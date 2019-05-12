iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 21 May at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

3 Buses from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

Barnes Bus – GT Public library parking area at 6:30, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters.

Bobo – pickups from British Caymanian, Uncle Bills, Wight Gas Station Walkers Rd., Pasadora Place Smith Rd. and Alberts Floor Center Crewe Rd.

East End, pickups are School parking, Gas Station and Wreck of the Ten Sails starting at 5:45.

NorthSide – Chisholms Store and Soccer Field

Frank Sound – Rd Entrance to Botanical Park

Breakers – Lighthouse Restaurant

Bodden Town – Lornas Gas Station

Savannah – Gas Station

DCFS Coordinated Activities for Cayman Islands Seniors May 2019

Activities for seniors in the districts:

Bodden Town Contact: Flavia Gardner (926-0490)

■Tuesday, 21 May – Computer Basics, Bodden Town Library, 9am-4pm

■Tuesday, 28 May – Disaster Planning Preparedness by the Hazard Management, Church of God Chapel, 10am-1pm

East End Contact: Delmira Bodden (925-5543)

May is Building Safety Month in the Cayman Islands

The Department of Planning is organising the following events to celebrate Building Safety Month this May:



Friday, 17 May – Information Booth, Foster’s Strand, 11am – 2pm

Friday, 24 May & Saturday, 25 May – Information Booth, A.L. Thompson’s, all day

Wednesday, 29 May – Information Booth, Kirk Home Centre, 10am – 1pm

For further information, please visit www.planning.ky.

May in Cayman Islands is Child Month

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is organising the following interactive events to celebrate Child Month next month. The theme for this year’s observance is “Be Strong! Be Brave! Be You!”

■ Tuesday, 14 May – Foster Care Information Session, George Town Town Hall, 5.30pm – 7pm

■ Wednesday, 15 May – Talk Today, Radio Cayman, 1pm – 1.30pm

■ Thursday, 16 May – Teen Panel, George Town Town Hall, 4pm – 6pm

■ Friday, 17 May – Youth Conference 2019, Margaritaville Resort, 8.30am – 2pm

■ Saturday, 18 May – Family Fun Day, Turtle Centre, 11am – 3pm/

Child Month Talent Expo, Harquail Theatre, 6.30pm – 8.30pm

■ Sunday, 19 May – Intergenerational Cook-Off, Cayman Academy, 2pm – 5pm

■ Wednesday, 22 May – Talk Early Talk Often (Parent Session), Family Resource Centre, 6pm – 7.30pm

■ Friday, 24 May – Trivia Game Night, John A. Cumber Primary School, 6pm – 9.30pm

■ Saturday, 25 May – Wellness and Cooking Demo Feed Our Future, Family Life Centre, 10am – 2pm/Community Fun Day, Neil Godfrey Park, 4pm – 7pm/Real Life SuperheroMovie Night, Camana Bay, 6pm – 9.30pm/Teen Disco, Cayman Brac, Youth Centre, 6pm – 10pm

■ Sunday, 26 May – SDA Fun Day, Cayman Academy, 2pm – 5pm/Special Church Service, Cayman Brac, Stake Bay Baptist Church, 11am – 12pm

■ Tuesday, 28 May – Snuggle & Read, Prospect Primary School, 6.30pm – 9pm

■ Thursday, 30 May – Snuggle & Read, Cayman Academy, 6pm – 8pm/Trivia Game Night, Cayman Brac, Aston Rutty Civic Centre, 6pm – 9pm

■ Friday, 31 May – Trivia Game Night, George Town Town Hall, 6pm – 9.30pm

■ Saturday, 1 June – Cupcake Wars, Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 10am – 12pm

For further information, contact DCFS on 949-0290.

Start Date 09 May, 2019 End Date 25 May, 2019 Location Prospect Playhouse Start Time 7:30 PM End Time 10:00 PM

Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Bullying

Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

Young Men at Risk

Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre

Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church

Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June

Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”



Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)



Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky

Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)



Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky

Camana Bay Artisan Market



Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market



Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

SAT MAY 25

Beauty of Cayman Horticultural and Floral Exhibition

The Garden Club of Grand Cayman presents the Beauty of Cayman Horticultural and Floral Exhibition at Jasmine Villa on Saturday (25 May) from 9am to 4pm. For more information, call 925.5531

SUN MAY 26

CIMA 5K and 10K Walk Run



The CIMA 5K and 10K Walk Run is Sunday (26 May) at 6am at Elizabethan Square. Race starts at 5:30am. Register today at caymanactive.com.

THU MAY 30

Government Application Process for Early Childhood Assistance Programme Funding Now Open



The Ministry of Education provides financial assistance through the Early Childhood Assistance Programme (ECAP) fund for young Caymanian children who will be between the ages of 3 years old and 4 years old before September 1, 2019. ECAP applications are now being accepted to assist with payment of fees at any early childhood centre once the family meets certain criteria. This year the Ministry has increased the total ceiling income figures for applicants by five percent which means that families with higher incomes may now qualify for assistance. Application forms and information can be downloaded from the Ministry of Education’s website: www.education.gov.ky. Forms may also be collected from the Government Administration Building, Department of Education Services and all early childhood centres., For more information about ECAP, contact Reneé Barnes on 244.5735 or email ecap@gov.ky.