iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands National Museum closed April 19-22
The National Museum would like the general public to know that it will be closed Friday 19th April thru Monday 22nd April due to ongoing construction and the Easter holidays.
We will reopen with normal business hours (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) Tuesday, 23rd April 2019.
We regret any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to having you visit us when we reopen.
Museum Management
Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, Cayman Islands
Earth Day Open House -FREE ADMISSION
Mon April 22 9.00am – 5.30PM
Activities for Seniors in North Side, Bodden Town and East End
Older Persons are invited to the following events that have been organised this month by their district’s community development officers:
North Side
●Tuesday, 16 April 2019 – Computer classes – North Side Library, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.,
●Tuesday, 23 April 2019 – Bingo – United Church Hall, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Contact: Flavia Gardner at 926-0490.
Bodden Town
●Tuesday, 30 April 2019 –The Benefit of Natural Remedies – Webster United Church Hall, 10 a.m-1p.m.
Contact: Flavia Gardner at 926-0490.
East End
Tuesday, 30 April 2019 – Craft session – East End Civic Centre,10 a.m.-1 p.m.
East End – 925-5543
Cayman Brac/Little Cayman – 916-7310.
Cayman Batabano
SAVE THE DATES
J’ouvert – Saturday 27 April – 4:00am – 8:00am
Le Masque – Thursday 2 May
Friday Nite Fete – “Outta De Blue” – Friday 3 May
Batabano Food Festival – Saturday 4 May – 12pm – 12pm midnight
Cayman Carnival Adult Parade – Saturday 4 May – 1:00pm – 6:00pm
Pan and Pooches on Parade – Friday 10 May – 6:00pm
Family Fun Day – Saturday 11 May – 1:00pm – 5:00pm
Cayman Carnival Jr. Parade – Saturday 11 May – 3:00pm – 5:00pm
Join a mas band for Cayman Carnival Batabano 2019!
Tribal Carnival; Fresh Carnival; Illusions; Revel Unit; Kaotic; Party Animals; Fenomenal; Local Carnival; Renegade Mas; Azucar; Cayman Aids Foundation;
Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting, on Tuesday 16 April
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 16 April at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:
Bullying
Tuesday, 30 April – East End – 6.30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre
Wednesday, 8 May – North Side – 6.30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre
Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
Young Men at Risk
- Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church
- Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
List of Public Holidays for 2019
Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;
Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;
Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;
Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June
Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
Local Artists
Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”
Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages
www.artnestcayman.com
Email: hello@artnestcayman.com
VAS (Visual Arts Society)
Various events and activities
Contact Mary McCallum
(345) 546-9422
www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman
Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky
Opportunities
Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)
Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm
At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay
Easels provided – no fee required
For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky
Camana Bay Artisan Market
Display artwork for sale
Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm
The Paseo, Camana Bay
Contact marymccallum@candw.ky
Cayman Islands Craft Market
Come out and support our local artists
Items on sale include prints and original pieces
Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm
Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town
(345) 949-0049
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)
FRI & SAT APR 26 & 27
Trusting God for the Impossible
The Church of God Chapel Women’s Ministry celebrates their 10th anniversary with Trusting God for the Impossible April 26th from 7 to 9pm and April 27th from 8am to 330pm at the Family Life Center. To register, call 949.9393.
TUE APR 30
Bullying Presentation
The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the East End Civic Center on Tuesday (30 Apr) from 630 to 8pm
