial Church Hall from 6 to 7 and for Savannah Company at Savannah United Hall from 6 — 7pm.

THU SEP 8

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for West Bay takes place on Thursday (8 Sept) at the John Gray Memorial Church Hall.

SUN SEP 11

CXC Education Program Registration

The CXC Education Program is inviting volunteer teachers. Registration takes place on Sunday (11 Sept) at 2 pm, at the John Gray High School Auditorium; classes begin on September 18th. For further information visit www.education.adventisteducation.org.

SUN SEP 12

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for East End takes place on Monday (12 Sept) at the United Church Hall.

THU SEP15

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for North Side takes place on Thursday (15 Sept) at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall

SAT & SUN SEP 17 & 18

British Schools Fair Cayman Islands

Street: Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

District: Seven Mile Beach

Island: Grand Cayman

Country: Cayman Islands

Description

Ritz-Carlton

Sat 17 Sep & Sun 18 Sep

2.00-6.00 p.m.

A chance for Cayman families to meet leading UK boarding schools. If you are considering the possibility of your children having the opportunities afforded by an overseas education, this is your chance to speak to some of the top schools.

Free entry

For more information contact niall@bvs-education.com

SAT SEP 17

Cadet Corps Recruitment

Are you or someone you know looking for a wholesome program for your child between the ages 11 — 19 year old? The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps is now open for cadet recruitment through September 17th. For more information call 946-9810 (Grand Cayman), 948-8824 (Cayman Brac) or email cadetcorps@gov.ky

WED SEP 21

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for George Town takes place on Wednesday (21 Sept) at the Town Hall.

SAT SEP 24

Save the date for our 6th Annual “Paws for Wine” Fundraiser!

Sat 24th September 2016

From CARE Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

Please save the date for our 6th annual “Paws for Wine” event. We are currently seeking corporate sponsorship for this event so we can raise more funds to continue on with our worthy cause. If you would like to help with volunteering or donate auction items we would love to hear from you. info@caymancare.ky or 938 2273.

So please pop this date in your diary and join us for an evening filled with fun, laughter, dancing, fabulous food and great wine.

FRI SEP 30

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

Be part of the action and support your nation with The Games at Camana Bay – a series of festivities inspired by the 2016 Olympics. Take in cultural experiences by catching the last chance to see Rundown, getting lost in poetry readings or by supporting a local author as they celebrate their latest book.

Moonlight & Movies: Summer Series

Tuesdays until 30 August

7pm

Gardenia Court

Music Happy Hour for Kids

Fridays until 26 August

3:30-4:30pm

Starfish Village

A Legacy of Light

Early watercolours from the National Collection

Early Watercolours

Rarely displayed watercolour paintings from the early collections of the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) and the Cayman Islands National Museum (CINM) are currently on display at the National Gallery. The exhibition closes 16 September 2016.

Learn more!

#Free Family Day!

Saturday, August 27 at 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

We are set to host a Watercolour Play Family Day to coincide with the Gallery’s latest exhibition A Legacy of Light. The event boasts fun family art activities including a sketch quest, scavenger hunt, treasure quest and watercolour painting stations. Admission is free!

Splish Splash, Dot Dash!

Saturday, August 27 at 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

A special watercolour workshop for kids will take place in the Susan A. Olde Art Studio. Families will be encouraged to leave their inhibitions at home and have fun with all kinds of water-based paints. The class is free, however registration is required at space is limited.

Email us to register.

A Walk Through Watercolours

Thursday, 25 August 2016. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Discussions begin at 5:30 PM. Join art critic Emé Paschalides for a special discussion and walk through of the National Gallery’s watercolour exhibition A Legacy of Light. Admission is free. Refreshments served.

Happy Hour with BYPC

Friday, 16 September 2016. 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM Stop by the National Gallery for a closing celebration of the National Gallery’s watercolour exhibition. Organised by the Butterfield Young Patrons Circle (BYPC) the event boasts great music, fun activities, nibbles and drinks! Mingle with artists, curators and like-minded individuals.

Take it Home

The NGCI Store at the National Gallery has a fabulous selection of creative gifts for all ages. Come check out a variety of new merchandise highlighting Cayman’s local water color artists. Great gifts embodying the peaceful serenity of our Cayman Islands!