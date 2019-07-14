July 15, 2019

iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman: Only a handful of slots left at UCCI STEM Camp

HURRY! ONLY A HANDFUL OF SLOTS LEFT!!!

Cayman:  Revitalisation Initiative Public Town Hall Meeting

WHO:                       Colin Lumsden, George Town Manager & Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator.

WHAT:                    An interactive public town hall meeting.

WHEN:                    Thursday, 18 July 2019 at 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE:                  Constitution Hall, George Town (formerly known as George Town Town Hall).

DETAILS:                The event will offer a presentation and project update alongside the chance for the public to ask questions and outline their priorities and aspirations for the revitalised George Town. The GTRI is a holistic attitude towards regeneration; the approach is long-term and multi-faceted, aiming to bring additional life and vibrancy back to the capital.

Ministry of ’ Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the from next month:
Young Men at Risk
Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”

Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages
www.artnestcayman.com
Email: hello@artnestcayman.com
VAS (Visual Arts Society)

Various events and activities
Contact Mary McCallum
(345) 546-9422
www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman
Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky

Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)

Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm
At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay
Easels provided – no fee required
For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky
Artisan Market

Display artwork for sale
Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm
The Paseo, Camana Bay
Contact marymccallum@candw.ky
Cayman Islands Craft Market

Come out and support our local artists
Items on sale include prints and original pieces
Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm
Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town
(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

MON JUL 15 – FRI JUL 26

Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp

Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp for kids 7 to 14 is taking place July 15 – 26th from 830am to 5pm. Call 917.3885 or email sylviawilks@caribbeanyouthassets.com for more information.

SUN JUL 21 – THU JUL 25

Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting

The West Bay Church of Christ presents the Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting July 21st – 25th with services at 7pm on Sunday and 730 pm Monday – Thursday.

MON JUL 22 – FRI JUL 26

Free VBS

The West Bay Church of Christ is hosting a free Vacation Bible School July 22 – 26th from 9am to 12pm.

SSSC Junior Squash Summer Camp

The SSSC Junior Squash Summer Camp runs July 22nd – 26th  from 9am to 1pm daily. For more information head to caymanctive.com.

