iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below
Cayman Islands Older Persons Council to Meet the Public
The Older Persons’ Council is seeking input from older persons and their families through a series of meetings in each of the Cayman Islands’ six Districts, from mid-April through mid-May. These take place as follows:
Cayman Brac Wednesday, 18 April – 12-2 p.m. Aston Rutty Centre
& Little Cayman
George Town Saturday, 21 April – 5.30-7 p.m. Family Life Centre
North Side Wednesday, 25 April – 7-8.30 p.m. Civic Centre
West Bay Saturday, 28 April – 5.30 -7 p.m. Sir JACPS Hall
Bodden Town Saturday, 5 May – 5.30-7 p.m. Civic Centre
East End & Saturday, 12 May – 5.30- 7p.m. East End United Church Gun Bay Hall
Light refreshments will be available.
Caribbean Entertainment – Bob Marley’s Granddaughter Pursuing Electro-Pop Career
From NAN
News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. April 13, 2018: Bob Marley’s granddaughter is going against the family’s business of reggae and pursuing a music career in electro-pop.
Zuri Marley, the daughter of Ziggy Marley, recently told V Magazine, that she is developing her own musical identity. She self-released her first single, ‘Beg For It,’ in November last year.
The singer is a graduate of NYU’s Clive Davis Institute, which provides creative and business-oriented training for those interested in recorded music.
IMAGE: zuri-marley
Designer Shane Gabier, Zuri Marley and Elizabeth Von Guttman attend Creatures of the Wind & System Magazine hosted by Colette, with Juergen Teller and Marley Natural at Colette on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images for Colette)
For more: https://www.newsamericasnow.com/caribbean-entertainment-bob-marleys-granddaughter-pursuing-electro-pop-career/
Trinidad’s National Gas Co. to resume supplies to Caribbean Nitrogen
From Interfaxenergy
Trinidad & Tobago’s National Gas Co. has reached an agreement to resume supplying gas to Caribbean Nitrogen.
“An agreement was finally reached on the key commercial terms to allow the signing of the long-term contract on 1 April 2018,” Energy Minister Franklin Khan was quoted as saying by Trinidad’s Newsday newspaper.
Relations between Trinidadian authorities and the country’s industry have been strained by supply difficulties in recent years.
For more: http://interfaxenergy.com/gasdaily/article/30437/trinidads-national-gas-co-to-resume-supplies-to-caribbean-nitrogen
Cayman Islands: Hurricane Shelter Volunteers Wanted: Save the Date
The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) wants people to sign up as hurricane shelter volunteers for the 2018 hurricane season.
If you are interested training to offer support and immediate on-scene assistance, you need to register and attend both shelter volunteer training sessions being organised by the DCFS and Hazard Management Cayman Islands, on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 May 2018 from 6 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.
Sign the attendance list on both evenings from 5.30 p.m. Attendees are asked to be punctual. A location for the training will be announced shortly.
The registration deadline is Tuesday, 1 May 2018.
For further information and to register, please call the Department on 949-0290 or email DCFS.SMT@gov.ky.
Cayman Islands: Convocation 2018
The United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Cayman Islands Regional Mission Council will host Convocation 2018 beginning at 9 a.m., Sunday, 22 April, 2018, at Cayman Prep and High School Auditorium on Walkers Road. All are invited to join this year’s Convocation with the theme Disciples of Peace.
Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting
“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 April at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.
Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.
A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.
The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens celebrate 25 years
You are cordially invited to a black tie 25th Anniversary Gala on Sat 28th April at The Cracked Conch Restaurant, West Bay.
Tickets $100. Call Pat Bazell-Taylor at 916-6249
CITA Annual General Meeting & Election of the 2018/2019 Board of Directors
The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
(Reception will immediately follow)
Those members who wish to provide promotional material (geared towards fellow members) for display at the AGM may contact us at info@cita.ky or on 345-949-8522 to discuss this.
In preparation for the AGM, please RSVP HERE. If you are unable to attend but would like your member business to be represented and participate in the voting process, please complete either the Proxy Form or the Appointment of Temporary Designated Representative. Click here to download the form.
Do you need to update your membership information? Click here download this form: (insert Member Info Form – attached).
Please note that to be eligible to vote for the above-mentioned candidates at the AGM, you will need to ensure your membership for the 2018/2019 year is renewed through payment of the requisite annual fees at the CITA office. If you have not yet received an invoice or need more information on the related fees, you may call 949-8522 or email info@cita.ky.
We look forward to seeing you at The Westin on May 9th!
Cayman Islands: 2018 DG’s 5K Challenge Registration Opens
Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Cayman Brac on Sunday, 15 April, Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April and Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. The event is raising $60,000 for five good causes. In Grand Cayman, beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Programme. Funds raised in Cayman Brac will go towards the provision of meals at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre and, in Little Cayman, money will be used for a “grow Box” at the island’s school. Register atwww.caymanactive.com/dg5k
Cayman Islands: Stolen 1996 Black Honda Integra, 24 March
Shortly after 11:30PM on Saturday, 24 March, a report was received of a stolen vehicle which was last seen in the parking lot of Country & Western Restaurant in George Town. The vehicle, a black 1996 Honda Integra, registration #Q2867, was last seen by the owner at about 10:30PM and was discovered missing about an hour later.
Year: 1996
Make: Honda
Model: Integra
Colour: Black
Registration: Q2867
A picture of a similar vehicle is attached.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681
Survey begins on enhancing Cayman Islands older persons’ health insurance
The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons is Sunday, 15 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until that time to take part in a survey that will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky.
Hard copies are available from the Health Insurance Commission kiosk on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places. Additional information is available from melissa.maize@gov.ky.
SUN APR 15 – SAT MAY 5
Jesus Is Still the Answer
Seventh Day Adventist Church presents Jesus Is Still the Answer with Pastor Robert Williams at Creek Seventh-Day Adventist Church from April 15th – May 5th.
MON APR 16
Week of the Young Child’s Pajama Party
The Week of the Young Child’s Pajama Party is Monday (16 Apr) at 6pm at Camana Bay.
North Sound Estates Neighborhood Watch and Community Meeting
There will be a North Sound Estates Neighborhood Watch and Community Meeting on Monday (16 Apr) from 6.30pm – 8.30pm at Savannah United Church Hall. The meeting with the new community Police officers, and raising any concerns which residents may have within the community.
TUE APR 17
Ultimate Frisbee Week 16
Ultimate Frisbee Week 15 continues on Tuesday (17 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.
Week of the Young Child’s Discussion Forum
The Week of the Young Child’s Discussion Forum ‘A Big Voice for Little Children’ is Tuesday (17 Apr) at Mary Miller Hall from 630 to 8pm.
Seafarers Association Meeting
The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday (17 Apr) at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall. Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm
WED APR 18
Week of the Young Child’s Reading Day
The Week of the Young Child’s Reading Day is Wednesday (18 Apr) at all Early Childhood Centers.
FRI APR 20
Week of the Young Child’s Fun Day
The Week of the Young Child’s Fun Day is Friday (20 Apr) at early childhood centers.
SAT APR 21
CBFC Under 15 vs ASC Blue
It’s CBFC Under 15 vs ASC Blue at 10am at the Cayman Brac Sports Complex on Saturday (21 Apr)
Week of the Young Child’s Children’s Parade
The Week of the Young Child’s Children’s Parade is Saturday (21 Apr) from Bay Shore Mall to the Government Administration Building at 730am.
Jamaican Senator Dr. Floyd Morris Visits Cayman
Jamaica’s first visually impaired member of the Parliament of Jamaica, Senator Dr. Floyd Morris, is visiting Cayman for a keynote address at the Kings Seventh-day Adventist Church, off Walkers Road, adjacent to Cayman Academy, at 4:30 pm, on Saturday, April 21. Senator Morris will speak on the subject of public policies on disabilities and how they impact some core areas of people’s lives, such as religious liberty. Senator Morris, who holds a PhD from the University of the West Indies, where he is director of the Centre for Disability Studies, is the 2012 recipient of Jamaica Prime Minister’s Lifetime Award for Excellence in Disability Reform. Senator Morris will also be at Cayman Bay’s Books & Books, at 5 pm, on Monday, April 23, at 5 pm, where he will be available to sign his book, Not by Sight, But by Faith, an inspiring autobiography of triumph over adversity following the total loss of sight at the tender age of 20 years. All interested persons are invited to attend both events.
Earth Day
Volunteers are needed for the North Sound Estate Annual Neighborhood clean-up, in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday (21 Apr) from 7:00am to 11:00am. For more information, please contact Kay on 938-7680 or Carole 321-9443
SUN APR 22
Lab Week 5K Walk/Run
The Lab Week 5K Walk/Run is Sunday (22 Apr) at 6am at Smith Cove Beach.
Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Little Cayman
Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April. Funds raised will be used for a “grow Box” at the island’s school. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.
Week of the Young Child’s closing service
The Week of the Young Child’s closing service is Sunday (22 Apr) at the Church of God in Cayman Brac at 10am
Convocation 2018
The United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Cayman Islands Regional Mission Council will host Convocation 2018 beginning at 9 a.m., Sunday, 22 April, 2018, at Cayman Prep and High School Auditorium on Walkers Road. All are invited to join this year’s Convocation with the theme Disciples of Peace.
TUE APR 24
Ultimate Frisbee Week 17
Ultimate Frisbee Week 17 continues on Tuesday (24 Apr) this week at the George Town Annex at 5:45pm.
THU APR 26
Community Thatch Plaiting Class
The Community Thatch Plaiting Class is from 7 to 9pm at Heritage House on Thursday (26 Apr).
Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit
The Little Cayman Vehicle Licensing Visit is Thursday (26 Apr) from 9am to 230pm at the Little Cayman District Office.
Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament
The Cayman Islands International Fishing Tournament is Thursday – Sunday (26 – 29 Apr). Log on to fishcayman.com for more information.
FRI APR 27
Special Evangelistic Services
The Church of God Full Gospel Hall in Savannah invites everyone to Special Evangelistic Services at 715pm nightly Sunday – Friday (22 – 27 Apr). For transportation, call 926.8180.
SAT APR 28
NCFA Sister Islands Final Concert
The National Children’s Festival of the Arts Sister Islands Final Concert is April 28th at the Aston Rutty Center.
Little Cayman Agriculture Show
The Little Cayman Agriculture Show is Saturday (28 Apr) from 10am to 4pm at Blossom Village Community Park.
All White Alter Worship
SUN APR 29
Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge Grand Cayman
Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. Beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Program. Register at www.caymanactive.com/dg5k.
MON APR 30
Older Persons Healthcare Survey
The deadline for persons to share their opinions on how the Cayman Islands can better meet the unique healthcare needs of older persons has been extended to Monday 30 April 2018. Residents of all ages have until then to complete the survey which will help health insurance officials evaluate the possible development of a Standard Health Insurance Contract (SHIC) for those aged 65 and older. Interested persons may download the form or complete the online survey at the Department of Health Regulatory Services website www.dhrs.gov.ky. Hard copies are available from the Health Insurance Commission kiosk on the ground floor of the Government Administration Building and from all district health clinics on all three islands, and may be returned to these places. Additional information is available from melissa.maize@gov.ky.
Sister Islands Brown Bag Exercise
UCCI’s Commencement Ceremony Deadline
This is a friendly reminder that UCCI’s Commencement Ceremony is being planned for Thursday, November 1, 2018.
The deadline to apply for graduation, (participating or not) is Monday, April 30, 2018.
If you plan to complete your studies by the end of Summer semester 2018, please apply as soon as possible.
Applications are accepted while courses are still in progress for Spring 2018 and if even if you intend to register for classes in Summer 2018.
It is recommended that you meet with your advisor to review eligibility prior to submitting their applications.
For additional information students should visit the graduation page on our website: http://www.ucci.edu.ky/academics/graduation.shtml.”
TUE MAY 1
Hurricane Shelter Volunteers
The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) wants people to sign up as hurricane shelter volunteers for the 2018 hurricane season. If you are interested training to offer support and immediate on-scene assistance, you need to register and attend both shelter volunteer training sessions being organised by the DCFS and Hazard Management Cayman Islands, on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 May 2018 from 6 p.m. – 8.30 p.m. Sign the attendance list on both evenings from 5.30 p.m. Attendees are asked to be punctual. A location for the training will be announced shortly. The registration deadline is Tuesday, 1 May 2018. For further information and to register, please call the Department on 949-0290 or email DCFS.SMT@gov.ky.
FRI MAY 4
Hope Academy Fundraiser
Hope Academy PTA is hosting a fundraiser for school projects and scholarships on Friday (4 May) at the Black Pearl Skate Park
SUN MAY 27
Wind of Hope 5K
Speak Your Mind