iNews Briefs & Community Events

Caribbean Palliative Care Conference, at the Westin Resort Cayman Islands September 27 @ 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm Free This is a free conference hosted by Cayman HospiceCare. HospiceCare have had the privilege of hosting Palliative Care Conferences in 2008, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016. Their goal with these international conferences is to broaden the palliative and end-of-life education and encourage not only their own staff but also their interdisciplinary colleagues, who share the same challenges and responsibilities as they do in hospice and palliative care. Date: September 27 Time: 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm Cost: Free Website: http://www.caymanhospicecare.ky/ Organizer HospiceCare Phone: 345-945-7447 Email: info@caymanhospicecare.ky Website: www.caymanhospicecare.ky Jamaica: Pan Caribbean Sugar Company to end operations at Monymusk From RJR News Audley Shaw, Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, has disclosed that Pan Caribbean Sugar Company Limited has given notice that it will not operate Monymusk sugar factory next year. Shaw made the disclosure while closing the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday. He pointed out that since the establishment of the Cane Expansion Fund Unit in December 2014, approximately $519 million has been approved for on-lending to farmers in the Monymusk factory area. Of this amount, $493 million has been disbursed to 93 farmers for cultivation of 404.96 hectares. IMAGE: /assets/img/stories/display_pic/default_story_img.jpg File photo For more: http://rjrnewsonline.com/business/pan-caribbean-sugar-company-to-end-operations-at-monymusk Cayman Brac: Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme The Family Resource Centre (FRC) is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training programme (DVITP) in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others.

To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.

(GIS) CDS ACTING SUMMER CAMPS: We still have places on our next acting camp for 12-16 year olds click here Here we will create a devised performance tailored to the group. Book now to join us! 100WF | 3rd Annual Corporate Mixology Competition to benefit Special Needs Foundation Cayman Islands When: September 20, 2018 – 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Click here for more information: http://www.cayman.finance/events2/100wf-3rd-annual-corporate-mixology-competition-benefit-special-needs-foundation-cayman/ Location: Karoo, Camana Bay The Cresent at Camana Bay, Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands; North Side District Community Meeting Thursday, 26 July

The RCIPS, along with the North Side District Council, will be holding a District Community Meeting in North Side on Thursday evening, 26 July. The meeting will be held at 8:00PM at the North Side Civic Centre.

The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend in order to express concerns and ask questions. Refreshments will be served.

UPDATE: 3 vehicles reported stolen on Grand Cayman in five Days, 4 – 9 July Further to the below, the silver 1999 Honda Civic hatchback, registration #129 952, which was reported stolen on Saturday, 7 July, has been recovered by officers in the West Bay area. The 2000 Mazda Demio, and 1996 Honda CR-V remain outstanding. Over the past five days, police have received reports of three stolen vehicles, two of which were taken over the weekend. On Wednesday, 4 July, police responded to a report of a car that had been stolen from a location on Buttonwood Avenue, George Town. The car, a black Mazda Demio, registration #133 583, was discovered missing that same morning. A picture of the actual vehicle is attached. Make: Mazda Model: Demio – 2000 Colour: Black Reg. #: 133 583 Early Saturday morning, 7 July, officers responded to a report of a stolen silver 1999 Honda Civic hatchback, registration #129 952, which was last seen parked off Safehaven Drive in the vicinity of West Bay Road at about 4:30PM on Friday, 6 July. It was discovered missing at about 12:30AM on Saturday. A picture of a similar vehicle is attached. Year: 1999 Make: Honda Model: Civic Colour: Silver Reg. #: 129 952 Just before 12:00PM on Saturday, 7 July, a report was received of a stolen blue 1996 Honda CR-V, registration #129 919, which was last seen parked at Island Pine Villas on West Bay Road at about 11:30PM on Friday, 6 July. It was discovered missing at about 11:30AM on Saturday. The vehicle is further described as having sun fading on the roof, hood and doors, and a small dent towards the rear of the vehicle. A picture of a similar vehicle is attached. Year: 1996 Make: Honda Model: CR-V Colour: Blue Reg. #: 129 919 Anyone with information regarding these stolen vehicles is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681 Cayman Islands Andy’s Auto Inspections on hold The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) would like to inform the public that Andy’s Auto will not be conducting vehicle inspections from 11 July – 17 August, as the certified inspector will be off island. During this period vehicle owners can visit the DVDL offices to have their vehicle inspected, or visit one of the following authorised private garage facilities: G.T. Automotive

Prestige Motors

Tony’s Toys

Car City Service

Vampt Motors

Automotive Art

Euro Car

Superior Auto

Arch Automotive

C&S Tyres

Seven Day Inspections

DVES (Government vehicles only) Cayman Islands: RCIPS Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Owner of Found Kayak, 5 July From RCIPS Police are currently in possession of a red two-seater kayak which was found by a member of the public yesterday, 4 July. Pictures of the kayak are attached. Anyone who believes this kayak belongs to them is invited to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 in order to arrange for the kayak to be returned. As always, persons will be required to present proof of ownership before the kayak is handed over. Cayman Seafarers Meeting The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 July at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm. A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge. Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50 Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018 Synopsis Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more… Providers Symposia Medicus Dates Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018 Venue The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa 30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0 Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands Contact Information Phone: (925) 969-1789 Contact Name: Jim Goodrich Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html Topics Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more… Faculty James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al Est Attendance 175-225 Cayman Drama Society Acting Summer Camp

Cayman Islands NCVO 39th Annual Radio/Telethon Fundraiser

New Cayman Islands License Plate List Updated The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) has uploaded its list of new electronic license plates that are ready for collection.An additional 1,200 plates are now ready to be picked up from the DVDL office on Crewe Road.Vehicles owners are reminded that when collecting the new plate, they must bring in the temporary/old plates, the windshield tag, as well as their logbook.The list can be viewed on the department’s website at http://www.dvdl.gov.ky/portal/page/portal/vlthome/pressroom/2018/plates-collection-may-2018

Cayman Islands NPO Registration workshops commence

Persons who have yet to register their charitable organisations under The Non-Profit Organisation Law can receive help with their application forms, ahead of the 31 July registration deadline.

General Registry is hosting two-hour registration workshops every Tuesday and Thursday, from 5pm to 7pm at its offices on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building. The workshops, which are on an appointment basis, began on Tuesday, 8 May, and are expected to last until Thursday, 28 June.

The workshops will allow NPOs that have not yet registered to learn about their legal requirements and receive face-to-face assistance with completing their registrations. To book a day and time for the workshop, email paul.inniss@gov.ky or cigenreg@gov.ky

University College of the Cayman Islands: Make success happen!

Jumpstart your career!

Have you been putting off those learning and professional goals? UCCI is here to help you start accomplishing them. We have various undergraduate, professional and continuing education offerings. We can even customise training for organisations no matter the size.

Prospective students looking to register for Fall 2018 must complete and submit their online application by Monday, July 30, 2018.

High school students, including Dual Enrollment applicants, must not await their external exam results (e.g. CXC, IGCSE, etc,) to submit their online application. Exam results can be submitted as soon as they become available.

All supporting documentation should be brought into the Office of the Registrar by Monday, August 20, 2018.

For further information, email Ms. Stephanie Scott, Admissions Coordinator, or call 623-8224.

KAABOO Cayman Feb. 15-16, 2019

The KAABOO Cayman festival has announced plans to donate some of its proceeds to local nonprofit agencies on the island.

In a news release, festival organizers said $1 of every ticket sold would be set aside to support three local and one international charitable groups. Two-day passes for the festival are expected to start at more than $200 when the lineup of entertainers is announced at 7:30 a.m. on May 15. Officials said they hope to sell 11,000 tickets.

The festival is scheduled for Feb. 15-16, 2019.

KAABOO Cayman will be supporting the National Gallery, Feed Our Future and the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, along with MusicCares, a Recording Academy program that has been a partner in the KAABOO Del Mar festival in California.

For more information about KAABOO Cayman, visit www.kaaboocayman.com

Extension for all Cayman Islands contractors to Register The Builders Board has extended the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline is now Tuesday 31 July, 2018. This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors. For fees and registration forms that are available online, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office. The list is as follows: Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018; Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018. COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

MON – FRI JUL 16 – 20

Immerse Cayman Nature Summer Camp The Immerse Cayman Nature Summer Camp hosted by the National Museum is Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul) from 8am to 430pm daily. Cayman Music School Camp The Cayman Music School Camp is 16 – 20 July from 8am to 230pm. 8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp The 8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp 2018 is July 16 – 20 from 8am to 12pm at the Camana Bay Sports Complex. Vacation Bible School The George Town Wesleyan Church is hosting Vacation Bible School under the theme Polar Blast 'Where Jesus' Love is Cool' Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul) from 9am to 12pm. Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps: Volleyball Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Volleyball is Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul) from 7 to 9pm at LSHS Court. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky. Vacation Bible School The Church of God Holiness at Watering Place is hosting a Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8pm Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul). YMCA Culture Camp YMCA Culture Camp is Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul) at Heritage House from 830am to 12pm with an extended day camp from 1230pm to 430pm. Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky. MON JUL 16 Intro to Synchro Caymanite Synchro and Camana Bay Aquatic Club invite swimmers 6 years and older to Intro to Synchro on Monday (16 Jul) from 630 to 730pm at the Camana Bay Aquatic Center. Email alissa.moberg@gmail.com. Shutterbugs Camp The Shutterbugs Camp is Monday (16 Jul) from 9am to 12pm at Picture This Studio. TUE JUL 17 Summer Moonlight & Movies Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (17Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay. THU JUL 19 Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (19 Jul) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.

SAT & SUN JULY 21 & 22

2nd Annual Brac Surf & Turf CIWA and SITA Present the 2nd Annual Brac Surf & Turf is taking place Saturday and Sunday (21 & 22 Jul) MON – FRI JUL 23 –27 10th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp The 10th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp is July 23 – 27 from 830am to 12pm and from 1230pm to 4pm at the Arts & Recreation Center in Camana Bay. Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp The Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp is July 23 – 27 from 10 to 11am at the Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio. Budding Chef Tween Summer Culinary Camp The Budding Chef Tween Summer Culinary Camp is July 23 – 27 from 12 – 1:30pm at the Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio

Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps

Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Basketball is Monday – Friday (23 – 27 Jul) from 830am to 12pm at LSHS Court. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.

MON JUL 23 – FRI AUG 3

National Trust Summer Camp

The National Trust Summer Camp is July 23rd through August 3rd at Dart Park. For more information call 749-1121.

TUE JUL 24

Summer Moonlight & Movies

Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (24Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.

Acting Summer Camp CayStage at the Prospect Playhouse is hosting an Acting Summer Camp Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) for ages 12 – 16 from 9am to 3pm. Visit cds.ky to book. Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring a Jr Lifeguard Camp is Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) from 830am to 12pm. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.

TUE JUL 31

Summer Moonlight & Movies

Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (31Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.

THU AUG 2

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (2 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.

MON – FRI AUG 6 – 10

Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps

Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Football is Monday – Friday (6 – 10 Aug) from 830am to 12pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky

THU AUG 9

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (9 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.

MON – FRI JUL 13 – 17

YMCA Summer Camp

YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky

F.C. International free Football Camp

The F.C. International free Football Camp for boys and girls ages 4 – 16 Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug) at the George Town Primary School from 9am to 1pm. All kids get free lunch and a free t-shirt. For more information call 926.1993

THU AUG 16

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (16 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.

MON – FRI AUG 20 – 24

YMCA Summer Camp

YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (20 – 24 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky.

MON AUG 27

Schools in the Sister Islands reopen All Schools in the Sister Islands reopen for Term 1 of the 2018/19 year on August 27th.

TUE – THU AUG 28 -30

Domestic Violence Intervention Training program

The Family Resource Centre is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training program in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others. To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.

THU AUG 30

Cayman Brac Summary Court

Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (30 Aug).