iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands International Men’s Day Film Offer, Prizes
To mark International Men’s Day, the Family Resource Centre is hosting the film premier of “Men’s Voice” on Monday, 19 November, Regal Cinemas, Camana Bay, 6 p.m.
The locally produced film features our men and boys discussing the challenges they face and how to overcome those obstacles.
Admission to watch the 15-minute local documentary is free.
Great seat prizes are up for grabs.
Look out for the trailer on Facebook soon.
Cayman Islands Danny Loops
Off the Wall Jams brings you unscripted interviews and live musical performances from your favorite musicians. In this episode, our guest Danny Loops talks about his inspiration for his recent song, “Pretty Girl,” and he performs it live at UCCI TV studios.
To keep updated, please subscribe to our YouTube channel,our YouTube channel, our facebook page, and our instagram page by clicking on the icons below.
We hope you enjoy this video and ask that you please share it on your own social media accounts
Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting
“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 20 November at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
Cayman Cookout
JANUARY 16 – 20, 2019
TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE: www.caymancookout.com
The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman will once again become the culinary epicenter of the Caribbean when it hosts the Eleventh Annual Cayman Cookout from January 16-21, 2019. Created and hosted by esteemed Chef Eric Ripert – seafood master and co-owner of Le Bernardin in New York City and Blue by Eric Ripert at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman – Cayman Cookout 2019 will see Chef Ripert joined by an impressive roster of globally recognised culinary stars including José Andrés, Andrew Zimmern, Emeril Lagasse, Yannick Alleno, Dominique Crenn, Amanda Cohen, Emma Bengtsson and Nancy Silverton.
Cayman Cookout brings together talented chefs, wine and spirit experts, and culinary influencers in one of the most prestigious celebrations of food and wine in the world. Guests at this exclusive, interactive festival will enjoy dynamic cooking demonstrations, exclusive tastings and dining events, exciting local tours and unique epicurean experiences — all presented with a sense of barefoot elegance. The schedule of intimate events and celebrations allows for unprecedented access and interaction with some of the world’s most famous and beloved chefs as well as unforgettable meals all set in one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive destinations. Set along Seven Mile Beach at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Cayman Cookout is hosted in partnership with Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.
Tickets and room packages for Cayman Cookout 2019 are now available at www.caymancookout.com.
Bookings can be made at http://www.ritzcarlton.com/grandcayman, by phone at 800-241-3333 or by contacting one’s preferred travel professional.
Cayman National Choir & Orchestra Presents “EPIC JOURNEYS”
Cayman Islands Cultural Foundation Presents “Moon On A Rainbow Shawl”
Cayman Drama Society’s acting classes: Booking open for next term!
CDS TRAINING TIMETABLE AND INFO (Academic Year 2018/19)
TERM 2 8 week term (fee pro-rated) – Tue 30th Oct-Thu 20th December
To book a class click here go to: https://ticket.cds.ky/event?category=1&mc_cid=fcf38bc98d&mc_eid=7dd5b9efca
TUESDAY
Acting – Junior group: 10-12 yrs 4.00-5.30pm $135
**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on.**
WEDNESDAY
Acting – Stage group: 13-16 yrs 5.00-6.30pm $155
**By this age all the core skills from the other age groups will be covered, along with script work and the option to try directing other scenes with guidance. On occasion, this class will choose their own pieces and this can include both classical and modern texts.**
Actors Training: 7-9pm $200
**This class is mixed ability. It will be tailored to the groups needs but will likely include in depth scene studies, character work and improvisation/devising skills along with acting theory and techniques. There will be the option of selecting your own pieces at points, if the group chooses this.**
THURSDAY
Acting – Mini group: 5-6 yrs 3.15-4.15pm $80
**This class has the focus on play and storytelling. Children will largely do teacher-in-role exercises and learn to work as part of a group, as well as individuals. They will be asked to explore their imagination with an aim to develop confidence alongside skills. This can eventually lead to the creation of their own work and some small performances.**
Acting – Junior group: 7-9 yrs 4.30-6pm $135
**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on. It works with a slightly smaller age group, and younger content than our 10-12s class whilst building on the same skill set.**
Beating Depression, Anxiety and Narcotics Addiction: 2019 Update Eastern Caribbean Cruise
Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States
Sun, Apr 28 – Sun, May 5, 2019
Synopsis
1.Physicians in primary care need up-to date, standardized and precise measuring tools for identifying SUD and their readiness for treatment 2.In the last 20 years physicians seek better strategies of managing Dual diagnosis
Providers
Continuing Education, Inc
Dates
Sun, Apr 28 – Sun, May 5, 2019
Venue
Aboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas
Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL, N/A
United States
Contact Information
Phone: 1-800-422-0711
Fax:
Contact Name: Continuing Education, Inc
Contact E-mail: registrar@continuingeducation.net
Website: http://www.continuingeducation.net
Topics
Addiction Medicine
Faculty
Joseph Beltempo, PhD;Gisela Schlosser, BA, MD, CCFP, FCFP
Est Attendance
25-50
SOURCE: http://www.ptmg.com/meeting-details/Beating-Depression,-Anxiety-and-Narcotics-Addiction-2019-Update-Eastern-Caribbean-Cruise–Fort-Lauderdale-FL-359280
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018/9
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by theDeputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2019 Listed
· All public holidays for 2019, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday holiday in June, are now confirmed.
· The Queen’s Birthday holiday is anticipated to be on Monday, 10 June but remains subject to confirmation.
· Christmas holidays are midweek next year.
Grand Cayman (GIS) – Public Holidays in the Cayman Islands for 2019, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday, are officially confirmed by the Deputy Governor’s Office.
The Governor’s Office informs the Trooping of the Colour, annual ceremony held to commemorate the Queen’s Official Birthday, is likely to be on Saturday, 8 June 2019. Consequently, the official Queen’s Birthday public holiday in the Cayman Islands is likely to be Monday, 10 June 2019. Official confirmation is expected in early 2019.
The 2019 public holidays are:
New Year’s Day: Tuesday, 1 January;
National Heroes Day: Monday, 28 January;
Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 6 March;
Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;
Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;
Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;
Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June (UNCONFIRMED);
Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
For the official Cayman Islands Government web portal, www.gov.ky:
Web title: 2019 Public Holidays Listed
Web blurb: The Deputy Governor’s Office has released the official list of 2019 public holidays, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday.
Cayman Drama Society Presents A Playhouse Family Christmas
IAM is proud to announce the details for our next Pharma & Biotech IP conference.
Following on from last year’s successful event, we are delighted to confirm that Pharma and Biotech IP will be returning to London on 28 January 2019.
Building on the past two years, Pharma and Biotech IP will provide IP professionals within life sciences with a unique platform to learn, share best practice and hear the latest IP strategies for thriving at a time when regulatory and legislative changes are having a significant impact. And don’t forget the excellent networking opportunities that all IAM events provide!
“The IAM Pharma and Biotech IP was a fantastic event, with excellent speakers and content, and a great mix of delegates for networking.” -BenevolentAI
Are you interested in attending IAM’s Pharma and Biotech event in 2019? Click here to register your place ahead of the agenda announcement with a £200 discount – quote code PHABIO200.
For further information, you can contact Pharma@IAM-events.com.
We look forward to meeting you in London!
Managing Trademark Assets Europe heads to London on 28 January
Managing Trademark Assets Europe 2019
Hear how in-house counsel are cost-effectively managing trademark portfolios
World Trademark Review (WTR) is delighted to announce that Managing Trademark Assets Europe will be heading to London on 28 January 2019.
Managing Trademark Assets Europe will deliver a new exciting agenda and speaker line-up with key topics including:
The cost-effective strategic management of trademarks
Trademarks across the enterprise: communication and presentation
Fighting counterfeits with limited budgets
gTLDs, GDPR and the UDRP: navigating the ever-shifting online enforcement landscape
Ethically managing brand identity and enforcement on social media
MTA Europe Full Programme
This is a unique forum that will once again bring together trademark counsel and brand experts from a variety of industries and provide a space in which to hear new insights, discuss best practice and share strategies for cost effectively building and protecting resilient brands.
Plus, don’t forget the excellent networking opportunities that WTR events provide!
For more: http://www.wtr-events.com/events/managing-trademark-assets-europe-2019/event-summary-7f26f784c11648fcbfe5ea80a2752657.aspx?_cldee=Y29saW5AbWFnbmFjYXJ0YW11c2ljYWx0cmlhbC5jb20=&recipientid=contact-57e8272377944a28afebfbf6398e3864-560418d2f4da46d6b6f35677af82e3a4&utm_source=ClickDimensions&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MTA%20Europe%202018%20-%20Marketing&esid=0754e7e1-81ba-e811-8147-e0071b6c3f11&urlid=2
IP business leaders are heading to Rio this November
Limited price US $ 495 LATAM100 places using the code * – Save US $ 100 at the normal rate. You can register at weblink below.
The people you know are just as important as what you learn. IPBC Latin America business leaders bring IP to Rio de Janeiro on November 29 – is your chance to be part of the conversation.
IPBC Latin America is designed specifically for rights holders in the region seeking to leverage and maximize the value of their IP assets. With a series of networking sessions, registration breakfast and a long lunch, IPBC Latin America offers unparalleled opportunities to meet and interact with their peers.
IPBC Latin America 2018
IPBC is proud to have an equal hearing and diverse owners of IP, decision makers, licensors and influencers, policy experts, internal consultants, lawyers from private practice, IP service providers and other members of the global community of IP. IPBC Latin America really is the only opportunity this year to discuss issues of IP pressing with people around the ecosystem of IP.
But there is much more to Latin America than IPBC alone make new contacts. A respected teacher discuss and analyze the problems faced by rights holders and provide market information and practical advice for international IP holders operating in the region. See the full agenda at weblink below.
For more: http://events.ipbc.com/events/ipbc-latin-america-2018/event-summary-fa36b62bea144e8cb16eaf7e41f692fa.aspx?_cldee=Y29saW5AbWFnbmFjYXJ0YW11c2ljYWx0cmlhbC5jb20%3d&recipientid=contact-57e8272377944a28afebfbf6398e3864-0421447cb14f48fb9330ebfc872b838c&utm_source=ClickDimensions&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=IPBC%20Latin%20America%202018%20-%20Marketing&esid=855acab2-11b5-e811-8146-e0071b6c3f11&urlid=0
Cayman Islands’ Chatterbox Adult Family Support Services
We offer family support for all ages.
You can find contact details on the flyer below to discuss any concerns you may need help with.
We are here to help!
Learn More
Chatterbox | 949 7065 | chatterbox@candw.ky| www.chatterboxcayman.com
Cayman Islands: NGCI’s annual costume gala helps raise funds toward free public programming and free admission.
Save the date! 30 November 2018.
With your generous support of this annual event…
Gallery Admission Remains Free
Purchasing a ticket to the National Gallery’s annual fundraising gala helps to ensure that admission remains free for everyone. TheNational Gallery receives 18,000 – 20,000 visitors per annum including students of all ages from every district in the Cayman Islands!
Take a look at our free programmes.
Creativity is Fostered within our Community
Funds raised at the 2017 Infinity Ball has allowed the National Gallery to offer free family fun days and art activities. These inspiring opportunities have fostered creativity within our community and strengthened family bonds.
Learn more about upcoming Family Fun at NGCI.
The Next Generation is Inspired
The National Gallery’s Creative Careersprogramme supports our growing community of creative professionals. Your support provides the National Gallery with the resources needed to nurture the next generation through meaningful work experience placements, career guidance and valuable resources.
Did we mention the NGCI gala is a lot of fun…
GALA TICKETS GO ON SALE 17 SEPTEMBER 2018!
CALL OR STOP IN THE GALLERY TO PURCHASE TICKETS. @NatGalCayman |www.nationalgallery.org.ky | (345) 945 8111 |info@nationalgallery.org.ky
Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension
The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension.
The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.
Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution.
NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.
Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.
Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50
Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Synopsis
Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Providers
Symposia Medicus
Dates
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Venue
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0
Grand Cayman,
Cayman Islands
Contact Information
Phone: (925) 969-1789
Contact Name: Jim Goodrich
Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org
Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html
Topics
Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Faculty
James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al
Est Attendance
175-225
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
TUE NOV 13
Free Diabetes Screening
Chrissie Tomlinson Doctor’s Hospital is hosting free diabetes screening in the lobby on Tuesday (13 Nov) from 10am to 4pm.
WED NOV 14
Bodden Town District Committee Meeting
The Bodden Town District Committee Meeting is Wednesday (14 Nov) at 630pm at Mission House.
World Diabetes Day Celebrations
World Diabetes Day Celebrations are Wednesday (14 Nov) from 830am to 2pm at the Cayman Islands Hospital Atrium. There will be free health screenings available as well as prizes and giveaways on site. Call 244.2663 for more information.
THU NOV 15 – SAT NOV 17
Fiddler on the Roof
St. Ignatius Catholic School presents Fiddler on the Roof Thursday – Saturday (15 – 17 Nov) with shows at 7pm Thursday, Friday and Saturday with a 2pm matinee on Saturday as well. Call 949.9250 for more information.
THU NOV 15 – SUN NOV 18
Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet
The Mike Lockwood Memorial International Swim Meet runs Thursday – Sunday (15 – 18 Nov). Head to caymanactive.com for more information.
FRI NOV 16
Flu vaccine now available
The flu vaccine is available now. The flu vaccine is FREE to all residents. No appointments are necessary; however, persons should indicate to the registration officer at the clinic that they need to have the flu shot.You can visit the general practice clinic, all district health clinics and Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac between 2 and 4pm Monday – Friday to get vaccinated. There will also be additional availability 10 – 12pm in the hospital atrium daily through November 16th.
FRI NOV 16 – SUN NOV 18
Little Cayman Pirates Weekend
The Little Cayman Pirates Weekend is Friday – Sunday (16 – 18 Nov).
SAT NOV 17
Annual Tree Lighting at Camana Bay
It’s the start of the holiday season and Camana Bay will transform into a sparkling wonderland with holiday tunes, inspiring performances, an appearance by Santa and the lighting of our majestic Christmas tree starting at 6 p.m. Come out early for a holiday-themed craft market from 4 p.m. Stay for the after-party and dance the night away with music under the stars from 8-10 p.m.
Triple C School 5K Walk, Run and Roll
The Triple C School 5K Walk, Run and Roll is Saturday (17 Nov) starting at 430pm at the school. Head to caymanactive.com for more information.
FREE Women’s Self Defense Class
You’re invited to a free two hour self-defense class for women on Saturday (17 Nov) starting at 11am. Book your spot: renatak.selfprotectionint@gmail.com
International Men’s Day Father 5K Walk Run
International Men’s Day Father 5K Walk Run is Saturday (17 Nov) starting at 6am at Smith Cove. Head to caymanactive.com for more information.
SUN NOV 18
Grand Habour Road Work
Expect roadworks on Sunday (18 Nov) at the Grand Harbour Roundabout.
Pete Ribbins Memorial Ride or 5K Walk/Run
The Pete Ribbins Memorial Ride or 5K Walk/Run is Sunday (18 Nov) at 630am starting at Abel Castillo Water Works plant in Governor’s Harbour. Head to caymanactive.com for more information.
SDA Conference International Annual 10K Run/Walk
The SDA Conference International Annual 10K Run/Walk is Sunday (18 Nov) at 6am starting on Walkers Road. Head to caymanactive.com for more information.
MON NOV 19
Men’s Voice Screening
To mark International Men’s Day, the Family Resource Centre is hosting the film premier of “Men’s Voice” on Monday, 19 November, Regal Cinemas, Camana Bay, 6 p.m. The locally produced film features our men and boys discussing the challenges they face and how to overcome those obstacles. Admission to watch the 15-minute local documentary is free.
Grand Court Juror Notice
Grand Court jurors in the current session must now report on Monday (19 Nov) at 9:45am.
TUE NOV 20
Seafarers Association General Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 20 November at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm
WED NOV 21
Wednesday Night Running Club 10th Annual 5K Handicap Race Series
The Wednesday Night Running Club 10th Annual 5K Handicap Race Series continues on November 21st at 6pm at Safehaven. Head to caymanactive.com for more information.
THU NOV 22
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (22 Nov) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office
SAT NOV 24
Breeze Fusion Brac 5K Walk/Run
The Breeze Fusion Brac 5K Walk/Run is Saturday (24 Nov) at 6:30am at public beach.
7th Annual Christmas Arts & Craft Bazaar
The 7th Annual Christmas Arts & Craft Bazaar is Saturday (24 Nov) from10am to 2pm in Loyola Hall at St. Ignatius Catholic School off Walkers Road.
Pink Ladies Bazaar
The Pink Ladies Bazaar is Thursday (24 Nov) from 2 to 5pm at the Arts & Recreation Center in Camana Bay.
Meals on Wheels Turkey Trot 5 and 10K
The Meals on Wheels Turkey Trot 5 and 10K is Saturday (24 Nov) at 630am at the Holiday Inn. Head to caymanactive.com for more information.
MON NOV 26
National Gallery Call for Artists
The National Gallery is putting out a call for artists for a new biennial exhibition showcasing the very best of Cayman’s artistic landscape. The deadline to apply is Monday (26 Nov). For more information email assistantcurator@nationalgallery.org.ky.
TUE NOV 27
Holiday Moonlight and Movies
The Holiday Moonlight and Movies on the Crescent in Camana Bay starts Tuesday (27 Nov) at 6pm.
THU NOV 29
Cayman Hospice Care’s Light Up A Life
Cayman HospiceCare’s Light Up A Life event is Thursday (29 Nov) from 530pm to 9pm at Cassia Court in Camana Bay.
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (29 Nov) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Traditional Santa
Children can grab a picture with Traditional Santa every Thursday until the end of the holiday season starting Thursday (29 Nov) at 5pm in Gardenia Court at Camana Bay. Photo sessions start at CI$35.
THU NOV 29 & FRI NOV 30
Cayman Brac Summary Court
The Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday & Friday (29 & 30 Nov).
SUN DEC 2
Male Voice Christmas Concert
The Male Voice Christmas Concert is Sunday (2 Dec) at 7pm at Elmslie United Church.
Camana Bay Holiday Events
|
|
Camana Bay November Events
November kicks off as Movember with the Movember Opening Night celebration at The King’s Head on Nov. 1. You can enjoy live auctions, drink specials, raffle prizes and giveaways, while showing your support to the Cayman Islands Cancer Foundation and prostate cancer awareness month. In the spirit of giving back to the community, Feed Our Future is hosting their 8th Annual Island Roast in support of the foundation on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Camana Bay Beach. Experience some of the island’s most delicious Caribbean fare while dancing under the stars and showing your support to the local charity. At the end of the month, on Nov. 24, the Pink Ladies Bazaar is back with their annual charity fundraiser, featuring their homemade tea, distinctive handmade crafts, a white elephant sale, and much more!
Mark your calendars for the start of the Town Centre’s holiday events and weekly happenings! The Holiday Craft Market starts on Nov. 14. followed by the most beloved event of the year with the Annual Tree Lighting happening on Saturday, Nov. 17. Come out and watch the town transform into a sparkling wonderland with inspiring performances, holiday cheer and a special appearance by Santa himself!
End the month of November with the start of the Holiday Moonlight & Movies series on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Come out to the Crescent every Tuesday and snuggle up under stars for a festive family-friendly flick shown on our giant blow-up screen. On, Thursday, Nov. 29 stop by Gardenia Court with your list and your best holiday outfit to snap photos with Santa himself. On the same day you can head over to Cassia Court for Cayman HospiceCare’s Light Up a Life in celebration and remembrance of our loved ones who are only with us in spirit.
Start of your holiday season by showing support and enjoying the holiday festivities at Camana Bay!
For more real-time updates and what’s happening at Camana Bay, remember to download the Camana Bay Events App, available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
Warm Regards,
The Camana Bay Marketing Team
Here is a quick look at November’s special events:
Movember Opening Night
Thursday, Nov. 1
5-10 p.m.
The King’s Head
Feed Our Future 8th Annual Island Roast
Saturday, Nov. 3
6:30 p.m.-midnight
Camana Bay Beach
Annual Tree Lighting
Saturday, Nov. 13
4-11 p.m.
the Crescent
NOTE: Tree Lighting after-party has now changed to 8-10 p.m.
Pink Ladies Bazaar
Thursday, Nov. 24
2-5 p.m.
the Arts & Recreation Centre
Holiday Moonlight & Movies
Tuesday, Nov. 27
6 p.m.
the Crescent
Cayman HospiceCare’s Light up a Life
Thursday, Nov. 29
5:30-9 p.m.
Cassia Court
Speak Your Mind