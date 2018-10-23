October 23, 2018

iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman National Cultural Foundation Presents “Moon On A Rainbow Shawl”

Another Royal Caribbean Construction Milestone

From Royal Caribbean

RC wants to let you know about the new Royal Caribbean video they have just launched, “Spectrum of the Seas Azipod Installation.” Spectrum of the Seas is taking shape. Take a closer look at this engineering marvel as her azipods are installed at Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. Designed specifically for the Chinese market, Spectrum of the Seas will be the largest and most expensive ship in Asia when she sails from Shanghai, China starting in June 2019.

View Video Here: https://www.royalcaribbeanpresscenter.com/video/1052/spectrum-of-the-seas-azipod-installation/

 

Cayman Islands Business Men’s Breakfast

The Grand Cayman chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International is having its monthly breakfast on Saturday October 27th at 7:30am, at Lola’s restaurant in Camana Bay. There will be open sharing.

 

Cayman Islands PAC Meetings Scheduled

“Kindly be advised that the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee has scheduled the hearings below:

· Wednesday, 24th October 2018 at 10:00 am. (Public Hearing)

· Thursday, 25th October 2018 at 10:00 am. (Public Hearing).”

 

Cayman Islands Older Persons Month Final Events Fully Booked

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) wishes to advise the public that the following final two Older Persons Month events are now fully booked:

■ Tuesday, 23 October – Movie at Camana Bay Cinema (for older persons only), and

■ Saturday, 27 October – Older Persons Gala, Marriot Resort.

DCFS thanks all Older Persons Month sponsors, volunteers and patrons for having made the October observances such a success.

 

Cayman Islands: Road works on Crewe Road between Navis Close and Silver Oaks Roundabout

As part of its continued effort to improve the Cayman Islands road network, the NRA continues to work diligently on the Crewe Road project.

The NRA will be closing the westbound lane of Crewe Road at the Silver Oaks Roundabout for approx. another week from October 18th, 2018 to October 26th, 2018 between the hours of 9am to 4pm to help facilitate road works. All motorists should plan accordingly and use the Linford Pierson Highway (LPH) during these times.

Traffic signs will be posted in the general vicinity of the work areas and motorists are asked to drive with caution and obey all instructions from staff on the ground.

NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.

 

Cayman Drama Society’s acting classes: Booking open for next term!

CDS TRAINING TIMETABLE AND INFO (Academic Year 2018/19)

TERM 2 8 week term (fee pro-rated) – Tue 30th Oct-Thu 20th December

To book a class click here go to: https://ticket.cds.ky/event?category=1&mc_cid=fcf38bc98d&mc_eid=7dd5b9efca

TUESDAY

Acting – Junior group: 10-12 yrs 4.00-5.30pm $135

**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on.**

WEDNESDAY

Acting – Stage group: 13-16 yrs 5.00-6.30pm $155

**By this age all the core skills from the other age groups will be covered, along with script work and the option to try directing other scenes with guidance. On occasion, this class will choose their own pieces and this can include both classical and modern texts.**

Actors Training: 7-9pm $200

**This class is mixed ability. It will be tailored to the groups needs but will likely include in depth scene studies, character work and improvisation/devising skills along with acting theory and techniques. There will be the option of selecting your own pieces at points, if the group chooses this.**

THURSDAY

Acting – Mini group: 5-6 yrs 3.15-4.15pm $80

**This class has the focus on play and storytelling. Children will largely do teacher-in-role exercises and learn to work as part of a group, as well as individuals. They will be asked to explore their imagination with an aim to develop confidence alongside skills. This can eventually lead to the creation of their own work and some small performances.**

Acting – Junior group: 7-9 yrs 4.30-6pm $135

**This class moves into exploration of character, improvisation and devising their own pieces. This is a key age for development and therefore we place a strong focus on the creative process and everyone getting to input ideas with whatever we work on. It works with a slightly smaller age group, and younger content than our 10-12s class whilst building on the same skill set.**

Cayman Brac Self-Harm Presentation

The Ministry of Community Affairs is holding its final district Self-Harm presentation in Cayman Brac on Monday, 29 October. The venue and time of the sixth seminar held in partnership with the Alex Panton Foundation will be announced shortly.

 

Cayman Islands Seafarers’ October Costume Party

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the October Costume Party, on Wednesday 31 October at 7:00 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Come prepared to share your memories of days at Sea.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

 

Beating Depression, Anxiety and Narcotics Addiction: 2019 Update Eastern Caribbean Cruise

Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States

Sun, Apr 28 – Sun, May 5, 2019

Synopsis

1.Physicians in primary care need up-to date, standardized and precise measuring tools for identifying SUD and their readiness for treatment 2.In the last 20 years physicians seek better strategies of managing Dual diagnosis

Providers

Continuing Education, Inc

Dates

Sun, Apr 28 – Sun, May 5, 2019

Venue

Aboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, FL, N/A

United States

Contact Information

Phone: 1-800-422-0711

Fax:

Contact Name: Continuing Education, Inc

Contact E-mail: registrar@continuingeducation.net

Website: http://www.continuingeducation.net

Topics

Addiction Medicine

Faculty

Joseph Beltempo, PhD;Gisela Schlosser, BA, MD, CCFP, FCFP

Est Attendance

25-50

SOURCE: http://www.ptmg.com/meeting-details/Beating-Depression,-Anxiety-and-Narcotics-Addiction-2019-Update-Eastern-Caribbean-Cruise–Fort-Lauderdale-FL-359280

 

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018/9

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the ’s Office.

The list is as follows:

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2019 Listed

· All public holidays for 2019, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday holiday in June, are now confirmed.

· The Queen’s Birthday holiday is anticipated to be on Monday, 10 June but remains subject to confirmation.

· Christmas holidays are midweek next year.

Grand Cayman (GIS) – Public Holidays in the Cayman Islands for 2019, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday, are officially confirmed by the Deputy Governor’s Office.

The Governor’s Office informs the Trooping of the Colour, annual ceremony held to commemorate the Queen’s Official Birthday, is likely to be on Saturday, 8 June 2019. Consequently, the official Queen’s Birthday public holiday in the Cayman Islands is likely to be Monday, 10 June 2019. Official confirmation is expected in early 2019.

The 2019 public holidays are:

New Year’s Day: Tuesday, 1 January;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 28 January;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 6 March;

Good Friday: Friday, 19 April;

Easter Monday: Monday, 22 April;

Discovery Day: Monday, 20 May;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 10 June (UNCONFIRMED);

Constitution Day: Monday, 1 July;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 11 November;

Christmas: Wednesday, 25 December; and

Boxing Day: Thursday, 26 December.

For the official web portal, www.gov.ky:

Web title: 2019 Public Holidays Listed

Web blurb: The Deputy Governor’s Office has released the official list of 2019 public holidays, except the Queen’s Birthday holiday.

 

CARE: Book your slot at our Christmas Card Photo Shoot

CARE – Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts

CARE – Cayman Animal Rescue Enthusiasts, CARE , PO Box 184, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1 1301 Cayman Islands

Cayman Drama Society Presents A Playhouse Family Christmas

 

Cayman Islands netball team visit Canada

By Darren Huang from Netball Canada

Cayman Islands will be here for a series of games against Canada this October! The games will be held in Burnaby, BC.

Game #1

Thurs, Oct 25th @ 7pm

Burnaby Mountain Secondary School

Game #2

Fri, Oct 26th – 6pm Welcome Ceremony; 7pm Game

Fortius Sport and Health

Game #3

Sat, Oct 27th @ 2pm

Fortius Sport and Health

For more: http://netballcanada.ca/cayman-islands-visit/

 

IAM is proud to announce the details for our next Pharma & Biotech IP conference.

Following on from last year’s successful event, we are delighted to confirm that Pharma and Biotech IP will be returning to London on 28 January 2019.

Building on the past two years, Pharma and Biotech IP will provide IP professionals within life sciences with a unique platform to learn, share best practice and hear the latest IP strategies for thriving at a time when regulatory and legislative changes are having a significant impact. And don’t forget the excellent networking opportunities that all IAM events provide!

“The IAM Pharma and Biotech IP was a fantastic event, with excellent speakers and content, and a great mix of delegates for networking.” -BenevolentAI

Are you interested in attending IAM’s Pharma and Biotech event in 2019? Click here to register your place ahead of the agenda announcement with a £200 discount – quote code PHABIO200.

For further information, you can contact Pharma@IAM-events.com.

We look forward to meeting you in London!

 

Cayman Islands Lions Club of Tropical Gardens October Calendar of Events

Managing Trademark Assets Europe heads to London on 28 January

Managing Trademark Assets Europe 2019

Hear how in-house counsel are cost-effectively managing trademark portfolios

World Trademark Review (WTR) is delighted to announce that Managing Trademark Assets Europe will be heading to London on 28 January 2019.

Managing Trademark Assets Europe will deliver a new exciting agenda and speaker line-up with key topics including:

The cost-effective strategic management of trademarks

Trademarks across the enterprise: communication and presentation

Fighting counterfeits with limited budgets

gTLDs, GDPR and the UDRP: navigating the ever-shifting online enforcement landscape

Ethically managing brand identity and enforcement on social media

MTA Europe Full Programme

This is a unique forum that will once again bring together trademark counsel and brand experts from a variety of industries and provide a space in which to hear new insights, discuss best practice and share strategies for cost effectively building and protecting resilient brands.

Plus, don’t forget the excellent networking opportunities that WTR events provide!

For more: http://www.wtr-events.com/events/managing-trademark-assets-europe-2019/event-summary-7f26f784c11648fcbfe5ea80a2752657.aspx?_cldee=Y29saW5AbWFnbmFjYXJ0YW11c2ljYWx0cmlhbC5jb20=&recipientid=contact-57e8272377944a28afebfbf6398e3864-560418d2f4da46d6b6f35677af82e3a4&utm_source=ClickDimensions&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=MTA%20Europe%202018%20-%20Marketing&esid=0754e7e1-81ba-e811-8147-e0071b6c3f11&urlid=2

 

IP business leaders are heading to Rio this November

Limited price US $ 495 LATAM100 places using the code * – Save US $ 100 at the normal rate. You can register at weblink below.

The people you know are just as important as what you learn. Latin America business leaders bring IP to Rio de Janeiro on November 29 – is your chance to be part of the conversation.

IPBC Latin America is designed specifically for rights holders in the region seeking to leverage and maximize the value of their IP assets. With a series of networking sessions, registration breakfast and a long lunch, IPBC Latin America offers unparalleled opportunities to meet and interact with their peers.

IPBC Latin America 2018

IPBC is proud to have an equal hearing and diverse owners of IP, decision makers, licensors and influencers, policy experts, internal consultants, lawyers from private practice, IP service providers and other members of the global community of IP. IPBC Latin America really is the only opportunity this year to discuss issues of IP pressing with people around the ecosystem of IP.

But there is much more to Latin America than IPBC alone make new contacts. A respected teacher discuss and analyze the problems faced by rights holders and provide market information and practical advice for international IP holders operating in the region. See the full agenda at weblink below.

For more: http://events.ipbc.com/events/ipbc-latin-america-2018/event-summary-fa36b62bea144e8cb16eaf7e41f692fa.aspx?_cldee=Y29saW5AbWFnbmFjYXJ0YW11c2ljYWx0cmlhbC5jb20%3d&recipientid=contact-57e8272377944a28afebfbf6398e3864-0421447cb14f48fb9330ebfc872b838c&utm_source=ClickDimensions&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=IPBC%20Latin%20America%202018%20-%20Marketing&esid=855acab2-11b5-e811-8146-e0071b6c3f11&urlid=0

 

Cayman Islands’ Chatterbox Adult Family Support Services

We offer family support for all ages.

You can find contact details on the flyer below to discuss any concerns you may need help with.

We are here to help!

Learn More

Chatterbox | 949 7065 | chatterbox@candw.ky| www.chatterboxcayman.com

 

Cayman Islands; DCI Reminds Tobacco Licence Holders to Renew

From The Cayman Islands Department of Commerce and Investment

Tobacco licence holders are reminded of the 5 pm Thursday, 1 November 2018 deadline to apply for their annual licence renewals.

Annual registration renewal fees are CI$500 for a retailer, CI$750 for a cigar bar and CI$5,000 for a wholesale distributor.

Persons in must submit their applications at the Business Licensing Counter, located on the first floor of the Government Administration Building. Applicants must provide a current trade and business licence certificate and written notification of changes made since the last registration, such as the dealer’s contact details, business location, ownership and trade of products information.

For persons in the Sister Islands, applications must be submitted to DCI Senior Licensing Officer, Mrs. Lolita Bodden-Arch, in the Bodden and Bodden building on Cayman Brac.

Licensees are reminded that applications submitted between 2 November 2018 and 31 December 2018 will attract a late charge fee that is 50% higher than the regular renewal rate. Applications submitted between 1 January 2019 and 31 January 2019 will incur a late fee of 100% of the regular renewal rate. After 31 January 2019 and up to 30 June 2019, applications will attract a late fee of an additional 200 per cent of the registration fee.

Any dealer who does not apply for a renewal before 30 June 2019 must cease operations for one year. Following that year, in order to resume tobacco sales, he or she must submit an application for a completely new grant, rather than a renewal.

For persons who want to become first-time tobacco dealers, documentation for new tobacco licence grants can be submitted at any point during a given calendar year.

Applications can be downloaded from the Department of Commerce and Investment’s website,www.dci.gov.ky. For more information, contact DCI’s Tobacco Administrator, Ms Samone Morgan atsmorgan@gov.ky or call Mrs. Bodden-Arch on 948-2400.

END

IMAGE: Wall Street Journal

 

Cayman Islands: NGCI’s annual costume gala helps raise funds toward free public programming and free admission.

Save the date! 30 November 2018.

With your generous support of this annual event…

Gallery Admission Remains Free

Purchasing a ticket to the ’s annual fundraising gala helps to ensure that admission remains free for everyone. The receives 18,000 – 20,000 visitors per annum including students of all ages from every district in the Cayman Islands!

Take a look at our free programmes.

Creativity is Fostered within our Community

Funds raised at the 2017 Infinity Ball has allowed the to offer free family fun days and art activities. These inspiring opportunities have fostered creativity within our community and strengthened family bonds.

Learn more about upcoming Family Fun at NGCI.

The Next Generation is Inspired

The National Gallery’s programme supports our growing community of creative professionals. Your support provides the National Gallery with the resources needed to nurture the next generation through meaningful work experience placements, career guidance and valuable resources.

Did we mention the NGCI gala is a lot of fun…

GALA TICKETS GO ON SALE 17 SEPTEMBER 2018!

CALL OR STOP IN THE GALLERY TO PURCHASE TICKETS. @NatGalCayman |www.nationalgallery.org.ky | (345) 945 8111 |info@nationalgallery.org.ky

 

Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Extension

The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension.

The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.

Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution.

NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.

Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.

 

Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50

, , Cayman Islands

Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018

Synopsis

Including topics on: Breast Cancer, , Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…

Providers

Symposia Medicus

Dates

Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018

Venue

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0

Grand Cayman,

Cayman Islands

Contact Information

Phone: (925) 969-1789

Contact Name: Jim Goodrich

Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org

Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html

Topics

Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…

Faculty

James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al

Est Attendance

175-225

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

MON OCT 22

Mentoring Cayman Applications

Mentoring Cayman is accepting applications from adult role models who wish to serve as mentors for the 2019 class.  Established in 2002, Mentoring Cayman is six-month initiative coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Ministry of Youth and Education. The deadline for applications is Monday (22 Oct). Apply online https://www.caymanchamber.ky/mentoringcayman.html

 

TUE OCT 23 – SUN OCT 28

6th Annual Cayman Islands District Wesleyan Youth Convention

North Side Wesleyan Holiness Church presents its 6th Annual Cayman Islands District Wesleyan Youth Convention under the theme Navigating my Spiritual Journey in a Postmodern World Tuesday – Sunday (23 – 28 Oct) with services at 730pm nightly, on Saturday at 8am and on Sunday at 1030.

WED OCT 24

10th Annual 5Km Handicap Race Series

Wednesday Night Running Club 10th Annual 5Km Handicap Race Series is Wednesday (24 Oct) at 7pm in front of World Gym. Log onto caymanactive.com

FRI 26 OCT

The Islanders Sports Club  Fish Fry and Karaoke Fundraiser

The Islanders Sports Club will be holding a Fish Fry and Karaoke Fundraiser on the 26th October 2018 at the cricket Oval in George Town.

The club membership is presently 35 persons, and the club is currently trying to raise finds to take part in the 2019 Mallorca Football Tournament for Law Enforcement Office in Santa Ponsa Spain in May 2019.

For more information on the Mallorca Tournament, please visit: https://www.mallorca-tournament.com

Leadership Cayman Applications

Leadership Cayman, a six-month personal and community leadership programme coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce, is accepting applications for the 2019 class. Applicants must be 30 years of age in a middle management position and must have resided in the Cayman Islands for at least one year. Since 2010, more than 200 leaders from the public and private sectors have graduated from the programme.  The deadline for applications is Friday (26 Oct). Apply online

Festival of Seas Raffle

Interested in an amazing night out in support of a great cause? Enter the raffle drawing for two tickets to the Festival of Seas, benefiting the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI). Each entry into the raffle drawing is USD $30 (KYD $25).

Ticket prices are regularly KYD $225 per person; the value of this drawing totals an experience valued at KYD $450. The Festival of Seas will be held at Grand Old House on 3 November 2018. Tickets include a welcome drink, open bar, three course seated meal, live music and much more. Alexandra Cousteau, granddaughter of Jacques Cousteau, National Geographic Emerging Explorer, and water advocate, will deliver the keynote address. CCMI will also be recognizing members of the Cayman community who have made significant contributions to our coral reefs and oceans.

Fewer than 20 tickets to the Festival of Seas remain available, making this a sought-after event. Raffle entries may be purchased now through Friday, 26 October at 9 am. The drawing to determine the winner will be held on Friday, 26 October, with the winner announced at 12 noon.

Entries into the raffle can be purchased via Eventbrite, details are available on CCMI’s Facebook and Instagram pages. All costs (minus the USD $3.64 processing and service fees per entry charged by Eventbrite) are considered a charitable donation to CCMI. A minimum of 15 entries is required in order for CCMI to raffle off one (1) pair of tickets.

 

SAT OCT 27

Business Excellence Awards Gala

The Business Excellence Awards Gala is Saturday (27 Oct). Visit www.businessexcellencewards.ky or call 743-9129 to purchase tickets.

Little Cayman 5K

The Little Cayman 5K fun run is Saturday (27 Oct) at 10am at Village Square. Log onto caymanactive.com to register

Fidelity Health 30 Day Challenge 2 Mile Fun Run

The Fidelity Health 30 Day Challenge 2 Mile Fun Run is Saturday (27 Oct) opposite the school entrance on Walker’s Road. To register, log onto caymanactive.com.

North Sound Estate Family Fun Day and Fundraiser

The first North Sound Estate Family Fun Day and Fundraisewill take place on Saturday, October 27th, 2018 from 11.00am – 3.00pm on Leeward Drive, North Sound Estates…follow the balloons from ICCI.

There will be family games and prizes, bouncy castle, face painting, Magicians, balloon bending, raffle with FANTASTIC prizes, food vendors, used goods stall, baked goods stall, Xmas stall, giveaways and much, much more. There is something for everyone!

Don’t miss this Family Fun Day and Fundraiser on Saturday, October 27th.

Call Carole on 321-9443 for more information

Bargain Store Sale

St. George’s Anglican Church is having its Bargain Store Sale on Saturday (27 Oct) from 7am to 11am.

 SUN OCT 28

Older Persons Service

Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church invites all to their Older Persons Service on Sunday (28 Oct) at 11am.

Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay

The Halloween 10-10-10 Road Relay and KRyS Global 3K solo run is 6am at Morritts on Sunday (28 Oct). Log onto caymanactive.com to register.

SUN OCT 28 – WED OCT 31

Oneness Apostolic Church Services

Oneness Apostolic Church is celebrating 18 years of ministry with one day and four nights of services starting Sunday (28 Oct) from 10:00am to noon. Radio Cayman will be broadcasting live from the Church Service at 10:30am. Nightly Services under the theme, “Outpouring of the Holy Spirit’, will be held from Sunday thru Wednesday, (31 Oct) from 7:30pm

MON OCT 29

Self-Harm presentation in Cayman Brac

The Ministry of Community Affairs is holding its final district Self-Harm presentation in Cayman Brac on Monday, 29 October. The venue and time of the sixth seminar held in partnership with the Alex Panton Foundation will be announced shortly

Bullyproof Your Child

Stood Up 2018 hosts Bullyproof Your Child, an interactive conference for parents to discuss the impact of bullying and how to best support your child, is Monday (29 Oct) from 5:30 to 730pm at the Kimpton. For more information, email frc@gov.ky.

WED OCT 31

October Costume Party

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be the October Costume Party on Wednesday (31 Oct) at 7:00 PM in the Seafarer’s Hall. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm

THU NOV 1

Movember Opening Night

The Movember Opening Night is Thursday (1 Nov) from 5 to 10pm at The King’s Head.

FRI NOV 2

Sight Screening for Students

The Lions Club of Cayman Brac presents Sight Screening for Students on Friday (2 Nov).

FRI NOV 2 – SUN NOV 4

Cayman Brac Pirates Weekend

Cayman Brac Pirates Weekend is Friday – Sunday (2 – 4 Nov).

SAT NOV 3

Poinciana Film Festival

The Poinciana Film Festival is Saturday (3 Nov) at Regal Cinemas starting at 7pm. For tickets, log onto eventpro.ky.

Feed Our Future 8th Annual Island Roast

The Feed Our Future 8th Annual Island Roast is Saturday (3 Nov) from 630pm to midnight at Camana Bay Beach.

SUN NOV 4

One Dog At A Time Scavenger Hunt

The One Dog At A Time Scavenger Hunt is November 4th. Tickets are $40 per team, payable in advance or $50 on the day. The hunt starts at approximately 14:00 from Rackams and a prize will be given to the winning team, scoring the most points. For more information, call 9267506.

THU NOV 8

West End Primary School PTA

The West End Primary School PTA meeting is Thursday (8 Nov) from 7pm.

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The community thatch plaiting class is Thursday (8 Nov) at Heritage House from 7 to 9pm.

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (8 Nov) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.

SAT NOV 10

SUN NOV 11

Sister Islands Remembrance Day Service

The Sister Islands Remembrance Day Service will be at the Cenotaph at the District Administration Lawn on Sunday (11 Nov) at 1030am.

MON NOV 12

Pirates Beach Clean Up

FRI NOV 16 -SUN NOV 18

Little Cayman Pirates Weekend

The Little Cayman Pirates Weekend is Friday – Sunday (16 – 18 Nov).

THU NOV 22

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (22 Nov) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office

SAT NOV 24

Breeze Fusion Brac 5K Walk/Run

The Breeze Fusion Brac 5K Walk/Run is Saturday (24 Nov) at 6:30am at public beach.

 

MON NOV 26

National Gallery Call for Artists

The National Gallery is putting out a call for artists for a new biennial exhibition showcasing the very best of Cayman’s artistic landscape. The deadline to apply is Monday (26 Nov). For more information email assistantcurator@nationalgallery.org.ky.

TUE NOV 27

Holiday Moonlight and Movies

The Holiday Moonlight and Movies on the Crescent in Camana Bay starts Tuesday (27 Nov) at 6pm.

THU NOV 29

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (29 Nov) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.

Cayman HospiceCare’s Light Up A Life

Cayman HospiceCare’s Light Up A Life event is Thursday (29 Nov) from 530pm to 9pm at Cassia Court in Camana Bay.

THU NOV 29 & FRI NOV 30

Cayman Brac Summary Court

The Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday & Friday (29 & 30 Nov).

Camana Bay October Events

There’s always something happening…

This October, Camana Bay is hosting activities and events to celebrate and encourage positive health, both mental and physical, at every age. Start off the month by showing your support for a good cause with the Anti-Bullying Fair, presented by the Family Resource Centre and Hurley’s Media on Saturday, Oct. 6. Children will be encouraged to showcase their creative work to raise awareness of the social effects of bullying in school and all its forms. Families are also encouraged to stay fit for a cause by taking part in the Mental Health Walk and Talk, presented by the Alex Panton Foundation on Wednesday, Oct. 10, and the Save Our Youth (SOY) Monster Dash on Saturday, Oct. 20. October is marked globally as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and everyone is invited to participate in the annual Pilates for Pink, run by ENERGY Essential Fitness.

Shoppers’ Night Out is back this year, happening on Thursday, Oct. 18 with a night of special offers and promotions for participating shops and restaurants in Camana Bay. Shopper will enjoy music, food, refreshments and chances to win raffle prizes all night long! Late-Night Shopping at Camana Bay will kick off the same night, with shops staying open until 8 p.m. on Thursdays from Oct. 18 until the holiday season ends, making it easier than ever to sneak in those after-work errands and pick up those gifts and supplies for the weekend.

We can’t leave the month of October without a Halloween-themed family event. On Wednesday, Oct. 31, Camana Bay will host Halloween on the Big Screen on the Crescent. This year the public will have the opportunity to vote, through Camana Bay’s social media, to choose which film will be shown that night!

For more real-time updates and what’s happening at Camana Bay, remember to download the Camana Bay Events App, available for download on the App Store or Google Play.

The Camana Bay Marketing Team

Here is a quick look at August’s special events:

Anti-Bullying Fair presented by The Family Resource Centre and Hurley’s Media

Saturday, October 6

9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Arts & Recreation Centre

Mental Health Walks and Talks presented by the Alex Panton Foundation

Wednesday, October 10

5-7 p.m.

Pilates for Pink

Saturday, October 13

9-11 a.m.

Arts & Recreation Centre

Shoppers’ Night Out

Thursday, October 18

5-8 p.m.

the Town Centre

SOY Monster Dash

Saturday, October 20

6-8 a.m.

the Town Centre

Infinite Mindcare Talk Series

Saturday, October 20

2-3 p.m.

the Town Centre

Halloween on the Big Screen

Wednesday, October 31

7 p.m.

the Crescent

 

Sukkot and Chanukah

Sunday September 23rd – 1st night of SUKKOT!

Sukkot under the Stars: 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm.

Join us in Cayman’s Largest Sukkah on the opening night of Sukkot for our annual Celebration in the Sukkah, at the Beit Hillel Chabad House, 2.

Featuring Fine Kosher Wines and Sweet Challa, and small plates of delicious traditional Holiday foods, do a mitzvah by sitting in the Sukkah and celebrate the Jewish harvest festival!.

Free of charge, for young and old! Kindly RSVP on Facebook

Monday Morning Yom Tov Services at 10:30 am

Tuesday September 25th – 3:30 – 4:30 pm

Hebrew School in the Sukkah on Camelot Drive.

Kaballat Shabbat in the Sukkah!

28th at 6:00 pm

Shabbat morning services at 10:30 am, Tot Shabbat and Kiddush in the Sukkah.

Monday October 1st 7:00 pm – Simchat Torah Celebration – @ 2 Camelot Drive.

Dancing with the Torahs

Simchat Torah! The most joyous day on the Jewish Calendar.

Join us in celebrating the the conclusion of the High Holidays and the beginning of the New Torah reading cycle.

We dance with the Torah’s, say a L’chaim or two and celebrate our love for Torah and fellowship.

Monday is also Rabbi Berel’s Birthday and what better way than to celebrate with good friends and community.

Tuesday October 2nd Childrens Hakafot and Simchat Torah celebration, at 2 Camelot Drive.

Chanukah in the Cayman Islands!!

The joyous holiday of Chanukah falls this year December 2-9 2018 and there are several exciting Chanukah events coming up in the Cayman Islands.

We have lots of Menorah’s and Chanukah Candles available for all your holiday needs, so feel free to reach out if you would like a menorah or candles.

– Chanukah Wonderland @ Camana Bay- Monday, December 3rd, 4:00 – 6:30 pm

Celebrate Chanukah at Camana Bay with a fun festival and Chanukah Wonderland at Gardenia Court, Camana Bay!

Featuring a musical performance by the Cayman Hebrew School.

– Enjoy a variety of Chanukah crafts

– Judah Maccabee photo booth

– Glow in the dark dreidel glasses

– Live Music

– Light a giant menorah together

– Latkes & Donuts concession stands

– & More!

Cayman Nightly Menorah lighting schedule:

1st night of Chanukah – Menorah Lighting at the Ritz-Carlton

Monday December 3rd 4:00 – 6:00 pm

Chanukah Wonderland – The annual celebration.

Special Family Program at Gardenia Court, Camana Bay.

Chanukah at the Ritz-Carlton! Join us for our annual Menorah lighting and Chanukah Celebration at the Rembro Room, Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman.

Songs, Menorah Lighting and Chanukah Games and Treats.

Thursday December 6th

Drinks & Dreidels – Adult Chanukah Party – 7:00-10:00 pm

Featuring:

Premium Drinks Bar

Latkes and more

Beer Bottle Menorah

Israeli DJ

Friday night Dec 7th 5:30-6:00 pm

At the the Beit Hillel Chabad House – 2 Camelot Drive.

6th night of Chanukah –

Ritz Carlton (in front of Rembro room) 5:30-7:30 pm

7th night of Chanukah

5:30 -7:00 pm at the Ritz Carlton (Rembro Room)

Last night of Chanukah at the Marriott Beach Resort Ballroom.
Walkers Art Club – Available Space in the Teen Club!
This popular extracurricular art education
programme offers students of all ages
and abilities weekly art classes to enhance skills and expose students to local and international artists.
There is still space available in the Teens Club which is on Thursdays from
4:15 PM – 5:45 PM. One-way transportation is available from Clifton Hunter and John Gray High School to the Gallery, thanks to support from theYMCA.
Please call 345.945.811 or visit
www.nationalgallery.org.ky for more information and registration.
Participation in Walkers Art Clubs and all materials are free, thanks to the generous support fromWalkers.
Curator’s Corner
                                                    Untitled (Eve Picking Fruit) by Miguel Powery
Untitled (Eve Picking Fruit) is a lithograph print on paper created by Miguel Powery. This print was made as a result of the National Gallery’s Artist Away grant. The grant generated funds for Miguel Powery and his fellow Caymanian artists (Wray Banker, Gordon Solomon and Hermes Solomon Hydes) to travel to Havana, Cuba. The four artists learned lithograph printing from the Taller Experimental de Grafica workshop, and the Untitled work was one print created by Powery during his time there.
As a member of the Native Sons, a Caymanian art collective, Powery is often known for his devotion to creating images that depict Caymanian culture, often illustrated through subjects about maritime activities. The Untitled print was a shift away from Powery’s usual subjects, and it showed him exploring the Genesis story of Adam and Eve at the moment that Eve is tempted to pick the apple from the Tree of Knowledge. Satan is depicted in the guise of a serpent, which Powery has characterised as a long-tongued and fraudulent character. His choice to explore this biblical narrative alludes to Powery’s interest in other factors that affect Caymanian culture besides maritime traditions.
-NGCI Curatorial Team
The Big Art Auction 5
Phillip Pachalides_ Auctioneer
Big Art Auction 5opened with a Special Preview Reception on Monday, 01 October and will be on view until 1 November.
The four-week exhibition features work by leading contemporary artists before they are auctioned at an entertaining “Sotheby’s styled” evening reception at the close of the exhibition.
Theauction to be held on 01 November is in support of the NGCI’s permanent collection development, artwork conservation, and collection-based educational initiatives and related education programmes.
The full BAA5 catalogue is also available for viewing online throughout the duration of the exhibition. To view visitnationalgallery.org.ky/baa5.
Curator-led private viewings can also be organised for potential collectors and interested parties. If you are interested in coordinating a private viewing or supporting the National Gallery’s Art Fund, please email development@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.
Gallery hours: 10:00am – 5:00pm. Exhibition runs through 01 November
Volunteer Training Series
Are you a current volunteer or would you like to become a volunteer at NGCI? We need you!
Gallery volunteers are one of our most vital assets and we are keen to attract interested people dedicated to arts and invite you to attend the upcoming Volunteer Training Series.
NGCI within a Cayman Cultural Context – Wed., 17 October 2018, 5:30pm – 6:30pm
Cayman Art History  – Wed., 21 November, 5:30pm – 6:30pm
Museum Education – TBC
Curating and – TBC
New volunteers coming on board will be required to attend a minimum of one session and complete an induction and orientation before starting.
Interested in becoming a volunteer? Click here for details.
Email development@nationalgallery.org.ky to register or call (345) 945 8111.
NGCI’s Annual Fundraising Gala – Save the Date!
SAVE THE DATE
NGCI is honored to announce its 2018 Annual Fundraising Gala is taking place on 30 November, 2018, 6:30 PM until early hours. The “Extreme Fashion” themed costume gala in support of free public programming and free gallery admission, always.
Tickets are now on sale!
Call 945-8111 or emailevents@nationalgallery.org.ky to purchase.
For more information visit nationalgallery.org.ky/gala
Open Call for Artists – Deadline 26 November
Davin Ebanks –Waterline Eastern and Western Passage
The National Gallery is launching a new biennial exhibition and award that seeks to showcase the very best of Cayman’s artistic landscape.
The inaugural exhibition will be an open call with a wide latitude that will enable diverse and varied expression.
Artists are invited to submit work for consideration and to engage in an internationally juried process. Contemporary work in a wide variety of media from painting, photography, new media including video, experimental film and sound works, collage, digital collage, sculpture, drawing, installation, textiles, ceramics, fibre arts, performance and prints, will be considered.
Selected Artwork will feature in a three-month long exhibition at the National Gallery and in the accompanying exhibition catalogue. In addition, each year one exhibiting artist will be awarded theJuror’s Selection Award with a significant monetary prize and the opportunity to develop a solo exhibition with the National Gallery.
For more information, submission process and deadlines, please email Assistant Curator, Simon Tatum.
Purchase Kaboo tickets and support NGCI

NGCI is pleased to be named as a beneficiary of the 2019KAABOO Cayman KINDNESS Program.

Support local arts. Purchase tickets to KAABOO through National Gallery’s designated link and NGCI will receive part proceeds from each ticket sold to support non-profit educational programming.
Membership Renewal
Have you renewed your membership? Don’t forget the wide range of amazing benefits that are available to our members that include:

1) An invitation to members’ preview evenings for each new exhibition.
2) An exclusive invitation to our Members’ Christmas Party.
3) National Gallery electronic newsletters and bulletins (optional).
4) First word on upcoming exhibitions, programming and NGCI National Collection acquisitions.
5) A 10% discount on all continuing education courses at NGCI.
6) A 10% discount in the National Gallery Gift Shop.

And much more!

Renew your membership here
@NatGalCayman | www.nationalgallery.org.ky | (345) 945 8111 | info@nationalgallery.org.ky
Community Calendar
(non-NGCI events)
The National Gallery seeks to promote visual arts in and of the Cayman Islands. Through this e-bulletin you can learn about other arts-related happenings in our community.
What’s Happening
Social Clubs, Groups, Associations
Art Nest Creative Community Studio – “Nurturing Creativity”
Offers a wide variety of activities for all ages
VAS (Visual Arts Society)
Various events and activities
Contact Mary McCallum
(345) 546-9422
Opportunities
Open Canvas VAS (Visual Art Society)
Every Wednesday 7:00pm – 11:00pm
At Karoo Restaurant Terrace at Camana Bay
Easels provided – no fee required
For more info contact jr@candw.ky or marymccallum@candw.ky
Camana Bay Artisan Market
Display artwork for sale
Every Wednesday, 12:00pm – 7:00pm
The Paseo, Camana Bay
Cayman Islands Craft Market
Come out and support our local artists
Items on sale include prints and original pieces
Monday to Friday 8:30pm – 3:00pm
Corner of Boilers Road and South Church Street, George Town
(345) 949-0049
Now Hiring! St. Ignatius Catholic School 
Teacher of Art to start 1st December 2018 for a short-term contract of 4 months to cover a maternity leave.
Interested applicants must complete the teacher application form in full, which can be found on thewebsite and sent to: general@st-ignatius.com
Deadline for receipt of applications: October 17th, 2018.
Disclaimer: the opinions expressed at non-National Gallery community calendar are the artists’/organisations’ personal views/ideologies and do not necessarily reflect the views and ideology of the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands.
Camana Bay November Events Press Release

 

