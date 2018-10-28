iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands: Road Closure for Governor Designate Swearing In Ceremony, 29 October
Portions of Fort Street, Albert Panton Drive, and Edward Street will be closed on Monday, 29 October, between 2:00PM and 6:00PM. Fort Street will be closed between Harbour Drive and Edward Street; Edward Street will be closed between Dr. Roy’s Drive and Fort Street; and Albert Panton Street will be closed between Fort Street and the entrance to Butterfield Bank. These closures (which are also shown on the attached map) are in order to facilitate the Swearing in Ceremony for the Governor Designate at the Legislative Assembly.
The RCIPS advises motorists to avoid the area if possible during this time.
Cayman Islands Pirates Week Office announces Road Closures
The Pirates Week Office is pleased to announce the hosting of its 41st Pirates Week, Cayman’s National Festival.
This event, which caters to over 30,000 patrons, will be starting in Grand Cayman on Thursday, November 8th until Monday, November 12th. It will once again be a celebration of music, food, culture, fantasy and fun.
To cater to the festival events, we will be having the following Road Closures:
Wednesday, 7 November, 2018
Shedden Road & Harbour Drive
7:00pm – 3:00am
Thursday, 8 November, 2018
Shedden Road & Harbour Drive
7:00pm – 3:00am (Friday, Nov. 9th)
Friday, 9 November, 2018
Shedden Road & Harbour Drive
10:00am – 5:00am (Saturday, Nov. 10th)
Friday, 9 November, 2018
Harbour Drive & Warwick Drive (barricade across Warwick)
Boilers Road & Walkers Road (Barricade across Boilers Road)
Goring Avenue
3:00pm – 7:00pm
Friday, 9 November, 2018
Albert Panton Street (barricade across Albert Panton right after Margaritaville (MV)
Harbour Drive and Fort Street (barricade across Harbour Drive)
6:00pm – 3:00am (Saturday, Nov. 10th)
Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Harbour Drive (barricade across Harbour Drive right before the Port Authority entrance allowing for Port staff to enter)
Elgin Ave and Shedden Road (barricade across Shedden Rd.)
Boilers Rd. and Harbour Dr. (barricade across Harbour Dr.)
Boilers Road & Walkers Road (barricade across Boilers Rd.)
Goring Ave. will not be accessible due to the Teen-up event on Friday and Saturday
8:00am-N5:00am (Sunday, Nov 11th)
Saturday, 10 November, 2018
Mary Street and North Church Street (barricade across North Church St. forcing traffic to turn left onto Mary Street)
Edward Street and Fort Street (barricade across Fort St, by clock tower)
Dr. Roy’s Drive and Edward St. (barricade across Dr. Roy’s Dr.)
Main St. and Shedden Rd. (barricade across Shedden Rd.)
2:00pm – 6:00pm
Sunday, 11 November, 2018
Spotts Road (cones along the inner lane to allow patrons to walk to and from events saftely)
9:00am – 1:00pm
Sunday, 11 November, 2018
Harbour Drive and Goring Avenue (barricade across Harbour Drive forcing south bound traffic to turn onto Goring Ave.)
Cayman Brac Self-Harm Presentation
The Ministry of Community Affairs is holding its final district Self-Harm presentation in Cayman Brac on Monday, 29 October. The venue and time of the sixth seminar held in partnership with the Alex Panton Foundation will be announced shortly.
Cayman Islands Seafarers’ October Costume Party
“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the October Costume Party, on Wednesday 31 October at 7:00 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Come prepared to share your memories of days at Sea.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018/9
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by theDeputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2019 Listed
· All public holidays for 2019, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday holiday in June, are now confirmed.
· The Queen’s Birthday holiday is anticipated to be on Monday, 10 June but remains subject to confirmation.
· Christmas holidays are midweek next year.
Grand Cayman (GIS) – Public Holidays in the Cayman Islands for 2019, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday, are officially confirmed by the Deputy Governor’s Office.
The Governor’s Office informs the Trooping of the Colour, annual ceremony held to commemorate the Queen’s Official Birthday, is likely to be on Saturday, 8 June 2019. Consequently, the official Queen’s Birthday public holiday in the Cayman Islands is likely to be Monday, 10 June 2019. Official confirmation is expected in early 2019.
The 2019 public holidays are:
New Year’s Day: Tuesday, 1 January;
National Heroes Day: Monday, 28 January;
Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 6 March;
Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;
Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;
Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;
Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June (UNCONFIRMED);
Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
For the official Cayman Islands Government web portal, www.gov.ky:
Web title: 2019 Public Holidays Listed
Web blurb: The Deputy Governor’s Office has released the official list of 2019 public holidays, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday.
CARE: Book your slot at our Christmas Card Photo Shoot
CARE – Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts
CARE – Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts, CARE , PO Box 184, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1 1301 Cayman Islands
Cayman Drama Society Presents A Playhouse Family Christmas
Cayman Islands’ Chatterbox Adult Family Support Services
We offer family support for all ages.
You can find contact details on the flyer below to discuss any concerns you may need help with.
We are here to help!
Learn More
Chatterbox | 949 7065 | chatterbox@candw.ky| www.chatterboxcayman.com
Cayman Islands; DCI Reminds Tobacco Licence Holders to Renew
From The Cayman Islands Department of Commerce and Investment
Tobacco licence holders are reminded of the 5 pm Thursday, 1 November 2018 deadline to apply for their annual licence renewals.
Annual registration renewal fees are CI$500 for a retailer, CI$750 for a cigar bar and CI$5,000 for a wholesale distributor.
Persons in Grand Cayman must submit their applications at the Business Licensing Counter, located on the first floor of the Government Administration Building. Applicants must provide a current trade and business licence certificate and written notification of changes made since the last registration, such as the dealer’s contact details, business location, ownership and trade of products information.
For persons in the Sister Islands, applications must be submitted to DCI Senior Licensing Officer, Mrs. Lolita Bodden-Arch, in the Bodden and Bodden building on Cayman Brac.
Licensees are reminded that applications submitted between 2 November 2018 and 31 December 2018 will attract a late charge fee that is 50% higher than the regular renewal rate. Applications submitted between 1 January 2019 and 31 January 2019 will incur a late fee of 100% of the regular renewal rate. After 31 January 2019 and up to 30 June 2019, applications will attract a late fee of an additional 200 per cent of the registration fee.
Any dealer who does not apply for a renewal before 30 June 2019 must cease operations for one year. Following that year, in order to resume tobacco sales, he or she must submit an application for a completely new grant, rather than a renewal.
For persons who want to become first-time tobacco dealers, documentation for new tobacco licence grants can be submitted at any point during a given calendar year.
Applications can be downloaded from the Department of Commerce and Investment’s website,www.dci.gov.ky. For more information, contact DCI’s Tobacco Administrator, Ms Samone Morgan atsmorgan@gov.ky or call Mrs. Bodden-Arch on 948-2400.
END
Cayman Islands: NGCI’s annual costume gala helps raise funds toward free public programming and free admission.
Save the date! 30 November 2018.
With your generous support of this annual event…
Gallery Admission Remains Free
Purchasing a ticket to the National Gallery’s annual fundraising gala helps to ensure that admission remains free for everyone. TheNational Gallery receives 18,000 – 20,000 visitors per annum including students of all ages from every district in the Cayman Islands!
Take a look at our free programmes.
Creativity is Fostered within our Community
Funds raised at the 2017 Infinity Ball has allowed the National Gallery to offer free family fun days and art activities. These inspiring opportunities have fostered creativity within our community and strengthened family bonds.
Learn more about upcoming Family Fun at NGCI.
The Next Generation is Inspired
The National Gallery’s Creative Careersprogramme supports our growing community of creative professionals. Your support provides the National Gallery with the resources needed to nurture the next generation through meaningful work experience placements, career guidance and valuable resources.
Did we mention the NGCI gala is a lot of fun…
GALA TICKETS GO ON SALE 17 SEPTEMBER 2018!
CALL OR STOP IN THE GALLERY TO PURCHASE TICKETS. @NatGalCayman |www.nationalgallery.org.ky | (345) 945 8111 |info@nationalgallery.org.ky
Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension
The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension.
The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.
Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution.
NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.
Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.
Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50
Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Synopsis
Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Providers
Symposia Medicus
Dates
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Venue
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0
Grand Cayman,
Cayman Islands
Contact Information
Phone: (925) 969-1789
Contact Name: Jim Goodrich
Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org
Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html
Topics
Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Faculty
James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al
Est Attendance
175-225
Here is a quick look at November’s special events:
Movember Opening Night
Thursday, Nov. 1
5-10 p.m.
The King’s Head
Feed Our Future 8th Annual Island Roast
Saturday, Nov. 3
6:30 p.m.-midnight
Camana Bay Beach
Annual Tree Lighting
Saturday, Nov. 13
4-11 p.m.
the Crescent
NOTE: Tree Lighting after-party has now changed to 8-10 p.m.
Pink Ladies Bazaar
Thursday, Nov. 24
2-5 p.m.
the Arts & Recreation Centre
Holiday Moonlight & Movies
Tuesday, Nov. 27
6 p.m.
the Crescent
Cayman HospiceCare’s Light up a Life
Thursday, Nov. 29
5:30-9 p.m.
Cassia Court
Speak Your Mind