iNews Briefs & Community Events

April 15, 2018

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below

Cayman Islands Older Persons Council to Meet the Public

The Older Persons’ Council is seeking input from older persons and their families through a series of meetings in each of the Cayman Islands’ six Districts, from mid-April through mid-May. These take place as follows:   

 

Cayman Brac             Wednesday, 18 April12-2 p.m.                   Aston Rutty Centre

& Little Cayman

George Town              Saturday, 21 April – 5.30-7 p.m.                     Family Life Centre

North Side                   Wednesday, 25 April – 7-8.30 p.m.                Civic Centre

West Bay                    Saturday, 28 April5.30 -7 p.m.                    Sir JACPS Hall

Bodden Town              Saturday, 5 May – 5.30-7 p.m.                       Civic Centre

East End &                  Saturday, 12 May – 5.30- 7p.m.                     East End United Church Gun Bay                                                                                         Hall

Light refreshments will be available.

 

Caribbean Entertainment – Bob Marley’s Granddaughter Pursuing Electro-Pop Career

From NAN

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. April 13, 2018: Bob Marley’s granddaughter is going against the family’s business of reggae and pursuing a music career in electro-pop.

Zuri Marley, the daughter of Ziggy Marley, recently told V Magazine, that she is developing her own musical identity. She self-released her first single, ‘Beg For It,’ in November last year.

The singer is a graduate of NYU’s Clive Davis Institute, which provides creative and business-oriented training for those interested in recorded music.

IMAGE: zuri-marley

Designer Shane Gabier, Zuri Marley and Elizabeth Von Guttman attend Creatures of the Wind & System Magazine hosted by Colette, with Juergen Teller and Marley Natural at Colette on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images for Colette)

For more: https://www.newsamericasnow.com/caribbean-entertainment-bob-marleys-granddaughter-pursuing-electro-pop-career/

 

Trinidad’s National Gas Co. to resume supplies to Caribbean Nitrogen

From Interfaxenergy

Trinidad & Tobago’s National Gas Co. has reached an agreement to resume supplying gas to Caribbean Nitrogen.

“An agreement was finally reached on the key commercial terms to allow the signing of the long-term contract on 1 April 2018,” Energy Minister Franklin Khan was quoted as saying by Trinidad’s Newsday newspaper.

Relations between Trinidadian authorities and the country’s industry have been strained by supply difficulties in recent years.

For more: http://interfaxenergy.com/gasdaily/article/30437/trinidads-national-gas-co-to-resume-supplies-to-caribbean-nitrogen

 

Cayman Islands: Hurricane Shelter Volunteers Wanted: Save the Date

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) wants people to sign up as hurricane shelter volunteers for the 2018 hurricane season.

If you are interested training to offer support and immediate on-scene assistance, you need to register and attend both shelter volunteer training sessions being organised by the DCFS and Hazard Management Cayman Islands, on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 May 2018 from 6 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.

Sign the attendance list on both evenings from 5.30 p.m. Attendees are asked to be punctual. A location for the training will be announced shortly.

The registration deadline is Tuesday, 1 May 2018.

For further information and to register, please call the Department on 949-0290 or email DCFS.SMT@gov.ky.

 

Cayman Islands: Convocation 2018

The United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Cayman Islands Regional Mission Council will host Convocation 2018 beginning at 9 a.m., Sunday, 22 April, 2018, at Cayman Prep and High School Auditorium on Walkers Road. All are invited to join this year’s Convocation with the theme Disciples of Peace.

 

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 April at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

 

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens celebrate 25 years

You are cordially invited to a black tie 25th Anniversary Gala on Sat 28th April at The Cracked Conch Restaurant, West Bay.

Tickets $100. Call Pat Bazell-Taylor at 916-6249

 

CITA Annual General Meeting & Election of the 2018/2019 Board of Directors

Wednesday, 9th May 2018

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Reception will immediately follow)

Those members who wish to provide promotional material (geared towards fellow members) for display at the AGM may contact us at info@cita.ky or on 345-949-8522 to discuss this.

In preparation for the AGM, please RSVP HERE. If you are unable to attend but would like your member business to be represented and participate in the voting process, please complete either the Proxy Form or the Appointment of Temporary Designated Representative. Click here to download the form.

Do you need to update your membership information? Click here download this form: (insert Member Info Form – attached).

Please note that to be eligible to vote for the above-mentioned candidates at the AGM, you will need to ensure your membership for the 2018/2019 year is renewed through payment of the requisite annual fees at the CITA office. If you have not yet received an invoice or need more information on the related fees, you may call 949-8522 or email info@cita.ky.

We look forward to seeing you at The Westin on May 9th!

 

Cayman Islands: 2018 DG’s 5K Challenge Registration Opens

Registration is now open for the 2018 ’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Cayman Brac on Sunday, 15 April, Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April and Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. The event is raising $60,000 for five good causes. In Grand Cayman, beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Programme. Funds raised in Cayman Brac will go towards the provision of meals at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre and, in Little Cayman, money will be used for a “grow Box” at the island’s school. Register atwww.caymanactive.com/dg5k

 

 

Cayman Islands: Stolen 1996 Black Honda Integra, 24 March

Shortly after 11:30PM on Saturday, 24 March, a report was received of a stolen vehicle which was last seen in the parking lot of Country & Western Restaurant in George Town. The vehicle, a black 1996 Honda Integra, registration #Q2867, was last seen by the owner at about 10:30PM and was discovered missing about an hour later.

Year: 1996

Make: Honda

Model: Integra

Colour: Black

Registration: Q2867

A picture of a similar vehicle is attached.

Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681

 

Survey begins on enhancing Cayman Islands older persons’ health insurance

The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons is Sunday, 15 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until that time to take part in a survey that will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky.

Hard copies are available from the kiosk on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places. Additional information is available from melissa.maize@gov.ky.

 

Cayman Islands Special Olympics June 5th-11th

Posted by Jessica Powell

The Special Olympics is coming up, starting this Saturday, June 5th. Dozens are needed at the opening Ceremony (with the ceremony starting at 3pm, volunteers are needed from 11am-5pm), so make an attempt to come out for an hour or two whenever you’re available! There are various events being held next week as well, all of which need volunteers and supporters. If you’re interested in helping out or want to find out more about a specific day or activity, feel free to contact Jessica at jess1130@hotmail.com.

 

Cayman Islands replacement registration plates ready for collection

Motorists are asked to visit the Department of Drivers and Vehicle Licensing websitehttp://www.dvdl.gov.ky to check if their registration numbers are listed on the website. The lists will be updated every two weeks and should be re-checked periodically.

If listed now, motorists are urged to collect their registration plates now from the department’s Crewe Road Office. They should take in their current registration plates, windshield coupon, and logbook when visiting to collect their registration plates.

END

IMAGE: The Plate Shack

 

 

 

Cayman Islands 21st Anniversary International Fishing Tournament

Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 Confirmed

The list of Cayman Islands Public Holidays for 2018 is now officially confirmed and released by the ’s Office.

The list is as follows:

New Year’s Day: Monday, 1 January 2018;

National Heroes Day: Monday, 22 January 2018;

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday, 14 February 2018;

Good Friday: Friday, 30 March 2018;

Easter Monday: Monday, 2 April 2018;

Discovery Day: Monday, 21 May 2018;

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 11 June 2018;

Constitution Day: Monday, 2 July 2018;

Remembrance Day: Monday, 12 November 2018;

Christmas: Tuesday, 25 December 2018; and

Boxing Day: Wednesday, 26 December 2018.

COMMUNITY EVENTS (Date Order)

SUN APR 15 – SAT MAY 5

Jesus Is Still the Answer

Seventh Day Adventist Church presents Jesus Is Still the Answer with Pastor Robert Williams at Creek Seventh-Day Adventist Church from April 15th – May 5th.

 

MON APR 16

Week of the ’s Pajama Party

The Week of the Young Child’s Pajama Party is Monday (16 Apr) at 6pm at Camana Bay.

North Sound Estates Neighborhood Watch and Community Meeting

There will be a North Sound Estates Neighborhood Watch and Community Meeting on Monday (16 Apr) from 6.30pm – 8.30pm at Savannah United Church Hall. The meeting with the new community Police officers, and raising any concerns which residents may have within the community.

 

TUE APR 17

Ultimate Frisbee Week 16

Ultimate Frisbee Week 15 continues on Tuesday (17 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.

Week of the Young Child’s Discussion Forum

The Week of the Young Child’s Discussion Forum ‘A Big Voice for Little Children’ is Tuesday (17 Apr) at Mary Miller Hall from 630 to 8pm.

Seafarers Association Meeting

The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday (17 Apr) at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm

 

WED APR 18

Week of the Young Child’s Reading Day

The Week of the Young Child’s Reading Day is Wednesday (18 Apr) at all Early Childhood Centers.

 

FRI APR 20

Week of the Young Child’s Fun Day

The Week of the Young Child’s Fun Day is Friday (20 Apr) at early childhood centers.

 

SAT APR 21

CBFC Under 15 vs ASC Blue

It’s CBFC Under 15 vs ASC Blue at 10am at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex on Saturday (21 Apr)

Week of the Young Child’s Children’s Parade

The Week of the Young Child’s Children’s Parade is Saturday (21 Apr) from Bay Shore Mall to the Government Administration Building at 730am.

Jamaican Senator Dr. Floyd Morris Visits Cayman

Jamaica’s first visually impaired member of the Parliament of Jamaica, Senator Dr. Floyd Morris, is visiting Cayman for a keynote address at the Kings Seventh-day Adventist Church, off Walkers Road, adjacent to Cayman Academy, at 4:30 pm, on Saturday, April 21.  Senator Morris will speak on the subject of public policies on disabilities and how they impact some core areas of people’s lives, such as religious liberty.  Senator Morris, who holds a PhD from the University of the West Indies, where he is director of the Centre for Disability Studies, is the 2012 recipient of Jamaica Prime Minister’s Lifetime Award for Excellence in Disability Reform. Senator Morris will also be at Cayman Bay’s Books & Books, at 5 pm, on Monday, April 23, at 5 pm, where he will be available to sign his book,  Not by Sight, But by Faith, an inspiring autobiography of triumph over adversity following the total loss of sight at the tender age of 20 years. All interested persons are invited to attend both events.

Earth Day

Volunteers are needed for the North Sound Estate Annual Neighborhood clean-up, in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday (21 Apr) from 7:00am to 11:00am. For more information, please contact Kay on 938-7680 or Carole 321-9443

 

SUN APR 22

Lab Week 5K Walk/Run

The Lab Week 5K Walk/Run is Sunday (22 Apr) at 6am at Smith Cove Beach.

Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Little Cayman

Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April. Funds raised will be used for a “grow Box” at the island’s school. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.

Week of the Young Child’s closing service

The Week of the Young Child’s closing service is Sunday (22 Apr) at the Church of God in Cayman Brac at 10am

Convocation 2018

The United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Cayman Islands Regional Mission Council will host Convocation 2018 beginning at 9 a.m., Sunday, 22 April, 2018, at Cayman Prep and High School Auditorium on Walkers Road. All are invited to join this year’s Convocation with the theme Disciples of Peace.

 

TUE APR 24

Ultimate Frisbee Week 17

Ultimate Frisbee Week 17 continues on Tuesday (24 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.

 

THU APR 26

Community Thatch Plaiting Class

The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House on Thursday (26 Apr).

Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit

The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (26 Apr) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.

Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament

The Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament is Thursday – Sunday (26 – 29 Apr). Log on to fishcayman.com for more information.

 

FRI APR 27

Special Evangelistic Services

The Church of God Full Gospel Hall in Savannah invites everyone to Special Evangelistic Services at 715pm nightly Sunday – Friday (22 – 27 Apr). For transportation, call 926.8180.

 

SAT APR 28

NCFA Sister Islands Final Concert

The National Children’s Festival of the Arts Sister Islands Final Concert is April 28th at the Aston Rutty Center.

Little Cayman Agriculture Show

The Little Cayman Agriculture Show is Saturday (28 Apr) from 10am to 4pm at Blossom Village Community Park.

All White Alter Worship

 You’re invited to the All White Alter Worship Event featuring Jonathan Nelson on Saturday (28 Apr) at Mary Miller Hall.

 

SUN APR 29

Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Grand Cayman

Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. Beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Program. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.

 

MON APR 30

Older Persons Healthcare Survey

The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons has been extended to Monday 30 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until then to complete the survey which will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky. Hard copies are available from the kiosk on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places.  Additional information is available from melissa.maize@gov.ky.

Sister Islands Brown Bag Exercise

The Rotary Club of Cayman Brac invites you to participate in the annual Sister Islands Brown Bag Exercise to clean out your medicine cabinet of any old, expired and unused medicine. You’re encouraged to return those drugs to your pharmacy.

UCCI’s Commencement Ceremony Deadline

This is a friendly reminder that UCCI’s Commencement Ceremony is being planned for Thursday, November 1, 2018.

The deadline to apply for graduation, (participating or not) is Monday, April 30, 2018.

If you plan to complete your studies by the end of Summer semester 2018, please apply as soon as possible.

Applications are accepted while courses are still in progress for Spring 2018 and if even if you intend to register for classes in Summer 2018.

It is recommended that you meet with your advisor to review eligibility prior to submitting their applications.

For additional information students should visit the graduation page on our website: http://www.ucci.edu.ky/academics/graduation.shtml.”

 

TUE MAY 1

Hurricane Shelter Volunteers

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) wants people to sign up as hurricane shelter volunteers for the 2018 hurricane season. If you are interested training to offer support and immediate on-scene assistance, you need to register and attend both shelter volunteer training sessions being organised by the DCFS and Hazard Management Cayman Islands, on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 May 2018 from 6 p.m. – 8.30 p.m. Sign the attendance list on both evenings from 5.30 p.m. Attendees are asked to be punctual. A location for the training will be announced shortly. The registration deadline is Tuesday, 1 May 2018. For further information and to register, please call the Department on 949-0290 or email DCFS.SMT@gov.ky.

 

FRI MAY 4

Hope Academy Fundraiser

Hope Academy PTA is hosting a fundraiser for school projects and scholarships on Friday (4 May) at the Black Pearl Skate Park

 

SUN MAY 27

Wind of Hope 5K

You’re invited to Wind of Hope’s charity 5K walk/run in aid of Nadine Andreas Residential Foster Home on Sunday (27 May) at Smith Cove.

 

