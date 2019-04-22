iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands FRC Holds Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme



The Department of Counselling Services’ Family Resource Centre (FRC) is hosting a Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme (DVITP) next month.

The training will be held at the FRC’s offices at 77 Walkers Street, Mary Street, George Town; Wednesday, 1 – Friday, 3 May 2019, 8.30 a.m.- 5 p.m.

The free three-day certification course is suitable for human and social services professionals, educators/general and mental health practitioners, human resource professionals, Civil Service leaders, law enforcement, faith-based leaders and other frontline staff who interact with victims, perpetrators and/or children experiencing domestic violence.

The registration deadline is Thursday, 25 April 2019. To register, or for further details about this course, please contact the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.

Activities for Seniors in Bodden Town and East End

Older Persons are invited to the following events that have been organised this month by their district’s community development officers:

Bodden Town

●Tuesday, 30 April 2019 –The Benefit of Natural Remedies – Webster United Church Hall, 10 a.m-1p.m.

Contact: Flavia Gardner at 926-0490.

East End

Tuesday, 30 April 2019 – Craft session – East End Civic Centre,10 a.m.-1 p.m.

East End – 925-5543

Cayman Brac/Little Cayman – 916-7310.

Cayman Batabano

SAVE THE DATES

J’ouvert – Saturday 27 April – 4:00am – 8:00am

Le Masque – Thursday 2 May

Friday Nite Fete – “Outta De Blue” – Friday 3 May

Batabano Food Festival – Saturday 4 May – 12pm – 12pm midnight

Cayman Carnival Adult Parade – Saturday 4 May – 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Pan and Pooches on Parade – Friday 10 May – 6:00pm

Family Fun Day – Saturday 11 May – 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Cayman Carnival Jr. Parade – Saturday 11 May – 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Join a mas band for Cayman Carnival Batabano 2019!

Tribal Carnival; Fresh Carnival; Illusions; Revel Unit; Kaotic; Party Animals; Fenomenal; Local Carnival; Renegade Mas; Azucar; Cayman Aids Foundation;

Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Bullying

Tuesday, 30 April – East End – 6.30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 8 May – North Side – 6.30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre

Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

Young Men at Risk

Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre

Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church

Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June

Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”



Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)



Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky

Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)



Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky

Camana Bay Artisan Market



Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market



Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

TUE APR 23

OPM Bingo

Older Persons are invited to the several events that have been organized this month by their district’s community development officers. On Tuesday (23 Apr) North Side residents are invited to Bingo at United Church Hall from 10am to 1pm. Call 926-0490 for more information.

THU APR 25

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

Domestic Violence Intervention Training Program

Domestic Violence Intervention Training Program

The Department of Counselling Services' Family Resource Centre (FRC) is hosting a Domestic Violence Intervention Training Program at their offices Wednesday – Friday (1 – 3 May) 8.30 a.m.- 5 p.m. The free three-day certification course is suitable for human and social services professionals, educators/general and mental health practitioners, human resource professionals, Civil Service leaders, law enforcement, faith-based leaders and other frontline staff who interact with victims, perpetrators and/or children experiencing domestic violence. The registration deadline is Thursday, 25 April 2019. To register, or for further details about this course, please contact the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.

FRI & SAT APR 26 & 27

Trusting God for the Impossible

The Church of God Chapel Women’s Ministry celebrates their 10th anniversary with Trusting God for the Impossible April 26th from 7 to 9pm and April 27th from 8am to 330pm at the Family Life Center. To register, call 949.9393.

SAT APR 27

St. Ignatius Garage and Car Boot Sale

National Trust’s Craft Class: Rag Rug

The National Trust’s Craft Class: Rag Rug is Saturday (27 Apr) from 10am to 1230pm at Mission House.



SUN APR 28

National Trust’s Breakfast with the Blues

National Trust’s Breakfast with the Blues is Sunday (28 Apr) from 930 to 1130am at the Blue Iguana Habitat at the Botanic Park.

Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk

The Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk is scheduled for April 28th. Each year all of the proceeds from the walk go towards the JH Cummings Scholarship fund. The event starts at 6:30am at the ICCI Campus. Refreshments will be provided and dogs (on a leash) are welcome.

ODAAT Boat Trip

One Dog At a Time is hosting a fundraising Boat Trip on the Allura Catamaran on Sunday (28 Apr) leaving from Salt Creek at 1pm. For more informration, you can email info@odaat.ky or call 9173370.

5K Fun Walk/Run

As part of Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, you’re invited to a lab week 5K Fun Walk/Run on Sunday (28 Apr) at 530am. The route begins and ends at Smith Cove. Registration is $20 and there will be T-shirts, awards and prizes. Register online at caymanactive.com.

TUE APR 30

Bullying Presentation

The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the East End Civic Center on Tuesday (30 Apr) from 630 to 8pm

Law Reform Commission Discussion Paper Submissions

The Law Reform Commission would like to remind stakeholders and members of the general public that comments on the Discussion Paper entitled “The Enforcement of Mortgage-type Security Over Real Estate: Is Reform of The Law Necessary?”are due by 30 April 2019.

The Discussion Paper was prepared in response to a referral by the Honourable Attorney General requesting that the Law Reform Commission review and consider whether it is necessary to reform the law relating to the enforcement of mortgage-type securities over land and, in particular, over residential properties.

This request followed a heightened level of public comment, and concern, regarding the number of such procedures in the recent past, colloquially referred to as ‘foreclosures’. The dominant theme of the public commentary has been the level of hardship, it is claimed, that has been experienced by the owners of residential properties, who have been affected by these procedures.

The paper may be viewed on the following website: www.lrc.gov.ky or www.gov.kyor a copy may be collected from the Offices of the Commission.

Submissions should be forwarded to the Director of the Law Reform Commission either (a) electronically to jose.griffith@gov.ky or (b) in writing, by post or hand delivered to the LRC office at 4th Floor Government Administration Building, Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 136, Grand Cayman KY1-9000.

The Benefit of Natural Remedies

Older Persons are invited to the several events that have been organized this month by their district’s community development officers. On Tuesday (30 Apr) Bodden Town residents are invited to The Benefit of Natural Remedies – Webster United Church Hall, 10 a.m-1p.m. Call 926-0490 for more information. There is also a Craft Session for East End residents from 10am to 1pm at East End Civic Center. Call 925.5543 for more information.

Cayman Islands National Museum Notice

The Cayman Islands National Museum will be going thru a roof renovation project to replace an aging roof in order to protect the artefacts we are entrusted to preserve. Until further notice, the Goring Ave. entrance is closed. Please enter the Museum through the Shedden Road and Harbour Drive entrances. The Old Gaol Cafe will also remain open and can be accessed via Goring Ave.

FRI MAY 3

Horticultural and Floral Exhibition LAST Open Call

The Garden Club invites you to participate in this year’s Horticultural and Floral exhibition which is taking place on May 24th and 25th at Jasmine Villa. There are four ways to get involved:

1. Amateur Photography from around our island Size 5X7 and 8X10

2. Designs made of natural materials.

3. Children’s designs made of recycling and natural materials

4. Horticultural speciments to the list of exhibits – plants in pots or cut specimens in glass containers

All entrants must pre-register their exhibits, no later than MAY 3 by contacting hollebon@aol.com – 925 5531.

SAT MAY 4

National Trust’s Traditional Cooking Class: Cassava Cake

The National Trust’s Traditional Cooking Class: Cassava Cake is Saturday (4 May) from 10am to 1230pm at Mission House in Bodden Town.

George Anderson Memorial Spring Meet

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac’s Annual George Anderson Memorial Spring Meet is May 4th at 11am.

SAT MAY 25

Beauty of Cayman Horticultural and Floral Exhibition

The Garden Club of Grand Cayman presents the Beauty of Cayman Horticultural and Floral Exhibition at Jasmine Villa on Saturday (25 May) from 9am to 4pm. For more information, call 925.5531

SUN MAY 26

CIMA 5K and 10K Walk Run



The CIMA 5K and 10K Walk Run is Sunday (26 May) at 6am at Elizabethan Square. Race starts at 5:30am. Register today at caymanactive.com.

THU MAY 30

Government Application Process for Early Childhood Assistance Programme Funding Now Open



The Ministry of Education provides financial assistance through the Early Childhood Assistance Programme (ECAP) fund for young Caymanian children who will be between the ages of 3 years old and 4 years old before September 1, 2019. ECAP applications are now being accepted to assist with payment of fees at any early childhood centre once the family meets certain criteria. This year the Ministry has increased the total ceiling income figures for applicants by five percent which means that families with higher incomes may now qualify for assistance. Application forms and information can be downloaded from the Ministry of Education’s website: www.education.gov.ky. Forms may also be collected from the Government Administration Building, Department of Education Services and all early childhood centres., For more information about ECAP, contact Reneé Barnes on 244.5735 or email ecap@gov.ky.

