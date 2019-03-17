iNews Briefs & Community Events

Please see the attached and below for your immediate publication.

The Pedro St. James National Historic Site will be closed to the public on Wednesday and Thursday 27th and 28th March, 2019 to facilitate the Royal Visit.

The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park will be closed to the public on Thursday 28th March, 2019 to facilitate the Royal Visit.

Both attractions will reopen for business as usual on Friday 29th March, 2019.

The Tourism Attraction Board, management and staff appreciate the public’s understanding.



Ministry of Community Affairs’ Bullying, Young Men at Risk Presentations

The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to the following community presentations it is hosting with the Alex Panton Foundation from next month:

Bullying

● Thursday, 21 March – Bodden Town – 6.30-8p.m., Webster Memorial Church Hall

Tuesday, 9 April – West Bay – 6.30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church

Tuesday, 30 April – East End – 6.30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 8 May – North Side – 6.30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre

Tuesday, 21 May – George Town – 6.30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

Young Men at Risk

Wednesday, 5 June – Bodden Town – 6:30-8p.m., Bodden Town Civic Centre

Wednesday, 19 June – West Bay – 6:30-8p.m., John Gray Memorial Church

Wednesday, 3 July – East End – 6:30-8p.m., East End Civic Centre

Wednesday, 7 August – George Town – 6:30-8p.m., South Sound Civic Centre

Wednesday, 28 August – North Side – 6:30-8p.m., North Side Civic Centre

Cayman Drama Society presents “On Golden Pond

Start Date 14 Mar, 2019

End Date 30 Mar, 2019

Location The Prospect Playhouse

Start Time 7:30 PM

End Time 9:30 PM

Cayman Islands Red Sky at Night postponed to March 23

The Cayman National Cultural Foundation rescheduled its Red Sky at Night for March 23 due to poor weather on Saturday.

Revised List of Public Holidays for 2019

Public Holiday for Royal Visit

· Premier has announced 28 March 2019 will be a public holiday.

· The new holiday will commemorate the visit of TRHs Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to the Cayman Islands.

Grand Cayman (GIS) – The Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin, MBE, has announced Thursday, 28 March 2019 to be an additional public holiday this year to commemorate the Royal Visit by Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall to the Cayman Islands.

The Royal Couple will participate in a number of activities over their two-day visit and the additional holiday will enable members of the public to better participate.

The updated list of Public Holidays for 2019 is as follows:



For Royal Visit: Thursday, 28 March

Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;

Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;

Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June (confirmed);

Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

Local Artists

Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”



Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages

www.artnestcayman.com

Email: hello@artnestcayman.com

VAS (Visual Arts Society)



Various events and activities

Contact Mary McCallum

(345) 546-9422

www.visualartcayman.com or www.facebook.com/visualartcayman

Email: info@visualartcayman.com or marymccallum@candw.ky

Opportunities

Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)



Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm

At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay

Easels provided – no fee required

For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky

Camana Bay Artisan Market



Display artwork for sale

Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm

The Paseo, Camana Bay

Contact marymccallum@candw.ky

Cayman Islands Craft Market



Come out and support our local artists

Items on sale include prints and original pieces

Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm

Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town

(345) 949-0049

OTHER COMMUNITY EVENTS (In Date Order)

TUE MAR 19

Seafarers Association March Social

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the March Social, on Tuesday 19 March at 7:00 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm. A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

THU MAR 21

Ministry of Community Affairs in Partnership with the Alex Panton Foundation.

WHAT: Community presentation on Bullying

WHEN: Thursday, 21 March 2019 – 6.30-8p.m., Webster Memorial Church Hall

WHERE: Webster Memorial Church Hall, Bodden Town

Participants: Chief Officer Teresa Echenique and Alex Panton Foundation

Note: This is the first in a series of district community presentations on Bullying. A second series on Young Men at Risk will commence in June 2019

Providing Exceptional Customer Service

The Chamber of Commerce presents Providing Exceptional Customer Service – 21st March – From 9:00am to 1:00pm at their offices in Governor’s Square. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky or call 949-8090.

Bullying Presentation

The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation onBullying, Young Men at Risk on Thursday (21 Mar) at Webster Memorial Church Hall in Bodden Town from 630 to 8pm

FRI MAR 22

Layman E. Scott Senior High School Career Fair

The Layman E. Scott Senior High School Career Fair is Friday (22 Mar).

First-time Manager

The Chamber of Commerce presents First-time Manager – 22ndMarch – From 9:00am to 4:30pm at their offices in Governor’s Square. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky or call 949-8090.

FRI & SAT MAR 22 & 23

Burger King Big Fish Fishing Tournament

The Burger King Big Fish Fishing Tournament is Friday and Saturday (22 – 23 Mar). Log on to fishcayman.com for more information.

SAT MAR 23

Color Me Purple Brac 5K Fun Run



The Color Me Purple Brac 5K Fun Run is Saturday (23 Mar) at 7am. Log on to caymanactive.com for more information.

16th Annual Cayman Brac Agriculture Show

The 16th Annual Cayman Brac Agriculture Show is Saturday (23 Mar) from 8am to 4pm at the Agriculture Show Grounds.



Aquathon

The Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association presents an Aquathon on Saturday (23 Mar) at Governor’s Beach with check in at 2:30pm.



Birding Tour

Join the National Trust for an intimate birding tour through the Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park. This event is part of the National Trust’s Families in the Wild event series, which aims to encourage families to explore the outdoors together. The cost is CI$15 Adults and CI$5 Children (recommended for children 10+ years old) A limited supply of binoculars available; please bring own pair if owned.

Flea Market

The Rotary Club of Grand Cayman Sunrise will be holding a $5 and $10 Flea Market on Saturday (23 Mar) at the Lions Center from 7am to 12pm. Money raised will go to their End Polio Now Program.

SUN MAR 24

Kiwanibike

The annual Kiwanibike cycling event is Sunday (10 Mar) starting at the Blow Holes in East End. Log on to caymanactive.com for more information

Fred Speirs 5K Walk Run

The Fred Speirs 5K Walk Run is Sunday (24 Mar) at 6:30am at the Holiday Inn.

TUE MAR 26

Basic Accounting Made Easier

The Chamber of Commerce presents Basic Accounting Made Easier – 26th March – From 9:00am to 1:00pm at their offices in Governor’s Square. Register online at www.caymanchamber.ky or call 949-8090.

THU MAR 28

General Registry Extended Hours

General Registry, which includes the Registrar of Companies, has extended its operating hours on Thursdays to better accommodate resident companies needing to sign up on its online portal, the Cayman Business Portal, to file their annual returns and pay their annual fees. As of 24 January, Registry began extending its hours of operation until 7pm every Thursday. The final day for the extended hours is Thursday, 28 March. Registry’s offices are located on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building. Outside of the extension, the usual 8:30am-5pm office hours will be in effect on Mondays to Wednesdays and on Fridays.

FRI MAR 29

Lookya

The National Museum presents Lookya featuring North Side on Friday (29 Mar) from 10am to 2pm in the courtyard.

SAT MAR 30

National Trust Glow Run 5

The National Trust Glow Run 5K is Saturday (30 Mar) at 7pm on Safehaven Drive. Log on to caymanactive.com for more information.



37th Annual Bike A Thon

The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac presents the 37th Annual Bike A Thon on Saturday (30 Mar) at 8am at the Spot Bay Turn Around.

Orchid Show

The Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park and the Cayman Islands Orchid Society invite the public to the annual Orchid Show and fundraising plant sale set for Saturday and Sunday, March 30th and 31st from 9:00am to 4:30pm at the Botanic Park on Frank Sound Road, North Side. Admission is only $5.00 per person while entry for children under 12 is free. To learn more, call 947-9462.

Autism Awareness 5K Walk/Run

The Autism Awareness 5K Walk/Run is Saturday (30 Mar) at 7:15am at Camana Bay.

Bargain Store sale

St. George’s Anglican Church is having its Bargain Store sale on Saturday (30 Mar) from 7am to 11am.



SUN MAR 31

345 Athletic Club’s Tropical Relay Challenge 5×1 mile

The 345 Athletic Club’s Tropical Relay Challenge 5×1 mile is Sunday (31 Mar) at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex. Log on to caymanactive.com for more information.

MON APR 1

Creek & Spot Bay Primary Schools PTA meeting

Creek & Spot Bay Primary Schools PTA meeting is Monday (1 Apr) at 7pm at Spot Bay Primary School.

SAT APR 6

2019 Shakespeare Festival

Caystage presents its 2019 Shakespeare Festival April 6th at Dart Park from 1030am to 2pm.

SAT & SUN APR 6 & 7

Cayman Islands Botanic Park Orchid Show dates changed

The Queen Elizabeth Botanic Park with the support of the Cayman Islands Orchid Society have decided to change the dates of the Orchid Show to the following;

Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April, 9:00am to 4:30pm

TUE APR 9

Bullying Presentation

The Community Affairs Ministry and the Alex Panton Foundation invites you to a presentation on Bullying, Young Men at Risk at the John Gray Memorial Church in West Bay on Tuesday (9 Apr) from 630 to 8pm