iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

0 0

Cayman Islands: Road Closure for Governor Designate Swearing In Ceremony, 29 October

Portions of Fort Street, Albert Panton Drive, and Edward Street will be closed on Monday, 29 October, between 2:00PM and 6:00PM. Fort Street will be closed between Harbour Drive and Edward Street; Edward Street will be closed between Dr. Roy’s Drive and Fort Street; and Albert Panton Street will be closed between Fort Street and the entrance to Butterfield Bank. These closures (which are also shown on the attached map) are in order to facilitate the Swearing in Ceremony for the Governor Designate at the Legislative Assembly.

The RCIPS advises motorists to avoid the area if possible during this time.

Cayman Islands Pirates Week Office announces Road Closures

The Pirates Week Office is pleased to announce the hosting of its 41st Pirates Week, Cayman’s National Festival.

This event, which caters to over 30,000 patrons, will be starting in Grand Cayman on Thursday, November 8th until Monday, November 12th. It will once again be a celebration of music, food, culture, fantasy and fun.

To cater to the festival events, we will be having the following Road Closures:

Wednesday, 7 November, 2018

Shedden Road & Harbour Drive

7:00pm – 3:00am

Thursday, 8 November, 2018

Shedden Road & Harbour Drive

7:00pm – 3:00am (Friday, Nov. 9th)

Friday, 9 November, 2018

Shedden Road & Harbour Drive

10:00am – 5:00am (Saturday, Nov. 10th)

Friday, 9 November, 2018

Harbour Drive & Warwick Drive (barricade across Warwick)

Boilers Road & Walkers Road (Barricade across Boilers Road)

Goring Avenue

3:00pm – 7:00pm

Friday, 9 November, 2018

Albert Panton Street (barricade across Albert Panton right after Margaritaville (MV)

Harbour Drive and Fort Street (barricade across Harbour Drive)

6:00pm – 3:00am (Saturday, Nov. 10th)

Saturday, 10 November, 2018

Harbour Drive (barricade across Harbour Drive right before the Port Authority entrance allowing for Port staff to enter)

Elgin Ave and Shedden Road (barricade across Shedden Rd.)

Boilers Rd. and Harbour Dr. (barricade across Harbour Dr.)

Boilers Road & Walkers Road (barricade across Boilers Rd.)

Goring Ave. will not be accessible due to the Teen-up event on Friday and Saturday

8:00am-N5:00am (Sunday, Nov 11th)

Saturday, 10 November, 2018

Mary Street and North Church Street (barricade across North Church St. forcing traffic to turn left onto Mary Street)

Edward Street and Fort Street (barricade across Fort St, by clock tower)

Dr. Roy’s Drive and Edward St. (barricade across Dr. Roy’s Dr.)

Main St. and Shedden Rd. (barricade across Shedden Rd.)

2:00pm – 6:00pm

Sunday, 11 November, 2018

Spotts Road (cones along the inner lane to allow patrons to walk to and from events saftely)

9:00am – 1:00pm

Sunday, 11 November, 2018

Harbour Drive and Goring Avenue (barricade across Harbour Drive forcing south bound traffic to turn onto Goring Ave.)

Cayman National Cultural Foundation Presents “Moon On A Rainbow Shawl”

Cayman Drama Society’s acting classes: Booking open for next term!

CDS TRAINING TIMETABLE AND INFO (Academic Year 2018/19)

TERM 2 8 week term (fee pro-rated) – Tue 30th Oct-Thu 20th December

To book a class click here go to: https://ticket.cds.ky/event?category=1&mc_cid=fcf38bc98d&mc_eid=7dd5b9efca

TUESDAY

Acting – Junior group: 10-12 yrs 4.00-5.30pm $135

**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on.**

WEDNESDAY

Acting – Stage group: 13-16 yrs 5.00-6.30pm $155

**By this age all the core skills from the other age groups will be covered, along with script work and the option to try directing other scenes with guidance. On occasion, this class will choose their own pieces and this can include both classical and modern texts.**

Actors Training: 7-9pm $200

**This class is mixed ability. It will be tailored to the groups needs but will likely include in depth scene studies, character work and improvisation/devising skills along with acting theory and techniques. There will be the option of selecting your own pieces at points, if the group chooses this.**

THURSDAY

Acting – Mini group: 5-6 yrs 3.15-4.15pm $80

**This class has the focus on play and storytelling. Children will largely do teacher-in-role exercises and learn to work as part of a group, as well as individuals. They will be asked to explore their imagination with an aim to develop confidence alongside skills. This can eventually lead to the creation of their own work and some small performances.**

Acting – Junior group: 7-9 yrs 4.30-6pm $135

**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on. It works with a slightly smaller age group, and younger content than our 10-12s class whilst building on the same skill set.**

Cayman Brac Self-Harm Presentation

The Ministry of Community Affairs is holding its final district Self-Harm presentation in Cayman Brac on Monday, 29 October. The venue and time of the sixth seminar held in partnership with the Alex Panton Foundation will be announced shortly.

Cayman Islands Seafarers’ October Costume Party

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the October Costume Party, on Wednesday 31 October at 7:00 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Come prepared to share your memories of days at Sea.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

Beating Depression, Anxiety and Narcotics Addiction: 2019 Update Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States

Sun, Apr 28 – Sun, May 5, 2019

Synopsis

1.Physicians in primary care need up-to date, standardized and precise measuring tools for identifying SUD and their readiness for treatment 2.In the last 20 years physicians seek better strategies of managing Dual diagnosis

Providers

Continuing Education, Inc

Dates

Sun, Apr 28 – Sun, May 5, 2019

Venue

Aboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, FL, N/A

United States

Contact Information

Phone: 1-800-422-0711

Fax:

Contact Name: Continuing Education, Inc

Contact E-mail: registrar@continuingeducation.net

Website: http://www.continuingeducation.net

Topics

Addiction Medicine

Faculty

Joseph Beltempo, PhD;Gisela Schlosser, BA, MD, CCFP, FCFP

Est Attendance

25-50

SOURCE: http://www.ptmg.com/meeting-details/Beating-Depression,-Anxiety-and-Narcotics-Addiction-2019-Update-Eastern-Caribbean-Cruise–Fort-Lauderdale-FL-359280

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018/9



The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by theDeputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2019 Listed · All public holidays for 2019, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday holiday in June, are now confirmed. · The Queen’s Birthday holiday is anticipated to be on Monday, 10 June but remains subject to confirmation. · Christmas holidays are midweek next year. Grand Cayman (GIS) – Public Holidays in the Cayman Islands for 2019, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday, are officially confirmed by the Deputy Governor’s Office. The Governor’s Office informs the Trooping of the Colour, annual ceremony held to commemorate the Queen’s Official Birthday, is likely to be on Saturday, 8 June 2019. Consequently, the official Queen’s Birthday public holiday in the Cayman Islands is likely to be Monday, 10 June 2019. Official confirmation is expected in early 2019. The 2019 public holidays are: New Year’s Day: Tuesday, 1 January; National Heroes Day: Monday, 28 January; Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 6 March; Good Friday: Friday, 19 April; Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April; Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May; Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June (UNCONFIRMED); Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July; Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November; Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December. For the official Cayman Islands Government web portal, www.gov.ky: Web title: 2019 Public Holidays Listed Web blurb: The Deputy Governor’s Office has released the official list of 2019 public holidays, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday.

CARE: Book your slot at our Christmas Card Photo Shoot CARE – Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts CARE – Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts, CARE , PO Box 184, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1 1301 Cayman Islands