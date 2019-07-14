iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman: Only a handful of slots left at UCCI STEM Camp

HURRY! ONLY A HANDFUL OF SLOTS LEFT!!!

Cayman: George Town Revitalisation Initiative Public Town Hall Meeting

WHO: Colin Lumsden, George Town Manager & Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator.

WHAT: An interactive public town hall meeting.

WHEN: Thursday, 18 July 2019 at 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Constitution Hall, George Town (formerly known as George Town Town Hall).

DETAILS: The event will offer a presentation and project update alongside the chance for the public to ask questions and outline their priorities and aspirations for the revitalised George Town. The GTRI is a holistic attitude towards regeneration; the approach is long-term and multi-faceted, aiming to bring additional life and vibrancy back to the capital.

Ministry of Community Affairs’ Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Young Men at Risk

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”

Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)

Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky



Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)

Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky

Camana Bay Artisan Market

Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market

Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

MON JUL 15 – FRI JUL 26

Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp

Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp for kids 7 to 14 is taking place July 15 – 26th from 830am to 5pm. Call 917.3885 or email sylviawilks@caribbeanyouthassets.com for more information.

SUN JUL 21 – THU JUL 25

Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting

The West Bay Church of Christ presents the Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting July 21st – 25th with services at 7pm on Sunday and 730 pm Monday – Thursday.

MON JUL 22 – FRI JUL 26

Free VBS

The West Bay Church of Christ is hosting a free Vacation Bible School July 22 – 26th from 9am to 12pm.

SSSC Junior Squash Summer Camp

The SSSC Junior Squash Summer Camp runs July 22nd – 26th from 9am to 1pm daily. For more information head to caymanctive.com.