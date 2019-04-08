iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting, on Tuesday 16 April
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 16 April at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
Cayman Islands Department of Commerce & Investment Closure
The Department of Commerce & Investment (DCI) would like to notify the public that their office will be closed on Friday, 12 April 2019, to facilitate staff training.
DCI will resume normal business hours on Monday, 15 April 2019.
DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause.
Cayman Islands Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing Closure
The Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) offices will be closed on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 and Thursday, 11 April 2019 to facilitate staff training.
The DVDL will resume normal hours on Friday, 12 April 2019.
The DVDL would like to take the opportunity to remind the public that online services are available using the online portal www.eservices.gov.ky.
Sincere apologies are extended by DVDL staff for any inconvenience caused.
Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:
Bullying
● Thursday, 21 March – Bodden Town – 6.30-8p.m., Webster Memorial Church Hall
- Tuesday, 9 April – West Bay – 6.30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church
- Tuesday, 30 April – East End – 6.30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 8 May – North Side – 6.30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre
- Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
Young Men at Risk
- Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church
- Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
List of Public Holidays for 2019
Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;
Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;
Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;
Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June
Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
Local Artists
Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”
Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages
www.artnestcayman.com
Email: hello@artnestcayman.com
VAS (Visual Arts Society)
Various events and activities
Contact Mary McCallum
(345) 546-9422
www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman
Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky
Opportunities
Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)
Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm
At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay
Easels provided – no fee required
For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky
Camana Bay Artisan Market
Display artwork for sale
Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm
The Paseo, Camana Bay
Contact marymccallum@candw.ky
Cayman Islands Craft Market
Come out and support our local artists
Items on sale include prints and original pieces
Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm
Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town
(345) 949-0049
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)
TUE APR 9
Bullying Presentation
The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the John Gray Memorial Church in West Bay on Tuesday (9 Apr) from 630 to 8pm
THU APR 11
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (11 Apr) from 7 to 9pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex.
SAT APR 13
For the Love of Humanity
The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens presents For the Love of Humanity with Minister Kevin Downswell at the Lions Center starting at 7pm on Saturday (13 Apr).
SUN APR 14
Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk
The Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk is scheduled for April 14. Each year all of the proceeds from the walk go towards the JH Cummings Scholarship fund. The event starts at 6:30am at Smith Cover. Refreshments will be provided and dogs (on a leash) are welcome.
FRI & SAT APR 26 & 27
Trusting God for the Impossible
The Church of God Chapel Women’s Ministry celebrates their 10th anniversary with Trusting God for the Impossible April 26th from 7 to 9pm and April 27th from 8am to 330pm at the Family Life Center. To register, call 949.9393.
TUE APR 30
Bullying Presentation
The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the East End Civic Center on Tuesday (30 Apr) from 630 to 8pm
Speak Your Mind