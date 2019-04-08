iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting, on Tuesday 16 April

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 16 April at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

Cayman Islands Department of Commerce & Investment Closure

The Department of Commerce & Investment (DCI) would like to notify the public that their office will be closed on Friday, 12 April 2019, to facilitate staff training.

DCI will resume normal business hours on Monday, 15 April 2019.

DCI staff apologise for any inconvenience the closure may cause.

Cayman Islands Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing Closure

The Department of Vehicle & Drivers’ Licensing (DVDL) offices will be closed on Wednesday, 10 April 2019 and Thursday, 11 April 2019 to facilitate staff training.

The DVDL will resume normal hours on Friday, 12 April 2019.

The DVDL would like to take the opportunity to remind the public that online services are available using the online portal www.eservices.gov.ky.

Sincere apologies are extended by DVDL staff for any inconvenience caused.

Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Bullying

● Thursday, 21 March – Bodden Town – 6.30-8p.m., Webster Memorial Church Hall

Tuesday, 9 April – West Bay – 6.30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church

Tuesday, 30 April – East End – 6.30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 8 May – North Side – 6.30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre

Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

Young Men at Risk

Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre

Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church

Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;

Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;

Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June

Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”



Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)



Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky

Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)



Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky

Camana Bay Artisan Market



Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market



Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

TUE APR 9

Bullying Presentation

The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the John Gray Memorial Church in West Bay on Tuesday (9 Apr) from 630 to 8pm

THU APR 11

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (11 Apr) from 7 to 9pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex.

SAT APR 13

For the Love of Humanity

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens presents For the Love of Humanity with Minister Kevin Downswell at the Lions Center starting at 7pm on Saturday (13 Apr).

SUN APR 14

Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk

The Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk is scheduled for April 14. Each year all of the proceeds from the walk go towards the JH Cummings Scholarship fund. The event starts at 6:30am at Smith Cover. Refreshments will be provided and dogs (on a leash) are welcome.

FRI & SAT APR 26 & 27

Trusting God for the Impossible

The Church of God Chapel Women’s Ministry celebrates their 10th anniversary with Trusting God for the Impossible April 26th from 7 to 9pm and April 27th from 8am to 330pm at the Family Life Center. To register, call 949.9393.

TUE APR 30

Bullying Presentation

The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the East End Civic Center on Tuesday (30 Apr) from 630 to 8pm