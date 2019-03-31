iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands: 1999 Honda Civic Reported Stolen, 28 March
Police have received a report of a stolen grey 1999 Honda Civic, registration #106 289 which was last seen at about 3:00AM on Thursday, 28 March. The vehicle had been parked on the roadside in the vicinity of Mini Warehouse 2 on Canal Point Drive.
A picture of the vehicle is attached.
Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
Cayman Islands CARE Quiz Night
Mark your calendars.
Wed April 3
7:00PM
PD’s in the Galleria
Call 926 6693 or email annghezzil956@gmail.com to book a table $10 per person entry
Cayman Drama Society Free Event
Our free festival at Dart Park is right around the corner.
will be at the Dart Park Ampitheatre on Sat April 6th from 10.30am – 2pm with a variety of free performances for you from different extracts and adaptations of Shakespeare’s best work.
Come and join us for some Shakespeare by the Sea!
Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:
Bullying
● Thursday, 21 March – Bodden Town – 6.30-8p.m., Webster Memorial Church Hall
- Tuesday, 9 April – West Bay – 6.30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church
- Tuesday, 30 April – East End – 6.30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 8 May – North Side – 6.30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre
- Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
Young Men at Risk
- Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church
- Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 28 August – North Side – 6:30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre
Cayman Islands Botanic Park Orchid Show dates changed
The Queen Elizabeth Botanic Park with the support of the Cayman Islands Orchid Society have decided to change the dates of the Orchid Show to the following;
Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April, 9:00am to 4:30pm
List of Public Holidays for 2019
Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;
Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;
Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;
Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June
Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
Local Artists
Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”
Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages
www.artnestcayman.com
Email: hello@artnestcayman.com
VAS (Visual Arts Society)
Various events and activities
Contact Mary McCallum
(345) 546-9422
www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman
Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky
Opportunities
Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)
Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm
At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay
Easels provided – no fee required
For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky
Camana Bay Artisan Market
Display artwork for sale
Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm
The Paseo, Camana Bay
Contact marymccallum@candw.ky
Cayman Islands Craft Market
Come out and support our local artists
Items on sale include prints and original pieces
Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm
Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town
(345) 949-0049
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)
MON APR 1
Creek & Spot Bay Primary Schools PTA meeting
Creek & Spot Bay Primary Schools PTA meeting is Monday (1 Apr) at 7pm at Spot Bay Primary School.
Grand Court Jurors
All Grand Court Jurors in the current session must now report on Monday (1 Apr) at 945am.
TUE APR 2
National Museum Speaker Series
FRI APR 5
Fish Fry Fundraiser
The Mothers’ Union of St. George’s Anglican Church will be having a fish fry on Friday 5 April, starting at 12:00 noon on the St. George’s Anglican Church grounds. Fried fish meal is $10.00 and steamed fish meal is $15.00. Proceeds are in aid of various community outreach projects, including our ongoing support of Maple House.
St. Ignatius Spring Fling School Fair
The St. Ignatius Spring Fling School Fair is Friday (5 Apr) from 3 to 630pm on the school grounds.
SAT APR 6
2019 Shakespeare Festival
Caystage presents its 2019 Shakespeare Festival April 6th at Dart Park from 1030am to 2pm.
Memory Cafe
All persons with early to moderate stage dementia or any other form of forgetfulness are invited to the next Memory Cafe on Saturday 6th April from 10am to 1pm at Cayman Montessori School, 519 South Church Street. There will be music, storytelling and crafts. Lunch will be provided. Transportation provided for this event.
Please call 936-1655 for more info.
SAT & SUN APR 6 & 7
TUE APR 9
Bullying Presentation
The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the John Gray Memorial Church in West Bay on Tuesday (9 Apr) from 630 to 8pm
THU APR 11
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (11 Apr) from 7 to 9pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex.
SAT APR 13
For the Love of Humanity
The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens presents For the Love of Humanity with Minister Kevin Downswell at the Lions Center starting at 7pm on Saturday (13 Apr).
SUN APR 14
Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk
The Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk is scheduled for April 14. Each year all of the proceeds from the walk go towards the JH Cummings Scholarship fund. The event starts at 6:30am at Smith Cover. Refreshments will be provided and dogs (on a leash) are welcome.
FRI & SAT APR 26 & 27
Trusting God for the Impossible
The Church of God Chapel Women’s Ministry celebrates their 10th anniversary with Trusting God for the Impossible April 26th from 7 to 9pm and April 27th from 8am to 330pm at the Family Life Center. To register, call 949.9393.
TUE APR 30
Bullying Presentation
The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the East End Civic Center on Tuesday (30 Apr) from 630 to 8pm
Speak Your Mind