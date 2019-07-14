iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman: Only a handful of slots left at UCCI STEM Camp
Cayman: George Town Revitalisation Initiative Public Town Hall Meeting
WHO: Colin Lumsden, George Town Manager & Revitalisation Initiative Coordinator.
WHAT: An interactive public town hall meeting.
WHEN: Thursday, 18 July 2019 at 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Constitution Hall, George Town (formerly known as George Town Town Hall).
DETAILS: The event will offer a presentation and project update alongside the chance for the public to ask questions and outline their priorities and aspirations for the revitalised George Town. The GTRI is a holistic attitude towards regeneration; the approach is long-term and multi-faceted, aiming to bring additional life and vibrancy back to the capital.
Ministry of Community Affairs’ Young Men at Risk Presentations
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:
Young Men at Risk
Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
List of Public Holidays for 2019
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
Local Artists
Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”
Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages
www.artnestcayman.com
Email: hello@artnestcayman.com
VAS (Visual Arts Society)
Various events and activities
Contact Mary McCallum
(345) 546-9422
www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman
Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky
Opportunities
Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)
Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm
At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay
Easels provided – no fee required
For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky
Camana Bay Artisan Market
Display artwork for sale
Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm
The Paseo, Camana Bay
Contact marymccallum@candw.ky
Cayman Islands Craft Market
Come out and support our local artists
Items on sale include prints and original pieces
Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm
Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town
(345) 949-0049
MON JUL 15 – FRI JUL 26
Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp
Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp for kids 7 to 14 is taking place July 15 – 26th from 830am to 5pm. Call 917.3885 or email sylviawilks@caribbeanyouthassets.com for more information.
SUN JUL 21 – THU JUL 25
Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting
The West Bay Church of Christ presents the Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting July 21st – 25th with services at 7pm on Sunday and 730 pm Monday – Thursday.
MON JUL 22 – FRI JUL 26
Free VBS
The West Bay Church of Christ is hosting a free Vacation Bible School July 22 – 26th from 9am to 12pm.
SSSC Junior Squash Summer Camp
The SSSC Junior Squash Summer Camp runs July 22nd – 26th from 9am to 1pm daily. For more information head to caymanctive.com.
