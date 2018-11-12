iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands International Men’s Day Film Offer, Prizes

To mark International Men’s Day, the Family Resource Centre is hosting the film premier of “Men’s Voice” on Monday, 19 November, Regal Cinemas, Camana Bay, 6 p.m.

The locally produced film features our men and boys discussing the challenges they face and how to overcome those obstacles.

Admission to watch the 15-minute local documentary is free.

Great seat prizes are up for grabs.

Look out for the trailer on Facebook soon.

Cayman Islands Danny Loops

From UCCI TV

Off the Wall Jams brings you unscripted interviews and live musical performances from your favorite musicians. In this episode, our guest Danny Loops talks about his inspiration for his recent song, “Pretty Girl,” and he performs it live at UCCI TV studios.

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 20 November at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

Cayman Cookout

SAVE THE DATE:

JANUARY 16 – 20, 2019

TICKETS ARE NOW ON SALE: www.caymancookout.com

The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman will once again become the culinary epicenter of the Caribbean when it hosts the Eleventh Annual Cayman Cookout from January 16-21, 2019. Created and hosted by esteemed Chef Eric Ripert – seafood master and co-owner of Le Bernardin in New York City and Blue by Eric Ripert at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman – Cayman Cookout 2019 will see Chef Ripert joined by an impressive roster of globally recognised culinary stars including José Andrés, Andrew Zimmern, Emeril Lagasse, Yannick Alleno, Dominique Crenn, Amanda Cohen, Emma Bengtsson and Nancy Silverton.

Cayman Cookout brings together talented chefs, wine and spirit experts, and culinary influencers in one of the most prestigious celebrations of food and wine in the world. Guests at this exclusive, interactive festival will enjoy dynamic cooking demonstrations, exclusive tastings and dining events, exciting local tours and unique epicurean experiences — all presented with a sense of barefoot elegance. The schedule of intimate events and celebrations allows for unprecedented access and interaction with some of the world’s most famous and beloved chefs as well as unforgettable meals all set in one of the Caribbean’s most exclusive destinations. Set along Seven Mile Beach at the luxurious Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Cayman Cookout is hosted in partnership with Cayman Islands Department of Tourism.

Tickets and room packages for Cayman Cookout 2019 are now available at www.caymancookout.com.

Bookings can be made at http://www.ritzcarlton.com/grandcayman, by phone at 800-241-3333 or by contacting one’s preferred travel professional.

Cayman National Choir & Orchestra Presents “EPIC JOURNEYS”