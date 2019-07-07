iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Elections Office Begins Door to Door Verification
The Elections Office on Friday, 28 June 2019 began door-to-door verification of signatures on the cruise port referendum petition, in the districts of North Side and East End.
Elections Office staff are identifiable by their Elections Office shirts and ID Cards. While verifying signatures, staff will also have change of detail forms for registered voters who have changed names or addresses but have yet to notify the Elections Office.
Verifiers were expected to begin going door-to-door in Bodden Town last Friday, 5 July and the Elections Office will keep the public informed as the process moves to other districts.
Persons with questions should contact the Elections Office at 949-8047.
Needs Assessment Unit: Grand Cayman Office Closures
The Needs Assessment Unit’s (NAU) Grand Cayman Office will be closed Friday, 12 July 2019, for a staff function.
The NAU apologises for any inconvenience these closures may cause.
Ministry of Community Affairs’ Young Men at Risk Presentations
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:
Young Men at Risk
Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
List of Public Holidays for 2019
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
Local Artists
Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”
Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages
www.artnestcayman.com
Email: hello@artnestcayman.com
VAS (Visual Arts Society)
Various events and activities
Contact Mary McCallum
(345) 546-9422
www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman
Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky
Opportunities
Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)
Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm
At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay
Easels provided – no fee required
For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky
Camana Bay Artisan Market
Display artwork for sale
Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm
The Paseo, Camana Bay
Contact marymccallum@candw.ky
Cayman Islands Craft Market
Come out and support our local artists
Items on sale include prints and original pieces
Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm
Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town
(345) 949-0049
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)
MON JUL 8
Vacation Bible School
The Red Bay Church of God Holiness is hosting Vacation Bible School for ages 3 thru 12 from July 8tht – 12thh from 630 to 930pm. For more information, call 326.7867.
FRI JUL 12
NAU Closure
The Needs Assessment Unit’s (NAU) Grand Cayman Office will be closed on Friday, 12 July 2019, for a staff function.
MON JUL 15 – FRI JUL 26
Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp
Fearless Xtreme Leadership and Prevention camp for kids 7 to 14 is taking place July 15 – 26th from 830am to 5pm. Call 917.3885 or email sylviawilks@caribbeanyouthassets.com for more information.
SUN JUL 21 – THU JUL 25
Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting
The West Bay Church of Christ presents the Speaking the Truth in Love Gospel Meeting July 21st – 25th with services at 7pm on Sunday and 730 pm Monday – Thursday.
MON JUL 22 – FRI JUL 26
Free VBS
The West Bay Church of Christ is hosting a free Vacation Bible School July 22 – 26th from 9am to 12pm.
