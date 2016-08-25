iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Wanted Person – Christopher Green

From RCIPS

Police are requesting the assistance of the Public to locate a 32-year-old male named Christopher Green. Two pictures of Mr. Green are attached.

Christopher Green also goes by the name Kevin Green; he is also known as “Indian” or “Gagga”.

Mr. Green is Jamaican national who is believed to be in the Cayman Islands illegally and is suspected of being involved in serious criminal activity.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Green’s whereabouts is asked to call the following tip line: 949-7777. There is a 24-hour answering service at that number and all messages will be kept completely confidential.

Alternatively, members of the public can call the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or submit anonymous tips online at the link : https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

Cayman Islands: Man charged with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm

From RCIPS

A man, age 22 of East End, has been charged today, 25 August, with Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and will be in court tomorrow.

This charge is in connection with an incident that occurred on Friday, 3 June in East End during which an adapted flare gun was recovered.

Man arrested for possession of an unlicensed firearm on Cayman Brac Tuesday afternoon, 23 August

From RCIPS

Around 1:30PM on Tuesday, 23 August, a firearm was recovered by police on the property of the residence of 35-year-old man on Cayman Brac.

The man was arrested on suspicion of Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm and is currently in Police Custody on Grand Cayman. The man is a Customs Officer.

The Collector of Customs is aware of this inquiry.

Cayman Islands Fish Conservation Plan Consultation – EXTENDED

The National Conservation Council invites public comment on a Species Conservation Plan for Fish.

A copy of the plan is available at www.DoE.ky or may be viewed at the Grand Cayman Department of Environment office, District Libraries and the Little Cayman DoE Building.

Written submissions should be sent to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky or to the Conservation Council, c/o Department of Environment, PO Box 10202, KY1-1002, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, or by hand to the Department of Environment office, 580 North Sound Road, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Submissions must be received by 2 September 2016.

Cayman Islands: DES School Orientation

From Cayman Islands Ministry of Education.

Cayman Islands: Advance your professional goals this Fall 2016 at UCCI!

New this semester!

You speak, we listen. Working with various industry stakeholders, the University College of the Cayman Islands is proud to introduce our new programmes for the Fall 2016 semester:

Legal Support and Administration Certificate

Begins Monday, August 29

Only $330/course*

Newly designed to meet the needs of Cayman-based firms, UCCI’s Legal Support and Administration certificate programme is particularly suitable for persons working in an administrative or secretarial capacity in the legal or a related sector, those wishing to secure employment within this field, and those wishing to increase their knowledge of legal and administrative procedures.

*Cost does not include books and admin fees

Essentials of Facility Management Workshop (CED 112)

Every Thursday @ 6pm

Only $165 for a 14-week workshop

Offered in coordination with the International Facility Management Association (IMFA), this workshop is a great opportunity to advance the skills of service providers and both new and experienced facility managers.

IMFA qualifications are recognised as the benchmark for facility management in the United States and the Caribbean.

Call 526-0544 for further information.

BACK THIS SEMESTER!

Don’t get stuck in long lines. Check the registration schedule.

Sign Up Today

University College of the Cayman Islands | 168 Olympic Way, PO Box 702, George Town, KY1-1107 Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands: Back to School!

From Chatterbox

If you suddenly realise you need to get your child ready for school again (where did the summer go?!), then give Kara a call on 949 7065 or email her at kara@chatterboxcayman.com. She can help!

See attached flyer below for more details about what Kara can help your child with.

Cayman Drama Society

2016 is proving to be amazing around the Prospect Playhouse! We have been busy renovating the auditorium this summer and getting ready for a smashing end to 2016!

And Yes! Its election season and what greater way to lighten the mood than coming to see the very funny, Yes Minister!

September 15,16,17,22,23,24,29,30, October 1

Yes Minister is a satirical look at the early career of Jim Hacker MP; a newly appointed cabinet minister in the fictional Department of Administrative Affairs at Whitehall. Hacker goes through various struggles to formulate and enact legislation or effect departmental changes that are continually opposed by the British Civil Service in particular his Permanent Secretary, Sir Humphrey Appleby. His Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley, is usually caught between the two. The British comedy, written by Sir Antony Jay and Jonathan Lynn, was fist broadcast by BBC Television in the 1980s has now been adapted to the Cayman stage by Chuck and Barrie Quappe. As the Cayman Parliamentary system is based on Whitehall, any of the situations will be undeniably familiar to all that live in Cayman!

And you do not want to miss our continuing celebration of Shakespeare’s 400th!!!

Cayman Islands Pirates Week calls for food vendors

The Pirates Week Festival Office is inviting participants for the annual Food Festival to submit their vendor applications for the below dates/times:

Friday 11th November George Town 6:00pm to 2:00am Saturday 12th November George Town 1:00pm to midnight Saturday 19th November George Town 2:00pm to midnight

Vendor applications must be submitted beginning on Monday 1st August, 2016 to the Pirates Week Office on Shedden Road, George Town (upstairs next to KFC). Vendor space is limited therefore applications must be submitted as soon as possible after the opening date above. Deadline for submission is Monday 31st October.

All vendors must comply with the rules and regulations set by the Pirates Week Festival Office and must present a valid Food Handling Certificate for all persons handing food by the 31st October. Food handling certificates can be obtained from the Department of Environmental Health by contacting Mr. Gideon Simms on 949-6696 or email gideon.simms@gov.ky .

For application forms and more details please contact the Pirates Week Festival Office at 949-5078 or info@piratesweekfestival.com.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

FRI AUG 26

Music Happy Hour

Music Happy Hour for kids is Friday from 3:30 — 4:30 pm at Starfish Village every Friday in August.

Cayman Theological Institute

The Cayman Theological Institute is hosting orientation for the new semester on Friday (26 Aug) at 7pm. Call 949.9533 for more information.

Cayman Green Drinks Social

The National Trust invites persons to their Green Drinks social to discuss the National Conservation Council’s proposal to enhance our Marine Parks. The event will be held at Cayman Cabana on Friday, August 26th 2016 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. There will be guest speakers and volunteers to answer questions and provide information.

Green Drinks is an international club in which like-minded environmentally-conscious people get together to share ideas and socialize (the people are green, not the drinks! J).

SAT AUG 27

Theatre in the Court: Rundown

Theatre in the Court presents Rundown on Saturday (27 Aug) at 7pm in Gardenia Court.

CIIPA Running for Red 5 & 10K

The CIIPA Running for Red 5 & 10K is Saturday (27 Aug) at 630am. Log on to caymanactive.com for more details.

Cayman Car Boot Sales

Walk For The Cure charity car boot sale

Starting August 27, 2016

Join us Saturday, August 27, 2016 from 6:30-10:30am in the parking lot at CIBC FirstCaribbean Main Street Branch for a fundraising Charity Car Boot Sale!

Vote for the People’s Choice Miss Teen

Clifton Hunter High School’s PTA Uniform Shop

Clifton Hunter High School’s PTA Uniform Shop will be open on Saturday from 10a — 12pm

Savannah Primary PTA Uniform shop

The Savannah Primary PTA Uniform shop will be open on Saturday (27 Aug) from 9:00 am to 12:30 pm

Sacred Celebration Concert 2016

See Steve Higgins and Friends as they perform the Sacred Celebration Concert 2016 at Savannah United Church on Saturday (27 Aug) at 6pm.

CERT walk-through the Prospect community

The Prospect Community Group and C.E.R.T. Team paired with Red Cross will be doing a walk-through the Prospect community to complete surveys and evaluate any areas that might need attention on Saturday and Sunday (27 & 28 Aug) from 930am to 1230pm. If you would like to volunteer, email prospectcommunity345@gmail.com or meet them at the Seafarer’s Hall 9:15am.

SUN AUG 28

Youth Camp 2016 ‘Thank You’

Those who attended the Youth Camp 2016 in Ohio will host a presentation in order to say “Thank You” with special services at Wesleyan Holiness Church in West Bay on Sunday (28 Aug) at 11:00 a.m.

Back to School Giveaway with a Difference

The Cayman Islands Seventh Day Adventist Community Services Department presents a Back to School Giveaway with a Difference on Sunday (28 Aug) from 10am to 2pm at the Airport Park

Love in the Summer Time

See Steve Higgins and Friends as they perform the Love in the Summer Time at the Harquail Theater on Sunday (28 Aug) at 630pm.

MON AUG 29

Rehoboth After School Program

WE ARE PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT THE REHOBOTH AFTER SCHOOL PROGRAM RE-OPENS MONDAY 29TH AUGUST 2016

HOURS: 2:30PM-6:00PM

PICK UP FROM SCHOOLS AVAILABLE AT NO CHARGE\

FEE: $150.00 PER MONTH (DISCOUNTED PRICE FOR MORE THAN ONE CHILD.)

Spaces allocated on tlrst come first served basis

WHY REHOBOTH Rehoboth After School is not a child minding service, we have at least one teacher per 10 children, and they are split into their appropriate class years and besides helping with homework given assignments that correspond with their school curriculum. This way it is easy to help any child that is falling behind with his/her studies. The children do get a snack which is included and also have the chance to participate in some fun activities- games, arts & crafts etc.

MORE INFORMATION- REGISTRATION CALL 345-949-3905

TUE AUG 30

Moonlight and Movies: Curious George

The Moonlight and Movies series continues on Tuesday (30 Aug) featuring Curious George at 7pm in Gardenia Court in Camana Bay.

C.I. Further Education Center Year 12 Exam Collection

The C.I. Further Education Center is welcoming Year 12 students to collect their exam results and initial consulting on Tuesday (30 Aug) from 8 — 3pm.

WED AUG 31

Pirates Week Volunteers

The Pirates Week Office is seeking volunteers to assist in the planning in its upcoming events. For more information email at info@piratesweekfestival.com or call 949-5859.

THU SEP 1

Cayman Islands: LCCL applicants must advise TBL board of Caymanian participation

In order to ensure that the law is upheld, procedural changes for the Local Companies (Control) Licence Law (LCCL) will come into effect on 1 September 2016.

The LCCL requires foreign investors to publish ads that solicit Caymanian participation in their potential business endeavours. In these ads, Caymanians are asked to inform the foreign investor of their interest, in writing; however, as of 1 September, Caymanians also must supply a copy of that letter directly to the Trade and Business Licensing Board.

Also, when submitting their applications to the board, foreign investors must include copies of the two local newspaper ads, published in accordance with section 11 (4) (e) of the law, that solicited Caymanian participation.

‘These procedural changes will help the board to know if the applicant has complied fully with the LCCL’, said Minister of Commerce Wayne Panton.

LCCL applications must be submitted in person at the Business Licensing Counter, on the first floor of the Government Administration Building. The counter is open Mondays to Fridays, between 9:00am and 4:00pm. In addition to the two newspaper ads, applications must be accompanied by due diligence such as a police clearance, copies of passports, references, and the relevant fees.

Letters from Caymanians are to be addressed to the Trade and Business Licensing Board, c/o the Department of Commerce and Investment, Government Administration Building, 133 Elgin Avenue Suite 126, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

For more information, visit www.dci.gov.ky or email info@dci.gov.ky

FRI SEP 2

Cayman Islands Golf: Weekend of Winners

We are looking forward to this years Red Cross event labels Weekend of Winners. The event will take place at the North Sound Golf Club on September 2nd.

NCC Invites Comments on Species Conservation Plan for Fish

The National Conservation Council invites public comment on a Species Conservation Plan for Fish. A copy of the plan is available at www.DoE.ky or may be viewed at the Grand Cayman Department of Environment office, District Libraries and the Little Cayman DoE Building. Written submissions should be sent to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky or to the Conservation Council, c/o Department of Environment, PO Box 10202, KY1-1002, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, or by hand to the Department of Environment office, 580 North Sound Road, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. Submissions must be received by 2 September 2016.

SUN – THU SEP 4-8

URISA’s 2016 Caribbean GIS Conference in Barbados

URISA’s 2016 Caribbean GIS Conference on September 4-8, 2016 in Barbados. Check out the latest information!

• Keynotes from Chris Shedrick at What3Words and Tyler Radford from Humanitarian OpenStreetMap

• High Level Meetings and participation from UN-GGIM International Forum on Geospatial Information and Services for Disasters.

• A full-day track on Caribbean Disaster Management developed in conjunction with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency

• Missing Maps MeetUp

• Tons of education – More than 20 comprehensive sessions with presentations from nearly 60 of your peers.

• A high-powered panel session on “Confronting Land Administration Challenges: The Key to Unlocking Economic Prosperity”

• Take advantage of free preconference workshops and training

• Networking and a Busy Exhibition – Gold Sponsors Esri and Spatial Innovision; Silver Sponsors GeoOrbis and Hexagon Geospatial; Bronze Sponsor – GeoTechVision!

Reserve your hotel room by August 15 to take advantage of discounted group rates!

Check out all of the conference details and register right away at: http://www.urisa.org/education-events/urisa-s-caribbean-gis-conference/

MON SEP 5

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade North Side Meeting

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the North Side Company at William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall on Monday (5 Sept) from 630-730pm

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade West Bay Meeting

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the West Bay Company at John Gray Memorial Church Hall on Monday (5 Sept) from 530 — 645pm.

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for Bodden Town takes place on Monday (5 Sept) at the United Church Hall.

WED SEP 7

Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade George Town, Bodden Town and Savannah

The Cayman Islands Girl’s Brigade is inviting girls between the ages of 5 and 19 to their meeting for the George Town Company at Elmslie Memorial Church Hall on Wednesday (7 Sept) from 515 — 7pm, for Bodden Town Company at Webster Memorial Church Hall from 6 to 7 and for Savannah Company at Savannah United Hall from 6 — 7pm.

THU SEP 8

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for West Bay takes place on Thursday (8 Sept) at the John Gray Memorial Church Hall.

SUN SEP 11

CXC Education Program Registration

The CXC Education Program is inviting volunteer teachers. Registration takes place on Sunday (11 Sept) at 2 pm, at the John Gray High School Auditorium; classes begin on September 18th. For further information visit www.education.adventisteducation.org.

SUN SEP 12

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for East End takes place on Monday (12 Sept) at the United Church Hall.

THU SEP15

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for North Side takes place on Thursday (15 Sept) at the William Pouchie Memorial Church Hall

SAT & SUN SEP 17 & 18

British Schools Fair Cayman Islands

Street: Ritz-Carlton Grand Cayman

District: Seven Mile Beach

Island: Grand Cayman

Country: Cayman Islands

Description

Ritz-Carlton

Sat 17 Sep & Sun 18 Sep

2.00-6.00 p.m.

A chance for Cayman families to meet leading UK boarding schools. If you are considering the possibility of your children having the opportunities afforded by an overseas education, this is your chance to speak to some of the top schools.

Free entry

For more information contact niall@bvs-education.com

SAT SEP 17

Cadet Corps Recruitment

Are you or someone you know looking for a wholesome program for your child between the ages 11 — 19 year old? The Cayman Islands Cadet Corps is now open for cadet recruitment through September 17th. For more information call 946-9810 (Grand Cayman), 948-8824 (Cayman Brac) or email cadetcorps@gov.ky

WED SEP 21

Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia awareness meeting for George Town takes place on Wednesday (21 Sept) at the Town Hall.

SAT SEP 24

Save the date for our 6th Annual “Paws for Wine” Fundraiser!

Sat 24th September 2016

From CARE Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

Please save the date for our 6th annual “Paws for Wine” event. We are currently seeking corporate sponsorship for this event so we can raise more funds to continue on with our worthy cause. If you would like to help with volunteering or donate auction items we would love to hear from you. info@caymancare.ky or 938 2273.

So please pop this date in your diary and join us for an evening filled with fun, laughter, dancing, fabulous food and great wine.

FRI SEP 30

International College of the Cayman Enrollment

The fall quarter at the International College of the Cayman begins October 3rd. The deadline to register is Sept 30th. Call 947-1100 or email admissions@icci.edu.ky for details.

AUGUST EVENTS AT CAMANA BAY

Be part of the action and support your nation with The Games at Camana Bay – a series of festivities inspired by the 2016 Olympics. Take in cultural experiences by catching the last chance to see Rundown, getting lost in poetry readings or by supporting a local author as they celebrate their latest book.

Moonlight & Movies: Summer Series

Tuesdays until 30 August

7pm

Gardenia Court

Music Happy Hour for Kids

Fridays until 26 August

3:30-4:30pm

Starfish Village

Theatre in the Court: Rundown

Saturday 27 August

7pm

Gardenia Court

NATIONAL GALLERY EVENTS

A Legacy of Light

Early watercolours from the National Collection

Early Watercolours

Rarely displayed watercolour paintings from the early collections of the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands (NGCI) and the Cayman Islands National Museum (CINM) are currently on display at the National Gallery. The exhibition closes 16 September 2016.

Learn more!

#Free Family Day!

Saturday, August 27 at 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

We are set to host a Watercolour Play Family Day to coincide with the Gallery’s latest exhibition A Legacy of Light. The event boasts fun family art activities including a sketch quest, scavenger hunt, treasure quest and watercolour painting stations. Admission is free!

Splish Splash, Dot Dash!

Saturday, August 27 at 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM

A special watercolour workshop for kids will take place in the Susan A. Olde Art Studio. Families will be encouraged to leave their inhibitions at home and have fun with all kinds of water-based paints. The class is free, however registration is required at space is limited.

Email us to register.

A Walk Through Watercolours

Thursday, 25 August 2016. Doors open at 5:00 PM. Discussions begin at 5:30 PM. Join art critic Emé Paschalides for a special discussion and walk through of the National Gallery’s watercolour exhibition A Legacy of Light. Admission is free. Refreshments served.

Happy Hour with BYPC

Friday, 16 September 2016. 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM Stop by the National Gallery for a closing celebration of the National Gallery’s watercolour exhibition. Organised by the Butterfield Young Patrons Circle (BYPC) the event boasts great music, fun activities, nibbles and drinks! Mingle with artists, curators and like-minded individuals.

Take it Home

The NGCI Store at the National Gallery has a fabulous selection of creative gifts for all ages. Come check out a variety of new merchandise highlighting Cayman’s local water color artists. Great gifts embodying the peaceful serenity of our Cayman Islands!