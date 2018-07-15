iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below articles and notices
Jamaica: Pan Caribbean Sugar Company to end operations at Monymusk
Audley Shaw, Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, has disclosed that Pan Caribbean Sugar Company Limited has given notice that it will not operate Monymusk sugar factory next year.
Shaw made the disclosure while closing the Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday.
He pointed out that since the establishment of the Cane Expansion Fund Unit in December 2014, approximately $519 million has been approved for on-lending to farmers in the Monymusk factory area.
Of this amount, $493 million has been disbursed to 93 farmers for cultivation of 404.96 hectares.
File photo
For more: http://rjrnewsonline.com/business/pan-caribbean-sugar-company-to-end-operations-at-monymusk
Cayman Brac: Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme
The Family Resource Centre (FRC) is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training programme (DVITP) in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others.
To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
CDS ACTING SUMMER CAMPS:
We still have places on our next acting camp for 12-16 year olds click here Here we will create a devised performance tailored to the group. Book now to join us!
100WF | 3rd Annual Corporate Mixology Competition to benefit Special Needs Foundation Cayman Islands
When:
September 20, 2018 – 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm
Click here for more information: http://www.cayman.finance/events2/100wf-3rd-annual-corporate-mixology-competition-benefit-special-needs-foundation-cayman/
Location:
Karoo, Camana Bay
The Cresent at Camana Bay, Cayman Islands
Cayman Islands; North Side District Community Meeting Thursday, 26 July
The RCIPS, along with the North Side District Council, will be holding a District Community Meeting in North Side on Thursday evening, 26 July. The meeting will be held at 8:00PM at the North Side Civic Centre.
The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend in order to express concerns and ask questions. Refreshments will be served.
UPDATE: 3 vehicles reported stolen on Grand Cayman in five Days, 4 – 9 July
Further to the below, the silver 1999 Honda Civic hatchback, registration #129 952, which was reported stolen on Saturday, 7 July, has been recovered by officers in the West Bay area.
The 2000 Mazda Demio, and 1996 Honda CR-V remain outstanding.
Over the past five days, police have received reports of three stolen vehicles, two of which were taken over the weekend.
On Wednesday, 4 July, police responded to a report of a car that had been stolen from a location on Buttonwood Avenue, George Town. The car, a black Mazda Demio, registration #133 583, was discovered missing that same morning.
A picture of the actual vehicle is attached.
Make: Mazda
Model: Demio – 2000
Colour: Black
Reg. #: 133 583
Early Saturday morning, 7 July, officers responded to a report of a stolen silver 1999 Honda Civic hatchback, registration #129 952, which was last seen parked off Safehaven Drive in the vicinity of West Bay Road at about 4:30PM on Friday, 6 July. It was discovered missing at about 12:30AM on Saturday.
A picture of a similar vehicle is attached.
Year: 1999
Make: Honda
Model: Civic
Colour: Silver
Reg. #: 129 952
Just before 12:00PM on Saturday, 7 July, a report was received of a stolen blue 1996 Honda CR-V, registration #129 919, which was last seen parked at Island Pine Villas on West Bay Road at about 11:30PM on Friday, 6 July. It was discovered missing at about 11:30AM on Saturday. The vehicle is further described as having sun fading on the roof, hood and doors, and a small dent towards the rear of the vehicle.
A picture of a similar vehicle is attached.
Year: 1996
Make: Honda
Model: CR-V
Colour: Blue
Reg. #: 129 919
Anyone with information regarding these stolen vehicles is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website at www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip. Tips can also be submitted via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681
Cayman Islands Andy’s Auto Inspections on hold
The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing (DVDL) would like to inform the public that Andy’s Auto will not be conducting vehicle inspections from 11 July – 17 August, as the certified inspector will be off island.
During this period vehicle owners can visit the DVDL offices to have their vehicle inspected, or visit one of the following authorised private garage facilities:
- G.T. Automotive
- Prestige Motors
- Tony’s Toys
- Car City Service
- Vampt Motors
- Automotive Art
- Euro Car
- Superior Auto
- Arch Automotive
- C&S Tyres
- Seven Day Inspections
- DVES (Government vehicles only)
Cayman Islands: RCIPS Seeks Public Assistance in Locating Owner of Found Kayak, 5 July
Police are currently in possession of a red two-seater kayak which was found by a member of the public yesterday, 4 July. Pictures of the kayak are attached.
Anyone who believes this kayak belongs to them is invited to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 in order to arrange for the kayak to be returned. As always, persons will be required to present proof of ownership before the kayak is handed over.
Cayman Seafarers Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 July at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
Cayman Islands; 24th Annual Conference on Women’s Health: Care Of Women Over 50
Grand Cayman, , Cayman Islands
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Synopsis
Including topics on: Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Providers
Symposia Medicus
Dates
Wed, Nov 14 – Sat, Nov 17, 2018
Venue
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
30620 Seven Mile Beach, Seven Mile Beach 0
Grand Cayman,
Cayman Islands
Contact Information
Phone: (925) 969-1789
Contact Name: Jim Goodrich
Contact E-mail: info@symposiamedicus.org
Website: http://www.symposiamedicus.org/Assets/Conference/1477/1477.html
Topics
Breast Cancer, Mental Health, Sexual Dysfunction, Urogynecology, Menopause, and much more…
Faculty
James Fiorica, MD, FACOG; Charles Rardin, MD; et.al
Est Attendance
175-225
Cayman Drama Society Acting Summer Camp
Cayman Islands NPO Registration workshops commence
Persons who have yet to register their charitable organisations under The Non-Profit Organisation Law can receive help with their application forms, ahead of the 31 July registration deadline.
General Registry is hosting two-hour registration workshops every Tuesday and Thursday, from 5pm to 7pm at its offices on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building. The workshops, which are on an appointment basis, began on Tuesday, 8 May, and are expected to last until Thursday, 28 June.
The workshops will allow NPOs that have not yet registered to learn about their legal requirements and receive face-to-face assistance with completing their registrations. To book a day and time for the workshop, email paul.inniss@gov.ky or cigenreg@gov.ky
University College of the Cayman Islands: Make success happen!
Have you been putting off those learning and professional goals? UCCI is here to help you start accomplishing them. We have various undergraduate, professional and continuing education offerings. We can even customise training for organisations no matter the size.
Prospective students looking to register for Fall 2018 must complete and submit their online application by Monday, July 30, 2018.
High school students, including Dual Enrollment applicants, must not await their external exam results (e.g. CXC, IGCSE, etc,) to submit their online application. Exam results can be submitted as soon as they become available.
All supporting documentation should be brought into the Office of the Registrar by Monday, August 20, 2018.
For further information, email Ms. Stephanie Scott, Admissions Coordinator, or call 623-8224.
KAABOO Cayman Feb. 15-16, 2019
The KAABOO Cayman festival has announced plans to donate some of its proceeds to local nonprofit agencies on the island.
In a news release, festival organizers said $1 of every ticket sold would be set aside to support three local and one international charitable groups. Two-day passes for the festival are expected to start at more than $200 when the lineup of entertainers is announced at 7:30 a.m. on May 15. Officials said they hope to sell 11,000 tickets.
The festival is scheduled for Feb. 15-16, 2019.
KAABOO Cayman will be supporting the National Gallery, Feed Our Future and the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, along with MusicCares, a Recording Academy program that has been a partner in the KAABOO Del Mar festival in California.
For more information about KAABOO Cayman, visit www.kaaboocayman.com
Extension for all Cayman Islands contractors to Register
The Builders Board has extended the deadline for all local contractors to register with the board. The contractors’ deadline is now Tuesday 31 July, 2018.
This registration requirement is for general and civil contractors, residential and building contractors as well as trade contractors.
For fees and registration forms that are available online, contractors should visit www.planning.ky/boards-all/builders-board
Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed
The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the Deputy Governor’s Office.
The list is as follows:
Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;
Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and
Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.
COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)
MON – FRI JUL 16 – 20
Immerse Cayman Nature Summer Camp
The Immerse Cayman Nature Summer Camp hosted by the National Museum is Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul) from 8am to 430pm daily.
Cayman Music School Camp
The Cayman Music School Camp is 16 – 20 July from 8am to 230pm.
8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp
The 8th Annual Multi-Sports Camp 2018 is July 16 – 20 from 8am to 12pm at the Camana Bay Sports Complex.
Vacation Bible School
The George Town Wesleyan Church is hosting Vacation Bible School under the theme Polar Blast ‘Where Jesus’ Love is Cool’ Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul) from 9am to 12pm.
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps: Volleyball
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Volleyball is Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul) from 7 to 9pm at LSHS Court. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.
Vacation Bible School
The Church of God Holiness at Watering Place is hosting a Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8pm Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul).
YMCA Culture Camp
YMCA Culture Camp is Monday – Friday (16 – 20 Jul) at Heritage House from 830am to 12pm with an extended day camp from 1230pm to 430pm. Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky.
MON JUL 16
Intro to Synchro
Caymanite Synchro and Camana Bay Aquatic Club invite swimmers 6 years and older to Intro to Synchro on Monday (16 Jul) from 630 to 730pm at the Camana Bay Aquatic Center. Email alissa.moberg@gmail.com.
Shutterbugs Camp
The Shutterbugs Camp is Monday (16 Jul) from 9am to 12pm at Picture This Studio.
TUE JUL 17
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (17Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.
Cayman Seafarers Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 July at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
THU JUL 19
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (19 Jul) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
SAT & SUN JULY 21 & 22
2nd Annual Brac Surf & Turf
CIWA and SITA Present the 2nd Annual Brac Surf & Turf is taking place Saturday and Sunday (21 & 22 Jul)
MON – FRI JUL 23 –27
10th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp
The 10th Annual Camana Bay Basketball Camp is July 23 – 27 from 830am to 12pm and from 1230pm to 4pm at the Arts & Recreation Center in Camana Bay.
Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp
The Budding Chef Summer Culinary Camp is July 23 – 27 from 10 to 11am at the Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio.
Budding Chef Tween Summer Culinary Camp
The Budding Chef Tween Summer Culinary Camp is July 23 – 27 from 12 – 1:30pm at the Bon Vivant Kitchen Studio
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Basketball is Monday – Friday (23 – 27 Jul) from 830am to 12pm at LSHS Court. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.
MON JUL 23 – FRI AUG 3
National Trust Summer Camp
The National Trust Summer Camp is July 23rd through August 3rd at Dart Park. For more information call 749-1121.
TUE JUL 24
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (24Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.
THU JUL 26
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (26 Jul) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Cayman Brac Summary Court
Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (26 Jul).
District Community Meeting in North Side
The RCIPS, along with the North Side District Council, will be holding a District Community Meeting in North Side on Thursday evening, 26 July. The meeting will be held at 8:00PM at the North Side Civic Centre.
The meeting is open to the public and residents are encouraged to attend in order to express concerns and ask questions. Refreshments will be served.
MON – FRI JUL 30 – AUG 3
Vacation Bible School
Boatswain Bay Presbyterian Church is hosting Vacation Bible School Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) from 830am to 12pm.
Acting Summer Camp
CayStage at the Prospect Playhouse is hosting an Acting Summer Camp Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) for ages 12 – 16 from 9am to 3pm. Visit cds.ky to book.
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring a Jr Lifeguard Camp is Monday – Friday (30 Jul – 3 Aug) from 830am to 12pm. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky.
TUE JUL 31
Summer Moonlight & Movies
Summer Moonlight & Movies continues on Tuesday (31Jul) at 7pm at the Crescent in Camana Bay.
THU AUG 2
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (2 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
MON – FRI AUG 6 – 10
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps
Sister Islands Sports Department Summer Camps featuring Football is Monday – Friday (6 – 10 Aug) from 830am to 12pm at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex. Email Harold.sanford@gov.ky
THU AUG 9
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (9 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
MON – FRI JUL 13 – 17
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky
F.C. International free Football Camp
The F.C. International free Football Camp for boys and girls ages 4 – 16 Monday – Friday (13 – 17 Aug) at the George Town Primary School from 9am to 1pm. All kids get free lunch and a free t-shirt. For more information call 926.1993
THU AUG 16
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (16 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
MON – FRI AUG 20 – 24
YMCA Summer Camp
YMCA Summer Camp is Monday – Friday (20 – 24 Aug). Email ysummercamp@ymcacayman.ky.
MON AUG 27
Schools in the Sister Islands reopen
All Schools in the Sister Islands reopen for Term 1 of the 2018/19 year on August 27th.
TUE – THU AUG 28 -30
Domestic Violence Intervention Training program
The Family Resource Centre is hosting a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training program in the Brac Reef Resort Conference Room, Cayman Brac on Tuesday, 28 to Thursday, 30 August 2018, 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The certificate course is for frontline professionals or those who want to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relationships and help others. To register, please call the FRC at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky.
THU AUG 30
Cayman Brac Summary Court
Cayman Brac Summary Court is Thursday (30 Aug).
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is Thursday (30 Aug) from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House.
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (30 Aug) from 9am to 230pm at the District Office.
Speak Your Mind