iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands FRC Holds Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme
The Department of Counselling Services’ Family Resource Centre (FRC) is hosting a Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme (DVITP) next month.
The training will be held at the FRC’s offices at 77 Walkers Street, Mary Street, George Town; Wednesday, 1 – Friday, 3 May 2019, 8.30 a.m.- 5 p.m.
The free three-day certification course is suitable for human and social services professionals, educators/general and mental health practitioners, human resource professionals, Civil Service leaders, law enforcement, faith-based leaders and other frontline staff who interact with victims, perpetrators and/or children experiencing domestic violence.
The registration deadline is Thursday, 25 April 2019. To register, or for further details about this course, please contact the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
Activities for Seniors in Bodden Town and East End
Older Persons are invited to the following events that have been organised this month by their district’s community development officers:
Bodden Town
●Tuesday, 30 April 2019 –The Benefit of Natural Remedies – Webster United Church Hall, 10 a.m-1p.m.
Contact: Flavia Gardner at 926-0490.
East End
Tuesday, 30 April 2019 – Craft session – East End Civic Centre,10 a.m.-1 p.m.
East End – 925-5543
Cayman Brac/Little Cayman – 916-7310.
Cayman Batabano
SAVE THE DATES
J’ouvert – Saturday 27 April – 4:00am – 8:00am
Le Masque – Thursday 2 May
Friday Nite Fete – “Outta De Blue” – Friday 3 May
Batabano Food Festival – Saturday 4 May – 12pm – 12pm midnight
Cayman Carnival Adult Parade – Saturday 4 May – 1:00pm – 6:00pm
Pan and Pooches on Parade – Friday 10 May – 6:00pm
Family Fun Day – Saturday 11 May – 1:00pm – 5:00pm
Cayman Carnival Jr. Parade – Saturday 11 May – 3:00pm – 5:00pm
Join a mas band for Cayman Carnival Batabano 2019!
Tribal Carnival; Fresh Carnival; Illusions; Revel Unit; Kaotic; Party Animals; Fenomenal; Local Carnival; Renegade Mas; Azucar; Cayman Aids Foundation;
Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:
Bullying
Tuesday, 30 April – East End – 6.30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre
Wednesday, 8 May – North Side – 6.30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre
Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
Young Men at Risk
- Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church
- Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
List of Public Holidays for 2019
Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;
Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June
Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
Local Artists
Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”
Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages
www.artnestcayman.com
Email: hello@artnestcayman.com
VAS (Visual Arts Society)
Various events and activities
Contact Mary McCallum
(345) 546-9422
www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman
Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky
Opportunities
Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)
Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm
At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay
Easels provided – no fee required
For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky
Camana Bay Artisan Market
Display artwork for sale
Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm
The Paseo, Camana Bay
Contact marymccallum@candw.ky
Cayman Islands Craft Market
Come out and support our local artists
Items on sale include prints and original pieces
Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm
Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town
(345) 949-0049
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)
TUE APR 23
OPM Bingo
Older Persons are invited to the several events that have been organized this month by their district’s community development officers. On Tuesday (23 Apr) North Side residents are invited to Bingo at United Church Hall from 10am to 1pm. Call 926-0490 for more information.
THU APR 25
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (25 Apr) from 9 to 230pm in the Little Cayman District Office.
Domestic Violence Intervention Training Program
The Department of Counselling Services’ Family Resource Centre (FRC) is hosting a Domestic Violence Intervention Training Program at their offices Wednesday – Friday (1 – 3 May) 8.30 a.m.- 5 p.m. The free three-day certification course is suitable for human and social services professionals, educators/general and mental health practitioners, human resource professionals, Civil Service leaders, law enforcement, faith-based leaders and other frontline staff who interact with victims, perpetrators and/or children experiencing domestic violence. The registration deadline is Thursday, 25 April 2019. To register, or for further details about this course, please contact the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
FRI & SAT APR 26 & 27
Trusting God for the Impossible
The Church of God Chapel Women’s Ministry celebrates their 10th anniversary with Trusting God for the Impossible April 26th from 7 to 9pm and April 27th from 8am to 330pm at the Family Life Center. To register, call 949.9393.
SAT APR 27
St. Ignatius Garage and Car Boot Sale
St. Ignatius is hosting a garage and car boot sale on Saturday (27 Apr) in support of the St. Ignatius Food Pantry. The event is from 6am to 1am at Loyola Hall and the School Car Park.
National Trust’s Craft Class: Rag Rug
The National Trust’s Craft Class: Rag Rug is Saturday (27 Apr) from 10am to 1230pm at Mission House.
8th Annual Little Cayman Agriculture Show
The 8th Annual Little Cayman Agriculture Show is Saturday (27 Apr) at Blossom Village Park. Call 916.4874 for more information.
SUN APR 28
National Trust’s Breakfast with the Blues
National Trust’s Breakfast with the Blues is Sunday (28 Apr) from 930 to 1130am at the Blue Iguana Habitat at the Botanic Park.
Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk
The Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk is scheduled for April 28th. Each year all of the proceeds from the walk go towards the JH Cummings Scholarship fund. The event starts at 6:30am at the ICCI Campus. Refreshments will be provided and dogs (on a leash) are welcome.
ODAAT Boat Trip
One Dog At a Time is hosting a fundraising Boat Trip on the Allura Catamaran on Sunday (28 Apr) leaving from Salt Creek at 1pm. For more informration, you can email info@odaat.ky or call 9173370.
5K Fun Walk/Run
As part of Medical Laboratory Professionals Week, you’re invited to a lab week 5K Fun Walk/Run on Sunday (28 Apr) at 530am. The route begins and ends at Smith Cove. Registration is $20 and there will be T-shirts, awards and prizes. Register online at caymanactive.com.
TUE APR 30
Bullying Presentation
The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the East End Civic Center on Tuesday (30 Apr) from 630 to 8pm
Law Reform Commission Discussion Paper Submissions
The Law Reform Commission would like to remind stakeholders and members of the general public that comments on the Discussion Paper entitled “The Enforcement of Mortgage-type Security Over Real Estate: Is Reform of The Law Necessary?”are due by 30 April 2019.
The Discussion Paper was prepared in response to a referral by the Honourable Attorney General requesting that the Law Reform Commission review and consider whether it is necessary to reform the law relating to the enforcement of mortgage-type securities over land and, in particular, over residential properties.
This request followed a heightened level of public comment, and concern, regarding the number of such procedures in the recent past, colloquially referred to as ‘foreclosures’. The dominant theme of the public commentary has been the level of hardship, it is claimed, that has been experienced by the owners of residential properties, who have been affected by these procedures.
The paper may be viewed on the following website: www.lrc.gov.ky or www.gov.kyor a copy may be collected from the Offices of the Commission.
Submissions should be forwarded to the Director of the Law Reform Commission either (a) electronically to jose.griffith@gov.ky or (b) in writing, by post or hand delivered to the LRC office at 4th Floor Government Administration Building, Portfolio of Legal Affairs, 133 Elgin Avenue, George Town, Grand Cayman, P.O. Box 136, Grand Cayman KY1-9000.
The Benefit of Natural Remedies
Older Persons are invited to the several events that have been organized this month by their district’s community development officers. On Tuesday (30 Apr) Bodden Town residents are invited to The Benefit of Natural Remedies – Webster United Church Hall, 10 a.m-1p.m. Call 926-0490 for more information. There is also a Craft Session for East End residents from 10am to 1pm at East End Civic Center. Call 925.5543 for more information.
Cayman Islands National Museum Notice
The Cayman Islands National Museum will be going thru a roof renovation project to replace an aging roof in order to protect the artefacts we are entrusted to preserve. Until further notice, the Goring Ave. entrance is closed. Please enter the Museum through the Shedden Road and Harbour Drive entrances. The Old Gaol Cafe will also remain open and can be accessed via Goring Ave.
FRI MAY 3
Horticultural and Floral Exhibition LAST Open Call
The Garden Club invites you to participate in this year’s Horticultural and Floral exhibition which is taking place on May 24th and 25th at Jasmine Villa. There are four ways to get involved:
1. Amateur Photography from around our island Size 5X7 and 8X10
2. Designs made of natural materials.
3. Children’s designs made of recycling and natural materials
4. Horticultural speciments to the list of exhibits – plants in pots or cut specimens in glass containers
All entrants must pre-register their exhibits, no later than MAY 3 by contacting hollebon@aol.com – 925 5531.
SAT MAY 4
National Trust’s Traditional Cooking Class: Cassava Cake
The National Trust’s Traditional Cooking Class: Cassava Cake is Saturday (4 May) from 10am to 1230pm at Mission House in Bodden Town.
George Anderson Memorial Spring Meet
The Lions Club of Cayman Brac’s Annual George Anderson Memorial Spring Meet is May 4th at 11am.
SAT MAY 25
Beauty of Cayman Horticultural and Floral Exhibition
The Garden Club of Grand Cayman presents the Beauty of Cayman Horticultural and Floral Exhibition at Jasmine Villa on Saturday (25 May) from 9am to 4pm. For more information, call 925.5531
SUN MAY 26
CIMA 5K and 10K Walk Run
The CIMA 5K and 10K Walk Run is Sunday (26 May) at 6am at Elizabethan Square. Race starts at 5:30am. Register today at caymanactive.com.
THU MAY 30
Government Application Process for Early Childhood Assistance Programme Funding Now Open
The Ministry of Education provides financial assistance through the Early Childhood Assistance Programme (ECAP) fund for young Caymanian children who will be between the ages of 3 years old and 4 years old before September 1, 2019. ECAP applications are now being accepted to assist with payment of fees at any early childhood centre once the family meets certain criteria. This year the Ministry has increased the total ceiling income figures for applicants by five percent which means that families with higher incomes may now qualify for assistance. Application forms and information can be downloaded from the Ministry of Education’s website: www.education.gov.ky. Forms may also be collected from the Government Administration Building, Department of Education Services and all early childhood centres., For more information about ECAP, contact Reneé Barnes on 244.5735 or email ecap@gov.ky.
