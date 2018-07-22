iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below articles and notices
Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension
The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension.
The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue.
Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution.
NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements.
Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.
Cayman Islands school entry screenings continue
The Public Health Department reminds parents that school entry screening continues.
All students entering government or private schools for the first time are required to have health screenings before the new school year begins in August
Health screenings will continue to take place at the John Gray High School medical Centre from now until 17 August, and at the Public Health Department at the Cayman Islands Hospital from 20 – 31 August 2018.
Completed forms from private physicians should be submitted to the Public Health Department, Monday to Friday between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.
For school entry screenings in Cayman Brac, call the Public Health Nurse, Faith Hospital on 948- 2243
For further information call: 326-4890, 326-3882 or 925-5401.
Cayman islands; NPO Registration Sessions Continue
General Registry staff are continuing to assist persons who have yet to apply to register their charitable organisations under The Non-Profit Organisation Law.
Ahead of the law’s 31 July registration deadline, Registry staff will help persons to complete their registration documents everyTuesday and Thursday, from 5pm to 7:30pm, at General Registry’s offices on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building. The sessions, which are on an appointment basis, begin on Tuesday, 17 July, and are expected to last until Tuesday, 31 July.
The sessions will allow persons who have not yet registered to receive face-to-face assistance with completing and submitting registration applications. General Registry will still need time to process documentation. Once approved, applicants will be notified of their successful filing and a certificate of registration will be issued.
To book a day and time for the sessions, email paul.inniss@gov.ky or cigenreg@gov.ky.
Caribbean Palliative Care Conference, at the Westin Resort Cayman Islands
September 27 @ 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm Free
This is a free conference hosted by Cayman HospiceCare.
HospiceCare have had the privilege of hosting Palliative Care Conferences in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Their goal with these international conferences is to broaden the palliative and end-of-life education and encourage not only their own staff but also their interdisciplinary colleagues, who share the same challenges and responsibilities as they do in hospice and palliative care.
Date:
September 27
Time:
1:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cost: Free
Website: http://www.caymanhospicecare.ky/
Organizer HospiceCare
Phone: 345-945-7447
Email: info@caymanhospicecare.ky
Website: www.caymanhospicecare.ky
Cayman Brac: Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme
The Family Resource Centre (FRC) is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training programme (DVITP) in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others.
To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
100WF | 3rd Annual Corporate Mixology Competition to benefit Special Needs Foundation Cayman Islands
When:
September 20, 2018 – 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Click here for more information: http://www.cayman.finance/events2/100wf-3rd-annual-corporate-mixology-competition-benefit-special-needs-foundation-cayman/
Location:
Karoo, Camana Bay
The Cresent at Camana Bay, Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands; North Side District Community Meeting Thursday, 26 July
The RCIPS, along with the North Side District Council, will be holding a District Community Meeting in North Side on Thursday evening, 26 July. The meeting will be held at 8:00PM at the North Side Civic Centre.
The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend in order to express concerns and ask questions. Refreshments will be served.
Cayman Islands Andy’s Auto Inspections on hold
The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) would like to inform the public that Andy’s Auto will not be conducting vehicle inspections from 11 July – 17 August, as the certified inspector will be off island.
During this period vehicle owners can visit the DVDL offices to have their vehicle inspected, or visit one of the following authorised private garage facilities:
- G.T. Automotive
- Prestige Motors
- Tony’s Toys
- Car City Service
- Vampt Motors
- Automotive Art
- Euro Car
- Superior Auto
- Arch Automotive
- C&S Tyres
- Seven Day Inspections
- DVES (Government vehicles only)
Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50
Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Synopsis
Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Providers
Symposia Medicus
Dates
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Venue
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0
Grand Cayman,
Cayman Islands
Contact Information
Phone: (925) 969-1789
Contact Name: Jim Goodrich
Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org
Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html
Topics
Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Faculty
James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al
Est Attendance
175-225
Cayman Drama Society Acting Summer Camp
Have you been putting off those learning and professional goals? UCCI is here to help you start accomplishing them. We have various undergraduate, professional and continuing education offerings. We can even customise training for organisations no matter the size.
Prospective students looking to register for Fall 2018 must complete and submit their online application by Monday, July 30, 2018.
High school students, including Dual Enrollment applicants, must not await their external exam results (e.g. CXC, IGCSE, etc,) to submit their online application. Exam results can be submitted as soon as they become available.
All supporting documentation should be brought into the Office of the Registrar by Monday, August 20, 2018.
For further information, email Ms. Stephanie Scott, Admissions Coordinator, or call 623-8224.
KAABOO Cayman Feb. 15-16, 2019
The KAABOO Cayman festival has announced plans to donate some of its proceeds to local nonprofit agencies on the island.
In a news release, festival organizers said $1 of every ticket sold would be set aside to support three local and one international charitable groups. Two-day passes for the festival are expected to start at more than $200 when the lineup of entertainers is announced at 7:30 a.m. on May 15. Officials said they hope to sell 11,000 tickets.
The festival is scheduled for Feb. 15-16, 2019.
KAABOO Cayman will be supporting the National Gallery, Feed Our Future and the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, along with MusicCares, a Recording Academy program that has been a partner in the KAABOO Del Mar festival in California.
For more information about KAABOO Cayman, visit www.kaaboocayman.com
Extension for all Cayman Islands contractors to Register
The Builders Board has extended the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline is now Tuesday 31 July, 2018.
This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.
For fees and registration forms that are available online, contractors should visitwww.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by theDeputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
MON – FRI JUL 23 –27
10th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp
The 10th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp is July 23 – 27 from 830am to 12pm and from 1230pm to 4pm at the Arts & Recreation Center in Camana Bay.
Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp
The Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp is July 23 – 27 from 10 to 11am at the Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio.
Budding Chef Tween Summer Culinary Camp
The Budding Chef Tween Summer Culinary Camp is July 23 – 27 from 12 – 1:30pm at the Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Basketball is Monday – Friday (23 – 27 Jul) from 830am to 12pm at LSHS Court. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.
MON JUL 23 – FRI AUG 3
National Trust Summer Camp
The National Trust Summer Camp is July 23rd through August 3rd at Dart Park. For more information call 749-1121.
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Basketball is Monday – Friday (23 – 27 Jul) from 830am to 12pm at LSHS Court. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.
TUE JUL 24
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (24Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.
THU JUL 26
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (26 Jul) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Cayman Brac Summary Court
Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (26 Jul).
District Community Meeting in North Side
The RCIPS, along with the North Side District Council, will be holding a District Community Meeting in North Side on Thursday evening, 26 July. The meeting will be held at 8:00PM at the North Side Civic Centre.
The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend in order to express concerns and ask questions. Refreshments will be served.
SAT JULY 28
Quincy and Friends in Concert
The Brac Community Theater is hosting a stage show ‘Quincy and Friends in Concert’ on Saturday (28 Jul) at Aston Rutty Civic Center at 730pm. The event is a fundraiser to bring USA Motivational Speaker Rich Barnes to the Brac in September.
MON – FRI JUL 30 – AUG 3
Vacation Bible School
Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) from 830am to 12pm.
Acting Summer Camp
CayStage at the Prospect Playhouse is hosting an Acting Summer Camp Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) for ages 12 – 16 from 9am to 3pm. Visit cds.ky to book.
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring a Jr Lifeguard Camp is Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) from 830am to 12pm. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.
Shipwrecked Rescued by Jesus Vacation Bible School
You’re invited to Shipwrecked Rescued by Jesus Vacation Bible School for ages 5 – 12 at the Church of God Chapel in West Bay from 6 to 8pm July 30th – August 3rd. To register, call 324.8151.
TUE JUL 31
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (31Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.
THU AUG 2
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (2 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
MON – FRI AUG 6 – 10
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Football is Monday – Friday (6 – 10 Aug) from 830am to 12pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky
THU AUG 9
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (9 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
MON – FRI JUL 13 – 17
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky
F.C. International free Football Camp
The F.C. International free Football Camp for boys and girls ages 4 – 16 Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug) at the George Town Primary School from 9am to 1pm. All kids get free lunch and a free t-shirt. For more information call 926.1993
THU AUG 16
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (16 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
MON – FRI AUG 20 – 24
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (20 – 24 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky.
MON AUG 27
Schools in the Sister Islands reopen
All Schools in the Sister Islands reopen for Term 1 of the 2018/19 year on August 27th.
TUE – THU AUG 28 -30
Domestic Violence Intervention Training program
The Family Resource Centre is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training program in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others. To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
THU AUG 30
Cayman Brac Summary Court
Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (30 Aug).
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (30 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (30 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
Camana Bay August Events
If your children are still interested in attending a summer camp, Starfish Village is offering weekdays filled with arts, crafts, field trips, games and more. Shutterbugs interested in learning the art of photography can embark on a photographic tour with the professionals from Picture This Studios. Camps and classes are not just for little ones this summer, as Cayman Music School is offering guitar classes for beginners ages 15 and up! If you have always wanted to try out your guitar skills and learn how to read music notation then this is the class for you.
This summer Camana Bay is also introducing Rooftop Yoga with both sunset and sunrise sessions on Mondays and Fridays respectively, led by the experts from Align. This is the perfect way to start every morning and end every evening with a mentally and physically rewarding workout.
Don’t forget to catch the last Summer Moonlight & Movies on August 7 with the family for a screening of Lilo & Stich under the stars!
The Farmers & Artisans Market will take a temporary break after August 15 until November. During this time, low season for international visitors and a traditionally slower growing season for Cayman’s harvest, we will offer a smaller farmers-only market in Heliconia Court, the courtyard located in between One Nexus Way and 18 Forum Lane. This Market will be held on both Wednesdays and Saturdays to allow plenty of opportunities for locals to get their fresh produce! We are pleased to continue offering this complimentary community initiative in support of the island’s farmers.
For more real-time updates and what’s happening at Camana Bay, remember to download the Camana Bay Events App, available for download on the App Store or Google Play.
Warm Regards,
The Camana Bay Marketing Team
Here is a quick look at August’s special events:
Starfish Village Summer Camp
Weekdays
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Starfish Village
Rooftop Yoga at Camana Bay
Mondays throughout August
5:30-6:30 p.m.
Fridays throughout August
6:30-7:30 a.m.
Rooftop of 62 Forum Lane (Cayman National Building)
Shutterbugs Camp
Monday, August 6 and 13 and Friday, August 10 & 17
9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Picture This Studios
Guitar for Beginners
Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout August
6:30-7:30 p.m.
Cayman Music School
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Tuesday, August 7
7 p.m.
the Crescent
