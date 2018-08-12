iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below articles and notices
Cayman Islands NCVO Bargain Shop Extending Opening Hours
The NCVO’s New To You Bargain Shop is extending its opening hours from three to seven hours daily for the remainder of August. Starting on Monday 13th August the Bargain Shop will open from 10:00am to 6:00pm daily (except Sundays) continuing through the end of the month.
Customers can find a myriad of lightly used products on sale including household items, baby supplies, stuffed animals and toys, shoes, books, clothes (including select school uniforms) and craft items.
The New To You Bargain Shop is located at 90A Anthony Drive off Smith Road (beside the rear entrance of the Pines Retirement Home). Sales from the thrift shop benefit the NCVO’s children’s programmes.
For more information on the New to You Bargain Shop, its donation policy or volunteering contact Mona at ncvocoordinator@ncvo.org.ky or call 949-2124/526
Cayman Islands Seafarers General Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 21 August at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
Domestic Violence Intervention Workshop Grand Cayman
The Family Resource (FRC) is hosting a Domestic Violence Intervention Training (DVITP) workshop for frontline professionals and interested members of the community on Wednesday, 29 to Friday, 31 August.
The free three-day workshop will be held in George Town Library, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As well as taking part in interactive presentations from external facilitators, participants will learn about ways to support individuals and families dealing with domestic violence.
For further information and to register for the Grand Cayman workshop contact the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky to register.
Please note that the DVITP scheduled for Cayman Brac this month has been cancelled.
General tickets now on sale for Cayman Drama Society’s DIARY OF ANNE FRANK!
DON’T MISS YOUR CHANCE TO SEE A PIECE OF HISTORY COME TO LIFE!
Cayman Drama Society is thrilled to announce that tickets to our next main production, The Diary Of Anne Frank, are now on sale for all. Simply click this link and get yours now!
THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
A Play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett
Based upon “Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl”
Newly Adapted by Wendy Kesselman
Set in World War II, The Diary Of Anne Frank has been brought back to life by Wendy Kesselman in this powerful and emotional new adaptation of the original diary. Come be a fly on the wall in The Secret Annex, where a group of desperate Jewish people are living in hiding from the Nazi regime. Watch the highs and lows of their underground life together during World War Two, through the eyes of the most positive household member. This new version brings history to our stage through a youthful voice of hope, and a young girls dream of becoming a writer.
Shows are at the Prospect Playhouse on Thursdays, Fridays andSaturday evenings from 6th Sept to 16th September at 7.30pm, with Sundaymatinees on the 9th and 16th at 4pm. Doors open one hour before the performance with The Curtain Call Bar.
Tickets for all performances are only CI$25 for Adults and CI$15 for Students (this show has a PG rating and is approximately 2 hours long plus a short interval).
Cayman Islands: Commercial Garbage Fees Due
The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) reminds all business operators/owners/strata in Grand Cayman, Cayman Brac and Little Cayman, who pay their fees by bi-annual instalments that garbage fees are now due for the period ending 30 June 2018.
Garbage fees are payable by cash, cheque, debit or credit card. Debit and credit card payment options are only available on Grand Cayman at this time.
In Grand Cayman, payments can be made at any of the local post offices or at the DEH’s main office, located at 580 North Sound Road from 8.30 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday. In the Sister Islands, payments can be made at District Administration.
For additional information, please contact the DEH by telephone at 949-6696 or by email at dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.
Liquor Licensing Board Cayman Brac & Little Cayman
RENEWAL NOTICE
Liquor Licence holders of Cayman Brac & Little Cayman, including Music and Dancing Licences are reminded of the upcoming Annual Liquor Licence Meeting on Tuesday 25 September 2018, at the District Administration Conference Room beginning at 10:00 am.
The deadline to submit renewal applications is Friday 7 September, 2018.
Licensees must submit all applications along with supporting documents, including inspection approvals from relevant Government Agencies to the DCI Office in Cayman Brac, or to the 2nd Floor of the District Administration Building, Cayman Brac.
All relevant licensing fees are to be paid to the Treasury Department, District Administration Building, Stake Bay, Cayman Brac.
- For inspection arrangements please contact the following numbers:
- Planning Department CYB: Andrea Stevens 948-2422 or www.planning.ky/ops
- Fire Service CYB: Kenroy Martin 948-1245 | 948-1293 | 926-1576
- Police Clearances CYB: – Pay at Treasury/Apply at Police Headquarters 948-0331 or complete online at www.eservices.gov.ky
- Department of Environmental Health: Patience Eke 916-4201
Application Forms can be found online at www.dci.gov.ky
FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL: 948-2400 (LOLITA) OR 925-8125 (DAVE)
Cayman Islands Ministry of Community Affairs Hosts Self-Harm Prevention Talks
The Ministry of Community Affairs is inviting the public to attend one of its five presentations, later this month, identifying self-harm and suicidal thoughts.
The free presentations, being hosted with the support of the Alex Panton Foundation, will educate parents, residents and the community on how to identify self-harm and suicidal thoughts/behaviours. Attendees will also be advised about how to respond and who to reach out for help, guidance and support.
Dr. Erica Lam, a clinic psychologist and Foundation executive committee member, will be assisting and presenting at several of the presentations.
For information about the Alex Panton Foundation, visit alexpantonfoundation.ky
Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension
The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension.
The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.
Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution.
NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.
Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.
Cayman Islands school entry screenings continue
The Public Health Department reminds parents that school entry screening continues.
All students entering government or private schools for the first time are required to have health screenings before the new school year begins in August
Health screenings will continue to take place at the John Gray High School medical Centre from now until 17 August, and at the Public Health Department at the Cayman Islands Hospital from 20 – 31 August 2018.
Completed forms from private physicians should be submitted to the Public Health Department, Monday to Friday between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.
For school entry screenings in Cayman Brac, call the Public Health Nurse, Faith Hospital on 948- 2243
For further information call: 326-4890, 326-3882 or 925-5401.
Caribbean Palliative Care Conference, at the Westin Resort Cayman Islands
September 27 @ 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm Free
This is a free conference hosted by Cayman HospiceCare.
HospiceCare have had the privilege of hosting Palliative Care Conferences in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Their goal with these international conferences is to broaden the palliative and end-of-life education and encourage not only their own staff but also their interdisciplinary colleagues, who share the same challenges and responsibilities as they do in hospice and palliative care.
Date:
September 27
Time:
1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cost: Free
Website: http://www.caymanhospicecare.ky/
Organizer HospiceCare
Phone: 345-945-7447
Email: info@caymanhospicecare.ky
Website: www.caymanhospicecare.ky
100WF | 3rd Annual Corporate Mixology Competition to benefit Special Needs Foundation Cayman Islands
When:
September 20, 2018 – 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Click here for more information: http://www.cayman.finance/events2/100wf-3rd-annual-corporate-mixology-competition-benefit-special-needs-foundation-cayman/
Location:
Karoo, Camana Bay
The Cresent at Camana Bay, Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands Andy’s Auto Inspections on hold
The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) would like to inform the public that Andy’s Auto will not be conducting vehicle inspections from 11 July – 17 August, as the certified inspector will be off island.
During this period vehicle owners can visit the DVDL offices to have their vehicle inspected, or visit one of the following authorised private garage facilities:
- G.T. Automotive
- Prestige Motors
- Tony’s Toys
- Car City Service
- Vampt Motors
- Automotive Art
- Euro Car
- Superior Auto
- Arch Automotive
- C&S Tyres
- Seven Day Inspections
- DVES (Government vehicles only)
Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50
Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Synopsis
Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Providers
Symposia Medicus
Dates
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Venue
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0
Grand Cayman,
Cayman Islands
Contact Information
Phone: (925) 969-1789
Contact Name: Jim Goodrich
Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org
Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html
Topics
Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Faculty
James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al
Est Attendance
175-225
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
MON AUG 13
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (13 Sept) at Heritage House from 7 to 9pm.
Grand Court Juror Notice
Grand Court Jurors in the current session must now report on Monday (13 Aug) at 945am.
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (13 Sept) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
MON – FRI AUG 13 – 17
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky
F.C. International free Football Camp
The F.C. International free Football Camp for boys and girls ages 4 – 16 Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug) at the George Town Primary School from 9am to 1pm. All kids get free lunch and a free t-shirt. For more information call 926.1993
TUE AUG 14
Providing Exceptional Customer Service
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a course on Providing Exceptional Customer Service on Tuesday (14 Aug) from 9am to 1pm at Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.
WED AUG 15
Ogier Stroke & Stride Race 3 of 3
The Ogier Stroke & Stride Race 3 of 3 is Wednesday (15 Aug) at 5:45pm at Sunset House. Learn more at caymanactive.com.
THU AUG 16
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (16 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
Come Back Home
The Cayman National Cultural Foundation presents the launch of Come Back Home, a Double Album featuring the Cayman Islands Folk Singers and the North Side Kitchen Band. The event is Thursday (16 Aug) at 6pm at Grand Old House. Tickets are 60 dollars
SAT AUG 18
CIIPA Charity 5 & 10K
CIIPA Charity 5 & 10K is Saturday (18 Aug) at 630am starting at Cricket Square. Learn more at caymanactive.com.
MON – FRI AUG 20 – 24
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (20 – 24 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky.
TUE AUG 21
Cayman Islands Seafarer’s Association Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarer’s Association is hosting a general meeting on Tuesday (21 Aug) at 730pm in the Seafarer’s Hall in Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6pm.
WED AUG 22 – WED NOV 7
No Farmers & Artisans Market
The weekly Farmers & Artisans Market, held Wednesdays from 12-7 p.m. at Camana Bay, will take a seasonal break for a few months between mid-August and mid-November. The final Farmers & Artisans Market prior to the break will take place on Wednesday, August 15, with the market returning in its previous format on Wednesday, November 14
THU AUG 23
SME Workshop: Navigating the Digital Age Landscape
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a course on SME Workshop: Navigating the Digital Age Landscape on Thursday (23 Aug) from 530 – 730pm at Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.
Dealing With Difficult Customers
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a course on Dealing With Difficult Customers on Thursday (23 Aug) from 9am to 1pm at Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.
SAT AUG 25
Lecture with Fashion Designer Jawara Alleyne
The National Gallery presents a Lecture with Fashion Designer Jawara Alleyne on Saturday (25 Aug) from 6 to 7pm.
Quincy & Friends in Concert
Quincy & Friends in Concert presents a variety concert and fashion show on Saturday (25 Aug) at the Aston Rutty Center with doors opening at 7pm.
SUN AUG 26
Open Road Race 34 Miles cycling event
The Open Road Race 34 Miles cycling event is Sunday (26 Aug) at 645am. Learn more at caymanactive.com.
MON AUG 27
Schools in the Sister Islands reopen
All Schools in the Sister Islands reopen for Term 1 of the 2018/19 year on August 27th.
TUE AUG 28
Exceeding Customer Expectations
The Chamber of Commerce is hosting a course on Exceeding Customer Expectations on Tuesday (28 Aug) from 9am to 1pm at Governor’s Square. Register online at caymanchamber.ky.
TUE – THU AUG 28 -30
Domestic Violence Intervention Training program
The Family Resource Centre is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training program in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others. To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
WED AUG 29
THU AUG 30
Cayman Brac Summary Court
Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (30 Aug).
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (30 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (30 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
FRI AUG 31
Fun Under the Sun photography competition
If you have a kid between the ages of 10-14 that likes to take photos and have fun, then we would like to invite them to participate in the Fun Under the Sun photography competition! We would like to encourage the kids to submit 1 photo per student if they would like to participate to FunUnderTheSun2018@gmail.com. The deadline is August 31st.
Business Excellence Awards Deadline
The submission deadline for the Business Excellence Awards is Friday (31 Aug). Visit www.businessexcecllenceawards.ky to submit your business.
SAT SEP 1
Cayman Brac Annual Fry Jack Bonanza
The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac Annual Fry Jack Bonanza is Saturday (1 Sept).
SUN SEP 2
Steve Higgins and Friends
The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens in association with the Cayman Islands Cancer Society presents Steve Higgins and Friends in Embracing Romance on Sunday (2 Sept) at 6pm at Marriott. Tickets are available at Funky Tangs and Super Stitch. For more information call 925.9134.
WED SEP 5
LA in Cayman Brac
Members of the Cayman Islands cabinet and elected members of the Legislative Assembly and staff will travel to Cayman Brac in early September, to conduct their meetings there. Cabinet will meet in the District Administration Building on Tuesday, 4 September, 2018, and the fifth meeting of the Legislative Assembly will be at the Aston Rutty Centre on the Bluff beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday, 5 September. Radio Cayman and CIGTV will broadcast the audio of the LA meeting live.
THU SEP 6
Celebrate Cayman Celebrations: 60 Years of our Coat of Arms
Celebrate Cayman Celebrations: 60 Years of our Coat of Arms heads to Cayman Brac on Thursday (6 Sept). Log on to celebratecayman.ky for more information.
FRI SEP 7
Camana Bay August Events
If your children are still interested in attending a summer camp, Starfish Village is offering weekdays filled with arts, crafts, field trips, games and more. Shutterbugs interested in learning the art of photography can embark on a photographic tour with the professionals from Picture This Studios. Camps and classes are not just for little ones this summer, as Cayman Music School is offering guitar classes for beginners ages 15 and up! If you have always wanted to try out your guitar skills and learn how to read music notation then this is the class for you.
This summer Camana Bay is also introducing Rooftop Yoga with both sunset and sunrise sessions on Mondays and Fridays respectively, led by the experts from Align. This is the perfect way to start every morning and end every evening with a mentally and physically rewarding workout.
Don’t forget to catch the last Summer Moonlight & Movies on August 7 with the family for a screening of Lilo & Stich under the stars!
The Farmers & Artisans Market will take a temporary break after August 15 until November. During this time, low season for international visitors and a traditionally slower growing season for Cayman’s harvest, we will offer a smaller farmers-only market in Heliconia Court, the courtyard located in between One Nexus Way and 18 Forum Lane. This Market will be held on both Wednesdays and Saturdays to allow plenty of opportunities for locals to get their fresh produce! We are pleased to continue offering this complimentary community initiative in support of the island’s farmers.
For more real-time updates and what’s happening at Camana Bay, remember to download the Camana Bay Events App, available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
Warm Regards,
The Camana Bay Marketing Team
Here is a quick look at August’s special events:
Starfish Village Summer Camp
Weekdays
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Starfish Village
Rooftop Yoga at Camana Bay
Mondays throughout August
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Fridays throughout August
6:30-7:30 a.m.
Rooftop of 62 Forum Lane (Cayman National Building)
Shutterbugs Camp
Monday, August 6 and 13 and Friday, August 10 & 17
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Picture This Studios
Guitar for Beginners
Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout August
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cayman Music School
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Tuesday, August 7
7 p.m.
the Crescent
