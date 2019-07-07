iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Elections Office Begins Door to Door Verification

The Elections Office on Friday, 28 June 2019 began door-to-door verification of signatures on the cruise port referendum petition, in the districts of North Side and East End.

Elections Office staff are identifiable by their Elections Office shirts and ID Cards. While verifying signatures, staff will also have change of detail forms for registered voters who have changed names or addresses but have yet to notify the Elections Office.

Verifiers were expected to begin going door-to-door in Bodden Town last Friday, 5 July and the Elections Office will keep the public informed as the process moves to other districts.

Persons with questions should contact the Elections Office at 949-8047.

Needs Assessment Unit: Grand Cayman Office Closures

The Needs Assessment Unit’s (NAU) Grand Cayman Office will be closed Friday, 12 July 2019, for a staff function.

The NAU apologises for any inconvenience these closures may cause.

Ministry of Community Affairs’ Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Young Men at Risk

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”

Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)

Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky



Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)

Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky

Camana Bay Artisan Market

Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market

Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

MON JUL 8

Vacation Bible School

The Red Bay Church of God Holiness is hosting Vacation Bible School for ages 3 thru 12 from July 8tht – 12thh from 630 to 930pm. For more information, call 326.7867.

MON JUL 15 – FRI JUL 26

Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp

Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp for kids 7 to 14 is taking place July 15 – 26th from 830am to 5pm. Call 917.3885 or email sylviawilks@caribbeanyouthassets.com for more information.

SUN JUL 21 – THU JUL 25

Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting

The West Bay Church of Christ presents the Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting July 21st – 25th with services at 7pm on Sunday and 730 pm Monday – Thursday.

MON JUL 22 – FRI JUL 26

Free VBS

The West Bay Church of Christ is hosting a free Vacation Bible School July 22 – 26th from 9am to 12pm.