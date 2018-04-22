iNews Briefs & Community Events

by

Ghost net found by Cayman Islands DOE

Cayman Islands Department of the Environment have now confirmed the ghost net that has featured highly in even media world wide has been discovered.

The net that was floating in Cayman waters and disappeared was found on the reef was found by Captain Charles Ebanks and towed to Harbour House Marine with help from DoE staff last Friday (20).

Cayman Islands Premier’s visit to London – Video

Please see below a link to a video of the Premier speaking about his trip to London this week.

https://vimeo.com/265675899/87d5251547

Concacaf cancels remainder of Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship 2018 for security concerns

Miami (Sunday, April 22, 2018) – The Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) announced today the cancellation due to force majeure of the remainder of the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship 2018, which is taking place in Managua, Nicaragua.

Concacaf determined that to guarantee the safety of the delegations, and all participants and fans, the cancellation will apply to all matches and events and take immediate effect.

The Confederation has taken the decision to cancel the remainder of the tournament following vigilant monitoring of the situation as it has developed, and in close coordination with the Nicaraguan Football Federation and local authorities.

Concacaf will determine future steps regarding this tournament and the related qualifying process for Concacaf teams for the FIFA Women’s World Under-17 Cup Uruguay 2018. The timing of those decisions will be communicated as they are determined.

Cayman Islands: Diving exercise at the Kittiwake on Monday, 30 April

On Monday, 30 April, the RCIPS will be conducting a dive exercise on the Kittiwake, as part of underwater search and rescue/search and recovery training. Police officers, as well as civilian staff, will be participating in this training, which aims to expand our joint capacities to conduct such water searches and recoveries.

Cayman Business Men’s Breakfast

The Grand Cayman chapter of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International is having its monthly breakfast on Saturday April 28, 2018 at 7:30am, at Lola’s restaurant in Camana Bay. The speaker will be Mr. Roy Bodden, formerly of Radio Cayman.

Inspire Cayman – 2018 International Scooter Tournament

Friday, June 29, 2018 9:00 AM

Sunday, July 1, 2018 5:00 PM

Black Pearl Skatepark

A Scooter competition in the CAYMAN ISLANDS? Why would you not go? Event is located at the Black Pearl Skatepark and will have 4 divisions including Pro. Please visit their instagram @inspire_cayman for updates and details on registration!

Cayman Islands: Suspected Arson in Bodden Town Friday, 20 April

From RCIPS

On Friday, 20 April, just after 11AM, police and fire officers responded to a report of a fire on Nettie Levy Close in Bodden Town that had caused significant damage to a house.

Arson was suspected, and police arrested two men of Bodden Town, ages 60 and 59, on suspicion of Arson. They were taken into Police custody.

Cayman Islands: Water-related Death in East End Friday, 20 April

From RCIPS

Friday, 20 April, just before 9am, a 70-year-old woman fell into difficulties while scuba diving off East End. CPR was attempted on the victim, but she was pronounced dead after she was transported to Cayman Islands Hospital by ambulance.

The woman was visiting the island from the United States.

Cayman Islands Elections Office Opens 2.30 pm Tuesday, 24 April 2018

The Elections Office will be closed in the morning and open from 2.30 to 5 pm on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 to facilitate staff training.

The office will re-open at 8.30 am on Wednesday, 25 April 2018.

Elections Office staff apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

(GIS)

Cayman Islands Older Persons Council to Meet the Public

The Older Persons’ Council is seeking input from older persons and their families through a series of meetings in each of the Cayman Islands’ six Districts, from mid-April through mid-May. These take place as follows:

North Side Wednesday, 25 April – 7-8.30 p.m. Civic Centre

West Bay Saturday, 28 April – 5.30 -7 p.m. Sir JACPS Hall

Bodden Town Saturday, 5 May – 5.30-7 p.m. Civic Centre

East End & Saturday, 12 May – 5.30- 7p.m. East End United Church Gun Bay Hall

Light refreshments will be available.

Cayman Islands hurricane shelter volunteers wanted

Caymanians or legal residents interested becoming hurricane shelter volunteers for the 2018 hurricane season should register by emailing DCFS.SMT@gov.ky or calling the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) on 949-0290 by the deadline of Tuesday, 1 May 2018. No experience is required.

Once registered, interested parties must attend both training sessions being held by the Department and the Hazard Management Cayman Islands on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 May, John Gray High School canteen/hall, 5.30 p.m. (sign in), sessions 6 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.

Those who are then selected to become shelter managers or district representatives must attend a further training session on Tuesday, 29 May, Government Administration Building, Room 1038, 5.30 p.m. (sign in), session 6 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.

(GIS)

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens celebrate 25 years

You are cordially invited to a black tie 25th Anniversary Gala on Sat 28th April at The Cracked Conch Restaurant, West Bay.

Tickets $100. Call Pat Bazell-Taylor at 916-6249

CITA Annual General Meeting & Election of the 2018/2019 Board of Directors

Wednesday, 9th May 2018

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Reception will immediately follow)

Those members who wish to provide promotional material (geared towards fellow members) for display at the AGM may contact us at info@cita.ky or on 345-949-8522 to discuss this.

In preparation for the AGM, please RSVP HERE. If you are unable to attend but would like your member business to be represented and participate in the voting process, please complete either the Proxy Form or the Appointment of Temporary Designated Representative. Click here to download the form.

Do you need to update your membership information? Click here download this form: (insert Member Info Form – attached).

Please note that to be eligible to vote for the above-mentioned candidates at the AGM, you will need to ensure your membership for the 2018/2019 year is renewed through payment of the requisite annual fees at the CITA office. If you have not yet received an invoice or need more information on the related fees, you may call 949-8522 or email info@cita.ky.

We look forward to seeing you at The Westin on May 9th!

Cayman Islands Special Olympics June 5th-11th

Posted by Jessica Powell

The Special Olympics is coming up, starting this Saturday, June 5th. Dozens are needed at the opening Ceremony (with the ceremony starting at 3pm, volunteers are needed from 11am-5pm), so make an attempt to come out for an hour or two whenever you’re available! There are various events being held next week as well, all of which need volunteers and supporters. If you’re interested in helping out or want to find out more about a specific day or activity, feel free to contact Jessica at jess1130@hotmail.com.

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by theDeputy Governor’s Office.

The list is as follows:

New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018;

Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018;

Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018;

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

SUN APR 15 – SAT MAY 5 Jesus Is Still the Answer Seventh Day Adventist Church presents Jesus Is Still the Answer with Pastor Robert Williams at Creek Seventh-Day Adventist Church from April 15th – May 5th.

TUE APR 24

Ultimate Frisbee Week 17

Ultimate Frisbee Week 17 continues on Tuesday (24 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.

Elections Office Closure

The Elections Office will be closed in the morning and open from 2.30 to 5 pm on Tuesday, 24 April 2018 to facilitate staff training.

The office will re-open at 8.30 am on Wednesday, 25 April 2018.

Elections Office staff apologise for any inconvenience this closure may cause.

John Gray High School Open Day

John Gray High School is having an Open Day for the school on Tuesday (24 Apr) from 10:30am – 4:00pm. Parents and Guardians of the School are being urged to come in to the school during the course of the day to see classes in operation as well as various displays and performances. Most performances will occur between 12:00pm – 1:00pm with classes and displays accessible from 10:30am – 4:00pm.

WED APR 25

Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing Closure

Offices of the Department of Vehicle and Drivers’ Licensing will open later Wednesday (25 Apr) in all its locations since they will be closed from 8.30-10 am to facilitate a staff meeting.

Older Person’s Council Meeting

The Older Person’s Council is hosting a series of meetings for older persons and their families. The next meeting is Wednesday (25 Apr) from 7 – 830pm at the North Side Civie Center.

THU APR 26

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House on Thursday (26 Apr).

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (26 Apr) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.

Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament

The Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament is Thursday – Sunday (26 – 29 Apr). Log on to fishcayman.com for more information.

FRI APR 27

Special Evangelistic Services

The Church of God Full Gospel Hall in Savannah invites everyone to Special Evangelistic Services at 715pm nightly Sunday – Friday (22 – 27 Apr). For transportation, call 926.8180.

SAT APR 28

NCFA Sister Islands Final Concert

The National Children’s Festival of the Arts Sister Islands Final Concert is April 28th at the Aston Rutty Center.

Little Cayman Agriculture Show

The Little Cayman Agriculture Show is Saturday (28 Apr) from 10am to 4pm at Blossom Village Community Park.

All White Alter Worship

You’re invited to the All White Alter Worship Event featuring Jonathan Nelson on Saturday (28 Apr) at Mary Miller Hall.

Meg Bodden Fundraiser Breakfast and Garage Sale

The Meg Bodden Fundraiser Breakfast and Garage Sale is Saturday (28 Apr) from 6 to 930am in the First Baptist Church Gym. All proceeds will go to Ms. Bodden to help offset the expenses she is incurring during her treatment for brain cancer. For more information, call 938.9394.

Older Person’s Council Meeting

The Older Person’s Council is hosting a series of meetings for older persons and their families. The next meeting is Saturday (28 Apr) from 530 to 7pm at the Sir JACPS Hall.

SUN APR 29

Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Grand Cayman

Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. Beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Program. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.

MON APR 30

Older Persons Healthcare Survey

The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons has been extended to Monday 30 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until then to complete the survey which will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky. Hard copies are available from the Health Insurance Commissionkiosk on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places. Additional information is available frommelissa.maize@gov.ky.

Sister Islands Brown Bag Exercise

The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac invites you to participate in the annual Sister Islands Brown Bag Exercise to clean out your medicine cabinet of any old, expired and unused medicine. You’re encouraged to return those drugs to your pharmacy.

UCCI’s Commencement Ceremony Deadline

This is a friendly reminder that UCCI’s Commencement Ceremony is being planned for Thursday, November 1, 2018.

The deadline to apply for graduation, (participating or not) is Monday, April 30, 2018.

If you plan to complete your studies by the end of Summer semester 2018, please apply as soon as possible.

Applications are accepted while courses are still in progress for Spring 2018 and if even if you intend to register for classes in Summer 2018.

It is recommended that you meet with your advisor to review eligibility prior to submitting their applications.

For additional information students should visit the graduation page on our website: http://www.ucci.edu.ky/academics/graduation.shtml.”

TUE MAY 1

Hurricane Shelter Volunteers

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) wants people to sign up as hurricane shelter volunteers for the 2018 hurricane season. If you are interested training to offer support and immediate on-scene assistance, you need to register and attend both shelter volunteer training sessions being organised by the DCFS and Hazard Management Cayman Islands, on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 May 2018 from 6 p.m. – 8.30 p.m. Sign the attendance list on both evenings from 5.30 p.m. Attendees are asked to be punctual. A location for the training will be announced shortly. The registration deadline is Tuesday, 1 May 2018 . For further information and to register, please call the Department on 949-0290 or email DCFS.SMT@gov.ky.

FRI MAY 4

Hope Academy Fundraiser

Hope Academy PTA is hosting a fundraiser for school projects and scholarships on Friday (4 May) at the Black Pearl Skate Park

SAT MAY 5

Older Person’s Council Meeting

The Older Person’s Council is hosting a series of meetings for older persons and their families. The next meeting is Saturday (5 May) from 530 to 7pm at the Bodden Town Civic Center.

Jesus Is Still the Answer

Seventh Day Adventist Church presents Jesus Is Still the Answer with Pastor Robert Williams at Creek Seventh-Day Adventist Church from April 15th – May 5th.

SAT MAY 12

Breakfast for Dinner

Breakfast for Dinner in support of Kiwanais Club of Grand Cayman’s Buy a Kid for Breakfast program is Saturday (12 May) at the Marriott Beach Resort from 630pm. Call 916.8664 for ticket information.

Older Person’s Council Meeting

The Older Person’s Council is hosting a series of meetings for older persons and their families. The next meeting is Saturday (12 May) from 530 to 7pm at the East End United Church.

SUN MAY 27

Wind of Hope 5K

You’re invited to Wind of Hope’s charity 5K walk/run in aid of Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home on Sunday (27 May) at Smith Cove.