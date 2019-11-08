iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman: Registration for NiCE Project Winter 2019

The National Community Enhancement (NiCE) Winter Project 2019 registration is on Wednesday, 13 November in the Lions Centre, at 9 a.m. Late-comers will not be allowed to register. The sign-up and orientation session ends at 12 noon.

Unemployed Caymanians and spouses of Caymanians are invited to register for up to three weeks of work (Monday, 25 November to Friday, 13 December 2019).

Application forms are available at district libraries in Grand Cayman, and MLA Offices, as well as the Government Administration Building’s reception area in George Town.

Cayman: WORC and CBC Services offered at Temporary Locations

Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) will be temporarily offering work permit, status and permanent residency services on the 1st floor of Apollo House West on Mary Street. Parking is available in the WORC designated parking lot across the street from the building.

Customers seeking Visitor Visa and Visitor Extension services from Customs & Border Control (CBC) can visit the existing Visa Office section of the Elgin Avenue building. In the interim, public accommodations will be limited and a covered area will provided for customer use.

During this temporary period, WORC and CBC request the publics’ understanding and patience as there may be some delays in service.

Efforts are underway to return to full building use as soon as possible and the public will be notified once services are able to resume.

Cayman: Say It in Paint!

From The National Gallery

Cayman: Honouring Those Who Served

The annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Grand Cayman will be held at the Cenotaph outside Elmslie Memorial United Church in George Town on Sunday, 10 November 2019.

The Cayman Brac ceremony will run simultaneously and will take place in front of the War Memorial Cenotaph in Stake Bay.

The events, which are open to the public, serve to pay tribute to Cayman’s local veteran heroes who have sacrificed so much to preserve our way of life and to those who lost their lives at sea. The annual events always create a palpable feeling of pride amongst all who attend.

The events start precisely at 10.45 a.m. and attendees and participants are asked to be assembled and seated by 10.30 .a.m.

Some activities planned include the opening parade led by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Services Band followed by contingents from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Services, the Fire Service, Her Majesty’s Prison Service, Girls’ Brigade, the Scouts, Cadet Corps, the Seventh Day Pathfinders, the Lions Club of Grand Cayman, and the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens. The Cayman Islands Veterans Association contingent will also join the Parade.

Individuals or religious organisations who wish to pay their respects by laying wreaths at the Cenotaph or the Seaman’s Memorial, should contact Chief of Protocol Meloney Syms, tel. 244-3612 or email [email protected] by Wednesday, 6 November.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will take place inside the Elmslie Memorial United Church.

Everyone attending the ceremony is encouraged to wear a poppy. Poppies are symbolic of those who have served and paid the ultimate sacrifice. They can be obtained from various locations across the three islands, from local veterans or at the lobby of the Government Administration Building.

On Monday, 11 November 2019 at 11 a.m. the Cayman Islands will continue to remember those who served and the lives that were lost by holding a two-minute moment of silence starting at 11 a.m.

Donations are discretionary and funds are used to assist veterans or their widows to ensure that they receive the help they need to live with comfort, dignity and appreciation.

Cayman: Pirates Week 2019 Schedule of Events

Cayman: NRA Existing and Upcoming Roadworks

The National Roads Authority (NRA) would like to alert members of the public about the following existing and upcoming roadworks:

Red Bay Roundabout: the NRA is providing an expansion to the Red Bay Roundabout, to enlarge it to three lanes. The increased capacity will help with traffic flow to and from the eastern districts. Works began last week, while the schools were on midterm break and completion is expected in December. Selkirk Drive: the NRA will deliver a subdivision road upgrade and new road surface (hot mix paving) to Selkirk Drive and Abbey Way. The paving is due to take place in the first week of November. Shamrock Road, between Mangrove Ave. and On The Run gas station: the NRA has implemented a new traffic pattern, allowing for two full lanes of travel westbound, from Mangrove Ave. to Admirals Ave. This added lane capacity will improve traffic flow for the Prospect area. A central lane has also been added to improve entry and exit to The Achievement Centre, Red Bay Primary and Lighthouse Schools. Rex Crighton Blvd. between Poindexter Roundabout and Chrissie Tomlinson Roundabout: the NRA has begun work on expanding this section of Rex Crighton Blvd. from two to four lanes, to add capacity along this section. The increased number of lanes will help shorten the traffic queues that develop at this location in the morning peaks. The CTMH Roundabout will also be upgraded to accommodate additional traffic volumes along this area.

5. Grand Harbour Roundabout: the NRA has begun work to create a third lane at Grand Harbour Roundabout. This will be constructed inside the two existing lanes and will be used, temporarily, as a filter lane for traffic entering the roundabout from South Sound Road. Longer term plans will see the third lane used to help traffic flow in both directions between the CUC Roundabout (at King’s Sports Centre) and the CTMH Roundabout.

The NRA apologises for any inconvenience the upgrades may cause and reminds drivers to please be alert to new road layouts and to the safety of crews working on the projects.

For more information about the roadworks, please contact the NRA on 946-7780 or email [email protected].

The NRA will circulate further information related to these roadworks in the coming days, to provide road-users with more clarification.

(GIS)

Cayman: CDS – Playhouse Family Christmas – tickets on sale!

PLAYHOUSE FAMILY CHRISTMAS TICKETS ON SALE!

Click here now to get your tickets for everyone’s favourite Christmas show!

The Cayman Drama Society is pleased to bring another favourite Cayman tradition this Christmas: A Playhouse Family Christmas!

Join Grizz and Frizz as they head out on another adventure with all their friends and your favourite characters! Fun for the entire family and not to be missed!

Adults for CI$15.00

Children 12 and under for CI$10.00

This is a family friendly show, and the running time is approx 1hour15mins.

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

Fri NOV 8

Pirates Week 5K Walk Run

The Pirates Week 5K Walk Run is November 8th. Log on to caymanactive.com to register.

Country Jamboree 2019

The Veteran’s & Seaman’s Society Cayman Brac and Little Cayman present the Country Jamboree 2019 ‘Under the Stars’ on Friday (8 Nov) with gates opening at 6pm.

Flu Vaccine Available

The Director of Primary Health Care, Dr Samuel Williams Rodriguez, is advising of the arrival of this year’s flu vaccine.

Vaccines for the seasonal flu will be available at the Cayman Islands Hospital, District Health Centres in Grand Cayman, Faith Hospital Cayman Brac, and Little Cayman Clinic.

The locations and times are listed below: –

The General Practice Clinic at the Cayman Islands Hospital, and all District Health Centres, from 2:00pm to 4pm Monday through Friday beginning 5 November, 2019.

Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac – Residents of Cayman Brac should contact Faith Hospital to make arrangements.

The Little Cayman Clinic – Residents of Little Cayman should contact the clinic to make arrangements.

The flu vaccine is FREE to all residents. No appointments are necessary; however, persons should indicate to the registration officer at the clinic that they need to have the flu shot.

Radiology Open House

You’re invited to a Radiology Open House on Friday (8 Nov) at the Cayman Islands Hospital from 2:30pm to 430pm.

SAT NOV 9

Pirates Week Pooch Parade

The Pirates Week Pooch Parade is Saturday (9 Nov). Log on to caymanactive.com to register.

SUN NOV 10

Remembrance Sunday ceremony

The annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Grand Cayman will be held at the Cenotaph outside Elmslie Memorial United Church in George Town on Sunday, 10 November 2019. The Cayman Brac ceremony will run simultaneously and will take place in front of the War Memorial Cenotaph in Stake Bay. The events, which are open to the public, serve to pay tribute to Cayman’s local veteran heroes who have sacrificed so much to preserve our way of life and to those who lost their lives at sea. The annual events always create a palpable feeling of pride amongst all who attend. The events start precisely at 10.45 a.m. and attendees and participants are asked to be assembled and seated by 10.30 .a.m.

TUE NOV 12

Cruise port project meeting

Government is hosting a meeting on the cruise port project on Tuesday (12 Nov) at Mary Miller Hall at 7pm

Leveraging Individual Workplace Potential

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training workshop on Leveraging Individual Workplace Potential on Tuesday (12 Nov) at 9am. For more information email [email protected]

WED 13 NOV

Registration for NiCE Project Winter 2019

The National Community Enhancement (NiCE) Winter Project 2019 registration is on Wednesday, 13 November in the Lions Centre, at 9 a.m. Late-comers will not be allowed to register. The sign-up and orientation session ends at 12 noon. Unemployed Caymanians and spouses of Caymanians are invited to register for up to three weeks of work (Monday, 25 November to Friday, 13 December 2019). Application forms are available at district libraries in Grand Cayman, and MLA Offices, as well as the Government Administration Building’s reception area in George Town.

THU 14 NOV

NS Heritage Day Cancelled

The Pirates Week Office in conjunction with the North Side District Heritage Committee advises the public the Heritage Day originally scheduled for Thursday, 14 November and all events associated with the North Side District Heritage Committee have been cancelled for this year.

Cruise port project meeting

Government is hosting a meeting on the cruise port project on Thursday (14 Nov) at the Family Life Center at 7pm.

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (14 Nov) from 9am to 230pm at the district office.

World Diabetes Day Walk a Thon

The World Diabetes Day Walk a Thon is Thursday (14 Nov) at 530pm at the Stake Bay Loop. Email [email protected] to register.

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (14 Nov) at 7pm at Heritage House

Matilda to be performed at St. Ignatius

St. Ignatius Catholic School Musical, ‘Matilda’ will be performed from November 14th-16th with shows at 7:00 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with an additional 2:00 pm matinee on Saturday. Tickets are on sale at the school office. Phone 949-9250 for further details.

Giving Feedback

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a training workshop on Giving Feedback on Thursday (14 Nov) at 9am. For more information email [email protected]

Abattoir services

The Department of Agriculture wishes to advise the public who are planning to use its abattoir services this Christmas season that they need come to the Department’s Reception Desk to schedule the appointment(s) for slaughtering during the month of November; appointments will not be accepted over the phone.

SAT NOV 16

One Dog at a Time

One Dog at a Time will be at the North Sound Estates Family Fun Day at ICCI on November 16th from 12pm to 5.

Cruise port project meeting

Government is hosting a meeting on the cruise port project on Saturday (16 Nov) at Elmslie Memorial Church Hall in George Town at 7pm.

Pirates Week Float Parade in Little Cayman

The Pirates Week Float Parade in Little Cayman is Saturday (16 Nov) at Head o’Bay through to the Hungry Iguana. A costume competition and fireworks display will follow

Cayman Brac Stride Against Cancer

The Cayman Brac Stride Against Cancer is Saturday (16 Nov) at 7am at the Alexander Hotel.

Little Cayman Sports Social Association’s Annual 5K

The Little Cayman Sports Social Association’s Annual 5K starts at 6pm at the Southern Cross Clubon November 16th. Email [email protected] for more information.

Dance for Christ

Dance for Christ is Saturday (16 Nov) at the Family Life Center with doors opening at 6pm. Show starts at 7.

Tennis for the Cure

First Caribbean International Bank is inviting 16 teams to participate in Tennis for the Cure on Saturday 16, November, 2019 at the Courts at the Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman. Registration is $425. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Cayman Islands Cancer Society. For tournament details, please contact [email protected] or [email protected] Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the event.

SUN NOV 17

SDA Conference 10K

The SDA Conference 10K is November 17th. Log on to caymanactive.com to register.

MON NOV 18

West End Primary School PTA

The West End Primary School PTA is Monday (18 Nov) at 7pm in the School Hall.

Annual Meeting of the Hazardous Wildlife Working Group

The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) invites you and the General Public to attend the Annual Meeting of the Hazardous Wildlife Working Group on Monday, 18 November 2019 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA)

TUE NOV 19

Cruise port project meeting

Government is hosting a meeting on the cruise port project on Tuesday (19 Nov) at John A Cumber Primary School Hall at 7pm.

SAT – FRI DEC 14 – 20

Bulk Waste Clean Up for West Bay

Bulk Waste Clean Up for West Bay is December 14th through the 20th.