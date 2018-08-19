iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below articles and notices
Cayman Islands: Savannah After School Enrichment Programme
“The Savannah After School Enrichment Programme (SASEP) will conduct Registration for New Students on Thursday, August 23 from 5:30p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah United Church Hall (behind the Rubis Gas Station).
The Programme will resume on Monday August 27 @ 3 p.m. for all students. SASEP is designed to engage primary school students in wholesome learning activities.
The programme is delivered by caring, qualified and experienced teachers. SASEP, a Fabulous Experience that your Children will not want to miss.”
Cayman Islands: Roadworks Planned for Esterly Tibbetts Highway
The National Roads Authority (NRA) would like to notify the public that work will be conducted on Esterly Tibbetts Highway, near the Century 21 roundabout, on Sunday 26th August.
The work will be carried out between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. by Island Paving, on behalf of the NRA. There will be some lane closure to facilitate the work. Motorists are asked to follow all signs and drive with caution.
For more information contact the NRA at 946-7780.
Cayman Islands – we have new baby workshops for you
If you have a baby or a baby on the way and you would like to learn more about how to help your child with learning language, play and movement skills, then this is the workshop series for you. There will be 3 workshops with each one focusing on a different aspect of development.
You can find all the details on the flyer below to register, but hurry as spaces are limited!
We are here to help!
Chatterbox, PO Box 31271, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands KY1-1206 Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands; East End District Community Meeting Thursday, 30 August
The RCIPS will be holding a District Community Meeting in East End on Thursday evening, 30 August. The meeting will be held at 7:00PM at the East End Presbyterian Church Hall.
The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend in order to express concerns and ask questions. Refreshments will be served.
Cayman Islands: Road works on Crewe Road between Navis Close and Silver Oaks Roundabout
As part of its continued effort to improve the Cayman Islands road network, the National Roads Authority (NRA) continues to work diligently on the Crewe Road project.
The NRA will be closing the westbound lane of Crewe Road at the Silver Oaks Roundabout on Saturday, 18 August and Sunday, 19 August 2018 to help facilitate road works. All motorists should plan accordingly and use the Linford Pierson Highway (LPH) during these times.
Traffic signs will be posted in the general vicinity of the work areas and motorists are asked to drive with caution and obey all instructions from staff on the ground.
NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.
Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.
Cayman Islands Government School Orientation Dates
The Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services (DES) wishes to inform all who attend Government schools of the upcoming orientation dates for the 2018-2019 school year.
Cayman Islands NCVO Bargain Shop Extending Opening Hours
The NCVO’s New To You Bargain Shop is extending its opening hours from three to seven hours daily for the remainder of August. Starting on Monday 13th August the Bargain Shop will open from 10:00am to 6:00pm daily (except Sundays) continuing through the end of the month.
Customers can find a myriad of lightly used products on sale including household items, baby supplies, stuffed animals and toys, shoes, books, clothes (including select school uniforms) and craft items.
The New To You Bargain Shop is located at 90A Anthony Drive off Smith Road (beside the rear entrance of the Pines Retirement Home). Sales from the thrift shop benefit the NCVO’s children’s programmes.
For more information on the New to You Bargain Shop, its donation policy or volunteering contact Mona at ncvocoordinator@ncvo.org.ky or call 949-2124/526
Cayman Islands Seafarers General Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 21 August at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
Domestic Violence Intervention Workshop Grand Cayman
The Family Resource (FRC) is hosting a Domestic Violence Intervention Training (DVITP) workshop for frontline professionals and interested members of the community on Wednesday, 29 to Friday, 31 August.
The free three-day workshop will be held in George Town Library, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As well as taking part in interactive presentations from external facilitators, participants will learn about ways to support individuals and families dealing with domestic violence.
For further information and to register for the Grand Cayman workshop contact the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky to register.
Please note that the DVITP scheduled for Cayman Brac this month has been cancelled.
How is the political climate shaping the patent market?
With IAM’s Patent Law & Policy returning to Washington D.C. on November 13, 2018, those invested in how the political landscape will shape the patent market are already making their preparations to attend. Will you be joining them?
From the latest Supreme Court decisions to the potential effect of the 116th U.S. Congress, this event will provide exclusive access to timely and relevant insights from industry influencers and key decision makers.
Your exclusive discounted rate of $795 will expire on August 24. Secure your place using code PLAPSEB at link below
What can Patent Law & Policy offer you?
Patent Law & Policy 2018 Program
IAM’s exceptional networking
Join us in Washington D.C. to enjoy formal and informal networking opportunities with your colleagues and peers—senior decision makers, licensing and deal influencers, policy experts, and other members of the global IP community. We would love to see you there!
Secure your place today here using code PLAPSEB to save $200. Discounted places are limited, so book early to guarantee your place at the reduced rate.
We at IAM look forward to seeing you in Washington D.C. in November!
To Register: https://www.iam-events.com/events/patent-law-and-policy/registration-e39391025d12470cb79fadb670c49de7.aspx?fqp=true&_cldee=Y29saW5AbWFnbmFjYXJ0YW11c2ljYWx0cmlhbC5jb20%3d&recipientid=contact-57e8272377944a28afebfbf6398e3864-38124fff06654f13afa57c4bfb08d5ff&utm_source=ClickDimensions&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=IAM%20Patent%20Law%20and%20Policy%202018%20-%20Marketing&esid=6f1ec4f0-568f-e811-8149-e0071b6c2ff1&urlid=1
General tickets now on sale for Cayman Drama Society’s DIARY OF ANNE FRANK!
DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO SEE A PIECE OF HISTORY COME TO LIFE!
Cayman Drama Society is thrilled to announce that tickets to our next main production, The Diary Of Anne Frank, are now on sale for all. Simply click this link and get yours now!
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
A Play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett
Based upon “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl”
Newly Adapted by Wendy Kesselman
Set in World War II, The Diary Of Anne Frank has been brought back to life by Wendy Kesselman in this powerful and emotional new adaptation of the original diary. Come be a fly on the wall in The Secret Annex, where a group of desperate Jewish people are living in hiding from the Nazi regime. Watch the highs and lows of their underground life together during World War Two, through the eyes of the most positive household member. This new version brings history to our stage through a youthful voice of hope, and a young girls dream of becoming a writer.
Shows are at the Prospect Playhouse on Thursdays, Fridays andSaturday evenings from 6th Sept to 16th September at 7.30pm, with Sundaymatinees on the 9th and 16th at 4pm. Doors open one hour before the performance with The Curtain Call Bar.
Tickets for all performances are only CI$25 for Adults and CI$15 for Students (this show has a PG rating and is approximately 2 hours long plus a short interval).
Liquor Licensing Board Cayman Brac & Little Cayman
RENEWAL NOTICE
Liquor Licence holders of Cayman Brac & Little Cayman, including Music and Dancing Licences are reminded of the upcoming Annual Liquor Licence Meeting on Tuesday 25 September 2018, at the District Administration Conference Room beginning at 10:00 am.
The deadline to submit renewal applications is Friday 7 September, 2018.
Licensees must submit all applications along with supporting documents, including inspection approvals from relevant Government Agencies to the DCI Office in Cayman Brac, or to the 2nd Floor of the District Administration Building, Cayman Brac.
All relevant licensing fees are to be paid to the Treasury Department, District Administration Building, Stake Bay, Cayman Brac.
- For inspection arrangements please contact the following numbers:
- Planning Department CYB: Andrea Stevens 948-2422 or www.planning.ky/ops
- Fire Service CYB: Kenroy Martin 948-1245 | 948-1293 | 926-1576
- Police Clearances CYB: – Pay at Treasury/Apply at Police Headquarters 948-0331 or complete online at www.eservices.gov.ky
- Department of Environmental Health: Patience Eke 916-4201
Application Forms can be found online at www.dci.gov.ky
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: 948-2400 (LOLITA) OR 925-8125 (DAVE)
Cayman Islands Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts.
The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support.
Dr. Erica Lam, a clinic psychologist and Foundation executive committee member, will be assisting and presenting at several of the presentations.
For information about the Alex Panton Foundation, visit alexpantonfoundation.ky
Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension
The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension.
The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.
Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution.
NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.
Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.
Cayman Islands school entry screenings continue
The Public Health Department reminds parents that school entry screening continues.
All students entering government or private schools for the first time are required to have health screenings before the new school year begins in August
Health screenings will continue to take place at the John Gray High School medical Centre from now until 17 August, and at the Public Health Department at the Cayman Islands Hospital from 20 – 31 August 2018.
Completed forms from private physicians should be submitted to the Public Health Department, Monday to Friday between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.
For school entry screenings in Cayman Brac, call the Public Health Nurse, Faith Hospital on 948- 2243
For further information call: 326-4890, 326-3882 or 925-5401.
Caribbean Palliative Care Conference, at the Westin Resort Cayman Islands
September 27 @ 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm Free
This is a free conference hosted by Cayman HospiceCare.
HospiceCare have had the privilege of hosting Palliative Care Conferences in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Their goal with these international conferences is to broaden the palliative and end-of-life education and encourage not only their own staff but also their interdisciplinary colleagues, who share the same challenges and responsibilities as they do in hospice and palliative care.
Date:
September 27
Time:
1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cost: Free
Website: http://www.caymanhospicecare.ky/
Organizer HospiceCare
Phone: 345-945-7447
Email: info@caymanhospicecare.ky
Website: www.caymanhospicecare.ky
100WF | 3rd Annual Corporate Mixology Competition to benefit Special Needs Foundation Cayman Islands
When:
September 20, 2018 – 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Click here for more information: http://www.cayman.finance/events2/100wf-3rd-annual-corporate-mixology-competition-benefit-special-needs-foundation-cayman/
Location:
Karoo, Camana Bay
The Cresent at Camana Bay, Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50
Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Synopsis
Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Providers
Symposia Medicus
Dates
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Venue
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0
Grand Cayman,
Cayman Islands
Contact Information
Phone: (925) 969-1789
Contact Name: Jim Goodrich
Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org
Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html
Topics
Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Faculty
James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al
Est Attendance
175-225
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by theDeputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
MON – FRI AUG 20 – 24
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (20 – 24 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky.
TUE AUG 21
Cayman Islands Seafarer’s Association Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarer’s Association is hosting a general meeting on Tuesday (21 Aug) at 730pm in the Seafarer’s Hall in Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6pm.
Layman E. School Student Induction
Year 12 student induction for students at Layman E. Scott Sr. High School is Tuesday (21 Aug) at 10am.
WED AUG 22 – WED NOV 7
No Farmers & Artisans Market
The weekly Farmers & Artisans Market, held Wednesdays from 12-7 p.m. at Camana Bay, will take a seasonal break for a few months between mid-August and mid-November. The final Farmers & Artisans Market prior to the break will take place on Wednesday, August 15, with the market returning in its previous format on Wednesday, November 14
THU AUG 23
SME Workshop: Navigating the Digital Age Landscape
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a course on SME Workshop: Navigating the Digital Age Landscape on Thursday (23 Aug) from 530 – 730pm at Governor’s Square. Register online atcaymanchamber.ky.
Dealing With Difficult Customers
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a course on Dealing With Difficult Customers on Thursday (23 Aug) from 9am to 1pm at Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.
Savannah After School Enrichment Programme
“The Savannah After School Enrichment Programme (SASEP) will conduct Registration for New Students on Thursday, August 23 from 5:30p.m. – 6:30 p.m. at the Savannah United Church Hall (behind the Rubis Gas Station).
The Programme will resume on Monday August 27 @ 3 p.m. for all students. SASEP is designed to engage primary school students in wholesome learning activities.
The programme is delivered by caring, qualified and experienced teachers. SASEP, a Fabulous Experience that your Children will not want to miss.”
FRI AUG 24
Primary School Orientation
The Ministry of Education and Department of Education Services wishes to inform all who attend Government schools of the upcoming orientation dates for the 2018-2019 school year. Several schools are meeting at 830am on Friday (24 Aug) at 830am: Savannah Primary, Bodden Town Primary School and East End Primary; at 9am its Sir John A Cumber, George Town Primary, Red Bay Primary, Lighthouse School, Prospect Primary, Edna M. Moyle Primary and Creek at Spot Bay Primary. Then at 930 its Little Cayman Education Services and at 11am its West Bay Primary School.
SAT AUG 25
Lecture with Fashion Designer Jawara Alleyne
The National Gallery presents a Lecture with Fashion Designer Jawara Alleyne on Saturday (25 Aug) from 6 to 7pm.
Quincy & Friends in Concert
Quincy & Friends in Concert presents a variety concert and fashion show on Saturday (25 Aug) at the Aston Rutty Center with doors opening at 7pm.
SUN AUG 26
Open Road Race 34 Miles cycling event
The Open Road Race 34 Miles cycling event is Sunday (26 Aug) at 645am. Learn more at caymanactive.com.
MON AUG 27
Schools in the Sister Islands reopen
All Schools in the Sister Islands reopen for Term 1 of the 2018/19 year on August 27th.
West Bay National Trust holds Annual General Meeting
The annual general meeting of the West Bay District Committee of the National Trust will be held on Monday 27th August at 6:30 pm at the John Gray Memorial Church Hall. All members and interested persons are invited to attend.
Layman E. Scott Sr High School Reopens
School reopens for students at Layman E. Scott Sr High School on Monday (27 Aug) at 8am.
TUE AUG 28
Exceeding Customer Expectations
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a course on Exceeding Customer Expectations on Tuesday (28 Aug) from 9am to 1pm at Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.
High School Orientation
On Tuesday (28 Aug) Years 7, 10 and 11 students only must report to John Gray and Clifton Hunter schools at 8am. Year 12 students must collect their exams at CIFEC.
Domestic Violence Intervention Training program
The Family Resource Centre is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training program in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others. To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
TUE – THU AUG 28 -30
Domestic Violence Intervention Training program
The Family Resource Centre is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training program in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others. To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
WED AUG 29
Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The next meeting is Wednesday (29 Aug) at 7pm at Bodden Town Civic Center.
High School Reopens
School reopens for all students at John Gray and Clifton Hunter High Schools at 8am on Wednesday (29 Aug)
Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The next meeting is Wednesday (29 Aug) at 7pm at Bodden Town Civic Center.
THU AUG 30
Cayman Brac Summary Court
Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (30 Aug).
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (30 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (30 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
East End District Community Meeting
The RCIPS will be holding a District Community Meeting in East End on Thursday evening, 30 August. The meeting will be held at 7:00PM at the East End Presbyterian Church Hall. The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend in order to express concerns and ask questions. Refreshments will be served.
FRI AUG 31
Fun Under the Sun photography competition
If you have a kid between the ages of 10-14 that likes to take photos and have fun, then we would like to invite them to participate in the Fun Under the Sun photography competition! We would like to encourage the kids to submit 1 photo per student if they would like to participate toFunUnderTheSun2018@gmail.com. The deadline is August 31st.
Business Excellence Awards Deadline
The submission deadline for the Business Excellence Awards is Friday (31 Aug). Visit www.businessexcecllenceawards.ky to submit your business.
Class Induction for CIFEC
Class Induction for CIFEC for all Year 12 students is Friday (31 Aug).
SAT SEP 1
Cayman Brac Annual Fry Jack Bonanza
The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac Annual Fry Jack Bonanza is Saturday (1 Sept).
SUN SEP 2
Steve Higgins and Friends
The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens in association with the Cayman Islands Cancer Society presents Steve Higgins and Friends in Embracing Romance on Sunday (2 Sept) at 6pm at Marriott. Tickets are available at Funky Tangs and Super Stitch. For more information call 925.9134.
PACCE Journey for Life 5/10/15 Mile Walk Run
PACCE Journey for Life 5/10/15 Mile Walk Run is Sunday (2 Sept) at 5am at Public Beach.
TUE SEP 4
Dealing with ‘Problem People’
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a course on Dealing with ‘Problem People’ on Tuesday (4 Sept) from 9am to 1pm at Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.
WED SEP 5
Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The next meeting is Wednesday (5 Sept) at 7pm at the North Side Civic Center
LA in Cayman Brac
Members of the Cayman Islands cabinet and elected members of the Legislative Assembly and staff will travel to Cayman Brac in early September, to conduct their meetings there. Cabinet will meet in the District Administration Building on Tuesday, 4 September, 2018, and the fifth meeting of the Legislative Assembly will be at the Aston Rutty Centre on the Bluff beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, 5 September. Radio Cayman and CIGTV will broadcast the audio of the LA meeting live.
National Gallery Fashion Lecture
The National Gallery is hosting a public lecture on Wednesday (5 Sept) with fashion designer Isy Obi at 6pm.
THU SEP 6
Celebrate Cayman Celebrations: 60 Years of our Coat of Arms
Celebrate Cayman Celebrations: 60 Years of our Coat of Arms heads to Cayman Brac on Thursday (6 Sept). Log on to celebratecayman.ky for more information.
FRI SEP 7
LLB Meeting
Liquor Licence holders of Cayman Brac & Little Cayman, including Music and Dancing Licences are reminded of the upcoming Annual Liquor Licence Meeting on Tuesday 25 September 2018, at the District Administration Conference Room beginning at 10:00 am.
The deadline to submit renewal applications is Friday 7 September, 2018.
Licensees must submit all applications along with supporting documents, including inspection approvals from relevant Government Agencies to the DCI Office in Cayman Brac, or to the 2nd Floor of the District Administration Building, Cayman Brac.
All relevant licensing fees are to be paid to the Treasury Department, District Administration Building, Stake Bay, Cayman Brac.
- For inspection arrangements please contact the following numbers:
- Planning Department CYB: Andrea Stevens 948-2422 or www.planning.ky/ops
- Fire Service CYB: Kenroy Martin 948-1245 | 948-1293 | 926-1576
- Police Clearances CYB: – Pay at Treasury/Apply at Police Headquarters 948-0331 or complete online at www.eservices.gov.ky
- Department of Environmental Health: Patience Eke 916-4201
Application Forms can be found online at www.dci.gov.ky
THU SEP 13
Annual Liquor Licence Meeting
Liquor licence holders – including those with music and dancing licenses – are reminded of the upcoming Annual Liquor Licence Meeting to be held September 13th, 2018. The deadline for applications is August 24th, 2018.
WED SEP 19
Costume Design from Page to Stage
The National Gallery presents Costume Design from Page to Stage with Sarah McDougall on Wednesday (19 Sept) at 6pm.
Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts. The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support. The next meeting is Wednesday (19 Sept) at 7pm at the East End Civic Center
Camana Bay August Events
If your children are still interested in attending a summer camp, Starfish Village is offering weekdays filled with arts, crafts, field trips, games and more. Shutterbugs interested in learning the art of photography can embark on a photographic tour with the professionals from Picture This Studios. Camps and classes are not just for little ones this summer, as Cayman Music School is offering guitar classes for beginners ages 15 and up! If you have always wanted to try out your guitar skills and learn how to read music notation then this is the class for you.
This summer Camana Bay is also introducing Rooftop Yoga with both sunset and sunrise sessions on Mondays and Fridays respectively, led by the experts from Align. This is the perfect way to start every morning and end every evening with a mentally and physically rewarding workout.
Don’t forget to catch the last Summer Moonlight & Movies on August 7 with the family for a screening of Lilo & Stich under the stars!
The Farmers & Artisans Market will take a temporary break after August 15 until November. During this time, low season for international visitors and a traditionally slower growing season for Cayman’s harvest, we will offer a smaller farmers-only market in Heliconia Court, the courtyard located in between One Nexus Way and 18 Forum Lane. This Market will be held on both Wednesdays and Saturdays to allow plenty of opportunities for locals to get their fresh produce! We are pleased to continue offering this complimentary community initiative in support of the island’s farmers.
For more real-time updates and what’s happening at Camana Bay, remember to download the Camana Bay Events App, available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
Warm Regards,
The Camana Bay Marketing Team
Here is a quick look at August’s special events:
Starfish Village Summer Camp
Weekdays
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Starfish Village
Rooftop Yoga at Camana Bay
Mondays throughout August
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Fridays throughout August
6:30-7:30 a.m.
Rooftop of 62 Forum Lane (Cayman National Building)
Shutterbugs Camp
Monday, August 6 and 13 and Friday, August 10 & 17
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Picture This Studios
Guitar for Beginners
Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout August
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cayman Music School
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Tuesday, August 7
7 p.m.
the Crescent
Speak Your Mind