iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) Closing Early

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) would like to notify the public that their office will be closed on Monday, 17 June 2019 at 3 p.m., to facilitate a staff meeting.

DCI will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, 18 June 2019.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause.

Cayman Islands National Conservation Council Meeting – 19 June @ 2pm

The National Conservation Council (NCC) will hold a general meeting on Wednesday, 19 June 2019, starting at 2pm at the Government Administration Building room 2024 (2nd floor conference room). The agenda for the meeting is posted on the DoE website. Please see the link: http://doe.ky/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Conservation-Council-Agenda-2019-06-19.pdf

This meeting is open to observers from the public & press. If anyone wishes to submit comments or questions to the NCC in advance of the meeting they may do so via email to ConservationCouncil@gov.ky

CISA SOCIAL

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association,

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the June Social, on Tuesday 18 June at 7:00 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

3 Buses from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

Barnes Bus route in George Town, leaves the Public library parking area at 6:30, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters.

The bus marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, pickups from British Caymanian, Uncle Bills, Walkers Rd., Shedden Rd. and Crewe Rd.

Bus from East End, pickups are School parking, Gas Station and Wreck of the Ten Sails starting at 5:45.

NorthSide pickups at Chisholms Store and Soccer Field starting at 6:15.

Bodden Town pickups at Lornas Gas Station at 6:45.

Savannah pickups at Gas Station at 7:00.

Cayman Islands: Smoking Cessation Classes: ‘I Can Quit’

The Public Health Department reminds smokers who wish to quit the habit that there are still some spaces left for the upcoming smoking cessation classes the department is offering. Classes start on 05 June 2019 from 5.15 p.m. to 6.45 p.m. every Wednesday for seven weeks in the Public Health Department. The Public is being reminded that the new location for the classes will be held at Smith Road Centre on the second floor.

For more information or to sign up, contact the Public Health Department on 244-2889/244-2621, or emailsarah.hetley@hsa.ky

or nola.sanderson@hsa.ky

Ministry of Community Affairs’ Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Young Men at Risk



Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church

Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

List of Public Holidays for 2019



Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”

Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)

Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky



Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)

Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky

Camana Bay Artisan Market

Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market

Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

MON JUN 17

West End Primary School End of Year Awards Ceremony

West End Primary School End of Year Awards Ceremony is Monday (17 Jun) at 10am at the Aston Rutty Center.

World Sickle Cell Day

In acknowledgement of World Sickle Cell Day, the next Sickle Cell Support Group meeting is planned for Monday, 17 June 2019 at 7:30 pm at the Women’s Health Waiting Room at the Health Services Authority. The speakers will be Dr. Nicholls who will be focusing on pain management and Dr. Matthews who will be focusing on sickle cell trait. The public is invited. For further information, please contact the genetics coordinator at joy.merren@hsa.ky or phone 244-2630.

Windows of the World

Musicians Limited presents Windows of the World summer recital on Monday (17 Jun) at the Westin Hotel Galleon Ballroom at 630pm. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids.

TUE JUN 18

Strata Management training course

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Strata Management training course on Jun 18th from 9am to 11am at their offices in Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.

Preventing Elderly Abuse

Seniors are invited to a presentation on preventing elderly abuse at the North Side United Church Hall from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday (18 Jun)

WED JUN 19

THU JUN 20

Challenging Conversations training course

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Challenging Conversations training course on Jun 20th from 12pm to 4pm at their offices in Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (20 Jun) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.

FRI JUN 21

Creek and Spot Bay Primary School Year 6 Graduation

The Creek and Spot Bay Primary School Year 6 Graduation and End of Year Awards Ceremony is Friday (21 Jun) at the Aston Rutty Center.

SAT JUN 22

Olympic Day 5K Run/Walk

The Olympic Day 5K Run/Walk is Saturday (22 Jun) at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex at 7am. Log on to caymanactive.com for more information

West End Primary School Annual Talent Show

The West End Primary School Annual Talent Show is Saturday (22 Jun) at 7pm at the Aston Rutty Center.

Murder Mystery Fundraiser

One Dog At a Time is hosting a 1920s themed murder mystery fundraiser on Saturday (22 Jun) at 630pm at Cayman Spirits Company.

MON JUN 24

George Town Happy Seniors Fellowship

The George Town Happy Seniors Fellowship event is Monday (24 Jun) at the Family Life Center from 10am to 1pm.

TUE JUN 25

Games and Crafts Night

Seniors are invited to a games and crafts night at North Side United Church Hall from 10am to 1pm on Tuesday (25 Jun)

East End Seniors Event

Seniors are invited to a special event hosted by East End Seventh Day Adventists at the East End Civic Center from 10am to 230pm on Tuesday (25 Jun)

WED JUN 26

Benefits of Natural Remedies

Seniors are invited to a presentation on the Benefits of Natural Remedies at Savannah United Church from 10am to 1pm on Wednesday (26 Jun)

THU JUN 27

Situational Leadership training course

The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Situational Leadership training course on Jun 27th from 12pm to 4pm at their offices in Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (27 Jun) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.

Summary Court will be in Cayman Brac on June 27th and 28th.

FRI JUN 28

School Registration

The registration for students enrolling in, or transferring to, Government schools for the 2019/2020 school year will open on Monday, 1st April 2019 and will close on Friday, 28th June, 2019. Registration for Government Reception is open for qualifying children aged 4 Years 0 months before 1st September 2019. That means a child born between 1st September 2014 and 31st August 2015 is eligible for reception, and that he/she must have already turned 4 prior to 1st September, 2019.

SAT JUN 29

KidFEST Family Fun Day

KidFEST Family Fun Day at Pedro St. James in honor of Baby Nolan Evans is Saturday (29 Jun) from 2 to 6pm.

SUN JUN 30

EnviroWalk 5K Walk/Run

The EnviroWalk 5K Walk/Run is Sunday (30 Jun) at 7am at Safehaven. Log on to caymanactive.com for more information.

Health Screenings

All students entering government or private schools in the Cayman Islands for the first time are required to have health screenings this summer. The screening includes a growth and development assessment, screening for vision and hearing, a dental assessment, the administration of necessary immunisations and obtaining a student’s personal medical history. Detailed information sheets for parents and guardians are available at the schools. For more information, please contact Nurse Carvell Bailey on 244-2734 and 244-2648.