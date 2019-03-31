iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands: 1999 Honda Civic Reported Stolen, 28 March

Police have received a report of a stolen grey 1999 Honda Civic, registration #106 289 which was last seen at about 3:00AM on Thursday, 28 March. The vehicle had been parked on the roadside in the vicinity of Mini Warehouse 2 on Canal Point Drive.

Year: 1999

Make: Honda

Model: Civic

Colour: Silver

Reg. #: 106 289

A picture of the vehicle is attached.

Anyone with information regarding this stolen vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

Cayman Islands CARE Quiz Night

Mark your calendars.

Wed April 3

7:00PM

PD’s in the Galleria

Call 926 6693 or email annghezzil956@gmail.com to book a table $10 per person entry

Cayman Drama Society Free Event

Our free festival at Dart Park is right around the corner.

will be at the Dart Park Ampitheatre on Sat April 6th from 10.30am – 2pm with a variety of free performances for you from different extracts and adaptations of Shakespeare’s best work.

Come and join us for some Shakespeare by the Sea!

Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Bullying

● Thursday, 21 March – Bodden Town – 6.30-8p.m., Webster Memorial Church Hall

Tuesday, 9 April – West Bay – 6.30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church

Tuesday, 30 April – East End – 6.30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 8 May – North Side – 6.30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre

Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

Young Men at Risk

Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre

Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church

Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

Wednesday, 28 August – North Side – 6:30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre

Cayman Islands Botanic Park Orchid Show dates changed

The Queen Elizabeth Botanic Park with the support of the Cayman Islands Orchid Society have decided to change the dates of the Orchid Show to the following;

Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April, 9:00am to 4:30pm

List of Public Holidays for 2019

Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;

Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;

Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June

Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”



Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)



Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky

Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)



Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky

Camana Bay Artisan Market



Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market



Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

MON APR 1

Creek & Spot Bay Primary Schools PTA meeting

Creek & Spot Bay Primary Schools PTA meeting is Monday (1 Apr) at 7pm at Spot Bay Primary School.

Grand Court Jurors

All Grand Court Jurors in the current session must now report on Monday (1 Apr) at 945am.

TUE APR 2

National Museum Speaker Series

FRI APR 5

Fish Fry Fundraiser

The Mothers’ Union of St. George’s Anglican Church will be having a fish fry on Friday 5 April, starting at 12:00 noon on the St. George’s Anglican Church grounds. Fried fish meal is $10.00 and steamed fish meal is $15.00. Proceeds are in aid of various community outreach projects, including our ongoing support of Maple House.

St. Ignatius Spring Fling School Fair

The St. Ignatius Spring Fling School Fair is Friday (5 Apr) from 3 to 630pm on the school grounds.

SAT APR 6

2019 Shakespeare Festival

Caystage presents its 2019 Shakespeare Festival April 6th at Dart Park from 1030am to 2pm.

Memory Cafe

All persons with early to moderate stage dementia or any other form of forgetfulness are invited to the next Memory Cafe on Saturday 6th April from 10am to 1pm at Cayman Montessori School, 519 South Church Street. There will be music, storytelling and crafts. Lunch will be provided. Transportation provided for this event.

Please call 936-1655 for more info.

SAT & SUN APR 6 & 7

Cayman Islands Botanic Park Orchid Show dates changed

The Queen Elizabeth Botanic Park with the support of the Cayman Islands Orchid Society have decided to change the dates of the Orchid Show to the following;

Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April, 9:00am to 4:30pm

TUE APR 9

Bullying Presentation

The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the John Gray Memorial Church in West Bay on Tuesday (9 Apr) from 630 to 8pm

THU APR 11

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (11 Apr) from 7 to 9pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex.

SAT APR 13

For the Love of Humanity

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens presents For the Love of Humanity with Minister Kevin Downswell at the Lions Center starting at 7pm on Saturday (13 Apr).

SUN APR 14

Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk

The Dr. John Hugh Cummings Memorial walk is scheduled for April 14. Each year all of the proceeds from the walk go towards the JH Cummings Scholarship fund. The event starts at 6:30am at Smith Cover. Refreshments will be provided and dogs (on a leash) are welcome.

FRI & SAT APR 26 & 27

Trusting God for the Impossible

The Church of God Chapel Women’s Ministry celebrates their 10th anniversary with Trusting God for the Impossible April 26th from 7 to 9pm and April 27th from 8am to 330pm at the Family Life Center. To register, call 949.9393.

TUE APR 30

Bullying Presentation

The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the East End Civic Center on Tuesday (30 Apr) from 630 to 8pm