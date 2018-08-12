iNews Briefs & Community Events

Cayman Islands NCVO Bargain Shop Extending Opening Hours

The NCVO’s New To You Bargain Shop is extending its opening hours from three to seven hours daily for the remainder of August. Starting on Monday 13th August the Bargain Shop will open from 10:00am to 6:00pm daily (except Sundays) continuing through the end of the month.

Customers can find a myriad of lightly used products on sale including household items, baby supplies, stuffed animals and toys, shoes, books, clothes (including select school uniforms) and craft items.

The New To You Bargain Shop is located at 90A Anthony Drive off Smith Road (beside the rear entrance of the Pines Retirement Home). Sales from the thrift shop benefit the NCVO’s children’s programmes.

For more information on the New to You Bargain Shop, its donation policy or volunteering contact Mona at ncvocoordinator@ncvo.org.ky or call 949-2124/526

Cayman Islands Seafarers General Meeting

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 21 August at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

Domestic Violence Intervention Workshop Grand Cayman

The Family Resource (FRC) is hosting a Domestic Violence Intervention Training (DVITP) workshop for frontline professionals and interested members of the community on Wednesday, 29 to Friday, 31 August.

The free three-day workshop will be held in George Town Library, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. As well as taking part in interactive presentations from external facilitators, participants will learn about ways to support individuals and families dealing with domestic violence.

For further information and to register for the Grand Cayman workshop contact the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky to register.

Please note that the DVITP scheduled for Cayman Brac this month has been cancelled.