iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Bible training May 27 -31

DCFS Coordinated Activities for Cayman Islands Seniors May 2019

Tuesday, 21 May – Computer Basics, Bodden Town Library, 9am-4pm

■Tuesday, 28 May – Disaster Planning Preparedness by the Hazard Management, Church of God Chapel, 10am-1pm

May is Building Safety Month in the Cayman Islands

The Department of Planning is organising the following events to celebrate Building Safety Month this May:

Wednesday, 29 May – Information Booth, Kirk Home Centre, 10am – 1pm

For further information, please visit www.planning.ky.

May in Cayman Islands is Child Month

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is organising the following interactive events to celebrate Child Month. The theme for this year’s observance is “Be Strong! Be Brave! Be You!”

Tuesday, 28 May – Snuggle & Read, Prospect Primary School, 6.30pm – 9pm

■ Thursday, 30 May – Snuggle & Read, Cayman Academy, 6pm – 8pm/Trivia Game Night, Cayman Brac, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, 6pm – 9pm

■ Friday, 31 May – Trivia Game Night, George Town Town Hall, 6pm – 9.30pm

■ Saturday, 1 June – Cupcake Wars, Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 10am – 12pm

(GIS)

For further information, contact DCFS on 949-0290.

Ministry of Community Affairs’ Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Young Men at Risk

Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre

Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church

Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June

Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”



Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)



Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky

Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)



Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky

Camana Bay Artisan Market



Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market



Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

MON MAY 27

Volunteers Needed for NDC Survey

The National Drug Council (NDC) is preparing to conduct the 6th cycle of Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Services Survey during the month of May (27th – 31st). The survey is conducted to determine drug and alcohol prevalence and to look at the extent and patterns of licit and illicit drug use among inmates in the Cayman Islands. If you’d like to volunteer to help to administer the survey, call 949.9000

Seniors May Music and History

As part of Seniors’ May 2019, seniors are invited to Music and History at the Family Life Center on Monday (27 May) from 10am to 1pm. Call 925-4083 for more information.

Myths and Facts about Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease

You’re invited to a presentation on the Myths and Facts about Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease on Monday (27 May) at 630pm at John Gray Memorial Church Hall.

TUE MAY 28

Child Month Snuggle & Read

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is organizing several events to celebrate Child Month in May under the theme “Be Strong! Be Brave! Snuggle & Read will be held at Prospect Primary School from 630 to 9pm on Tuesday (28 May)

Disaster Planning Preparedness

As part of Seniors’ May 2019, seniors are invited to a presentation on Disaster Planning Preparedness by the Hazard Management Team at the Church of God Chapel on May 28th from 10am to 1pm. Call 926.0490 for more information.

WED MAY 29

Building Safety Month Information Booth

The Department of Planning is celebrating Building Safety Month. There will be an information booth at Kirk Home Center on Wednesday (29 May) from 1am to 1pm.

DCI Closure

The Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) would like to notify the public that their office will be closed on Wednesday, 29 May 2019, to facilitate staff training.

THU MAY 30

Government Application Process for Early Childhood Assistance Programme Funding Now Open



The Ministry of Education provides financial assistance through the Early Childhood Assistance Programme (ECAP) fund for young Caymanian children who will be between the ages of 3 years old and 4 years old before September 1, 2019. ECAP applications are now being accepted to assist with payment of fees at any early childhood centre once the family meets certain criteria. This year the Ministry has increased the total ceiling income figures for applicants by five percent which means that families with higher incomes may now qualify for assistance. Application forms and information can be downloaded from the Ministry of Education’s website: www.education.gov.ky. Forms may also be collected from the Government Administration Building, Department of Education Services and all early childhood centres., For more information about ECAP, contact Reneé Barnes on 244.5735 or email ecap@gov.ky.

Child Month Snuggle & Read

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is organizing several events to celebrate Child Month in May under the theme “Be Strong! Be Brave! Snuggle & Read will be held Cayman Academy from 6 to 8pm on Thursday (30 May) and there will be a trivia games night at the Aston Rutty Civic Center from 6 to 9pm.

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (30 May) at Heritage House from 7 to 9pm.

Registry of Engineers Requirement

Please be reminded that as of September 2017, all engineers who will be conducting business with the Department of Planning must apply to be on the Registry of Engineers. To remain on the Registry, a copy of the current Professional Indemnity Insurance Certificate is required and any other updated information must be provided as it becomes available. Please contact the Professional Registration Coordinator at tanya.vasquez-ebanks2@gov.ky or 244-6515 for further criteria information.

Cruise Port Referendum Cayman Town Hall Meeting

The Cruise Port Referendum Cayman Town Hall Meeting is Thursday (30 May) from 6-8pm at George Town Town Hall. The public are invited to join for the latest updates on the petition for a people’s initiated referendum on the proposed cruise port.

Music at the Library

Music at the Library hosted by the Cayman Arts Festival is Thursday (30 May) from 6 to 7pm at George Town Public Library

FRI MAY 31

Child Month Games Night

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is organizing several events to celebrate Child Month in May under the theme “Be Strong! Be Brave! There will be a trivia games night on Friday (31 May) at the George Town Town Hall from 10am to 12pm.

SAT JUN 1

Child Month Cupcake Wars

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is organizing several events to celebrate Child Month in May under the theme “Be Strong! Be Brave! Cupcake Wars will be held on Saturday (1 Jun) at the Ritz from 10am to 12pm.

Glitz Gala

The Cayman Prep and High School PTA invites you to the Glitz Gala on Saturday (1 Jun) at 7pm at the National Gallery. Call 949.9115 for more information.

SUN JUN 2

Annual Church Harvest

Savannah SDA will be holding their Annual Church Harvest on June 2nd at 4:30pm. Dinner is $12 and includes a wide variety of ground provisions.

WED JUN 5

The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Young Men at Risk on Wednesday (5 June) at the Bodden Town Civic Center from 630 to 8pm.

THU JUN 6

Little Cayman Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Licensing Visit is Thursday (6 Jun) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.

Governor’s Conservation Awards

The National Trust invites the public to submit nominations for its fourth Governor’s Conservation Awards. Backed by HE The Governor Martyn Roper and in partnership with Greenlight Re, the awards will recognise outstanding achievement among individuals and corporations that demonstrate an active role in the fields of historic preservation and environmental conservation across all three Cayman Islands. Nomination deadline is Thursday, 6 June. Nomination forms can be found online at nationaltrust.org.ky or collected from the National Trust office at Dart Family Park.

St. Ignatius High School 25th anniversary social

All former students of St. Ignatius High School are invited to our 25th anniversary social on Thursday, June 6th, 5:30-7:00 pm in Loyola Hall. Admission is free! Please RSVP to sicaymanalumni@gmail.com.

Just Breathe Fashion Show

The Just Breathe Fashion Show for Lung Cancer Awareness is Thursday (6 Jun) at 6pm on the Paseo at Camana Bay. All proceeds benefit the Cancer Society. Call 949.7618 for more information.

FRI JUN 7

Women’s Emphasis Weekend

The Women’s Ministries Department of the Creek Seventh Day Adventist Church presents Women’s Emphasis Weekend on Friday (7 Jun) at 730pm. Activities continue on Saturday (8 Jun) with Sabbath School at 915am and Divine Hour at Creek SDA Church with a prayer banquet at 7pm at the Aston Rutty Center.

SUN JUN 9

Seventh-day Adventists annual family fun day

The Cayman Islands Conference of Seventh-day Adventists annual family fun and sports day returns on Sunday (9 Jun) at 3pm at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex. Admission is free and refreshments will be on sale.