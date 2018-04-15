iNews Briefs & Community Events

NOTE: See also Community Events listed in DATE ORDER below

Cayman Islands Older Persons Council to Meet the Public

The Older Persons’ Council is seeking input from older persons and their families through a series of meetings in each of the Cayman Islands’ six Districts, from mid-April through mid-May. These take place as follows:

Cayman Brac Wednesday, 18 April – 12-2 p.m. Aston Rutty Centre

& Little Cayman

George Town Saturday, 21 April – 5.30-7 p.m. Family Life Centre

North Side Wednesday, 25 April – 7-8.30 p.m. Civic Centre

West Bay Saturday, 28 April – 5.30 -7 p.m. Sir JACPS Hall

Bodden Town Saturday, 5 May – 5.30-7 p.m. Civic Centre

East End & Saturday, 12 May – 5.30- 7p.m. East End United Church Gun Bay Hall

Light refreshments will be available.

Caribbean Entertainment – Bob Marley’s Granddaughter Pursuing Electro-Pop Career

News Americas, MIAMI, FL, Fri. April 13, 2018: Bob Marley’s granddaughter is going against the family’s business of reggae and pursuing a music career in electro-pop.

Zuri Marley, the daughter of Ziggy Marley, recently told V Magazine, that she is developing her own musical identity. She self-released her first single, ‘Beg For It,’ in November last year.

The singer is a graduate of NYU’s Clive Davis Institute, which provides creative and business-oriented training for those interested in recorded music.

Designer Shane Gabier, Zuri Marley and Elizabeth Von Guttman attend Creatures of the Wind & System Magazine hosted by Colette, with Juergen Teller and Marley Natural at Colette on July 4, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images for Colette)

https://www.newsamericasnow.com/caribbean-entertainment-bob-marleys-granddaughter-pursuing-electro-pop-career/

Trinidad’s National Gas Co. to resume supplies to Caribbean Nitrogen

Trinidad & Tobago’s National Gas Co. has reached an agreement to resume supplying gas to Caribbean Nitrogen.

“An agreement was finally reached on the key commercial terms to allow the signing of the long-term contract on 1 April 2018,” Energy Minister Franklin Khan was quoted as saying by Trinidad’s Newsday newspaper.

Relations between Trinidadian authorities and the country’s industry have been strained by supply difficulties in recent years.

http://interfaxenergy.com/gasdaily/article/30437/trinidads-national-gas-co-to-resume-supplies-to-caribbean-nitrogen

Cayman Islands: Hurricane Shelter Volunteers Wanted: Save the Date

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) wants people to sign up as hurricane shelter volunteers for the 2018 hurricane season.

If you are interested training to offer support and immediate on-scene assistance, you need to register and attend both shelter volunteer training sessions being organised by the DCFS and Hazard Management Cayman Islands, on Tuesday, 8 and Wednesday, 9 May 2018 from 6 p.m. – 8.30 p.m.

Sign the attendance list on both evenings from 5.30 p.m. Attendees are asked to be punctual. A location for the training will be announced shortly.

The registration deadline is Tuesday, 1 May 2018.

For further information and to register, please call the Department on 949-0290 or email DCFS.SMT@gov.ky.

Cayman Islands: Convocation 2018

The United Church in Jamaica and the Cayman Islands Cayman Islands Regional Mission Council will host Convocation 2018 beginning at 9 a.m., Sunday, 22 April, 2018, at Cayman Prep and High School Auditorium on Walkers Road. All are invited to join this year’s Convocation with the theme Disciples of Peace.

Cayman Islands Seafarers Association General Meeting

“The Cayman Islands Seafarers Association wishes to inform all Members that there will be a General Meeting, on Tuesday 17 April at 7:30 PM. in the Seafarer’s Hall, 11 Victory Ave. Prospect.

Buses will be provided from West Bay Town Hall at 6:00 pm”.

A Bus route has been added in George Town, leaving the Public library parking area at 7:00, stopping at Cayman Compass building and the Airport Fosters. The bus is marked Bobo $1 Public transport and is blue in colour, there is no charge.

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens celebrate 25 years

You are cordially invited to a black tie 25th Anniversary Gala on Sat 28th April at The Cracked Conch Restaurant, West Bay.

Tickets $100. Call Pat Bazell-Taylor at 916-6249

CITA Annual General Meeting & Election of the 2018/2019 Board of Directors

Wednesday, 9th May 2018

The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa

3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

(Reception will immediately follow)

Those members who wish to provide promotional material (geared towards fellow members) for display at the AGM may contact us at info@cita.ky or on 345-949-8522 to discuss this.

In preparation for the AGM, please RSVP HERE. If you are unable to attend but would like your member business to be represented and participate in the voting process, please complete either the Proxy Form or the Appointment of Temporary Designated Representative. Click here to download the form.

Do you need to update your membership information? Click here download this form: (insert Member Info Form – attached).

Please note that to be eligible to vote for the above-mentioned candidates at the AGM, you will need to ensure your membership for the 2018/2019 year is renewed through payment of the requisite annual fees at the CITA office. If you have not yet received an invoice or need more information on the related fees, you may call 949-8522 or email info@cita.ky.

We look forward to seeing you at The Westin on May 9th!

Cayman Islands: 2018 DG’s 5K Challenge Registration Opens

Registration is now open for the 2018 Deputy Governor’s 5K Challenge. The walk/run is being held on Cayman Brac on Sunday, 15 April, Little Cayman on Sunday, 22 April and Grand Cayman: Sunday, 29 April. The event is raising $60,000 for five good causes. In Grand Cayman, beneficiaries are Feed our Future, Meals on Wheels and the Kiwanis Buy-a-Kid-Breakfast Programme. Funds raised in Cayman Brac will go towards the provision of meals at Kirkconnell Community Care Centre and, in Little Cayman, money will be used for a “grow Box” at the island’s school. Register atwww.caymanactive.com/dg5k