iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below articles and notices

Cayman Islands: NRA Announces Construction of the Elgin Avenue Extension The National Roads Authority (NRA) has begun construction of the Elgin Avenue extension. The construction will extend east of Elgin Avenue from the CNB roundabout, connecting to a new two-lane roundabout, with exits to Printer Way and Crewe Road. When construction is complete motorist will not be able to access Printer Way via Thomas Russell Avenue. Construction will last approximately four months. During the construction period drivers are asked to keep watch for traffic diversions and asked to drive with caution. NRA thanks the public for their patience during these roadworks, and look forward to providing the benefit of these much-needed improvements. Please call 946-7780 or Email nra@nra.ky if you have any questions or comments regarding this project.

Cayman Islands school entry screenings continue

The Public Health Department reminds parents that school entry screening continues.

All students entering government or private schools for the first time are required to have health screenings before the new school year begins in August

Health screenings will continue to take place at the John Gray High School medical Centre from now until 17 August, and at the Public Health Department at the Cayman Islands Hospital from 20 – 31 August 2018.

Completed forms from private physicians should be submitted to the Public Health Department, Monday to Friday between 8.30 a.m. and 4.30 p.m.

For school entry screenings in Cayman Brac, call the Public Health Nurse, Faith Hospital on 948- 2243

For further information call: 326-4890, 326-3882 or 925-5401.

Cayman islands; NPO Registration Sessions Continue

General Registry staff are continuing to assist persons who have yet to apply to register their charitable organisations under The Non-Profit Organisation Law.

Ahead of the law’s 31 July registration deadline, Registry staff will help persons to complete their registration documents everyTuesday and Thursday, from 5pm to 7:30pm, at General Registry’s offices on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building. The sessions, which are on an appointment basis, begin on Tuesday, 17 July, and are expected to last until Tuesday, 31 July.

The sessions will allow persons who have not yet registered to receive face-to-face assistance with completing and submitting registration applications. General Registry will still need time to process documentation. Once approved, applicants will be notified of their successful filing and a certificate of registration will be issued.

To book a day and time for the sessions, email paul.inniss@gov.ky or cigenreg@gov.ky.

Caribbean Palliative Care Conference, at the Westin Resort Cayman Islands

September 27 @ 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm Free

This is a free conference hosted by Cayman HospiceCare.

HospiceCare have had the privilege of hosting Palliative Care Conferences in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Their goal with these international conferences is to broaden the palliative and end-of-life education and encourage not only their own staff but also their interdisciplinary colleagues, who share the same challenges and responsibilities as they do in hospice and palliative care.

Date:

September 27

Time:

1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Cost: Free

Website: http://www.caymanhospicecare.ky/

Organizer HospiceCare

Phone: 345-945-7447

Email: info@caymanhospicecare.ky

Website: www.caymanhospicecare.ky

Cayman Brac: Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme

The Family Resource Centre (FRC) is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training programme (DVITP) in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others.

To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.

100WF | 3rd Annual Corporate Mixology Competition to benefit Special Needs Foundation Cayman Islands When: September 20, 2018 – 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Click here for more information: http://www.cayman.finance/events2/100wf-3rd-annual-corporate-mixology-competition-benefit-special-needs-foundation-cayman/ Location: Karoo, Camana Bay The Cresent at Camana Bay, Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands; North Side District Community Meeting Thursday, 26 July

The RCIPS, along with the North Side District Council, will be holding a District Community Meeting in North Side on Thursday evening, 26 July. The meeting will be held at 8:00PM at the North Side Civic Centre.

The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend in order to express concerns and ask questions. Refreshments will be served.

Cayman Islands Andy’s Auto Inspections on hold

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) would like to inform the public that Andy’s Auto will not be conducting vehicle inspections from 11 July – 17 August, as the certified inspector will be off island.

During this period vehicle owners can visit the DVDL offices to have their vehicle inspected, or visit one of the following authorised private garage facilities:

G.T. Automotive

Prestige Motors

Tony’s Toys

Car City Service

Vampt Motors

Automotive Art

Euro Car

Superior Auto

Arch Automotive

C&S Tyres

Seven Day Inspections

DVES (Government vehicles only)

Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50 Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018 Synopsis Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more… Providers Symposia Medicus Dates Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018 Venue The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa 30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Contact Information Phone: (925) 969-1789 Contact Name: Jim Goodrich Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html Topics Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more… Faculty James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al Est Attendance 175-225 Cayman Drama Society Acting Summer Camp

Cayman Islands NCVO 39th Annual Radio/Telethon Fundraiser

New Cayman Islands License Plate List Updated The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) has uploaded its list of new electronic license plates that are ready for collection.An additional 1,200 plates are now ready to be picked up from the DVDL office on Crewe Road.Vehicles owners are reminded that when collecting the new plate, they must bring in the temporary/old plates, the windshield tag, as well as their logbook.The list can be viewed on the department’s website athttp://www.dvdl.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/vlthome/pressroom/2018/plates-collection-may-2018