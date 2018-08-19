iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands: Savannah After School Enrichment Programme

“ The Savannah After School Enrichment Programme (SASEP) will conduct Registration for New Students on Thursday, August 23 from 5:30p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah United Church Hall (behind the Rubis Gas Station).

The Programme will resume on Monday August 27 @ 3 p.m. for all students. SASEP is designed to engage primary school students in wholesome learning activities.

The programme is delivered by caring, qualified and experienced teachers. SASEP, a Fabulous Experience that your Children will not want to miss.”

Cayman Islands: Roadworks Planned for Esterly Tibbetts Highway

The National Roads Authority (NRA) would like to notify the public that work will be conducted on Esterly Tibbetts Highway, near the Century 21 roundabout, on Sunday 26th August.

The work will be carried out between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. by Island Paving, on behalf of the NRA. There will be some lane closure to facilitate the work. Motorists are asked to follow all signs and drive with caution.

For more information contact the NRA at 946-7780.

Cayman Islands – we have new baby workshops for you

If you have a baby or a baby on the way and you would like to learn more about how to help your child with learning language, play and movement skills, then this is the workshop series for you. There will be 3 workshops with each one focusing on a different aspect of development.

You can find all the details on the flyer below to register, but hurry as spaces are limited!

We are here to help!

Chatterbox, PO Box 31271, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1-1206 Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands; East End District Community Meeting Thursday, 30 August

The RCIPS will be holding a District Community Meeting in East End on Thursday evening, 30 August. The meeting will be held at 7:00PM at the East End Presbyterian Church Hall.

The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend in order to express concerns and ask questions. Refreshments will be served.

Cayman Islands: Road works on Crewe Road between Navis Close and Silver Oaks Roundabout

As part of its continued effort to improve the Cayman Islands road network, the National Roads Authority (NRA) continues to work diligently on the Crewe Road project.

The NRA will be closing the westbound lane of Crewe Road at the Silver Oaks Roundabout on Saturday, 18 August and Sunday, 19 August 2018 to help facilitate road works. All motorists should plan accordingly and use the Linford Pierson Highway (LPH) during these times.

Traffic signs will be posted in the general vicinity of the work areas and motorists are asked to drive with caution and obey all instructions from staff on the ground.

NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.

Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.

Cayman Islands Government School Orientation Dates

The Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services (DES) wishes to inform all who attend Government schools of the upcoming orientation dates for the 2018-2019 school year.

Cayman Islands NCVO Bargain Shop Extending Opening Hours

The NCVO’s New To You Bargain Shop is extending its opening hours from three to seven hours daily for the remainder of August. Starting on Monday 13th August the Bargain Shop will open from 10:00am to 6:00pm daily (except Sundays) continuing through the end of the month.

Customers can find a myriad of lightly used products on sale including household items, baby supplies, stuffed animals and toys, shoes, books, clothes (including select school uniforms) and craft items.

The New To You Bargain Shop is located at 90A Anthony Drive off Smith Road (beside the rear entrance of the Pines Retirement Home). Sales from the thrift shop benefit the NCVO’s children’s programmes.

For more information on the New to You Bargain Shop, its donation policy or volunteering contact Mona at ncvocoordinator@ncvo.org.ky or call 949-2124/526

Cayman Islands Seafarers General Meeting

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 21 August at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

Domestic Violence Intervention Workshop Grand Cayman

The Family Resource (FRC) is hosting a Domestic Violence Intervention Training (DVITP) workshop for frontline professionals and interested members of the community on Wednesday, 29 to Friday, 31 August.

The free three-day workshop will be held in George Town Library, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As well as taking part in interactive presentations from external facilitators, participants will learn about ways to support individuals and families dealing with domestic violence.

For further information and to register for the Grand Cayman workshop contact the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky to register.

Please note that the DVITP scheduled for Cayman Brac this month has been cancelled.