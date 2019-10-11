iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman: The National Gallery presents “Retrospective” by Bendel Hydes

Cayman: Needs Assessment Unit Office Closures

The Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) wishes to inform the public that its Grand Cayman office will be closed at 3 p.m. on Friday, 18 October, to accommodate staff attending the Silent Witness March.

Furthermore, the Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac offices will be closed at 3 p.m. on Thursday 31, October, to facilitate the NAU’s monthly staff meeting.

Both offices will be also be closed all day on Friday, 1 November for a staff function. The NAU apologises for any inconvenience these closures may cause.

(GIS)

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 15 October at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

3 Buses from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

Barnes Bus route in George Town, leaves the Public library parking area at 6:45, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters.

The bus marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, pickups from British Caymanian, Uncle Bills, Walkers Rd., Shedden Rd. and Crewe Rd.

Bus from East End, pickups are School parking, Gas Station and Wreck of the Ten Sails starting at 5:45.

NorthSide pickups at Chisholms Store and Soccer Field starting at 6:15.

Bodden Town pickups at Lornas Gas Station at 6:45.

Savannah pickups at Gas Station at 7:00.

Cayman: DCFS Launches Older Persons Month 2019 Calendar

The Ministry of Community Affairs’ Department of Children and Family Services is hosting this year’s Older Persons Month in October. The annual observance’s events, on all three islands next month, are free and open to all older persons and their carers.

●TUESDAY, 1 OCT – International Day of Older Persons Garden Party – Pedro St. James, 3pm-6pm

●THURSDAY, 3 OCT – Panel Discussion on Radio Cayman Talk Today – Constitution Hall (formerly George Town Town Hall), Starts at 12noon (UPDATED TIME)

●Cayman Brac Island Tour – 9am-1pm | Call to register

●FRIDAY, 4 OCT – Gym Day for Older Persons – Bliss Yoga, 1:30pm-2:15pm. Call to register

●SATURDAY, 5 OCT – Circle of Love Fellowship Brunch – Triple C School Hall, 10:00am-12:30pm

●SUNDAY, 6 OCT – Opening Church Service – Wesleyan Holiness Church (West Bay), 11am

●MONDAY, 7 OCT – Grand Cayman Island Tour. Call to register

●TUESDAY, 8 OCT – Bingo Night – Aston Rutty Civic Centre, Cayman Brac, 7pm-9pm

●WEDNESDAY, 9 OCT – Grand Cayman Island Tour. Call to register

●THURSDAY, 10 OCT – The Big Stage – Harquail Theatre, 6pm-8pm

●FRIDAY, 11 OCT – Gym Day for Older Persons – Bliss Yoga, 1:30pm-2:15pm. Call to register. Body Alive Gym and King’s Sports Centre. Call to register

●Little Cayman Tour & Social. Call to register

●SATURDAY, 12 OCT – Tea Party, The Pines, 4pm-6pm

●MONDAY, 14 OCT – Talk Today Radio Programme, Radio Cayman, 12pm

●Cayman Brac Island Tour – 9am-1pm. Call to register

●TUESDAY, 15 OCT – Movie Screening – Camana Bay, 1pm

●WEDNESDAY, 16 OCT – For the Health of It, Radio Cayman, 7pm

●THURSDAY, 17 OCT – Presentation on Court Services & Legal Advice, Elmslie Memorial United Church Hall, 10am-11:30am

●FRIDAY, 18 OCT – Gym Day for Older Persons – Bliss Yoga, 1:30pm-2:15pm. Call to register. Body Alive Gym. Call to register.

●Body Alive Gym. Call to register

●Old Time Cooking – Youth Development Centre, Cayman Brac, 9am-1pm

●SATURDAY, 19 OCT – Bingo Night – Lions Community Centre, 5pm-7pm

SUNDAY, 20 OCT – Special Church Service – Crossroads United Baptist Church, Cayman Brac, 11am

●TUESDAY, 22 OCT – Nurse Josie’s Seniors Center Tour & Lunch – Bodden Town, 10am-12:30pm

●WEDNESDAY, 23 OCT – Cayman Brac Social, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, Cayman Brac, 10am-2pm

FRIDAY, 25 OCT – Gym Day for Older Persons – Bliss Yoga, 1:30pm-2:15pm. Call to register. King’s Sports Centre. Call to register

SATURDAY, 26 OCT – Older Persons Gala – Margaritaville Resort, 6pm-10pm.

Limited space. Call to register

For transport & to register for events contact: West Bay: Vanda Powery (916-7902), George Town: Dorline Welcome (925-4083), Bodden Town: Flavia Gardener (926-0490)/Carol Bodden (924-3309), North Side: Flavia Gardener (926-0490), East End: Delmira Bodden (925-5543) and Cayman Brac/Little Cayman: Annie Rose Scott (925-9872/916-7310).

(GIS)

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December



OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

SAT OCT 12

Bargain Store sale

St. George Anglican Church is hosting its monthly Bargain Store sale on Saturday (12 Oct) from 7am to 11am.

SAT – THU OCT 12 – 17

The Light of the World Christian Fellowship celebrates 20 years of service to the Cayman Islands October 12th – 17th. There will be a gala dinner on the 12th at Grand Old House, followed by a special morning church service on Sunday at 915am and evening services at 5. Nightly services will be held Monday – Wednesday with a concert scheduled for Thursday night.

SUN OCT 13

Brenda Tibbetts Lund 5 and 10K Memorial Run/Walk

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the Brenda Tibbetts Lund 5 and 10K Memorial Run/Walk at Public Beach at 6am on October 13th.

WED OCT 16

Layman E. Scott Sr High School Awards Ceremony

The Layman E. Scott Sr High School Awards Ceremony is October 16th at 1pm in the school hall.

Family Skills Session: Bully Proof your child

As part of Bullying Prevention Month, you’re invited to a Family Skills Session: Bully Proof your child on Wednesday (16 Sept) at 6pm at the Family Resource Center.

THU OCT 17

Breast Cancer Awareness Month East End Awareness Meeting

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the East End Awareness Meeting at East End United Church Hall on October 17th at 7pm.

FRI OCT 18

Silent Witness March

The 19th Silent Witness March is October 18th at 3:30pm at the Government Administration Building.

Call for Vendors: Cayman Brac Heritage Day

Food and craft vendors interested in participating in the upcoming Cayman Brac Heritage Day can reserve stalls starting Monday 2nd September 2019. The Cayman Brac Heritage Day will be held on Saturday 2nd November at the Heritage House in North East Bay (10am – 3pm) and will be the first official Heritage Day of the 2019 Pirates Week Festivities. The event aims to showcase demonstrations of traditional arts and crafts and offer games, traditional food and juices, as well as a venue to highlight local talent. Vendors willing to host traditional or carnival games are encouraged to register. Registration is FREE. All food vendors must present a valid DEH Food Handling Certificate with completed application forms. Space is limited, please register early. Deadline to apply is Friday 18th October. For more information contact the Pirates Week office at 949-5078 or [email protected]

SAT OCT 19

Cayman Islands Book Fair

The Cayman Islands Book Fair is Saturday (19 Oct) at the George Town Public Library from 10am to 2pm.

SUN OCT 20

Cut-A-Thon for Breast Cancer Awareness

The 19th Annual Eclipze Cut-A-Thon for Breast Cancer Awareness is Sunday (20 Oct) at Camana Bay For more information, call 945.1188.

MON OCT 21

Breast Cancer Awareness Month George Town Clinic

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to George Town Clinic on October 21st from 10am to noon.

TUE OCT 22

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Savannah Awareness Meeting

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the Savannah Awareness Meeting on October 22nd at the Savannah United Church Hall at 7pm.

TUE -SUN OCT 22-27

7th Annual Cayman Islands District Wesleyan Youth Convention

The 7th Annual Cayman Islands District Wesleyan Youth Convention will take place from 22nd – 27th October at the Craddock Ebanks Civic Centre in North Side. Sessions will take place nightly at 7:30pm. The Saturday Sessions from 8:00am – 8:30pm, with the movie Breakthrough shown at the Ronald Forbes Playing Field starting 6:30pm. Bus service will be provided nightly from AL Thompson’s parking lot. For More information call 925-1930.

THU OCT 24

Breast Cancer Awareness Month George Town Awareness Meeting

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the George Town Awareness Meeting on Thursday (24 Oct) at the Lions Center at 7pm.

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is October 24th from 9am to 230pm at the district office.

FRI OCT 25

Dress Down Dress Pink Day

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to participate in a Dress Down Dress Pink Day on October 25th.

SAT OCT 26

Traditional Craft Class: Impression Art

The National Trust is hosting a Traditional Craft Class: Impression Art with Kara Julian on Saturday (26 Oct) from 10am to 1230pm at Mission House. Email [email protected] to pre-register.

Stood Up Fair

As part of Bullying Prevention Month, you’re invited to the Stood Up Fair on Saturday (26 Oct) at John Gray High School starting at 930am.

2nd Annual Family Fun Fair

North South Estates and Newlands 2nd Annual Family Fun Fair is Saturday (26 Oct) from 12pm to 5pm at the ICCI College Field.

SUN OCT 27

Little Cayman Sports Social Association Annual Spooktacular Fun Run

The Little Cayman Sports Social Association Annual Spooktacular Fun Run is October 27th starting at the Village Square at 5pm.

TUE OCT 29

Breast Cancer Awareness Month North Side Clinic

As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, you’re invited to the North Side Clinic on October 29th from 10am to noon.

THU OCT 31

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is October 31st from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.

FRI NOV 1

Annual Sight Screening

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac presents their Annual Sight Screening for years 1 thru 7 students on November 1st. Email http://[email protected].com for more information.

Tobacco licence holders Applications

Tobacco licence holders are reminded to avoid late fees. The deadline for the submission of applications for renewal of the Certificate of Registration is 1st November 2019. Annual registration renewal fees are CI$500 for a retailer, CI$750 for a cigar bar and CI$5,000 for a wholesale distributor. Application submissions for Grand Cayman must be done at the Department of Commerce & Investment’s Business Licensing Counter, located on the first floor of the Government Administration Building.

FRI -SUN NOV 1-3

Pirates Weekend in Cayman Brac

Pirates Weekend in Cayman Brac is November 1 – 3rd, which will include the Heritage Day and Float Parade on Saturday (2 Nov). Visit www.piratesweekfestival .com for more information.

SAT NOV 2

Domino Tournament

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac is hosting a Domino Tournament on November 2nd. Email [email protected] for more information.