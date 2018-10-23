iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman National Cultural Foundation Presents “Moon On A Rainbow Shawl”
Another Royal Caribbean Construction Milestone
From Royal Caribbean
RC wants to let you know about the new Royal Caribbean video they have just launched, “Spectrum of the Seas Azipod Installation.” Spectrum of the Seas is taking shape. Take a closer look at this engineering marvel as her azipods are installed at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Designed specifically for the Chinese market, Spectrum of the Seas will be the largest and most expensive ship in Asia when she sails from Shanghai, China starting in June 2019.
View Video Here: https://www.royalcaribbeanpresscenter.com/video/1052/spectrum-of-the-seas-azipod-installation/
Cayman Islands Business Men’s Breakfast
The Grand Cayman chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International is having its monthly breakfast on Saturday October 27th at 7:30am, at Lola’s restaurant in Camana Bay. There will be open sharing.
Cayman Islands PAC Meetings Scheduled
“Kindly be advised that the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has scheduled the hearings below:
· Wednesday, 24th October 2018 at 10:00 am. (Public Hearing)
· Thursday, 25th October 2018 at 10:00 am. (Public Hearing).”
Cayman Islands Older Persons Month Final Events Fully Booked
The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) wishes to advise the public that the following final two Older Persons Month events are now fully booked:
■ Tuesday, 23 October – Movie at Camana Bay Cinema (for older persons only), and
■ Saturday, 27 October – Older Persons Gala, Marriot Resort.
DCFS thanks all Older Persons Month sponsors, volunteers and patrons for having made the October observances such a success.
Cayman Islands: Road works on Crewe Road between Navis Close and Silver Oaks Roundabout
As part of its continued effort to improve the Cayman Islands road network, the NRA continues to work diligently on the Crewe Road project.
The NRA will be closing the westbound lane of Crewe Road at the Silver Oaks Roundabout for approx. another week from October 18th, 2018 to October 26th, 2018 between the hours of 9am to 4pm to help facilitate road works. All motorists should plan accordingly and use the Linford Pierson Highway (LPH) during these times.
Traffic signs will be posted in the general vicinity of the work areas and motorists are asked to drive with caution and obey all instructions from staff on the ground.
NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.
Cayman Drama Society’s acting classes: Booking open for next term!
CDS TRAINING TIMETABLE AND INFO (Academic Year 2018/19)
TERM 2 8 week term (fee pro-rated) – Tue 30th Oct-Thu 20th December
To book a class click here go to: https://ticket.cds.ky/event?category=1&mc_cid=fcf38bc98d&mc_eid=7dd5b9efca
TUESDAY
Acting – Junior group: 10-12 yrs 4.00-5.30pm $135
**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on.**
WEDNESDAY
Acting – Stage group: 13-16 yrs 5.00-6.30pm $155
**By this age all the core skills from the other age groups will be covered, along with script work and the option to try directing other scenes with guidance. On occasion, this class will choose their own pieces and this can include both classical and modern texts.**
Actors Training: 7-9pm $200
**This class is mixed ability. It will be tailored to the groups needs but will likely include in depth scene studies, character work and improvisation/devising skills along with acting theory and techniques. There will be the option of selecting your own pieces at points, if the group chooses this.**
THURSDAY
Acting – Mini group: 5-6 yrs 3.15-4.15pm $80
**This class has the focus on play and storytelling. Children will largely do teacher-in-role exercises and learn to work as part of a group, as well as individuals. They will be asked to explore their imagination with an aim to develop confidence alongside skills. This can eventually lead to the creation of their own work and some small performances.**
Acting – Junior group: 7-9 yrs 4.30-6pm $135
**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on. It works with a slightly smaller age group, and younger content than our 10-12s class whilst building on the same skill set.**
Cayman Brac Self-Harm Presentation
The Ministry of Community Affairs is holding its final district Self-Harm presentation in Cayman Brac on Monday, 29 October. The venue and time of the sixth seminar held in partnership with the Alex Panton Foundation will be announced shortly.
Cayman Islands Seafarers’ October Costume Party
“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the October Costume Party, on Wednesday 31 October at 7:00 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Come prepared to share your memories of days at Sea.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
Beating Depression, Anxiety and Narcotics Addiction: 2019 Update Eastern Caribbean Cruise
Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States
Sun, Apr 28 – Sun, May 5, 2019
Synopsis
1.Physicians in primary care need up-to date, standardized and precise measuring tools for identifying SUD and their readiness for treatment 2.In the last 20 years physicians seek better strategies of managing Dual diagnosis
Providers
Continuing Education, Inc
Dates
Sun, Apr 28 – Sun, May 5, 2019
Venue
Aboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas
Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, FL, N/A
United States
Contact Information
Phone: 1-800-422-0711
Fax:
Contact Name: Continuing Education, Inc
Contact E-mail: registrar@continuingeducation.net
Website: http://www.continuingeducation.net
Topics
Addiction Medicine
Faculty
Joseph Beltempo, PhD;Gisela Schlosser, BA, MD, CCFP, FCFP
Est Attendance
25-50
SOURCE: http://www.ptmg.com/meeting-details/Beating-Depression,-Anxiety-and-Narcotics-Addiction-2019-Update-Eastern-Caribbean-Cruise–Fort-Lauderdale-FL-359280
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018/9
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2019 Listed
· All public holidays for 2019, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday holiday in June, are now confirmed.
· The Queen’s Birthday holiday is anticipated to be on Monday, 10 June but remains subject to confirmation.
· Christmas holidays are midweek next year.
Grand Cayman (GIS) – Public Holidays in the Cayman Islands for 2019, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday, are officially confirmed by the Deputy Governor’s Office.
The Governor’s Office informs the Trooping of the Colour, annual ceremony held to commemorate the Queen’s Official Birthday, is likely to be on Saturday, 8 June 2019. Consequently, the official Queen’s Birthday public holiday in the Cayman Islands is likely to be Monday, 10 June 2019. Official confirmation is expected in early 2019.
The 2019 public holidays are:
New Year’s Day: Tuesday, 1 January;
National Heroes Day: Monday, 28 January;
Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 6 March;
Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;
Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;
Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;
Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June (UNCONFIRMED);
Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;
Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;
Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and
Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.
For the official Cayman Islands Government web portal, www.gov.ky:
Web title: 2019 Public Holidays Listed
Web blurb: The Deputy Governor’s Office has released the official list of 2019 public holidays, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday.
CARE: Book your slot at our Christmas Card Photo Shoot
CARE – Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts
CARE – Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts, CARE , PO Box 184, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1 1301 Cayman Islands
Cayman Drama Society Presents A Playhouse Family Christmas
Cayman Islands netball team visit Canada
By Darren Huang from Netball Canada
Cayman Islands will be here for a series of games against Canada this October! The games will be held in Burnaby, BC.
Game #1
Thurs, Oct 25th @ 7pm
Burnaby Mountain Secondary School
Game #2
Fri, Oct 26th – 6pm Welcome Ceremony; 7pm Game
Fortius Sport and Health
Game #3
Sat, Oct 27th @ 2pm
Fortius Sport and Health
For more: http://netballcanada.ca/cayman-islands-visit/
IAM is proud to announce the details for our next Pharma & Biotech IP conference.
Following on from last year’s successful event, we are delighted to confirm that Pharma and Biotech IP will be returning to London on 28 January 2019.
Building on the past two years, Pharma and Biotech IP will provide IP professionals within life sciences with a unique platform to learn, share best practice and hear the latest IP strategies for thriving at a time when regulatory and legislative changes are having a significant impact. And don’t forget the excellent networking opportunities that all IAM events provide!
“The IAM Pharma and Biotech IP was a fantastic event, with excellent speakers and content, and a great mix of delegates for networking.” -BenevolentAI
Are you interested in attending IAM’s Pharma and Biotech event in 2019? Click here to register your place ahead of the agenda announcement with a £200 discount – quote code PHABIO200.
For further information, you can contact Pharma@IAM-events.com.
We look forward to meeting you in London!
Cayman Islands Lions Club of Tropical Gardens October Calendar of Events
Managing Trademark Assets Europe heads to London on 28 January
Managing Trademark Assets Europe 2019
Hear how in-house counsel are cost-effectively managing trademark portfolios
World Trademark Review (WTR) is delighted to announce that Managing Trademark Assets Europe will be heading to London on 28 January 2019.
Managing Trademark Assets Europe will deliver a new exciting agenda and speaker line-up with key topics including:
The cost-effective strategic management of trademarks
Trademarks across the enterprise: communication and presentation
Fighting counterfeits with limited budgets
gTLDs, GDPR and the UDRP: navigating the ever-shifting online enforcement landscape
Ethically managing brand identity and enforcement on social media
MTA Europe Full Programme
This is a unique forum that will once again bring together trademark counsel and brand experts from a variety of industries and provide a space in which to hear new insights, discuss best practice and share strategies for cost effectively building and protecting resilient brands.
Plus, don’t forget the excellent networking opportunities that WTR events provide!
For more: http://www.wtr-events.com/events/managing-trademark-assets-europe-2019/event-summary-7f26f784c11648fcbfe5ea80a2752657.aspx?_cldee=Y29saW5AbWFnbmFjYXJ0YW11c2ljYWx0cmlhbC5jb20=&recipientid=contact-57e8272377944a28afebfbf6398e3864-560418d2f4da46d6b6f35677af82e3a4&utm_source=ClickDimensions&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MTA%20Europe%202018%20-%20Marketing&esid=0754e7e1-81ba-e811-8147-e0071b6c3f11&urlid=2
IP business leaders are heading to Rio this November
Limited price US $ 495 LATAM100 places using the code * – Save US $ 100 at the normal rate. You can register at weblink below.
The people you know are just as important as what you learn. IPBC Latin America business leaders bring IP to Rio de Janeiro on November 29 – is your chance to be part of the conversation.
IPBC Latin America is designed specifically for rights holders in the region seeking to leverage and maximize the value of their IP assets. With a series of networking sessions, registration breakfast and a long lunch, IPBC Latin America offers unparalleled opportunities to meet and interact with their peers.
IPBC Latin America 2018
IPBC is proud to have an equal hearing and diverse owners of IP, decision makers, licensors and influencers, policy experts, internal consultants, lawyers from private practice, IP service providers and other members of the global community of IP. IPBC Latin America really is the only opportunity this year to discuss issues of IP pressing with people around the ecosystem of IP.
But there is much more to Latin America than IPBC alone make new contacts. A respected teacher discuss and analyze the problems faced by rights holders and provide market information and practical advice for international IP holders operating in the region. See the full agenda at weblink below.
For more: http://events.ipbc.com/events/ipbc-latin-america-2018/event-summary-fa36b62bea144e8cb16eaf7e41f692fa.aspx?_cldee=Y29saW5AbWFnbmFjYXJ0YW11c2ljYWx0cmlhbC5jb20%3d&recipientid=contact-57e8272377944a28afebfbf6398e3864-0421447cb14f48fb9330ebfc872b838c&utm_source=ClickDimensions&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=IPBC%20Latin%20America%202018%20-%20Marketing&esid=855acab2-11b5-e811-8146-e0071b6c3f11&urlid=0
Cayman Islands’ Chatterbox Adult Family Support Services
We offer family support for all ages.
You can find contact details on the flyer below to discuss any concerns you may need help with.
We are here to help!
Learn More
Chatterbox | 949 7065 | chatterbox@candw.ky| www.chatterboxcayman.com
Cayman Islands; DCI Reminds Tobacco Licence Holders to Renew
From The Cayman Islands Department of Commerce and Investment
Tobacco licence holders are reminded of the 5 pm Thursday, 1 November 2018 deadline to apply for their annual licence renewals.
Annual registration renewal fees are CI$500 for a retailer, CI$750 for a cigar bar and CI$5,000 for a wholesale distributor.
Persons in Grand Cayman must submit their applications at the Business Licensing Counter, located on the first floor of the Government Administration Building. Applicants must provide a current trade and business licence certificate and written notification of changes made since the last registration, such as the dealer’s contact details, business location, ownership and trade of products information.
For persons in the Sister Islands, applications must be submitted to DCI Senior Licensing Officer, Mrs. Lolita Bodden-Arch, in the Bodden and Bodden building on Cayman Brac.
Licensees are reminded that applications submitted between 2 November 2018 and 31 December 2018 will attract a late charge fee that is 50% higher than the regular renewal rate. Applications submitted between 1 January 2019 and 31 January 2019 will incur a late fee of 100% of the regular renewal rate. After 31 January 2019 and up to 30 June 2019, applications will attract a late fee of an additional 200 per cent of the registration fee.
Any dealer who does not apply for a renewal before 30 June 2019 must cease operations for one year. Following that year, in order to resume tobacco sales, he or she must submit an application for a completely new grant, rather than a renewal.
For persons who want to become first-time tobacco dealers, documentation for new tobacco licence grants can be submitted at any point during a given calendar year.
Applications can be downloaded from the Department of Commerce and Investment’s website,www.dci.gov.ky. For more information, contact DCI’s Tobacco Administrator, Ms Samone Morgan atsmorgan@gov.ky or call Mrs. Bodden-Arch on 948-2400.
END
IMAGE: Wall Street Journal
Cayman Islands: NGCI’s annual costume gala helps raise funds toward free public programming and free admission.
Save the date! 30 November 2018.
With your generous support of this annual event…
Gallery Admission Remains Free
Purchasing a ticket to the National Gallery’s annual fundraising gala helps to ensure that admission remains free for everyone. TheNational Gallery receives 18,000 – 20,000 visitors per annum including students of all ages from every district in the Cayman Islands!
Take a look at our free programmes.
Creativity is Fostered within our Community
Funds raised at the 2017 Infinity Ball has allowed the National Gallery to offer free family fun days and art activities. These inspiring opportunities have fostered creativity within our community and strengthened family bonds.
Learn more about upcoming Family Fun at NGCI.
The Next Generation is Inspired
The National Gallery’s Creative Careers programme supports our growing community of creative professionals. Your support provides the National Gallery with the resources needed to nurture the next generation through meaningful work experience placements, career guidance and valuable resources.
Did we mention the NGCI gala is a lot of fun…
GALA TICKETS GO ON SALE 17 SEPTEMBER 2018!
CALL OR STOP IN THE GALLERY TO PURCHASE TICKETS. @NatGalCayman |www.nationalgallery.org.ky | (345) 945 8111 |info@nationalgallery.org.ky
Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension
The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension.
The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.
Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution.
NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.
Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.
Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50
Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Synopsis
Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Providers
Symposia Medicus
Dates
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Venue
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0
Grand Cayman,
Cayman Islands
Contact Information
Phone: (925) 969-1789
Contact Name: Jim Goodrich
Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org
Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html
Topics
Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Faculty
James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al
Est Attendance
175-225
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
MON OCT 22
Mentoring Cayman Applications
Mentoring Cayman is accepting applications from adult role models who wish to serve as mentors for the 2019 class. Established in 2002, Mentoring Cayman is six-month initiative coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Education. The deadline for applications is Monday (22 Oct). Apply online https://www.caymanchamber.ky/mentoringcayman.html
TUE OCT 23 – SUN OCT 28
6th Annual Cayman Islands District Wesleyan Youth Convention
North Side Wesleyan Holiness Church presents its 6th Annual Cayman Islands District Wesleyan Youth Convention under the theme Navigating my Spiritual Journey in a Postmodern World Tuesday – Sunday (23 – 28 Oct) with services at 730pm nightly, on Saturday at 8am and on Sunday at 1030.
WED OCT 24
10th Annual 5Km Handicap Race Series
Wednesday Night Running Club 10th Annual 5Km Handicap Race Series is Wednesday (24 Oct) at 7pm in front of World Gym. Log onto caymanactive.com
FRI 26 OCT
The Islanders Sports Club Fish Fry and Karaoke Fundraiser
The Islanders Sports Club will be holding a Fish Fry and Karaoke Fundraiser on the 26th October 2018 at the cricket Oval in George Town.
The club membership is presently 35 persons, and the club is currently trying to raise finds to take part in the 2019 Mallorca Football Tournament for Law Enforcement Office in Santa Ponsa Spain in May 2019.
For more information on the Mallorca Tournament, please visit: https://www.mallorca-tournament.com
Leadership Cayman Applications
Leadership Cayman, a six-month personal and community leadership programme coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce, is accepting applications for the 2019 class. Applicants must be 30 years of age in a middle management position and must have resided in the Cayman Islands for at least one year. Since 2010, more than 200 leaders from the public and private sectors have graduated from the programme. The deadline for applications is Friday (26 Oct). Apply online
Festival of Seas Raffle
Interested in an amazing night out in support of a great cause? Enter the raffle drawing for two tickets to the Festival of Seas, benefiting the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI). Each entry into the raffle drawing is USD $30 (KYD $25).
Ticket prices are regularly KYD $225 per person; the value of this drawing totals an experience valued at KYD $450. The Festival of Seas will be held at Grand Old House on 3 November 2018. Tickets include a welcome drink, open bar, three course seated meal, live music and much more. Alexandra Cousteau, granddaughter of Jacques Cousteau, National Geographic Emerging Explorer, and water advocate, will deliver the keynote address. CCMI will also be recognizing members of the Cayman community who have made significant contributions to our coral reefs and oceans.
Fewer than 20 tickets to the Festival of Seas remain available, making this a sought-after event. Raffle entries may be purchased now through Friday, 26 October at 9 am. The drawing to determine the winner will be held on Friday, 26 October, with the winner announced at 12 noon.
Entries into the raffle can be purchased via Eventbrite, details are available on CCMI’s Facebook and Instagram pages. All costs (minus the USD $3.64 processing and service fees per entry charged by Eventbrite) are considered a charitable donation to CCMI. A minimum of 15 entries is required in order for CCMI to raffle off one (1) pair of tickets.
SAT OCT 27
Business Excellence Awards Gala
The Business Excellence Awards Gala is Saturday (27 Oct). Visit www.businessexcellencewards.ky or call 743-9129 to purchase tickets.
Little Cayman 5K
The Little Cayman 5K fun run is Saturday (27 Oct) at 10am at Village Square. Log onto caymanactive.com to register
Fidelity Health 30 Day Challenge 2 Mile Fun Run
The Fidelity Health 30 Day Challenge 2 Mile Fun Run is Saturday (27 Oct) opposite the school entrance on Walker’s Road. To register, log onto caymanactive.com.
North Sound Estate Family Fun Day and Fundraiser
The first North Sound Estate Family Fun Day and Fundraisewill take place on Saturday, October 27th, 2018 from 11.00am – 3.00pm on Leeward Drive, North Sound Estates…follow the balloons from ICCI.
There will be family games and prizes, bouncy castle, face painting, Magicians, balloon bending, raffle with FANTASTIC prizes, food vendors, used goods stall, baked goods stall, Xmas stall, giveaways and much, much more. There is something for everyone!
Don’t miss this Family Fun Day and Fundraiser on Saturday, October 27th.
Call Carole on 321-9443 for more information
Bargain Store Sale
St. George’s Anglican Church is having its Bargain Store Sale on Saturday (27 Oct) from 7am to 11am.
SUN OCT 28
Older Persons Service
Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church invites all to their Older Persons Service on Sunday (28 Oct) at 11am.
Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay
The Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay and KRyS Global 3K solo run is 6am at Morritts on Sunday (28 Oct). Log onto caymanactive.com to register.
SUN OCT 28 – WED OCT 31
Oneness Apostolic Church Services
Oneness Apostolic Church is celebrating 18 years of ministry with one day and four nights of services starting Sunday (28 Oct) from 10:00am to noon. Radio Cayman will be broadcasting live from the Church Service at 10:30am. Nightly Services under the theme, “Outpouring of the Holy Spirit’, will be held from Sunday thru Wednesday, (31 Oct) from 7:30pm
MON OCT 29
Self-Harm presentation in Cayman Brac
The Ministry of Community Affairs is holding its final district Self-Harm presentation in Cayman Brac on Monday, 29 October. The venue and time of the sixth seminar held in partnership with the Alex Panton Foundation will be announced shortly
Bullyproof Your Child
Stood Up 2018 hosts Bullyproof Your Child, an interactive conference for parents to discuss the impact of bullying and how to best support your child, is Monday (29 Oct) from 5:30 to 730pm at the Kimpton. For more information, email frc@gov.ky.
WED OCT 31
October Costume Party
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the October Costume Party on Wednesday (31 Oct) at 7:00 PM in the Seafarer’s Hall. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm
THU NOV 1
Movember Opening Night
The Movember Opening Night is Thursday (1 Nov) from 5 to 10pm at The King’s Head.
FRI NOV 2
Sight Screening for Students
The Lions Club of Cayman Brac presents Sight Screening for Students on Friday (2 Nov).
FRI NOV 2 – SUN NOV 4
Cayman Brac Pirates Weekend
Cayman Brac Pirates Weekend is Friday – Sunday (2 – 4 Nov).
SAT NOV 3
Poinciana Film Festival
The Poinciana Film Festival is Saturday (3 Nov) at Regal Cinemas starting at 7pm. For tickets, log onto eventpro.ky.
Feed Our Future 8th Annual Island Roast
The Feed Our Future 8th Annual Island Roast is Saturday (3 Nov) from 630pm to midnight at Camana Bay Beach.
SUN NOV 4
One Dog At A Time Scavenger Hunt
The One Dog At A Time Scavenger Hunt is November 4th. Tickets are $40 per team, payable in advance or $50 on the day. The hunt starts at approximately 14:00 from Rackams and a prize will be given to the winning team, scoring the most points. For more information, call 9267506.
THU NOV 8
West End Primary School PTA
The West End Primary School PTA meeting is Thursday (8 Nov) from 7pm.
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The community thatch plaiting class is Thursday (8 Nov) at Heritage House from 7 to 9pm.
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (8 Nov) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.
SAT NOV 10
SUN NOV 11
Sister Islands Remembrance Day Service
The Sister Islands Remembrance Day Service will be at the Cenotaph at the District Administration Lawn on Sunday (11 Nov) at 1030am.
MON NOV 12
Pirates Beach Clean Up
FRI NOV 16 -SUN NOV 18
Little Cayman Pirates Weekend
The Little Cayman Pirates Weekend is Friday – Sunday (16 – 18 Nov).
THU NOV 22
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (22 Nov) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office
SAT NOV 24
Breeze Fusion Brac 5K Walk/Run
The Breeze Fusion Brac 5K Walk/Run is Saturday (24 Nov) at 6:30am at public beach.
MON NOV 26
National Gallery Call for Artists
The National Gallery is putting out a call for artists for a new biennial exhibition showcasing the very best of Cayman’s artistic landscape. The deadline to apply is Monday (26 Nov). For more information email assistantcurator@nationalgallery.org.ky.
TUE NOV 27
Holiday Moonlight and Movies
The Holiday Moonlight and Movies on the Crescent in Camana Bay starts Tuesday (27 Nov) at 6pm.
THU NOV 29
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (29 Nov) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Cayman HospiceCare’s Light Up A Life
Cayman HospiceCare’s Light Up A Life event is Thursday (29 Nov) from 530pm to 9pm at Cassia Court in Camana Bay.
THU NOV 29 & FRI NOV 30
Cayman Brac Summary Court
The Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday & Friday (29 & 30 Nov).
Camana Bay October Events
There’s always something happening…
This October, Camana Bay is hosting activities and events to celebrate and encourage positive health, both mental and physical, at every age. Start off the month by showing your support for a good cause with the Anti-Bullying Fair, presented by the Family Resource Centre and Hurley’s Media on Saturday, Oct. 6. Children will be encouraged to showcase their creative work to raise awareness of the social effects of bullying in school and all its forms. Families are also encouraged to stay fit for a cause by taking part in the Mental Health Walk and Talk, presented by the Alex Panton Foundation on Wednesday, Oct. 10, and the Save Our Youth (SOY) Monster Dash on Saturday, Oct. 20. October is marked globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and everyone is invited to participate in the annual Pilates for Pink, run by ENERGY Essential Fitness.
Shoppers’ Night Out is back this year, happening on Thursday, Oct. 18 with a night of special offers and promotions for participating shops and restaurants in Camana Bay. Shopper will enjoy music, food, refreshments and chances to win raffle prizes all night long! Late-Night Shopping at Camana Bay will kick off the same night, with shops staying open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays from Oct. 18 until the holiday season ends, making it easier than ever to sneak in those after-work errands and pick up those gifts and supplies for the weekend.
We can’t leave the month of October without a Halloween-themed family event. On Wednesday, Oct. 31, Camana Bay will host Halloween on the Big Screen on the Crescent. This year the public will have the opportunity to vote, through Camana Bay’s social media, to choose which film will be shown that night!
For more real-time updates and what’s happening at Camana Bay, remember to download the Camana Bay Events App, available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
The Camana Bay Marketing Team
Here is a quick look at August’s special events:
Anti-Bullying Fair presented by The Family Resource Centre and Hurley’s Media
Saturday, October 6
9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Arts & Recreation Centre
Mental Health Walks and Talks presented by the Alex Panton Foundation
Wednesday, October 10
5-7 p.m.
Pilates for Pink
Saturday, October 13
9-11 a.m.
Arts & Recreation Centre
Shoppers’ Night Out
Thursday, October 18
5-8 p.m.
the Town Centre
SOY Monster Dash
Saturday, October 20
6-8 a.m.
the Town Centre
Infinite Mindcare Talk Series
Saturday, October 20
2-3 p.m.
the Town Centre
Halloween on the Big Screen
Wednesday, October 31
7 p.m.
the Crescent
Sukkot and Chanukah
Sunday September 23rd – 1st night of SUKKOT!
Sukkot under the Stars: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm.
Join us in Cayman’s Largest Sukkah on the opening night of Sukkot for our annual Celebration in the Sukkah, at the Beit Hillel Chabad House, 2Camelot Drive.
Featuring Fine Kosher Wines and Sweet Challa, and small plates of delicious traditional Holiday foods, do a mitzvah by sitting in the Sukkah and celebrate the Jewish harvest festival!.
Free of charge, for young and old! Kindly RSVP on Facebook
Monday Morning Yom Tov Services at 10:30 am
Tuesday September 25th – 3:30 – 4:30 pm
Hebrew School in the Sukkah on Camelot Drive.
Kaballat Shabbat in the Sukkah!
Friday September 28th at 6:00 pm
Shabbat morning services at 10:30 am, Tot Shabbat and Kiddush in the Sukkah.
Monday October 1st 7:00 pm – Simchat Torah Celebration – @ 2 Camelot Drive.
Dancing with the Torahs
Simchat Torah! The most joyous day on the Jewish Calendar.
Join us in celebrating the the conclusion of the High Holidays and the beginning of the New Torah reading cycle.
We dance with the Torah’s, say a L’chaim or two and celebrate our love for Torah and fellowship.
Monday is also Rabbi Berel’s Birthday and what better way than to celebrate with good friends and community.
Tuesday October 2nd Childrens Hakafot and Simchat Torah celebration, at 2 Camelot Drive.
Chanukah in the Cayman Islands!!
The joyous holiday of Chanukah falls this year December 2-9 2018 and there are several exciting Chanukah events coming up in the Cayman Islands.
We have lots of Menorah’s and Chanukah Candles available for all your holiday needs, so feel free to reach out if you would like a menorah or candles.
– Chanukah Wonderland @ Camana Bay- Monday, December 3rd, 4:00 – 6:30 pm
Celebrate Chanukah at Camana Bay with a fun festival and Chanukah Wonderland at Gardenia Court, Camana Bay!
Featuring a musical performance by the Cayman Hebrew School.
– Enjoy a variety of Chanukah crafts
– Judah Maccabee photo booth
– Glow in the dark dreidel glasses
– Live Music
– Light a giant menorah together
– Latkes & Donuts concession stands
– & More!
Cayman Nightly Menorah lighting schedule:
1st night of Chanukah – Menorah Lighting at the Ritz-Carlton
Monday December 3rd 4:00 – 6:00 pm
Chanukah Wonderland – The annual Grand Cayman Chanukah celebration.
Special Family Program at Gardenia Court, Camana Bay.
Chanukah at the Ritz-Carlton! Join us for our annual Menorah lighting and Chanukah Celebration at the Rembro Room, Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman.
Songs, Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Games and Treats.
Thursday December 6th
Drinks & Dreidels – Adult Chanukah Party – 7:00-10:00 pm
Featuring:
Premium Drinks Bar
Latkes and more
Beer Bottle Menorah
Israeli DJ
Friday night Dec 7th 5:30-6:00 pm
At the the Beit Hillel Chabad House – 2 Camelot Drive.
6th night of Chanukah –
Ritz Carlton (in front of Rembro room) 5:30-7:30 pm
7th night of Chanukah
5:30 -7:00 pm at the Ritz Carlton (Rembro Room)
Last night of Chanukah at the Marriott Beach Resort Ballroom.
|
Speak Your Mind