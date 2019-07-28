iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman: Liquor Licence Application Deadline Reminder

Grand Cayman liquor licence holders – including those with music and dancing licences – are reminded of the upcoming Annual Liquor Licence Meeting in early September. The deadline for applications is August 16th, 2019.

To renew a license, persons should submit a completed application form for each location and license, along with the licensing fee for each category. Applications should be returned to the Business Licensing Counter on the 1st floor of the Government Administration Building.

Forms can be downloaded from the Department of Commerce and Investment’s website www.dci.gov.ky. For more information, contact Shelise Jeffery on 244-2202 or Samone Morgan at 244-2097.

Ministry of Community Affairs’ Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Young Men at Risk

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”

Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)

Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky

Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)

Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky



Camana Bay Artisan Market



Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market

Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049



OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

MON JUL 29 – FRI AUG 2

Vacation Bible School

The Church of God Chapel West Bay is hosting Vacation Bible School, The Mane Event, for ages 5 – 12 Monday – Friday (29 Jul – 2 Aug) from 6 to 8pm. Call 928.1506 for more information.



WED JUL 31

Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) Closing Early

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) would like to notify the public that their office will be closed on Wednesday, 31 July 2019 at 3 p.m., to facilitate a staff meeting.

DCI will resume normal business hours the following day on Thursday, 1 August 2019.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause.



TUE AUG 2

Culture Reading Challenge

The Cayman Brac Heritage House and Cayman Brac Public Library Culture Reading Challenge is taking place August 2nd through the 15th. Call 948.0563 for more information.



Summer Football Camp

The Sports Department of Cayman Brac is hosting a summer football camp August 2 – 5th from 830am to 12pm for ages 7-16. For more information, call 948.8382



CIMA Student Mixer

The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority is hosting a student mixer on Friday, 2 August at the Marriott Beach Resort from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. This interactive platform will give college bound students (ages 16 – 25) a chance to meet potential employers, learn about the importance of the financial services industry and how it contributes to the standard of living in the Cayman Islands. The event will include refreshments, prizes and giveaways. For more information or to RSVP, visit cima.ky. Register by July 26th.



MON AUG 5 – FRI AUG 9

Vacation Bible School

The Good News Baptist Church is hosting Vacation Bible School August 5th through the 9th for ages 4 – 12 from 6pm to 830pm. The theme is Incredible Race. For more information, call 926.3249.



WED AUG 7

Young Men at Risk

The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Young Men at Risk on Wednesday (7 Aug) at the South Sound Civic Center from 630 to 8pm.

FRI AUG 16

Annual Liquor Licence Meeting

WED AUG 28

Young Men at Risk

The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Young Men at Risk on Wednesday (28 Aug) at the North Side Civic Center from 630 to 8pm.



