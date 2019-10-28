iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman: FREE Bully-Proof Your Child Workshop

he Family Resource Centre (FRC) is facilitating a FREE Bully-Proof Your Child workshop this Wednesday (30th October 2019).

The interactive parenting workshop is being held at FRC, 87 Mary Street, Apollo House West, 2ndFloor, 6-7 p.m.

Learn hand tips and tools:

● to pick up red flags when your child is the target of bullying

● tools to talk to your child about bullying

●to help build your child’s resilience, and

● to support your child if they are being bullied or is the bully.

(GIS)

Cayman: WORC Employment Services and Training and Development Moving to a New Location

WORC (Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman) would like to inform the public that effective Monday, October 28ththe services offered at Midtown Plaza will be moving to Apollo House West, the building formerly known as Walkers House located at #87 Mary Street, George Town.



Persons seeking assistance in finding employment or those wanting to register with WORC are encouraged to call ahead to make an appointment. This ensures the officers can allocate the necessary time needed to work with individual persons.

All WORC services currently offered at the building formerly known as Immigration Headquarters on Elgin Avenue will remain the same.



Contact 945-9672 or toll free + 1 (800) 534 9672 or email [email protected] or visit www.worc.ky

DLP Offices Closing November 1st

The offices of the Department of Labour and Pensions will be closed to the public on Friday November 1st to facilitate an annual staff retreat.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause, but look forward to serving you business as usual on Monday November 4th.

Cayman: Halloween events at Camana Bay:

Tuesday, 29 October, 10 a.m.: “Friday the 13 th ” Classics at the Cinema at Camana Bay Cinema

” Classics at the Cinema at Camana Bay Cinema Thursday, 31 October, 4 p.m.: Market Street Group’s Boo-zar, Pani Indian Kitchen

Thursday, 31 October, 7 p.m.: Moonlight & Movies on the Crescent, showing “Coco”

Thursday, 31 October, 7 p.m.: Halloween Cocktail Dinner at Agua

Cayman: CDS – Playhouse Family Christmas – tickets on sale!

PLAYHOUSE FAMILY CHRISTMAS TICKETS ON SALE!

Click here now to get your tickets for everyone’s favourite Christmas show!

The Cayman Drama Society is pleased to bring another favourite Cayman tradition this Christmas: A Playhouse Family Christmas!

Join Grizz and Frizz as they head out on another adventure with all their friends and your favourite characters! Fun for the entire family and not to be missed!

Adults for CI$15.00

Children 12 and under for CI$10.00

This is a family friendly show, and the running time is approx 1hour15mins.

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

TUE OCT 29

Breast Cancer Awareness Month North Side Clinic

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the North Side Clinic on October 29th from 10am to noon.

THU OCT 31

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is October 31st from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.

FRI NOV 1

Annual Sight Screening

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac presents their Annual Sight Screening for years 1 thru 7 students on November 1st. Email http://[email protected].com for more information.

Tobacco licence holders Applications

Tobacco licence holders are reminded to avoid late fees. The deadline for the submission of applications for renewal of the Certificate of Registration is 1st November 2019. Annual registration renewal fees are CI$500 for a retailer, CI$750 for a cigar bar and CI$5,000 for a wholesale distributor. Application submissions for Grand Cayman must be done at the Department of Commerce & Investment’s Business Licensing Counter, located on the first floor of the Government Administration Building.

FRI -SUN NOV 1-3

Pirates Weekend in Cayman Brac

Pirates Weekend in Cayman Brac is November 1 – 3rd, which will include the Heritage Day and Float Parade on Saturday (2 Nov). Visit www.piratesweekfestival .com for more information.

SAT NOV 2

Domino Tournament

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac is hosting a Domino Tournament on November 2nd. Email [email protected] for more information.