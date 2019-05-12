iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 21 May at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
3 Buses from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
Barnes Bus – GT Public library parking area at 6:30, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters.
Bobo – pickups from British Caymanian, Uncle Bills, Wight Gas Station Walkers Rd., Pasadora Place Smith Rd. and Alberts Floor Center Crewe Rd.
East End, pickups are School parking, Gas Station and Wreck of the Ten Sails starting at 5:45.
NorthSide – Chisholms Store and Soccer Field
Frank Sound – Rd Entrance to Botanical Park
Breakers – Lighthouse Restaurant
Bodden Town – Lornas Gas Station
Savannah – Gas Station
DCFS Coordinated Activities for Cayman Islands Seniors May 2019
Activities for seniors in the districts:
Bodden Town Contact: Flavia Gardner (926-0490)
■Tuesday, 21 May – Computer Basics, Bodden Town Library, 9am-4pm
■Tuesday, 28 May – Disaster Planning Preparedness by the Hazard Management, Church of God Chapel, 10am-1pm
East End Contact: Delmira Bodden (925-5543)
May is Building Safety Month in the Cayman Islands
The Department of Planning is organising the following events to celebrate Building Safety Month this May:
Friday, 17 May – Information Booth, Foster’s Strand, 11am – 2pm
Friday, 24 May & Saturday, 25 May – Information Booth, A.L. Thompson’s, all day
Wednesday, 29 May – Information Booth, Kirk Home Centre, 10am – 1pm
For further information, please visit www.planning.ky.
May in Cayman Islands is Child Month
The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is organising the following interactive events to celebrate Child Month next month. The theme for this year’s observance is “Be Strong! Be Brave! Be You!”
■ Tuesday, 14 May – Foster Care Information Session, George Town Town Hall, 5.30pm – 7pm
■ Wednesday, 15 May – Talk Today, Radio Cayman, 1pm – 1.30pm
■ Thursday, 16 May – Teen Panel, George Town Town Hall, 4pm – 6pm
■ Friday, 17 May – Youth Conference 2019, Margaritaville Resort, 8.30am – 2pm
■ Saturday, 18 May – Family Fun Day, Turtle Centre, 11am – 3pm/
Child Month Talent Expo, Harquail Theatre, 6.30pm – 8.30pm
■ Sunday, 19 May – Intergenerational Cook-Off, Cayman Academy, 2pm – 5pm
■ Wednesday, 22 May – Talk Early Talk Often (Parent Session), Family Resource Centre, 6pm – 7.30pm
■ Friday, 24 May – Trivia Game Night, John A. Cumber Primary School, 6pm – 9.30pm
■ Saturday, 25 May – Wellness and Cooking Demo Feed Our Future, Family Life Centre, 10am – 2pm/Community Fun Day, Neil Godfrey Park, 4pm – 7pm/Real Life SuperheroMovie Night, Camana Bay, 6pm – 9.30pm/Teen Disco, Cayman Brac, Youth Centre, 6pm – 10pm
■ Sunday, 26 May – SDA Fun Day, Cayman Academy, 2pm – 5pm/Special Church Service, Cayman Brac, Stake Bay Baptist Church, 11am – 12pm
■ Tuesday, 28 May – Snuggle & Read, Prospect Primary School, 6.30pm – 9pm
■ Thursday, 30 May – Snuggle & Read, Cayman Academy, 6pm – 8pm/Trivia Game Night, Cayman Brac, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, 6pm – 9pm
■ Friday, 31 May – Trivia Game Night, George Town Town Hall, 6pm – 9.30pm
■ Saturday, 1 June – Cupcake Wars, Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 10am – 12pm
(GIS)
For further information, contact DCFS on 949-0290.
Cayman Islands Charity Trunk Sale
Cayman Islands “Raise Your Teacup”
Cayman Drama Society Presents “Proof”
|Start Date
|09 May, 2019
|End Date
|25 May, 2019
|Location
|Prospect Playhouse
|Start Time
|7:30 PM
|End Time
|10:00 PM
Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:
Bullying
Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
Young Men at Risk
- Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church
- Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
List of Public Holidays for 2019
Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;
Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June
Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
Local Artists
Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”
Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages
www.artnestcayman.com
Email: hello@artnestcayman.com
VAS (Visual Arts Society)
Various events and activities
Contact Mary McCallum
(345) 546-9422
www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman
Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky
Opportunities
Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)
Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm
At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay
Easels provided – no fee required
For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky
Camana Bay Artisan Market
Display artwork for sale
Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm
The Paseo, Camana Bay
Contact marymccallum@candw.ky
Cayman Islands Craft Market
Come out and support our local artists
Items on sale include prints and original pieces
Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm
Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town
(345) 949-0049
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)
SAT MAY 25
Beauty of Cayman Horticultural and Floral Exhibition
The Garden Club of Grand Cayman presents the Beauty of Cayman Horticultural and Floral Exhibition at Jasmine Villa on Saturday (25 May) from 9am to 4pm. For more information, call 925.5531
SUN MAY 26
CIMA 5K and 10K Walk Run
The CIMA 5K and 10K Walk Run is Sunday (26 May) at 6am at Elizabethan Square. Race starts at 5:30am. Register today at caymanactive.com.
THU MAY 30
Government Application Process for Early Childhood Assistance Programme Funding Now Open
The Ministry of Education provides financial assistance through the Early Childhood Assistance Programme (ECAP) fund for young Caymanian children who will be between the ages of 3 years old and 4 years old before September 1, 2019. ECAP applications are now being accepted to assist with payment of fees at any early childhood centre once the family meets certain criteria. This year the Ministry has increased the total ceiling income figures for applicants by five percent which means that families with higher incomes may now qualify for assistance. Application forms and information can be downloaded from the Ministry of Education’s website: www.education.gov.ky. Forms may also be collected from the Government Administration Building, Department of Education Services and all early childhood centres., For more information about ECAP, contact Reneé Barnes on 244.5735 or email ecap@gov.ky.
