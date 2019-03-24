iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Drama Society Free Event
Our free festival at Dart Park is right around the corner.
will be at the Dart Park Ampitheatre on Sat April 6th from 10.30am – 2pm with a variety of free performances for you from different extracts and adaptations of Shakespeare’s best work.
Come and join us for some Shakespeare by the Sea!
The Pedro St. James National Historic Site will be closed to the public on Wednesday and Thursday 27th and 28th March, 2019 to facilitate the Royal Visit.
The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park will be closed to the public on Thursday 28th March, 2019 to facilitate the Royal Visit.
Both attractions will reopen for business as usual on Friday 29th March, 2019.
The Tourism Attraction Board, management and staff appreciate the public’s understanding.
Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:
Bullying
● Thursday, 21 March – Bodden Town – 6.30-8p.m., Webster Memorial Church Hall
- Tuesday, 9 April – West Bay – 6.30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church
- Tuesday, 30 April – East End – 6.30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 8 May – North Side – 6.30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre
- Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
Young Men at Risk
- Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church
- Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre
- Wednesday, 28 August – North Side – 6:30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre
Cayman Islands Botanic Park Orchid Show dates changed
The Queen Elizabeth Botanic Park with the support of the Cayman Islands Orchid Society have decided to change the dates of the Orchid Show to the following;
Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April, 9:00am to 4:30pm
Cayman Drama Society presents “On Golden Pond
|Start Date
|14 Mar, 2019
|End Date
|30 Mar, 2019
|Location
|The Prospect Playhouse
|Start Time
|7:30 PM
|End Time
|9:30 PM
List of Public Holidays for 2019
Public Holiday for Royal Visit
· Premier has announced 28 March 2019 will be a public holiday.
· The new holiday will commemorate the visit of TRHs Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to the Cayman Islands.
Grand Cayman (GIS) – The Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, has announced Thursday, 28 March 2019 to be an additional public holiday this year to commemorate the Royal Visit by Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to the Cayman Islands.
The Royal Couple will participate in a number of activities over their two-day visit and the additional holiday will enable members of the public to better participate.
The updated list of Public Holidays for 2019 is as follows:
For Royal Visit: Thursday, 28 March
Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;
Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;
Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;
Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June (confirmed);
Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
Local Artists
Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”
Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages
www.artnestcayman.com
Email: hello@artnestcayman.com
VAS (Visual Arts Society)
Various events and activities
Contact Mary McCallum
(345) 546-9422
www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman
Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky
Opportunities
Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)
Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm
At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay
Easels provided – no fee required
For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky
Camana Bay Artisan Market
Display artwork for sale
Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm
The Paseo, Camana Bay
Contact marymccallum@candw.ky
Cayman Islands Craft Market
Come out and support our local artists
Items on sale include prints and original pieces
Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm
Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town
(345) 949-0049
OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)
TUE MAR 26
Basic Accounting Made Easier
The Chamber of Commerce presents Basic Accounting Made Easier – 26th March – From 9:00am to 1:00pm at their offices in Governor’s Square. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky or call 949-8090.
THU MAR 28
General Registry Extended Hours
General Registry, which includes the Registrar of Companies, has extended its operating hours on Thursdays to better accommodate resident companies needing to sign up on its online portal, the Cayman Business Portal, to file their annual returns and pay their annual fees. As of 24 January, Registry began extending its hours of operation until 7pm every Thursday. The final day for the extended hours is Thursday, 28 March. Registry’s offices are located on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building. Outside of the extension, the usual 8:30am-5pm office hours will be in effect on Mondays to Wednesdays and on Fridays.
FRI MAR 29
Lookya
The National Museum presents Lookya featuring North Side on Friday (29 Mar) from 10am to 2pm in the courtyard.
SAT MAR 30
National Trust Glow Run 5
The National Trust Glow Run 5K is Saturday (30 Mar) at 7pm on Safehaven Drive. Log on to caymanactive.com for more information.
37th Annual Bike A Thon
The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac presents the 37th Annual Bike A Thon on Saturday (30 Mar) at 8am at the Spot Bay Turn Around.
Orchid Show
The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and the Cayman Islands Orchid Society invite the public to the annual Orchid Show and fundraising plant sale set for Saturday and Sunday, March 30th and 31st from 9:00am to 4:30pm at the Botanic Park on Frank Sound Road, North Side. Admission is only $5.00 per person while entry for children under 12 is free. To learn more, call 947-9462.
Autism Awareness 5K Walk/Run
The Autism Awareness 5K Walk/Run is Saturday (30 Mar) at 7:15am at Camana Bay.
Bargain Store sale
St. George’s Anglican Church is having its Bargain Store sale on Saturday (30 Mar) from 7am to 11am.
SUN MAR 31
345 Athletic Club’s Tropical Relay Challenge 5×1 mile
The 345 Athletic Club’s Tropical Relay Challenge 5×1 mile is Sunday (31 Mar) at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex. Log on to caymanactive.com for more information.
MON APR 1
Creek & Spot Bay Primary Schools PTA meeting
Creek & Spot Bay Primary Schools PTA meeting is Monday (1 Apr) at 7pm at Spot Bay Primary School.
SAT APR 6
2019 Shakespeare Festival
Caystage presents its 2019 Shakespeare Festival April 6th at Dart Park from 1030am to 2pm.
SAT & SUN APR 6 & 7
TUE APR 9
