iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman National Cultural Foundation Presents “Moon On A Rainbow Shawl”

Another Royal Caribbean Construction Milestone

From Royal Caribbean

RC wants to let you know about the new Royal Caribbean video they have just launched, “Spectrum of the Seas Azipod Installation.” Spectrum of the Seas is taking shape. Take a closer look at this engineering marvel as her azipods are installed at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Designed specifically for the Chinese market, Spectrum of the Seas will be the largest and most expensive ship in Asia when she sails from Shanghai, China starting in June 2019.

View Video Here: https://www.royalcaribbeanpresscenter.com/video/1052/spectrum-of-the-seas-azipod-installation/

Cayman Islands Business Men’s Breakfast

The Grand Cayman chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International is having its monthly breakfast on Saturday October 27th at 7:30am, at Lola’s restaurant in Camana Bay. There will be open sharing.

Cayman Islands PAC Meetings Scheduled

“Kindly be advised that the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has scheduled the hearings below:

· Wednesday, 24th October 2018 at 10:00 am. (Public Hearing)

· Thursday, 25th October 2018 at 10:00 am. (Public Hearing).”

Cayman Islands Older Persons Month Final Events Fully Booked

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) wishes to advise the public that the following final two Older Persons Month events are now fully booked:

■ Tuesday, 23 October – Movie at Camana Bay Cinema (for older persons only), and

■ Saturday, 27 October – Older Persons Gala, Marriot Resort.

DCFS thanks all Older Persons Month sponsors, volunteers and patrons for having made the October observances such a success.

Cayman Islands: Road works on Crewe Road between Navis Close and Silver Oaks Roundabout

As part of its continued effort to improve the Cayman Islands road network, the NRA continues to work diligently on the Crewe Road project.

The NRA will be closing the westbound lane of Crewe Road at the Silver Oaks Roundabout for approx. another week from October 18th, 2018 to October 26th, 2018 between the hours of 9am to 4pm to help facilitate road works. All motorists should plan accordingly and use the Linford Pierson Highway (LPH) during these times.

Traffic signs will be posted in the general vicinity of the work areas and motorists are asked to drive with caution and obey all instructions from staff on the ground.

NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.

Cayman Drama Society’s acting classes: Booking open for next term!

CDS TRAINING TIMETABLE AND INFO (Academic Year 2018/19)

TERM 2 8 week term (fee pro-rated) – Tue 30th Oct-Thu 20th December

To book a class click here go to: https://ticket.cds.ky/event?category=1&mc_cid=fcf38bc98d&mc_eid=7dd5b9efca

TUESDAY

Acting – Junior group: 10-12 yrs 4.00-5.30pm $135

**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on.**

WEDNESDAY

Acting – Stage group: 13-16 yrs 5.00-6.30pm $155

**By this age all the core skills from the other age groups will be covered, along with script work and the option to try directing other scenes with guidance. On occasion, this class will choose their own pieces and this can include both classical and modern texts.**

Actors Training: 7-9pm $200

**This class is mixed ability. It will be tailored to the groups needs but will likely include in depth scene studies, character work and improvisation/devising skills along with acting theory and techniques. There will be the option of selecting your own pieces at points, if the group chooses this.**

THURSDAY

Acting – Mini group: 5-6 yrs 3.15-4.15pm $80

**This class has the focus on play and storytelling. Children will largely do teacher-in-role exercises and learn to work as part of a group, as well as individuals. They will be asked to explore their imagination with an aim to develop confidence alongside skills. This can eventually lead to the creation of their own work and some small performances.**

Acting – Junior group: 7-9 yrs 4.30-6pm $135

**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on. It works with a slightly smaller age group, and younger content than our 10-12s class whilst building on the same skill set.**

Cayman Brac Self-Harm Presentation

The Ministry of Community Affairs is holding its final district Self-Harm presentation in Cayman Brac on Monday, 29 October. The venue and time of the sixth seminar held in partnership with the Alex Panton Foundation will be announced shortly.

Cayman Islands Seafarers’ October Costume Party

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the October Costume Party, on Wednesday 31 October at 7:00 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Come prepared to share your memories of days at Sea.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

Beating Depression, Anxiety and Narcotics Addiction: 2019 Update Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States

Sun, Apr 28 – Sun, May 5, 2019

Synopsis

1.Physicians in primary care need up-to date, standardized and precise measuring tools for identifying SUD and their readiness for treatment 2.In the last 20 years physicians seek better strategies of managing Dual diagnosis

Providers

Continuing Education, Inc

Dates

Sun, Apr 28 – Sun, May 5, 2019

Venue

Aboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, FL, N/A

United States

Contact Information

Phone: 1-800-422-0711

Fax:

Contact Name: Continuing Education, Inc

Contact E-mail: registrar@continuingeducation.net

Website: http://www.continuingeducation.net

Topics

Addiction Medicine

Faculty

Joseph Beltempo, PhD;Gisela Schlosser, BA, MD, CCFP, FCFP

Est Attendance

25-50

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018/9



The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2019 Listed · All public holidays for 2019, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday holiday in June, are now confirmed. · The Queen’s Birthday holiday is anticipated to be on Monday, 10 June but remains subject to confirmation. · Christmas holidays are midweek next year. Grand Cayman (GIS) – Public Holidays in the Cayman Islands for 2019, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday, are officially confirmed by the Deputy Governor’s Office. The Governor’s Office informs the Trooping of the Colour, annual ceremony held to commemorate the Queen’s Official Birthday, is likely to be on Saturday, 8 June 2019. Consequently, the official Queen’s Birthday public holiday in the Cayman Islands is likely to be Monday, 10 June 2019. Official confirmation is expected in early 2019. The 2019 public holidays are: New Year’s Day: Tuesday, 1 January; National Heroes Day: Monday, 28 January; Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 6 March; Good Friday: Friday, 19 April; Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April; Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May; Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June (UNCONFIRMED); Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July; Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November; Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December. For the official Cayman Islands Government web portal, www.gov.ky: Web title: 2019 Public Holidays Listed Web blurb: The Deputy Governor’s Office has released the official list of 2019 public holidays, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday.