iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands National Museum closed April 19-22

The National Museum would like the general public to know that it will be closed Friday 19th April thru Monday 22nd April due to ongoing construction and the Easter holidays.



We will reopen with normal business hours (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM) Tuesday, 23rd April 2019.



We regret any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to having you visit us when we reopen.



Museum Management

Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park, Cayman Islands

Earth Day Open House -FREE ADMISSION

Mon April 22 9.00am – 5.30PM

Activities for Seniors in North Side, Bodden Town and East End

Older Persons are invited to the following events that have been organised this month by their district’s community development officers:

North Side

●Tuesday, 16 April 2019 – Computer classes – North Side Library, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.,

●Tuesday, 23 April 2019 – Bingo – United Church Hall, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Contact: Flavia Gardner at 926-0490.

Bodden Town

●Tuesday, 30 April 2019 –The Benefit of Natural Remedies – Webster United Church Hall, 10 a.m-1p.m.

Contact: Flavia Gardner at 926-0490.

East End

Tuesday, 30 April 2019 – Craft session – East End Civic Centre,10 a.m.-1 p.m.

East End – 925-5543

Cayman Brac/Little Cayman – 916-7310.

Cayman Batabano

SAVE THE DATES

J’ouvert – Saturday 27 April – 4:00am – 8:00am

Le Masque – Thursday 2 May

Friday Nite Fete – “Outta De Blue” – Friday 3 May

Batabano Food Festival – Saturday 4 May – 12pm – 12pm midnight

Cayman Carnival Adult Parade – Saturday 4 May – 1:00pm – 6:00pm

Pan and Pooches on Parade – Friday 10 May – 6:00pm

Family Fun Day – Saturday 11 May – 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Cayman Carnival Jr. Parade – Saturday 11 May – 3:00pm – 5:00pm

Join a mas band for Cayman Carnival Batabano 2019!

Tribal Carnival; Fresh Carnival; Illusions; Revel Unit; Kaotic; Party Animals; Fenomenal; Local Carnival; Renegade Mas; Azucar; Cayman Aids Foundation;

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting, on Tuesday 16 April

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 16 April at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Bullying

Tuesday, 30 April – East End – 6.30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 8 May – North Side – 6.30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre

Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

Young Men at Risk

Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre

Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church

Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;

Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;

Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June

Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”



Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)



Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky

Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)



Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky

Camana Bay Artisan Market



Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market



Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

FRI & SAT APR 26 & 27

Trusting God for the Impossible

The Church of God Chapel Women’s Ministry celebrates their 10th anniversary with Trusting God for the Impossible April 26th from 7 to 9pm and April 27th from 8am to 330pm at the Family Life Center. To register, call 949.9393.

TUE APR 30

Bullying Presentation

The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the East End Civic Center on Tuesday (30 Apr) from 630 to 8pm